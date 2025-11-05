Princess Kate will step out solo on Remembrance Day at the Arboretum

The Princess of Wales is basically the only royal family member who is not overshadowing Prince William this week. Kate begged off from going to Brazil with her husband, which makes it three years in a row where Kate has skipped William’s signature project, the Earthshot Prize ceremony. Kate also hasn’t traveled outside of the UK for work since the summer of 2023. Crazy. This year, Kate’s big excuse was “she just moved into Forest Lodge, and she needs to help the kids settle into their new mansion.” But Kate did one surprising, thunder-stealing thing: her office announced a solo event for Kate next week.

As Kate Middleton, Prince William and their family adjust to life in their new home, Forest Lodge, they still have plenty of royal duties on the calendar. While the Prince of Wales, 43, is currently in Brazil celebrating his Earthshot Prize awards, Kensington Palace announced Princess Kate’s next planned solo outing. On Tuesday, Nov. 11, the Princess of Wales, 43, will recognize Armistice Day by visiting the National Memorial Arboretum and attending their Service of Remembrance. Kate will join other visitors in observing a two-minute moment of silence at 11 a.m. and lay a wreath at the Armed Forces Memorial in memory of all those who have served, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Armistice Day is held on Nov. 11 every year, marking the day the armistice was signed between the Allies and Germany to end World War I. It is also known as Remembrance Day in the Commonwealth and Veterans Day in the United States. The Princess of Wales will then meet with veterans in attendance, as well as secondary school students whose parents are currently deployed. Finally, Kate will view a special exhibition currently on display at the Arboretum: “Letters from the Frontline – Words, War and Victory.” The exhibition, produced in partnership with BBC radio stations across the Midlands, features a collection of correspondence between military personnel and their families in 1945, just as World War II was coming to an end.

Kate rarely does solo events around the military or veterans, so I guess this is notable. I expect we’ll see her this weekend as well – the Festival of Remembrance concert is scheduled for Saturday, and Sunday is the traditional Remembrance ceremony at the Cenotaph. Then Kate will be out solo next Tuesday for this visit to the National Memorial Arboretum. Kate and her husband skipped a major event at the National Memorial Arboretum back in August, when they were too lazy to attend the 80th anniversary of VJ Day commemoration event. Saturday and Sunday will be Kate’s first events since October 15th.