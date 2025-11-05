Princess Kate will step out solo on Remembrance Day at the Arboretum

The Princess of Wales is basically the only royal family member who is not overshadowing Prince William this week. Kate begged off from going to Brazil with her husband, which makes it three years in a row where Kate has skipped William’s signature project, the Earthshot Prize ceremony. Kate also hasn’t traveled outside of the UK for work since the summer of 2023. Crazy. This year, Kate’s big excuse was “she just moved into Forest Lodge, and she needs to help the kids settle into their new mansion.” But Kate did one surprising, thunder-stealing thing: her office announced a solo event for Kate next week.
As Kate Middleton, Prince William and their family adjust to life in their new home, Forest Lodge, they still have plenty of royal duties on the calendar. While the Prince of Wales, 43, is currently in Brazil celebrating his Earthshot Prize awards, Kensington Palace announced Princess Kate’s next planned solo outing.
On Tuesday, Nov. 11, the Princess of Wales, 43, will recognize Armistice Day by visiting the National Memorial Arboretum and attending their Service of Remembrance. Kate will join other visitors in observing a two-minute moment of silence at 11 a.m. and lay a wreath at the Armed Forces Memorial in memory of all those who have served, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Armistice Day is held on Nov. 11 every year, marking the day the armistice was signed between the Allies and Germany to end World War I. It is also known as Remembrance Day in the Commonwealth and Veterans Day in the United States.
The Princess of Wales will then meet with veterans in attendance, as well as secondary school students whose parents are currently deployed.
Finally, Kate will view a special exhibition currently on display at the Arboretum: “Letters from the Frontline – Words, War and Victory.” The exhibition, produced in partnership with BBC radio stations across the Midlands, features a collection of correspondence between military personnel and their families in 1945, just as World War II was coming to an end.
[From People]
Kate rarely does solo events around the military or veterans, so I guess this is notable. I expect we’ll see her this weekend as well – the Festival of Remembrance concert is scheduled for Saturday, and Sunday is the traditional Remembrance ceremony at the Cenotaph. Then Kate will be out solo next Tuesday for this visit to the National Memorial Arboretum. Kate and her husband skipped a major event at the National Memorial Arboretum back in August, when they were too lazy to attend the 80th anniversary of VJ Day commemoration event. Saturday and Sunday will be Kate’s first events since October 15th.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales watches from the Royal balcony as veterans and dignitaries gather at the Cenotaph for the national service of commemoration for those lost to war, November 10 2024.,Image: 932642107, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses. We don’t use AI to make images which could be mistaken for news photos. AI use will be clearly indicated. Supplied on condition you ensure personal data is processed in compliance with DPA2018, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales watches from the Royal balcony as veterans and dignitaries gather at the Cenotaph for the national service of commemoration for those lost to war, November 10 2024.,Image: 932644565, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses. We don’t use AI to make images which could be mistaken for news photos. AI use will be clearly indicated. Supplied on condition you ensure personal data is processed in compliance with DPA2018, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales watches from the Royal balcony as veterans and dignitaries gather at the Cenotaph for the national service of commemoration for those lost to war, November 10 2024.,Image: 932644571, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses. We don’t use AI to make images which could be mistaken for news photos. AI use will be clearly indicated. Supplied on condition you ensure personal data is processed in compliance with DPA2018, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tony Kershaw / SWNS / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 10/11/2024. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and Sophie ,Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 932704666, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 10/11/2024. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 932704762, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 10/11/2024. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 932704778, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales interacts with a child during a visit to Home-Start in Oxford, as Home-Start UK prepares to roll out training to their 9000-strong network of volunteers based on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Explainer Series. Picture date: Thursday October 9, 2025.,Image: 1044351721, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Home-Start in Oxford, as Home-Start UK prepares to roll out training to their 9000-strong network of volunteers based on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Explainer Series. Picture date: Thursday October 9, 2025.,Image: 1044351733, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales gestures as she speaks volunteers during a visit to Home-Start in Oxford, as Home-Start UK prepares to roll out training to their 9000-strong network of volunteers based on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Explainer Series. Picture date: Thursday October 9, 2025.,Image: 1044351792, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Home-Start in Oxford, as Home-Start UK prepares to roll out training to their 9000-strong network of volunteers based on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Explainer Series. Picture date: Thursday October 9, 2025.,Image: 1044351831, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales interacts with children during a visit to Home-Start in Oxford, as Home-Start UK prepares to roll out training to their 9000-strong network of volunteers based on The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Explainer Series. Picture date: Thursday October 9, 2025.,Image: 1044351952, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
14/10/2025. Portadown, Craigavon, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Long Meadow Cider in Portadown, Craigavon, Northern Ireland.,Image: 1045519134, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
Big deal! Lazy Can’t is making a showing once in a blue moon and it happens to be for veterans. If they think this will compete with Harry they are sadly mistaken. If it’s to make up for missing VJ Day too little too late!
Yeah, it doesn’t really explain why VJ Day was missed so it does feel way too late on that front.
1st event after oct 15, she’ll be working 2 minutes by keeping silence.
Her team keeps finding fitting opportunities for her.
Is anybody talking no about earths!t? Not here 🇨🇦. Maybe that’s why they had to announce something this week, to be able to slide some earthsh!t promo in. Or is it done already?
The poor souls must adjust to life in another mansion with lots of help. And they want a pity party
You can’t even classify their move as one across town- it’s so close to their old home. For kids, the school stays the same and friend circle stays the same. Plus they are use to living in multiple properties and bouncing around. This over emphasis on the adjustment period they are going through is unbelievable. If the kids can’t handle it I would be questioning their sensitivities and how coddled they really are.
They’re also moving into a bigger house with more outdoor space. I’m thinking the kids will be okay.
I had the same thought. While moving can be one of the most stressful life events, for Kate (and especially the kids) not much has changed. You’d think they’d been suddenly uprooted from their home and sent off to fend for themselves in a new country. Instead, their only adjustment is learning how to remain a “close knit family” while bouncing around their spacious new digs.
Somehow, when the memoirs start coming out in years to come, I don’t think “moving house” is going to be the big traumatic event these kids remember most.
Just another in a long list of excuses as to why they can’t work. The press still treats these two as incompetent minors, which I guess they kind of are.
I think that’s just the excuse. Whatever deal was worked out after whatever happened Christmas 2023 means Kate doesn’t go on international work trips.
She still goes on international vacations so I don’t get why not but here we are.
Ah yes, the arboretum because Keen loves nature…Kate’s gonna put on a Meghan cosplay outfit and clip in some wiglets to go do a big girl activity today. She’ll be exhausted after this and they won’t see her for about a week or two.
She will need an emotional support vacation after this, for sure.
I wonder why this announcement isn’t considered thunder stealing? It’s events to do with the military during the week before and around Remembrance? That was announced while William was still in Brazil doing Earthshot. Is it because they know no one will care?
To me, it felt more like a response to Harry announcement about celebrating veterans in Canada. They wana let us know that one half of the Wales couple is doing veteran work too.
Instead this announcement has taken attention away from William. Got to laugh.
I think this is in reaction to Harry – look we can do veteran related events too! It sounds like these are events that were already planned, she’s just attending now.
i wonder if someone else like Anne or Camilla was scheduled to attend the two minutes of silence and they slotted Kate in instead?
Also interesting that they announced this so far in advance when so many of her events are embargoed.
Wow, “planned solo outing,” like it’s some major event, instead of what she’s supposed to be doing. She’s the future queen, for heaven’s sake – not to mention, Colonel of the Irish Guards, Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby. Looking forward to seeing her in the usual coatdress and waist-length wiglet.
I also have a planned solo outing, the market, post office, bank and drop off food shelf items, after which I will go solo to the filling station where I will open my own car door.
i’m on a planned solo outing right now…..at my office. lol.
LOL! And I assume, pump your own gas! How modern, how decadent! Katie would never….
The “thunder stealing” narrative always makes me laugh because non of the left overs have any thunder to steal in the first place. Guess it would not look good for both WanK to miss this event after they were a no show at the VJ Day (I believe that was the day).
Even the late Queen corgis could steal the thunder from these two!
Yeah, this is meant to counter Harry’s full schedule in Toronto. They are so pathetic.
I wonder if the Nipple Tassels of Remembrance will make an appearance?
I *need* to see a photo of this. Ha!
“Help me, Nipple Tassels, you’re our only hope!”
they still have plenty of royal duties on the calendar
Plenty?!
I’m pretty sure that Kate would be doing in one day, three events ( visiting the National Memorial Arboretum, joining other visitors in observing a two-minute moment of silence at 11 a.m. and laying a wreath at the Armed Forces Memorial), and voilà, that’s plenty.. and at this point, even this announcement could count as duty….they are impossible…
I mean she had no choice but to go. She hasn’t been since early October and she skipped the VJ celebrations.
An actual engagement! Wow. She’ll need another holiday to recover.
Why are this people not pleased that Harry, the king’s younger son, commemorates all human victims in the community in a very dignified manner within a military community in Canada? If they thought humanely, they could really be pleased about this. But they do not think humanely. The press only thinks in terms of greed for money, and the others think monarchistically, i.e. inhumanely.
Oh those photos! The one with the blue table is something else. The photo makes it look like she’s so overcome by the stench of the peasants that she has to hold her nosegay to her nose to ward off a faint.