Kim Kardashian’s ‘All’s Fair’ got a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes

For a full month, the cast of All’s Fair, Ryan Murphy’s latest show, has been promoting their series in America and abroad. It’s rare that a TV show gets the kind of European promotional tour similar to a movie, so my antenna was already up: why were they spending money to send Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor and Sarah Paulson around the world with these big premiere events? Well, now we know. They embargoed reviews of the show until the very last minute in the hope of getting people excited about “Kim Kardashian’s first major role!” It didn’t work out that way, because apparently this show is one of the worst things ever made.
Kim Kardashian’s new legal drama, All’s Fair, has yet to impress the TV critics. The Hulu series debuted its first three episodes on Tuesday, November 4, with a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, which measures the percentage of professional critics who give a film or TV show a positive review. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, All’s Fair currently has a Metascore of 11 out of 100 — described as being “overwhelmingly disliked” by critics — and a user score of 2.4 out of 10, or “generally unfavorable” among viewers.
In a zero-star review from The Guardian, TV critic Lucy Mangan wrote that she “did not know it was still possible to make television this bad.”
“I assumed that there was some sort of baseline, some inescapable bedrock knowledge of how to do it that now prevents any entry into the art form from falling below a certain standard. But I was wrong,” Mangan continued. “The new series from Ryan Murphy, All’s Fair — starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash as the founders of an all-female law firm delivering divorce-y justice to incredibly rich but slightly unlucky women under the azure skies of California – is terrible. Fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible.”
The Times’ deputy TV editor Ben Dowell also gave the show zero stars, writing that the series “may be the worst TV drama ever” in the review’s headline.
“Because All’s Fair (Disney+) is so bad, it’s not even enjoyably so. It thinks it’s a feminist fable about spirited lawyers getting their own back on cruel rich men but is in fact a tacky and revolting monument to the same greed, vanity and avarice it supposedly targets,” he wrote. “All scripted, it feels, by a toddler who couldn’t write ‘bum’ on a wall.”
Dowell wrote of Kardashian, 45, “Does Kardashian (who plans to take bar exams, we are told) make a convincing lawyer? No, she does not. She is to acting what Genghis Khan is to a peaceful liberal democracy, though of course the dialogue — a tsunami of clunking cliché that drowns this whole enterprise in the first five minutes — doesn’t help her cause.”
Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter critic Angie Han described both Kardashian’s acting as lawyer Allura Grant and the writing as “stiff and affectless without a single authentic note.”
A consistent issue, cited by reviewer after reviewer, is that the writing is absolutely horrendous. Which makes sense when you realize that the script quality on ALL Ryan Murphy’s productions have dropped off significantly in the past ten years, to the point where no one can tell if this sh-t is being written by AI or what. Something else I didn’t know: All’s Fair is executive produced by both Kim AND Kris Jenner. Jeez. What a mess. Anyway, this should keep Kim away from the acting profession for a while, hopefully.
How did they ever get the other actors to agree to this show? I feel so bad for them.
They had to have brought in Kim last, after the others were already under contract, right? I can’t imagine any serious actor wanting to act alongside her. But even then, did they not have to chance to read even a little of the script first?
Probably what happened, yep. I’m not even going to check it out for laughs, although I’m most intrigued by a glimpse of Kim’s future as a lawyer. Can she say the big lawyerly words? To quote Elle Woods: I object!
It is SO bad.
Niecy Nash is chewing every piece of scenery she can get her hands on, clearly to distract from the dull lump she’s acting opposite AKA Kim. Naomi Watts looks exhausted from lugging Kim around. Sarah Paulson’s purpose seems to just hurl insults at everyone, particularly Kim. Glenn Close appears about ready to burst into laughter at any second. Could not figure out what the hell they dressed Mamie Gumer in. And then there is Allura, Kim’s ridiculous character.
They’re all in Ryan Murphy’s “troop” of actors. Dick Wolf has a troop also. The people they know to call because they’re reliable. Ryan Murphy’s writing won Niecy Nash an Emmy, she’s going to show up for him. Now they just have to use that discernment.
Kim’s character’s name is “Allura”? Oh please.
that is literally all I got out of this write up….Allura? FFS
All the names are ridiculous.
Allura
Liberty
Emerald Greene
Milan
Carrington – as a first name
Thank god. Stop trying to make Kim happen
Btw I actually loved Doctor Odyssey so I’m not anti Ryan
I loved Doctor Odyssey! The sets were stunning, the stars were fab–I knew from the get it wasn’t going to last.
Dr Odyssey was nonsense, this is nonsense, but the fashion and travel is fun, Kim’s acting is better than expected, and I don’t hate it.
Doctor Odyssey was FUN nonsense that did not take itself too seriously
Also very lgbtqia+
Great (guest) stars
Whats not too love
This sounds just down my alley, not gonna lie lol. What is meant to be an insult sounds fun and high camp. Can’t wait to see it
I LOVED Doctor Odyssey! It was outrageous, silly fun, and I am still mad at ABC for letting it go.
😂😂😂😂😂😂 a bIG fat ZERO. Love it!!!
I hope it loses a crap ton of money. The crass PR campaign must be costing a fortune. I’m sick of gross incompetence being constantly rewarded in this world.
‘She is to acting what Genghis Khan is to a peaceful liberal democracy’
Lol
Also loved this one
‘Kardashian does a good job of not looking into the camera when she says her lines, but her ability to communicate real emotion on screen simply isn’t there.’
Forget “onscreen.” She’s never been able to convey emotion. She’s a very robotic person, even in private.
There are clips from Graham Norton where Sarah Paulson & Rachel Zegler are talking about Rachels amazing Evita performance and Kim is next to Sarah & I’ve never seen such a vacant guest on Graham’s show.
It’s weird for everything to be wrong about a production. Ok, so the scripts suck – didn’t anybody read them before they signed on? There are 17 executive producers, including Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson – didn’t they read the scripts before they committed time and money to this? And it’s not just the crappy script and Kim’s terrible acting, the reviews say all the acting is terrible and the directing seems to be terrible, too. Hulu gave them a direct-series order – did they just have to sit there and watch $69 million go down the drain?
This is on Disney+? Well I cancelled my subscription, so I guess I’ll have to miss this treat. And I’m not a Niecey Nash fan anyway, this sounds like that nail salon show she was on, only with lawyers. As for Kim, maybe she went to the same acting school that she did her law studies at. Double major and all that.
i admit i was slightly intrigued by this when the thumbnail showed up on my hulu feed. i’m always ‘slightly intrigued’ by ryan murphy’s stuff, but haven’t watched anything of his since the first few episodes of scream queens ages ago. the cast and styling piqued my interest. but even in the trailer the writing was awful. with so many great actors in the show, i was disappointed that kardashian was the lead. and the lines they had sarah paulsen spewing were so awful even she couldn’t save them. and i thought, if it’s this bad in the trailer, the actual show is going to be so much worse. the fashion looked amazing-so OTT, a lot like the premiere looks have been; maybe there will be roundup photos online somewhere.
I get bringing Kim in to be a part of the show. Built in fandom and critics, name recognition.
But give her a supporting role. Where if she was great she would steal every scene, but if she sucked you could turn your attention back to the excellent actors on the cast.
hard to do if her and PMK are executive producers.
Now I almost can’t wait to see this lol
Love Niecy Nash but can’t stand the vapid, robotic, boring Kim K. Hopefully this disaster will keep her off our screens for a while.
She likely won’t notice the bad reviews because she’s too busy using Chat GPT to try and fail at law school again. Good riddance to this idiot!
I don’t do Housewives or people on a boat or people marrying someone they just met so this is my trash TV. Lol
Ryan Murphy has always been a hack. He makes nighttime soap operas, not prestige dramas. And now he’s just a stunt queen.
It looks fun, campy, and with over the top fashion. If you go in with the right attitude, it’s full on escapism. I’ll watch and I don’t even like Kim K, but the other actors are wonderful!
Dying for the California bar exam results!
It is laughably awful writing. It’s unsettling to see such a cast perform that drivel.