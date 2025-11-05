Page Six: Prince Harry hates Meghan’s Instagram videos & pics, we swear!

The Duchess of Sussex started posting on her new Instagram account on January 1st of this year. Many of us had been begging her to get back on IG for years because we knew that she would enjoy having that outlet to show “the real Meghan” and show glimpses of her life in Montecito. It’s turned out even better than we imagined – all of her Instagram posts make news, and Buckingham Palace has been so unnerved by her Instagram, the king apparently asked Harry to give him a notice when Meghan plans to post something (lmao). Throughout the year, the Derangers and the British media have tried to make one particular narrative stick: Prince Harry is very upset that his wife is on social media! Harry can’t believe that Meghan would post photos and videos, especially the photos and videos where he’s behind the camera! Well, here’s the latest (this is part of the trilogy of Page Six stories furiously briefed by Kensington Palace this week).
Prince Harry isn’t loving Meghan Markle’s recent social media posts of him and their kids, a source tells Page Six. In the past week, Markle has posted Instagram videos of Harry and their kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, at a pumpkin patch, running through mazes and carving jack-o’-lanterns.
She also posted a photo with Harry and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson watching Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on her Instagram Stories.
“He’s very aware of her parading him around,” said our source. “He doesn’t love the social media displays.”
We hear the Brit is also not thrilled with Markle tying her latest As Ever products to their royal wedding. Her new “Signature Candle No. 519” is a nod to their wedding date, May 19, 2018. A few weeks ago, Markle posted an Instagram Reel of her time in Washington, DC, showing a blue and white bag monogrammed with her Duchess of Sussex title.
The source says that Harry “is aware” that things like that are “not a great look and Fergie-esque,” referencing Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew), who has a reputation for trading on her formerly royal former husband.
“The shine has worn off, which is fair at this point in a relationship,” said the source. “But he’s also blown up his life for her.” Plus, “he’s used to being universally loved.” The source said, “Now it’s the exact opposite: actively booed” — such as when the couple was shown on the Jumbotron at the Dodgers game.
If Harry and Meghan are so universally loathed, surely that would be reflected on social media and mainstream media? Instead, Meghan’s posts make news constantly and they gather millions of likes and views when they’re posted on secondary accounts. All while the Windsors’ official social media accounts barely scrape by, barely seen or remarked upon. Besides which, as I said, Harry is behind the camera in a lot of Meghan’s IG posts! If he had such a problem with it, why is he filming Meghan and the kids constantly? Is it because he is also very proud of his spouse and their kids and he also wants to celebrate their beautiful family?
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram and As Ever’s Instagram.
Yes Harry hates it so bad that he is actually the one who sometimes is the video and photo taker. Sure Jan. NEXT.
Harry did not “blow up his life” for her. Harry was drowning and she was his lifeline.
The way they phrased it showed such hostility toward his wife, it’s incredible that was allowed that to be printed without edit. It absolutely diminishes what Meghan went through for years when she gave up everything in her life to marry Harry, just to be treated so badly, so constantly that she considered suicide while pregnant. The writer’s position is almost like, “Harry gave up staying in England as a working royal just because of that?” Nice.
I will never understand this narrative. If Harry had a problem with the videos that Megan was posting, or that she includes photos from the back of their children, or photos and videos of their home, why would he tell a source and not Meghan?
She’s had Instagram now for 11 months and has been sharing photos of the kids, their home, and behind the scenes since the Invictus games in Vancouver. Harry just hasn’t said anything and lets her keep sharing? Or are they trying to say he has a problem with it but he’s so brow beaten by her that he can’t complain and ask her to stop, so he just whines to random sources that run to Murdoch owned media to tell them?
The people that have a problem with Meghan sharing videos on instagram, and side and back shots of the kids is not her husband, it’s the British media and the Murdoch owned American media. Because they don’t know when she’s dropping anything, they don’t know when Harry’s going to appear anywhere, and they have no control over seeing those kids or how much she shares about them.
Don’t try to introduce logic! It’s the tabloid media after all.
Seriously? Harry is vilified every day in the tabloids, but what really upsets him are posts about him with his loving family?
I was about to say. The BM and the tabloids and royalists have made very sure that he has not been universally loved for many years. The fact that many many do still love him despite the years long wall of smears speaks to his character. But universal would imply everyone and there are weirdos in the uk who def do not.
With the British press its always believe what we say and write about the Sussexes not your lying eyes and ears lol.
Harry mentioned in Spare how Meghan was the 1st person he could open up to and talk about anything and with her he could just relax and be himself.and this was just at the beginning of their relationship. I can only imagine how deep their relationship is now and the peace they find in each other, to me it seems like they have both found a home for their love.
Those gutter rats can scream until the cow’s come home, Harry has found his soulmate and he will not risk that for anything. To me it seems Meghan provided the door for him to walk through.
It was one to two months ago when Harry said that “he’s proud of everything his wife has done”, so him being bothered with her posting photos and videos that he’s been part of either in front of the camera or behind the camera isn’t true. This reads like William, the courtiers and the media projecting that they are bothered with her posting on Instagram. They hate that they don’t have any control over either of them and have no access to their children to exploit.
He did say that. And yet they like to act like they know him better. He could do an interview today and say he loves the SM posts Meghan does and still they would write articles that he hates it.
You know who was really actively booed? Willy & Waity at the Celtics game during the Earthsh*tshow a couple years ago!
Right? Was gonna say. They were not booed in Dodger’s stadium. At best, they were booed by Canadians watching…bc they were wearing Dodgers hats, which understandable, lol. But booed at Dodger’s stadium? No that didn’t happen. They are lying to make it seem like they had a Will and Kate Boston moment. But sorry, they just didn’t.
Yeah, it’s just flat-out a lie that they were booed in Dodgers Stadium … because Dodgers fans are going to boo the guests sitting in Magic Johnson’s box, the owner that bought them 2 WS series titles.
(Sussex supporter here, who’s also a bitter Phillies fan)
I there anyone or anything preventing Kate from being on instagram? Other royals are. However, does she have too much to hide to be on instagram regularly, or does she have nothing to be on instagram about, or is she too lacking in creativity to keep up an account? My guess is a yes to all three.
I’m sure she has a fake account so she can secretly lurk now that her spy Natasha no longer follows Meghan’s circle.
Also this rumor riddled article was proven false in the end with the claim they were booed at Dodger stadium. That is a verifiable lie, but typical of Murdoch rags.
I’m sure Kate has a fake account.
The Wales could have a much better IG. Meghan is actually showing them the way – have a professional IG and a personal one and the two should have the same vibe. The Wales would sacrifice nothing in the way of privacy to post a cutesy video of Charlotte and Louis on the trampoline for example, from a distance. something like “gorgeous spring weather, hope you can get out there and enjoy it!’ I dont know – something. I am not creative and my IG is very very boring lol. But so is the Wales’ IG.
Even that coronation video was horribly boring. oh look, here we are in our fancy robes on one of most important days in our father’s/FILs life and here’s our London mansion that wasn’t enough for us, arent we relatable?
is it a lack of interest in sharing more, a lack of knowledge, lack of creativity?
Why not all three? No but seriously, I think that you’ve mentioned before that the Wales’ are actually the more privacy obsessed couple despite what the media tries to portray. I do believe that that’s because they actually have more to hide about their personal life, so they don’t want any sort of glimpse in that would allow people to dissect them the way that they dissect anything that Meghan posts. And I think that that’s because deep down they know that there’s no “there” there for Meghan and Harry, but they’re absolutely is for themselves.
Harry had a chance to tell his side of the story through “Spare”. I am not sure what percentage of that book had already been in the press in one form or another. I see Meghan’s Instagram posts as a way to share who she is- an opportunity she hasn’t been afforded by negative press.
All I want to say to this:
“And then … Baamm… the kittypolice will come…. ”
https://youtube.com/shorts/DA8-bIl820U?si=GiRx-moGZ-oUzQMC
I will love cat videos any and everywhere they arrive! Cute!!!
Harry may give BP a heads-up on his plans, but there is no where in hell Meghan is going to tell them when, she posting on Instagram.
Meghan refers to them as Harry’s family, she loves/ed her toxic father, but she reached a point where he is cut off.
If Harry had a problem with her IG, he would tell her, not an anonymous source who runs to Page Six.
There is no way that she is posting anything related to the kids that Harry doesn’t approve, whether a specific post (“hey what do you think of this one”) or just as a general approval. its clear they’re fine with sharing snippets of their kids online without their faces and I’m sure that was an agreement between the two of them.
Its also clear that her instagram account is directly contradicting so much of the tabloid lies and thats why they hated it.
I really want Harry to start off 2026 with his own IG account lol.
Omg I would love that. The York women have one, why can’t he? For certain his account would eclipse the “official royal” accounts, and he wouldn’t need paid accounts to do it.
Aww, another emotional support article! The left-behinds and the British media want the Sussexes’ marriage to fall apart sooooo badly that they’ll make up fantasies to soothe themselves.
Twenty years from now, the rota (if there are any left, if the monarchy still exists) will be soothing themselves, trying to convince themselves and other derangers that – any day now – Harry will divorce Meghan. It’s pathetic, really.
Harry would have never met her if it wasn’t for Instagram. He isn’t going to change her now. She has shown him how to live a happy and open life without press intrusion where he can control what is shared. They are traveling and building relationships that neither his family nor British media can control over. He’s not his brother’s workhorse or shield anymore. The left behinds and their media don’t like the fact that they can no longer control Harry and Meghan’s narrative.
Complaints: Brought by the very parasites who make bank by publishing made up stories and paparazzi photos .
This is so dumb. It’s obvious that most of photos and videos are taken by Harry. Furthermore, Harry is living a much better life than he ever did when he was a working royal. Anybody who believes that he’s blown up his life is deluded.