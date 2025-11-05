Page Six: Prince Harry hates Meghan’s Instagram videos & pics, we swear!

The Duchess of Sussex started posting on her new Instagram account on January 1st of this year. Many of us had been begging her to get back on IG for years because we knew that she would enjoy having that outlet to show “the real Meghan” and show glimpses of her life in Montecito. It’s turned out even better than we imagined – all of her Instagram posts make news, and Buckingham Palace has been so unnerved by her Instagram, the king apparently asked Harry to give him a notice when Meghan plans to post something (lmao). Throughout the year, the Derangers and the British media have tried to make one particular narrative stick: Prince Harry is very upset that his wife is on social media! Harry can’t believe that Meghan would post photos and videos, especially the photos and videos where he’s behind the camera! Well, here’s the latest (this is part of the trilogy of Page Six stories furiously briefed by Kensington Palace this week).

Prince Harry isn’t loving Meghan Markle’s recent social media posts of him and their kids, a source tells Page Six. In the past week, Markle has posted Instagram videos of Harry and their kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, at a pumpkin patch, running through mazes and carving jack-o’-lanterns. She also posted a photo with Harry and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson watching Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on her Instagram Stories. “He’s very aware of her parading him around,” said our source. “He doesn’t love the social media displays.” We hear the Brit is also not thrilled with Markle tying her latest As Ever products to their royal wedding. Her new “Signature Candle No. 519” is a nod to their wedding date, May 19, 2018. A few weeks ago, Markle posted an Instagram Reel of her time in Washington, DC, showing a blue and white bag monogrammed with her Duchess of Sussex title. The source says that Harry “is aware” that things like that are “not a great look and ­Fergie-esque,” referencing Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew), who has a reputation for trading on her formerly royal former husband. “The shine has worn off, which is fair at this point in a relationship,” said the source. “But he’s also blown up his life for her.” Plus, “he’s used to being universally loved.” The source said, “Now it’s the exact opposite: actively booed” — such as when the couple was shown on the Jumbotron at the Dodgers game.

[From Page Six]

If Harry and Meghan are so universally loathed, surely that would be reflected on social media and mainstream media? Instead, Meghan’s posts make news constantly and they gather millions of likes and views when they’re posted on secondary accounts. All while the Windsors’ official social media accounts barely scrape by, barely seen or remarked upon. Besides which, as I said, Harry is behind the camera in a lot of Meghan’s IG posts! If he had such a problem with it, why is he filming Meghan and the kids constantly? Is it because he is also very proud of his spouse and their kids and he also wants to celebrate their beautiful family?