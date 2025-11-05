Jobson: King Charles’s motto is ‘no freeloaders in the modern monarchy’

Robert Jobson’s latest book, The Windsor Legacy, continues to be excerpted exclusively in the Daily Mail. The Mail’s editors seem to know that Jobson’s book isn’t a good look for the monarchy in general, because they refuse to promote these excerpts and I’m getting the feeling that certain stories are being purposefully buried. While the sections full of lies about QEII and the Sussexes got wider play, the main thrust of the book seems to be about how much King Charles despises his heir and how Prince William is lazy and angry. Well, one of the latest excerpts is about money, and how King Charles is completely changing how the Duchy of Lancaster operates and how there are too many random royal family members living in palaces.
Surprised at the way Buckingham Palace was being run, the King moved quickly after his accession to slash through the clutter of an overstaffed Royal Household. He bluntly instructed long-serving senior courtiers Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt, Master of the Household, and Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Purse and Treasurer to the King, that he wanted change – and fast.
His plans were met with push-back from high-ranking courtiers. Some of the senior figures in the top-heavy Palace Household, accustomed to the more sedate pace of the late Queen’s twilight years, did not grasp at first that when the King flagged an issue, he expected immediate action.
‘Sure, he lost his temper when nothing changed, when he returned and saw nothing had been done, but eventually they got the message,’ said a senior source. ‘There have been staff cutbacks. That started straight away. The buzz phrase in the Household now is “value for money”.’
Aides have been ordered to tighten spending from the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant and the Duchy of Lancaster – the sovereign’s chief source of private funds. Charles also told them that the Royal Household was ‘top-heavy’ – too many high-paid chiefs and not enough lower-ranked staff remunerated fairly.
‘Too many advisers to advisers,’ one insider remarked. ‘That stops now. The Boss demands efficiency, real work, fair pay.’ Another said: ‘The old ways made no sense. Change had to come.’
The King’s priority is smarter use of resources – such as offering competitive pay and pensions to hire and keep top-tier staff.
Several non-working members of the Royal Family, including Charles’s nieces Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have been told unequivocally they’ll have to stand on their own two feet and pay their own way.
One of the issues that frustrated the King, as he confided to friends, was that the Palace was ‘being run like a hotel, and not a very good one.’ Indeed, several members of the extended Royal Family have continued to enjoy subsidised accommodation, with some allowing their apartments to be used by their children as ‘London pads’. An inside source said: ‘Over time, that is all going to change. Properties will be let at commercial rates going forward and to people outside the family. Where it is in a Palace environment, they will of course be security vetted.’ Another source was more blunt: ‘The King isn’t running a housing association for distant relatives.’
The eviction of Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, a Crown Estate property granted to them by the late Queen but unused since their move abroad, was only the start of the process. Their loss of a British base, announced soon after publication of Harry’s memoir Spare, was described by one senior source as the ‘tip of the iceberg’. The message is clear: no freeloaders in the modern monarchy.
Since becoming the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall on his father’s accession, William has been meticulous in watching over how his lucrative Duchy of Cornwall is run. To the surprise of some, he stays until the very end of Duchy finance meetings – and asks questions. He is right across it and won’t be bamboozled or have the wool pulled over his eyes.’
Last year, he earned a total of more than £23million from the estate – a matter of public record.
When his father was Duke of Cornwall, he publicly disclosed from 1993 onwards how much money he paid in tax from his Duchy income. Not William. The new Prince of Wales guards his privacy jealously, and keeps the amount he pays in tax a closely guarded secret.
“Properties will be let at commercial rates going forward and to people outside the family.” This is what I don’t understand, and what I didn’t understand about the palace’s excuses for why they *had* to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage. They claim it’s all financial, and that these are great properties and they need to be rented out at market rates. And then Frogmore sits there, empty, with no one leasing it for over two years. It’s the same for all of those apartments in Kensington Palace – either you have random royals living there or they sit empty, because they’re not going to be rented out to Joe Peasant. The royal-housing issue is not financial, it’s about Charles punishing his relatives and wanting everything for himself. His mother liked housing her extending relations at KP and St. James’s Palace – it gave her some degree of control over her relatives and she had enough royals to go around for patronages and events. Charles simply does not feel the same.
The part about William’s secret-squirrel finances is already known – Charles made moves to be more transparent when he was Prince of Wales, and now William has walked back all of it. William doesn’t want anyone to know how much money he makes from the Duchy of Cornwall or how the duchy operates or how many staffers he has or whether he employs any people of color. Jobson is telegraphing the fact that when Charles dies and Scooter King takes over, the royal finances are going to be really poorly run and secretive, and that alone will be the biggest driver of the republican movement.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
“No freeloaders!” coming from the man funding his pedo brother and his post royal lifestyle is a bit hard not to roll your eyes at.
Yeah, Jobson has egg on his face for writing that part. Not only is Former Prince Pedo not paying his way, but Charles is actually paying him.
The eviction of the Sussexes who were paying market rate rent for Frogmore Cottage which they paid to renovate out of their own pockets but still remains unoccupied 2+ years after their eviction, contradicts Jobson’s arguments in favor of Charles’ objective for the actions he has taken. Added to that contradiction is the recent disclosures about Andrew who has been living rent free at Royal Lodge, receiving an allowance from Charles and security at the public’s expense. Andrew is going to be evicted only because Charles has felt forced to take action to quiet the public outcry resulting from disclosure of Andrew’s transgressions.
Charles is not being frugal with finances, he is leveraging his power to reward people he favors and to penalize those he does not favor. Obviously with QEII’s death some termination due to staff redundancy was necessary, but he did find ways to keep some unnecessary staff he favored employed beyond retirement age (Susan Hussy was a good example).
These enabled biographies are PR spins for the royals. Another tool in their arsenal leveraged to promote their lies and obfuscations.
@MSJ – I wonder if keeping Frogmore unrented was part of the strategy to move Andrew out of Royal Lodge.
Maybe that was the strategy but it’s interesting that the Sun was recently reporting that FC was being renovated. Was that just made-up? For sure, it’s the Sun, so quite possibly. Or part of the strategy to get Andrew moving? I will forever be curious about what happens to FC. As of now, it’s a property that has been losing the CE money for years. Ever since they kicked out market rent paying tenants.
Especially if he hasn’t given back the money that Harry and Meghan spent on Frogmore, in Britain it is the landlord who pays for renovations of property, It is the King who has freeloaded on that.
@Eurydice
They claimed at the time of the eviction that they did it in order to move Andrew to Frogmore Cottage and that he had been handed the keys to the property after the eviction.
However as is usual with that toxic dysfunctional ‘mafia’ royal family, they lied. If they had truly evicted the Sussexes to move Andrew into Frogmore Cottage and be fiscally responsible, they would have negotiated and signed off on a lease with Andrew for Frogmore Cottage prior to executing and announcing the eviction of the Sussexes.
They had claimed since the Sussexes were not full time occupants of Frogmore Cottage, that the Sussexes were somehow in violation of the terms of the lease and as such were justified to terminate the lease and evict the Sussexes. They claimed that the king was being fiscally responsible when he evicted the Sussexes.
However, in October 2025 it was confirmed in public disclosure of a copy of Andrew’s Royal Lodge lease that Andrew had an iron clad lease for Royal Lodge and we also learned that he did not intend to relinquish it at any time prior to October 2025 until he was forced agree to do so under extreme duress shortly before the end of October 2025.
Therefore, without a doubt we can conclude that the King was not being fiscally responsible when he evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage. It is more likely that the eviction was retaliation for Harry writing Spare and exposing his experience and views about Camilla in interviews about Spare. 🤷🏽♀️ 🤦🏽♀️
Look who’s talking; Charles himself had over 200 staff members working for him/in his household when he was the Prince of Wales. Till the end, the late queen in total had employed about 600 people. So who was overstaffed, actually?
Oh that’s rich “no freeloaders” from the king of free loaders!!!! Slashing staff and advisors means more money in his pocket. I don’t see him slashing the sovereign grant money after slashing all those “freeloaders”!!
Charles saying no freeloaders while being the ultimate freeloader is really something else. Farcical.
The entitled, jackass who lives in a vacuum with never get it.
No freeloaders? From the head of the family of the most egregious bunch of freeloaders in the free world? Good God. Do they hear themselves???
And … if they were *really* all up in arms about homelessness – sure seems like they have the highest ability to provide some affordable housing instead of insisting on top rates. It was fine to let the pedo live for free, but the peasants have to pay full rate? These people really s*ck.
It’s hilariously unself-aware!! Except for the Sussexes and the few who are actually earning a living, the royals are all freeloaders and grifters.
Idk – I think Willy and Kate may be the biggest freeloaders of all. And ofc Willy wants to keep his finances secret – people probably wouldn’t be happy to learn that he pays a peppercorn in taxes!
Jobson is just an absolute bum who can’t even get his facts straight. How in the world were the Sussexes “freeloaders” when they were paying rent? And not some damn “peppercorn” either. And that stupid part about Bea and Eugenie? They already have jobs as do their husbands, so what point is Charles trying to prove? Is he saying they won’t be able to stay at St James Palace if they are in town? Well, I’m sure they will manage. I’m sure Chuck & co. thought this book would be helpful to him but given all that’s transpired with the coddling of Andrew, it just further cements his image as a cruel asshole.
This. The Sussexes were paying market rent. They weren’t given some sweetheart peppercorn deal. So Charles and the CE have been losing money not having the Sussexes rent FC. As kaiser said, it’s not about the financials. It’s about pettiness and control. The Windsor Way.
@Jais … Agreed. Not only that, but there appears to be an effort to rewrite history in constantly claiming that Frogmore Cottage remained unoccupied after Harry and Meghan left the UK. But they were staying at Frogmore Cottage when Queen Elizabeth II passed away and the entire world knows it.
The downfall of the Windors is creeping along. It feels slow as molasses, but inevitable. They are living under the curses of millions of tortured and terorized people over a thousand years. They don’t even believe their own hype anymore. They are going down. (As are the white supremacists in the US, for that matter, despite what appears to be an end stage surge of energy and loud assholery).
With every update, I think how wise it was for Harry and Meghan to get out when they did. To just take whatever financial losses on Frogmore and the renovations they’d put into it and leave these folks to stew in their own shit.
I’m going to go read about the Russian Royals and how they asked the British Royals for help and the British Royals were like “Sorry, new number, who is this?”
I think Beatrice has an apartment at SJP and Eugenie has Ivy Cottage for her London base. I can’t imagine either pays anything for it.
He had a real chance when he evicted H&M to show that it wasn’t about revenge, it was about being fiscally responsible. Rent that out for market rate. You know who would rent that house in a heartbeat? The Beckhams for one of their kids (not David and Victoria). any hardcore royalist with money. I mean Ft Belvedere is rented out so its not some insurmountable tasks, Windsor estate or no.
But instead it sits empty 2 years later, as will royal lodge soon enough. And KP1A sits empty as well.
The royals are a waste of real estate space and if they wanted to change that, they could. But William is probably opposed to any significant changes besides taking everything for himself because he has three kids that he will want to make sure are in fancy houses at no cost to them.
STAHP. I’m laughing at the idea that the Beckhams would rent out FC for one of their kids. David and Victoria’s Windsor abode. I’m sure it’s a cute space. The kitchen looked lovely from those photos of Meghan sitting on the counter with her leg touching Harry(hot), but I don’t know who aside from family members would even want to live in Windsor and pay market rent. Maybe the Beckhams but they’re chilling in the Cotswolds. It’s a weird space to rent really. There’s security so it has that going for it but then you get tenants who need free security, lol. Just saying rich people might choose somewhere else.
This again proves that these lazy, so-called royal authors/biographers are not very bright. They stupidly write down every gossip that they are told, with no fact-checking whatsoever. They’re so happy to pen down the garbage they’ve mined from the gossiping palace staff and so-called ‘sources close to xyz’, so that they can write their next articles and books, even if those nonsensical stories, logically, don’t make any sense.
The palaces are not even “being run like a hotel, and not a very good one.” You have to pay the nightly rate to stay in a hotel. The palaces are being run on squatter’s rights.
This is a bit rich coming from the head of a hereditary monarchy. I also don’t understand keeping all of these palaces empty. If your point in keeping the monarchy is that they are tourists, and economic drivers, but you want to leave half of these Royal homes empty why don’t you just have them all move out of Royal homes and open them up to the public?
Make Kensington Palace completely open to the public, make Windsor Castle completely open to the public, make Buckingham Palace completely open to the public, make St James’s Palace completely open to the public.
If you’re eliminating the older relatives that were working royals, and not allowing any of the younger relative to become working royals they’ll never live in any of those places so they can just find somewhere else in the country to live. I don’t get wanting to have empty palaces, earn no money from renting it out to the regular public, but also not allowed your family to live there.
I am curious about which distant cousins are using the palace as their London crashed. Is he talking about the York sisters or are there other distant cousins as well?
There are Kents, Gloucasters, Windsors, and other grandchildren of the cousins of the late queen that he’s probably referring too.
The only person I could think of is not a distant relative of Charles. It’s been reported for a long time that Anne has two apartments in London. One in St James Palace and I think another one in Buckingham palace. It has been reported that those were used as crash pads for her kids and their families when they were in London.
Another option is that we haven’t been told about all of the relatives that have apartments in central London or even Buckingham Palace. The Yorks had an apartment in Buckingham Palace and I wouldn’t be surprised if other more distant, working, relative did as well.
For example, it would make sense to me that princess Alexandra would have an apartment in Buckingham Palace, as she previously attended so many official functions there as a working Royal.
The public needs transparency on the finances of the Crown Estate, Duchy of Lancaster, Duchy of Cornwall and Sovereign Grant. The royals obfuscate a great deal with their media leaks and briefs from anonymous/unnamed sources and these royal biographies that amount to PR spin to skirt transparency and accountability.
The public needs transparency 🔎 and accountability🧾 from the royals. They should quit the PR spins (lies and obfuscation), open the books show the public how the estate income is managed, and pay corporate and inheritance taxes. Publish the leases, disclose the rental income and identify the number of estate properties occupied and vacant. They should also disclose how the Sovereign Grant is expended by the working royals for royal work (what costs are covered/incurred). The opaqueness should end.
Well, Well, its seems Charlie boy has got the wrecking ball out and will leave it to Pegginton to finish it off. If they rent these properties out at commercial rates they are still liable for repairs, which according to the C4 doc they dont do
If the monarch is no longer funding extended family members and will start charging rent on royal properties, then they will certainly have enough funds to fund the monarchy on their own without any taxpayer funds. As Charles and then William start “slimming” down, the public will increasingly wonder why the Sovereign Grant payment increases each year and start to demand a slimmed down grant to match the slimmed down workload and representation. If the monarch acts more like a CEO, holed up in one of his many homes without going to county fairs, factories, hospitals and in general giving the peasants what they want, which is what I believe William wants, then what is the purpose of it? As the late queen understood, she “has to be seen to be believed”.
Harry and Meghan were paying rent for Frogmore they weren’t freeloaders. And their eviction undermines Jobson’s narrative that Charles is fiscally responsible. Frogmore currently sits empty and has not made any revenue in over 2 years.
William appointed Edward van Cutsem as the advisor to the Duchy of Cornwall. The Paradise Papers leaked revealed When Charles was prince of wales he invested in numerous offshore companies invested in by Van Cutsem’s father through the Duchy that charles began then speaking about about publicly without revealing his investments. I expect to see the apartments filled by William’s cronies like the van cutsems and tollemaches and van strawbenzees. And who’s to keep William from giving them lodging as part of a salary package?
Interesting!! 🤨 🤔
No freeloaders? The absolute lack of self awareness from Kingy and his heir is the ultimate freeloader resenting doing more than ten events a year and yet EARNING duchy income. Sorry but how is he actually earning anything? He gets Dosh for being born heir, an accident of birth, through no merit and especially not hard work of his own. I attach the link for a deep dive into PoW lack of output over the last year so you can judge whether junior earns his keep!
https://share.google/YpZvm8KllPDn3k7Br
This feels very rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic.
Value for money = ALL MINE by Charles.
What will they do with the money they don’t spend on bloated staff? Hoard it.
I’ll also believe they’re actually paying good wages for good people only when I see direct evidence. They are greedy cheapskates and always have been.
The Royals are fleecing the tax paying public while the media (Royal rota/so-called Royal experts of the rota) publishes propaganda to convince the public that the fleecing is okay because tourist revenue is dependent on the royals’ existence. The premise is that without the royals, tourist revenues will be gone. It’s a myth that the older generation seems to believe but a large population of the young generation seems unconvinced which will be a challenge for the monarchy if it continues to remain opaque about its finances when William becomes King. 🤔 It will be interesting to see how William navigates the ship when that time comes. The Windsor brand has been immensely weakened since the death of QEII.
Peggs probably has a CPA to do the real work, but I think he just wants to count the money he has.
So King Charles thinks that the monarchy has been run like a hotel and not a very good one? I totally agree with him. It’s Fawlty Towers.