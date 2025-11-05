Queen Letizia wore a gown from The 2nd Skin: love it or hate it?

In my opinion, Spain’s Queen Letizia and The Netherlands’ Queen Maxima dress like modern queens should – they highlight their national brands and designers, but they also work with major brands for special occasions. Maxima seems to love fashion and bold looks, where Letizia is more reserved, preferring a more conservative look for her dailywear. I kind of think Letizia isn’t great at formalwear, or dressing for state banquets or what have you. These photos are my evidence. Letizia and King Felipe welcomed the Sultan of Oman on his state visit to Spain this week. Last night was the state dinner at the Royal Palace.

Letizia wore a vibrant purple gown by The 2nd Skin Co, a Spanish brand. The color is lovely, but the gown itself? Yikes. Everything above the waist is completely terrible – the neckline, the bagginess, the seam down her chest, the sleeves and those f–king bows. Those bows turned this gown into such a twee look, inappropriate for a 53-year-old queen. Letizia paired the gown with Queen Maria Christina’s Cartier Loop tiara, which was made in 1886. I kind of hate the tiara too, while I’m bitching about things!

I’m also including a photo of Letizia’s day look on Tuesday, for lunch with the sultan, which was kind of terrible too. This was a rewear – it’s from Pertegaz, a Spanish label.