Salty Prince William doesn’t believe Harry’s Toronto trip is a coincidence

Here are more photos of Prince William in Brazil, and I’m including a mix of Day 1 and Day 2 photos (Monday and Tuesday). On Day 2, William visited the Guapimirim mangrove area in Guanabara Bay and he did a walkabout in Ilha de Paqueta. That’s all I’ve got – William doing photo-ops which supposedly highlight something to do with environmental causes, but there’s a lack of chatter about what’s actually happening in these events. The message is tied to William’s optics alone – the way he looks or how he’s desperately trying to be a global statesman or how he can’t stand up straight to save his life. Speaking of, sources close to William were chatty with Tom Sykes. They’re super-salty that Prince Harry announced his trip to Canada as soon as William touched down in Brazil. Some highlights:
Harry’s Monday announcement: That timing, royal aides say, was not lost on anyone. “It’s not subtle,” one former courtier told me dryly.
William’s messaging is more about looking healthy compared to a dying king: William’s visit to Copacabana was certainly choreographed to emphasize royal youth and energy, a powerful visual antidote to the narrative of a sick and ailing king—not to mention his portly, disgraced brother.
William’s boring trip was overshadowed by Harry’s announcement: The harmony of William’s trip was jarred when Harry’s Canadian itinerary dropped. Harry’s team confirmed he would attend events for the True Patriot Love Foundation, supporting veterans and military families. The dates—November 5 and 6—make his appearance a direct clash with the Earthshot schedule. Harry’s aides insisted the King’s office had been informed “as a courtesy.” They also made a case that Harry wouldn’t be forced to make last minute announcements of his plans if he had—you guessed it—global security.
Harry’s choreography: Within palace walls, the move is seen as another provocation at a delicate time. “William’s people don’t believe in coincidence,” one source told me. “They believe in choreography. Harry knows exactly what he’s doing.”
William is so mad, he’s threatening to yank the Sussexes’ titles yet again: Tensions have been heightened by allegations, first reported by The Royalist and since picked up by global media, that the Waleses intend to revisit the question of Harry and Meghan and their children’s titles once William becomes King. For years, courtiers maintained that revoking a royal style was impossible. That illusion vanished when King Charles stripped Prince Andrew of his “His Royal Highness” title by Letters Patent last week, proving that what the monarch grants, the monarch can just as easily withdraw. Friends of the couple say the Wales machine is preparing to redefine the family’s outer circle in anticipation of the next reign. One said: “William wants a slimmed-down monarchy, and Harry doesn’t fit the silhouette.”
Harry refuses to do what the Crown requires: Still, it would be wrong to imagine Harry is acting out of sheer spite. Those close to him describe his Canadian engagements as a sincere extension of his lifelong identification with soldiers and remembrance culture. Yet sincerity has never insulated him from criticism, particularly when his timing offends the royal sense of hierarchy. As the former palace aide remarked acidly, “Harry’s always been convinced that duty means doing what feels right to him, not what the Crown requires.”
Harry & Charles are talking again: Behind the scenes, Charles remains in “regular” contact with his younger son. Since their brief tea-and-talk meeting in London in September, the two men are said to have resumed phone calls. But the King’s efforts at reconciliation are mistrusted by his heir, whose stance is hardening. William, insiders say, sees little point in trying to rebuild a relationship with a brother he no longer trusts.
Regarding the timing and the war of the brothers… wouldn’t a true global statesman and future scooter king simply shrug off his brother’s announcement and not send his minions out to brief Sykes? William is the one making this into a bigger deal than it is. William could have had two full days in Brazil where all of the headlines were solely about him. What did he do with that time? Made a horse’s ass out of himself playing volleyball with kids and bitched to press allies about Harry.
“Harry’s always been convinced that duty means doing what feels right to him, not what the Crown requires.” Harry was perfectly willing to be a good soldier, a dutiful member of the Firm. He even offered to remain half-in the institution and allow the family some degree of control over his schedule. They kicked him out, removed his security, leaked his location and authorized a global smear campaign against him to punish him for marrying someone they didn’t like. Harry is no longer duty-bound to “what the Crown requires.” He is doing charity work and humanitarian work on his own dime, on his own time. William and “the crown” need to get over themselves. Also: I suspect that William is more upset over Charles and Harry’s renewed relationship more than anything else. “Father is MINE, Harold!”
When did peggs stop ranting about removing the titles
He’s sabotaging earth shot with his tantrums
Are they calling Harry fat, “somewhat portly, disgraced brother”? We really are in middle school territory now.
I was so confused by that! Harry portly say what? But I think maybe they mean the king’s portly disgraced brother who is Andrew.
I think they meant Andrew.
It isn’t coincidence, Harry always does something for remembrance day, William should have known that, He should have arranged Earthshot away from November 11th if he felt that Harry would steal his thunder.
It the reinvention of William as the athletic King to be, and not the awkward, grinning, ballet posing heir, we saw in the pictures in Brazil. William’s ego is so fragile it must always be propped up by lies anytime there are criticisms of him looking unkingly.
The King and his portly brother Andrew is how I read it ❤️
Here again Peg doesn’t ever look at the big picture. He and his minions are keeping Harry and Harry’s trip Toronto in the press right know. Yes Harry would have gotten press but maybe not as much had Peg the Jealous his minions just kept calm and carried on but no Peg doesn’t see it that way.
It is actually decided by the editors of the newspapers which stories they are going to cover. It is them that William should be angry with, how dare they give more column inches to his Brother.
I’m sure Peg wanted those articles because he is bedmates with them and they do as he asks.
Love that Harry lives rent free in Scooter’s head.
I’m also confused bc did Charles actually write an LP about Andrew? Has that been confirmed? Anyways, it was predicted that William would go strait to talking about the titles as a response and here we are.
No, Charles did NOT actually write a letters patent stripping Andrew of anything. The media simply assumed that this had been done – even though the letters patent are usually published – to pull the wool over the public’s eyes as usual.
Andrew hasn’t lost anything. In fact, whoever removed his York title from the roll of peers didn’t even have the authority to do so, because parliament has not passed any law removing the title from him, so he remains very much a peer of the realm.
That’s where I’m confused. From what I can tell, Charles didn’t write a formal LP so all that’s happened is they changed his name from Prince Andrew to Andrew on their website. But there’s been no LP written unless I missed it, which maybe I did? As for the ducal part, yeah, that needs parliament. All they’ve done is change the website. And listen, I’m one that doesn’t care if they strip his hrh. I say let him stay Prince Andrew and STILL be properly investigated by the Met. Show that a prince can face consequences and that titles don’t shield a person from legal consequence, just like everyone else.
“Harry’s always been convinced that duty means doing what feels right to him, not what the Crown requires.”
This is insane. This is your former job upset that you won’t plan your events with your own business around their needs. I don’t know what it will take or how long it needs to be for them to understand that someone that is no longer a representative of the crown, is under no obligation to take the crowns ” needs” as a factor.
I mean these people legitimately believe that they can brief against Harry, evict from his home, threaten to take away him and his children’s titles and styles, remove him from all of his honorary military patronages, hold up his kids passports and he still supposed to say is it okay if I do this guys? This level of arrogance is just breathtaking.
If they want their organization to exist they have to have a working plan on how to deal with people who were born into that family that don’t want to work for the family. Especially if they keep preaching on about a slimmed down monarchy. You can’t say you can’t have a job with us and you can’t be popular.
That is exactly the statement that literally made me do a double take, I had to reread it. These people do not fund the Sussex’s at all and they have continually harassed and abused them throughout the media for years now but somehow Prince Harry owes them subservience. It is really sickening especially when put in print.
I am almost as sick of Bulliam as I am of Thump. Two narcissists who suck up all of the oxygen wherever they go. I’m surprised Bulliam isn’t tweeting at 3am just like Thump but then he did say sleep was his favorite pastime.
Why is no one asking this question: why did William schedule Earthshot during Remembrancetide? These two weeks happen EVERY year. The royals, including Harry, literally do these events during this time period every year. Perhaps William is the one who was attempting to steal thunder. Earth shot could be scheduled any time of year.
Considering the strong focus on veterans in the lead up to Remembrance Day, yeah, sticking his big ES trip during that time might not have been the best choice. But then he couldn’t do it in October bc he takes half the month off for holiday every year. Can’t do it over the summer bc he takes 3 months off. Or in the spring during that 2 week spring break. Then there’s winter break. So the calendar just gets smaller and smaller.
He scheduled it during this time because he wanted to be in “proximity” to COP 2025 (in this case, in the same country but in another city, around 3000 km away according to social media) and pretend that he was a big important part of THAT event. That’s why. He didn’t care about Remembrance week until he heard that Prince Harry would be in Canada.
He’s literally using the same playbook he and his staff rolled out when he claimed to have “taken meetings at the UN” in New York when all he did was pose in a tourist lineup with the UN chief and was hurried along for the next person to be photographed, after having staged some busywork (including an awkward meeting across the street) to pretend that he had been part of the UN Climate Week events (because Harry had previously been invited to speak at the UN). Cloutchasing as usual.
William’s staff must have been working overtime to gatecrash the COP 2025 event, because it was only yesterday that it suddenly started to be reported that William would be attending it. That remains to be seen.
From what I can tell, ES has always been the first week of November though. Around the 5th, 6th or 7th every year. Holding it in Brazil where the Cop30 was deliberate and about being in proximity but the dates have been similar every year. My thing is that it just backs right up to remembrance which might have been poor planning at the outset of the awards. But again, William actually has a small yearly calendar to work with what with all the vacations and royal focal events.
In 2022 it was in early december and in 2021 it was mid October. so its not like its wed to a specific date. This year I get the timing but it also didn’t have to be in Brazil.
Ohh thx Becks, I only went back to 2023. Huh. 2021 was oct 17th in London. Hmm. My theory has just been that they’ve mostly been scheduled around the kids’ school breaks. 2021 might have been affected by covid?
@Tuesday Says exactly my thoughts.
With all his briefings to the tabloids, William is stealing his own thunder. He met with the Earthshot finalists today (granted, there’s a piece about that in People), but he has to overshadow that with bulls*it about his prowess at volleyball and how much he hates Harry.
He really does steal his own thunder. Every time. I think in this case he does have ptsd over that time he went to Boston for ES and Netflix dropped the trailer for Harry and Meghan. He’s still not over it so this is getting him all in his feels. He’d still do better to just keep calm and carry on and not brief about titles during his big ES thing.
Sorry, strike me saying ptsd in this context. Just meaning William is still salty over that moment and this is another version of that for him.
I think what really overshadowed William’s Boston trip was the Lady Susan Hussey racism story. But it’s better to blame Harry because the RF is very much not racist.
Those two events really kind of bookended that trip. Hussey at the start and the trailer at the end. And it was the second trip disaster for William and Kate, after the Caribbean one. They still haven’t recovered to the point of doing any foreign trips part from a day trip to N. Ireland or a 2 day “honeymoon” trip to Scotland, which are all actually part of the uk.
I hope Harry learns his lesson and does not share schedules again, Willy upstaged Harry and is trying to blame Harry for Willy upstaging himself. Willy desperatly wants the world to love him. LOL
How did willy upstage Harry exactly? Harry didn’t ‘share his schedule’ with willy. That came out yesterday. Harry learned his lesson? Sheesh.
“William’s visit to Copacabana was certainly choreographed to emphasize royal youth and energy, a powerful visual antidote to the narrative of a sick and ailing king.”
How is this not offensive? “Hey, everyone, look at meeeee! I’m healthy, unlike my sick old dad, who’s at death’s door … unlike me, the vital beach volleyball player!!”
And the rota blasts Harry for just mentioning his father’s health??
Scooter is so bitter and clueless.
It’s kind of offensive right? Plus, it backfired bc those photos ended up being funny and awkward.
Yes that sounds absolutely horrible, but I think Peggy is truly just a horrible human being at his core.
“William’s visit to Copacabana was certainly choreographed to emphasize royal youth and energy, a powerful visual antidote to the narrative of a sick and ailing king—not to mention his portly, disgraced brother.”
Imagine trying to outshine your father sick with cancer and still failing? Willy is such a hater he can’t focus on an other than what Harry is doing.
Was thinking the same: How low do you have to be to use your father’s illness for your own PR benefit? What a sicko!
this will be an ongoing problem for William because he’s just….boring….compared to Harry. he doesnt have charisma, he doesn’t have the innate charm that Harry does. the press WANTS to cover Harry and not William because Harry is more interesting – not just because of leaving the royal family, but because he just IS. The way he interacts with people is more interesting, the way he talks to people is more interesting, etc. The press and the public are always going to be more interested in Harry because he’s more interesting overall.
William just needs to accept that and get over it and console himself with his duchy millions.
And if he wants to blame someone for Harry getting more coverage, blame the media. they don’t have to cover him and can cover William’s every move instead. but they wont do that, because….well, see above.
i also think what stings for this with William is that he is assuming that harry is planning events to steal his thunder because that’s what he is always trying to do. Meanwhile Harry isn’t even thinking of him.
Nobody expects the king to be the internet’s boyfriend – William just has to pick something and stick to it. If it’s the environment, then stick to it. Feature the finalists, talk about their achievements, introduce them to the world. He’s representing his father at this climate summit – be a representative, focus on the purpose of the trip, join in substantive meetings, brief the press about what he’s learned, not just “the environment is important” pablum. No need to show the world he’s younger than Charles, his birth certificate already says that. Maybe he won’t be interesting to the tabloids, but he’ll be interesting to people who count.
I think the sticking point is your first sentence – he doesnt have to be the internets boyfriend. But that’s what he seems to want to be. I mean he sent out bots to praise his BEARD! I dont know if its just that hes stuck in time from when he was considered a heartthrob in his teen years or what.
He only seems to do things so that he gets headlines and front page coverage and that’s a big part of his problem.
@Becks1 – ITA. It does seem like an adolescent mix of arrogance and insecurity. Like apart from “king” he doesn’t know what he wants to be as a person, and the only way he knows he’s loved is by the number of likes he gets on social media.
A big part of it is competition with and jealousy of Harry. Harry is naturally charismatic and good at the people stuff. And William is not. He can work to be better at it but he’s no Harry and he hasn’t really worked at much anyways. But for brothers with a sibling rivalry, I can get how that would rankle. But at some point, the healthier choice would be to move on and find what works for you. William just never has. And living a life surrounded by the tabloids can’t help with that, despite William’s clear partnership with the press. He’s just living in state of juvenile game-playing and rivalry and the tabs hype that up and he’s never seen beyond it.
Should have said “FATHER is mine, Harold! Even if i hate him and can’t wait till he dies!!!”
harry always does something for remembrance day and since it is literally the same day every year, unless william is truly as dumb as they all say, he must have known something would come out. if he had just not freaked out then it wouldn’t be a big deal?! although perhaps the papers would have made something up to invent a conflict and fight anyways. sigh.
I think he and his team thought that they would have a whole week of coverage all to themselves ahead of remembrance day, and then Harry would do something on November 11 but would have to compete with the other royals (including Kate, who usually wears some new military cosplay). I guess he didn’t allow for the completely expected wrinkle of…Harry’s team announcing the event ahead of time. Blew their little minds!
Well, Willy is paranoid (a word he also used for his own mother). Will believes that Harry also has his brother in his head rent-free. But Harry doesn’t and Will can’t even see that.
It would be hilarious if Harry did do it on purpose because he knows it will drive Willi crazy.
“Harry’s always been convinced that duty means doing what feels right to him, not what the Crown requires.”
What exactly is the ‘crown’ requiring him to do? Ignore the soldiers who fought on itself behalf during remembrance, because is older brother is on a photo op tour in Brazil? The crown doesn’t require Harry to do anything…the person who wears the crown may have some requirements, but person who holds right now knew about Harry’s plans and didn’t appear to have any problems with it. The only one complaining is the person who may one day wear it.
“That illusion vanished when King Charles stripped Prince Andrew of his “His Royal Highness” title by Letters Patent last week”
The “HRH” can be changed by the Monarch via Letters Patent.
With regards to a Dukedom, it is still my understanding that a Duchy with the accompanying Ducal title can only be removed by an act of Parliament.
In my research and reading of the York events of the past weeks, it seems Andrew only “surrendered” his Dukedom and Ducal title to abeyance as part of a deal for a financial settlement as Beatrice & Eugenie are still Princesses of York.
However, I could be wrong.
“Harry’s always been convinced that duty means doing what feels right to him, not what the Crown requires.” If you change the name to William it makes perfect sense. WandK have made it clear for years that they will only do what they feel is right and doesn’t impinge on their family/vacation time.
Harry is no longer a crown employee! William shouldn’t have planned his event for November anyway. Harry announces a trip honouring veterans – in a commonwealth country – and there’s outrage?! Shame on those people, especially William. Harry should have been the heir all along. Good King Henry. Instead the UK is getting a real dud.
I always wondered why Earthshot was happening on Nov 5th when Brazil’s COP30 didn’t start until Nov 10th. Wouldn’t it have been better for networking purposes to have the 2 environmental events overlap? Now knowing that Harry notified Buckingham Palace over a year ago about his trip to Canada I’m guessing Willy arranged for Earthshot to occur at this time specifically to play the victim. He generates no press interest on his own and its become embarrassingly obvious that he and Kitty are in a one sided war with the Sussexes. Pretending like Harry is trying to undermine him generates a lot of battle of the brothers headlines and makes him and Kitty look less pathetic for copying and competing with people who aren’t paying attention to them.
Harry’s statement clarifying that BP was notified over a year ago ruins Willy’s battling brothers narrative but a lot articles discussing Harry’s trip are still mentioning Willy and the “interesting timing” at the end. So kudos to Willy for managing to ride his brother’s coat tails to semi-relevance.
On a side issue, can I say how adorable the trailer for season 2 of The Man on the Inside is. What a cast!
Will does not want to share the limelight with his wife or his brother. It is all about him, his ego and demanding centre stage. Sadly he can’t coast alongside on his looks, style and charisma. He visited a small island yesterday and everyone was given the day off so he would be greeted by crowds upon arrival. BBC news reported on the day off for the islanders except for the fishermen whom Will also met for a brief time!
Sykes gets hysterical at every passing royal breeze but he’s glued to H&M’s every nuance reading ramifications right down to William the Conqueror with every drizzle of marmalade.
I thought palace staff goofed having William photographed playing volleyball in a dress shirt and trousers. It reminded me of Nixon walking in the surf wearing brogues.
William didn’t have to schedule Earthshot during remembrance week. Plus if William wanted to control Harry he should have supported the half in proposal.
This is what I don’t understand. Why did he do it this week? Doesn’t he usually have domestic events leading up to Remembrance Day? He has the entire year to have this vanity award ceremony but he chooses now, then gets upset when Harry is busy on another continent? It’s like he’s look for excuses to be angry, be part of Harry’s news cycle and rant about removing titles.
You’re probably just kidding but Harry’s real name is Henry.
What the heck is the next to last picture? McArthur returning to the Philippians? If William thinks he is giving people visuals of what they want: grinny, playful, make-cute, he is misreading the crowd. People want someone genuine, concerned, dedicated, real. He has been photographed so many times with his disapproval and looking down his nose at his wife, but he is just as ludicrous, if not more so. If one way isn’t working, pull back and try a different tact. Rather than do that, he is still using and abusing his brother. That juice is going to run out one of these days.