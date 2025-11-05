Page Six: Prince Harry ‘must be quite scared’ of losing his royal titles!!

Prince William and his Kensington Palace operations couldn’t be any more obvious if they tried. Huevo is clearly throwing a major temper tantrum after Prince Harry released his itinerary for a two-day trip to Toronto, a trip which starts today and coincides with William’s visit to Brazil. Instead of focusing on embiggening himself in Brazil, William’s office managed to get three “exclusives” conveniently placed in the New York Post (which is owned by the Murdoch family, because they pretty much “own” William). Did you know that, according to William, Harry is very upset at the idea of losing his titles??
Palace sources told Page Six they “would not be surprised” if Prince Harry eventually lost his title just like his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — aka the man formerly known as Prince Andrew.
Their warning for Harry, 41, comes as British politician Rachael Maskell has relaunched her proposal for a “Removal of Titles Bill” which would give King Charles and, eventually and crucially, heir-to-the-throne Prince William power to remove hereditary titles.
“If they pass these bills, I would not be surprised if Harry is the next one to go,” one well-placed royal source told Page Six. “I would not be surprised if William does that … he’s not a vindictive person, but he feels very let down and it’s always much more difficult when you are let down by somebody close to you.”
“Harry must be quite scared,” a palace insider added of MP Maskell’s proposed bill.
[From Page Six]
“I would not be surprised if William does that … he’s not a vindictive person, but he feels very let down…” Andrew Windsor’s titles were taken away because he had years-long financial, sexual and criminal relationships with two convicted human traffickers and he lied about those relationships for years. Harry will get his titles removed because William “feels let down” that Harry wrote a truthful book. This is just a glimpse of William’s obsessions, jealousies and stupidity. But that’s not all – Page Six also has a “Hollywood source” who swears that LA hates the Sussexes!
Is the Hollywood show over for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? A Hollywood source tells Page Six that when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, “There is not only no appetite left for them in LA, but they’ve also worn through any good will they had.”
Another source tells us, “People are sick of them, the act has gotten stale.”
Netflix recently downgraded their deal with the high-profile pair. The couple had originally signed a $100 million multi-year deal, which was just renewed as a first-look deal. A source tells Page Six that the couple have no finesse when it comes to business.
“They’re just hopeless in professional settings,” says the source.
We’re told Harry even allegedly showed up late to a Netflix meeting, and then asked an executive for a cup of hot chocolate. This is apparently his go-to beverage of choice. The story echoes a similar claim made by a Spotify employee who told Vanity Fair that Harry asked for the same drink, but, “There was none in the office, so employees scrambled to obtain some.”
Markle, who starred in two seasons of Netflix’s “With Love, Meghan,” has her own challenges, we hear.
“She’s convinced she’s smarter than everyone and dismissive,” says the source. Another source tells us that Markle is the one in the couple who “controls everything.”
[From Page Six]
This reads like emotional-support tabloid reporting for William. “We swear, sir, Harry and Meghan are so unpopular in LA, everyone in LA was talking about your appearance on The Reluctant Traveler, we promise!” It feels like all of this sh-t was thrown together last minute to appease Scooter King because he thought he was going to have the week to himself, but now he’s seething and crying and raging in South America.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, makes an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner’s estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.,Image: 1039018892, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, makes an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner’s estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.,Image: 1039020846, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex along with actor Rob Lowe make an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner’s estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.,Image: 1039020954, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, makes an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner’s estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.,Image: 1039023130, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, makes an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner’s estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.,Image: 1039023136, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
-
-
Third Annual World Mental Health Day Gala hosted by Project Healthy Minds held at Spring Studios,Image: 1044459714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Credit line: Udo Salters/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry was photographed stepping out from the WellChild Awards, giving a thumbs-up gesture to the crowd. He looked sharp in a classic navy blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt and black dress shoes for the charitable event.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Mattpapz / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner’s annual ‘Rock for First Responders’ One805 Live! Event
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle present awards on stage with a dog and First Responders at Kevin Costner’s annual ‘Rock for First Responders’ One805 Live! Event
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner’s Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a ‘Peer Support’ scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her ‘Oh hi hi hi’ and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam’s dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner’s Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a ‘Peer Support’ scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her ‘Oh hi hi hi’ and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam’s dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The hatred that oozes quickly out of Peg the Lazies head is astounding. His minions do whatever they can to kiss his lazy ass to make the lazy crybaby feel better. Peg the Lazy Abuser thinks he can threaten Harry with this bullshit but it won’t work. Harry has proven himself to be fearless of his rotten family and has left them in the dust.
If William does try to remove Harry’s titles, it’s going to be really interesting watching him try to justify it.
What’s funny is that watching the gaslighting around the pedo we have learned that they truly can’t take the titles, just make the press believe they are gone.. and no one is going to take on the line of succession. So whatever Peggy has planned I’m sure the Sussex’s are prepared for and will be just fine. Peggy will once again be his own worst enemy in this.
I Googled this yesterday.
While the title of Prince is a birthright, it is ultimately a style that can be removed by the monarch or by legislation in extreme circumstances, such as for misconduct that brings the monarchy into disrepute. The recent action has set a clear precedent that such a title is not inalienable if the holder acts in a way considered damaging to the Crown.
Based on this, can Scooter really remove his title because he was “let down?”
Sure. Take the hereditary titles bc you feel disappointed, William. LOL.
Omg!!! Late to NEtflix meeting!!
Well …. At least it wasn’t like a coronation!! Lol
Nice one.
🤣😂🤣
And I Oop 🤣
…and ASKED FOR HOT CHOCOLATE!!!
Hot chocolate? Murdoch is going broke.
As for the titles, why wouod a law passed for Andrew be rolled over to Harry?
Again, murdoch must be going broke his sources are not sourcing.
We know that Harry’s events were scheduled about a year in advance, right?
What I don’t get is why BillyIdle didn’t choose a different date for his eco-posturing (with paid celebrity cameos.)
Billy has to know by now that Harry will always upstage him if they go head to head.
It is actually the decision of the newspaper editors to up stage William, Harry has no control over what they print.
@Sunnyside Up —
You’re absolutely right about that, of course.
But I still feel like this conflict between Harry’s Canada trip & BillyIdle’s PR spree in Brazil is a drama manufactured by KP. Either deliberately, or due to sheer stupidity, arrogance, and/or lack of communication with BP.
According to what I’ve read, Earthshot is not tied to a specific date, so it could have been moved…
Man. William’s really upset Harry is going to be in Canada at the invite of these organizations during Earthshot huh? It’s exhausting to me to observe, I can only imagine what it’s like to be the constant target of a petty jealous narcissist. When is this guy just going to get over the fact that his brother isn’t an unhappily married, unpopular, abject failure? I guess when William accepts that he is.
Take the titles William! It’s not going to fill that hole in you I promise. It’s just going to be a let down when Harry and Meghan don’t care, and they still get invited places and are successful.
I was thinking the same thing. I always think so you take away the titles then what’s next. Harry would be freer to pursue his interests and for William It will never fill the hole. William is in a position of enormous wealth and privilege and he is still angry and jealous. This is real problem for the monarchy, they need an enthusiastic, energetic, likeable King and Queen. They have an ailing Monarch with an angry heir and his wife refusing to work.
I agree, and it’s one of the reasons that I think when it gets down to it he won’t take away the titles ( I can be wrong!). He needs that threat to give him a sense of power. Because if he takes it and there’s nothing else for him to threaten Harry with, then Harry’s really lost to him.
I mean what is he going to do threaten to take Harry citizenship? Parliament is not going to go for that, republicanism is on the upswing in that country not on the downswing. A king trying to legally exile his brother because he’s mad at him is some Mad King stuff.
Well, England had Mad King George, time for Mad King Willy!
Bully Idle can take away letters patent, get parliament to take the titles, and take away his VO medal, and then what?
Dear Kensington Palace: your boy can tantrum all he wants, but it’s still on him at the end of the day. Take every mark of royal favor away from the Sussexes! I beg, you, just do it and get it over with. Because after you do all that, maybe you will finally, finally see that none of the Sussexes gave a damn about any of it. And none of the rest of the world does, either. Harry and Meghan’s value to the public is in their kindness and humanity, not royal connection. That’s what your four senior most royals will forever lack. Sucks to suck.
The BRF didn’t make Harry important on the world stage. Harry’s actions did. The honours are just bookmarks on pages of Harry’s life. So take them away, but note: Harry will ALWAYS BE THE BOOK.
William can never properly compete with Harry because he cannot possibly compare. Harry embraced duty. He also self reflected, and worked on himself. Two things William has always refused to do.
“Dear Kensington Palace: your boy can tantrum all he wants, but it’s still on him at the end of the day.” Okay, that made me laugh. At the end of the day, take all the prince/princess titles and ya still got Meghan and Harry and Archie and Lili. And they’re gonna be alright. And then what’s your boy got?
Spencer.
Choose Spencer.
He doesnt need a title.
But when they do take it away choose Spencer to honour your loving parent.
And watch those on salty island loose their minds
His children have Mountbatten-Windsor on their birth certificates and haven’t they already changed their Surnames to Sussex.
H&M should have a third so they could name him/her Spencer. Prince Spencer.
I believe their name was changed to Sussex. Also people need to realize that they haven’t legally removed Andrews meaning it wasn’t done thru Parliament and Andrew is still in the line of succession.. Charles used royal warrants so MP’s wouldn’t be involved. What Andrew did was so egregious that he was pressured to do something about the imploding scandal. MP’s were also starting to ask about their finances and crown properties.. This had a lot to do with him going after Andrew. In other words someone had to be thrown to the rabid press. It would be extremely difficult to remove Harry’s. They have to have a valid reason not just I don’t like my brother or he wrote a book. If he would start to go after Harry’s someone who hasn’t done anything criminal or committed treason all hell would break lose. Petty grievances against your brother who is also is a war veteran would be a disaster for him. Harry does so much for the veteran community and it is not going unnoticed. He has a lot more support in the UK than what his brother thinks. William is so protected by the tabloid press he doesn’t realize how much support Harry has in the UK. What would William’s reason be. My brother is out and about when I’m doing royal-ling or he wrote a book about his experience in the family. Which by the way is panning out to be true. To target Harry and his children titles would be a massive mistake for him. Personally I believe this is all talk from the tabloids since Harry is suing them and have won some of his cases against them. These people are pissed that they can’t get to him and he really doesn’t care what they think about him. William can go after Harry by only using his father route and he would have to have some serious reasons to go after his titles. The Parliament route is closed because of the Lords who definitely will not allow the Monarch to have that amount of power to get rid of anyone titles. What he needs to do is calm down all this talk of removing Harry’s titles because it can only backfire on him.
That is a great idea. Just drop the association to the royal family and use his mother’s maiden name. It’s not like people won’t recognize him, He has risen above that family anyway. THEY don’t deserve to be associated with him. How surprised they will be to discover that the royal titles aren’t what is attracting people to him.
Really? REALLY??
This is what they’re putting forth? A nasty, grifting pedophile has a few things taken away from him, and they jump to equate him with the most dynamic, actual powerful and impactful, couple who left those losers in the dust? How, on earth, does this make any sense?
I mean, you can actually measure the good that H&M have done before and since leaving saltine island. Can anyone still there make the same claim? And, no – although you can measure Bulliam’s Earthsh*t contributions, $200k ( or the British equivalent) per year isn’t the super support that a going concern can use. In fact, it really speaks to just how much he thinks about the Earthshot name that he stole.
He literally said that they offered to give up their titles already in the netflix documentary.
And for the leaks – two things can be true. They can be imperfect, and these are coming out/ade up because his lawsuit is moving forward and because the palace/andrew/fergie asked for more negative stories about them to distract and page six is a murdoch paper. Harry being so particular just doesn’t work – I always remember how in the NYMag story there was an anecdote about how he would go over and help his neighbor Victoria with her water or drainage. He is happy to dig in.
One thing, I could be wrong but when Harry mentioned returning titles, I believe he meant the ducal titles? I don’t know that he considered returning his hrh Prince title but that’s probably bc he didn’t even know that was a real thing. I sure didn’t. I don’t even think Andrew doesn’t not have his title right now except that it’s now written as Andrew on their website. But at this point, Harry would just be like okay, and?
I could easily see Harry arriving at a meeting and asked if he wanted a drink, and Harry saying, “Do you have any hot chocolate?” and Spotify sending someone out to go buy some. I can’t picture Harry having a tantrum about hot drinks.
I actually hate when I arrive some place (not someone’s home) and they ask me if I want something to drink but don’t tell me what they have. Well sure I’d like a glass of champagne if you have it and some caviar! no? then water is fine. and then in stories like this it becomes a thing, like harry is insisting on hot chocolate at a certain temperature a la Miranda Priestly with her starbucks.
Now I’m reminded of the priceless first episode of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, where Lou Grant in his office asks Mary if she wants a drink and she says she’ll take a Brandy Alexander.
I think the source and the tabloids are hopeless.
Harry mentioned in this book that he talked to the Queen about returning his titles. I bet Meghan knew this about it as well. He said according to the Queen there is no way to “return” it — because as far as I recall, there is only a short timeframe for returning titles. That had past when he asked.
I don’t really think they care if they lose their titles; they already have built a life for themselves.
Still, even if the titels are removed, they still go by “Sussex.” I also don’t think that the tabloids will leave them alone. They are much too interesting. The tabloids have no inside information regarding Meghan’s and Harry’s life in Cali. They also don’t have any insight regarding their schedules. That’s why you always read “suprise visit or suprise appearances.” That they are nonaccessable is killing them.
Gosh, they still think that the Sussexes are obligated to brief them regarding their activities. Yep, and the Wales started to do “suprise” visits also.
The bots and derangers are at work and so the conclusion is everyone is sick of the sussexes. Could Murdoch me any more obvious. Post and the fail publish these stories. If peggy starts picking on aristo titles he could be forced out. And putting harry in same category as Andrew is despicable. Peggy is the new richard ii
The palace sources are just making themselves and William look bad. Planning to take away Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet’s titles, equating sexual abuse of a trafficked minor with defending your wife and child against racism and telling the truth. Hopefully someone will find the courage to explain to William, that if he does it it will just make him look bad. Especially taking away the titles of two completely innocent children. Unless of course he also takes away the titles of his two younger children and Andrew and Edwards children as well.
Yeah that second story sounds like a rehash old ones. As for Harry being stripped of his titles, people forget that he offered to give up the titles and he was told that wasn’t necessary. He knows his father and his brother so I think he’s prepared for it if it happens.
Harry offered to give up the titles, he and Meghan were fully prepared to go on without them. Maybe he never expected the Prince title to be taken (which it seems is what is being threatened now?) but it also doesn’t matter. They’re Harry and Meghan.
I’m hoping William tries because even now the threat of it is being met with a lot of “I dont really like Harry, but he’s not the same as Andrew” (along with genuine Sussex supporters obviously.) but pretty much for anyone except the derangers and hardcore royalists, punishing him the same way as andrew just looks really really bad.
But at this point its exhausting. the press and william are determined to keep punishing them – cant use HRH, must pay back frogmore renovations, oh wait they’ve lost frogmore – now its the titles and HRH itself.
After that it will be something else – that Harry should pay back the duchy of cornwall for his Eton tuition or whatever. I think its getting old for a lot of people.
And jobson apparently wants Lilibet s name changed and tries to speak for the deceased queen. And now all the titles. The royals themselves are bringing down the monarchy
Naming your child after a family member is a compliment. The Newspapers look foolish saying that the Late Queen objected. It is unbelievable.
Whoa, page six had to dig really deep to find any dirt at all on the Sussexes. Harry asked for hit chocolate and Netflix didn’t have any! That’s two whole paragraphs on that. Apparently they couldn’t have offered him another beverage.That’s the best they can do?
Meanwhile, William’s own press office often refers to him as incandescent. Just yesterday his own father called him temperamental and difficult to work for.
Yes asking for hot chocolate, who ever heard of such a thing! Who does that Harry think he is, royalty? The nerve!
ETA: If I was Nestle or Swiss Miss, guess where I would be sending a case to, lol?
Any office that has a Nespresso or similar type of pod machine usually has an assortment of coffee and other pods, so not unreasonable to ask if they have any hot cocoa pods.
He’s going to make an awful King.
Oh, I dont know, it didn’t look like LA was sick of them the other night at the World Series. William and his Legion of elves know that Earthshot is not going over for him like he expected and those photos make him look idiotic.
I think that that is a mindset that William and Kate legitimately share. This belief that if you just copy something popular, you will have the same sort of response. That’s why she thinks just wearing similar clothes to what Meghan wore, will get her the fashion adulation that Meghan gets.
He thinks having an event in different cities around the world every year we’ll have the same response as Harry doing Invictus somewhere new every two years. Neither of them get that it’s more than that.
You know what they say — when you dig a hole for someone, make sure you dig one for yourself. If he truly believes it’s that easy to strip Harry of his titles for no valid reason, then it should be just as easy to abolish the monarchy altogether. I’ll keep saying it: William’s incandescent rage and inability to control his temper will be the downfall of that family.
Sure, Harry — who flew an Apache helicopter in Afghanistan — is scared of losing his title.
These people are so pathetic and desperate.
William can try to take away the Sussexes’ titles, but it only will confirm that the left-behinds are very much a racist family.
Willy “is not a vindictive person.” Then give me another name for it. (Vengeful would also describe him.” He lives to persecute his brother. What a damn shame. And Harry will be totally unbothered, which will make Will boil and think, “What else can I do to hurt him?” Despicable and very Trumpish.
When someone has real accomplishments to their name, a title doesn’t matter very much.
I truly hope Harry doesn’t give a f**k about the titles. They are more and more meaningless by the day. As for hot chocolate being his go-to beverage, I suspect William’s go-to drink is much stronger than cocoa.
Harry asked for a cup of hot chocolate!?!?! THE AUDACITY!
Harry offered to give up their titles years ago, when they were making plans to step back as senior royals. If William does take their titles then he will no longer have a stick to beat them with, so he should be careful of what he wishes for.
The tall ginger prince is ushered into the meeting room by the executive assistant. He is slightly flustered as he smoothed his jacket down with his hand and offered a smile. “I apologize for being late. I hope I didn’t hold things up?”
“Welcome Harry, good to see you. Can I get you some coffee?” The CEO says, welcoming the British prince into the meeting.
“Actually, I’d love some hot chocolate if you have some.”
Pushes button on table for intercom. “Executive Assistant, can you get the prince a cup of hot chocolate and bring it in?”
“Yes sir.” The EA said, grabbing their ID to go down to the lunchroom to see if they have any hot chocolate on hand, thinking of a plan if they don’t. Because, as an executive assistant, making sure the office runs smoothly often entails catering to the CEO’s requests. If the guest of the CEO wants hot chocolate, then they will make sure the handsome ginger gets his hot chocolate.
Yeah I can write meaningless fluff too Page Six.
This was so good @HeatherC ! I really felt invested, like I was there! LOL
Were I to write this, it would include the journey to get the hot chocolate, filled with humorous trials and tribulations, before the hot chocolate was safely delivered to a grateful prince.
“Then the prince slammed the mug on the table. ‘Where the bloody buggering hell are my MINI MARSHMALLOWS,’ he bellowed.”
Back in the day, our office hosted Bill Gates (really) every now and then. We made sure we always had Miller Lite on hand for him. This was like 1990-91.
100%. This is Corporate Life 101. Whatever CEO wants, CEO gets, same for his VIP guests. Given the shenanigans constantly going on at British tabloids (including Murdoch’s empire) and their management/owners, these writers know full well that if Harry requested something like hot cocoa, everyone would be relieved that it wasn’t something more sordid or strange…
Mmmm, hot chocolate, it’s been a while… Perfect for a November day!
Such an uproar over hot chocolate. You’d think he’d asked a maid to organize his teddy bears and she did it wrong. Oh wait, that’s the former prince with actual disgusting habits/desires/legal issues. All H did was quit the family business.
I was thinking hot chocolate. It’s in the 40s here in upstate NY, hot chocolate would be lovely. Then again, I did just get (yesterday) my package of As Ever spiced cider mulling spice kit…..
William reminds me of the saying, “ there are two kinds of people; those who try to build themselves up with their own actions and those who try to build themselves up by tearing others down”. The attempts to tear Harry down to try to make William look better are so obvious and pathetic.
Exactly @Elly – A friend of mine when people tried to involve her in nasty gossip would always reply “Putting someone-else down, is just a cheap way of putting yourself up” The saying certainly applies to Scooter and Sicknote.
Ugh! I get so triggered over that photo of Rob Lowe. He’s talked so much crap about them since they moved in. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was the Page Six source…
I’ve always thought that H&M should just ignore all of this hooha to remove the titles. I’m more than a little tired of them bringing this up again because of A. There is something seriously wrong on that island if they think there is even a scintilla of a comparison between A and H. This is just becoming beyond absurd and into beyond vindictive. So, I now think H&M should get rid of every title they can. H will always be a prince–Meghan is a princess–and, frankly, the kids would be better off without them. Make sure the name change to Sussex is finished and get rid of the rest. If I was H, I would give up my place in the line of succession while he’s at it. Unless he thinks there may be a time that he wants to go back to that, it’s just an anchor weighing him down.
Oh, NOES!… He asked for HOT CHOCOLATE!!! 😂
I find the situation to be kind of humorous. Will can (maybe) take away titles but he can’t change history. Harry will always be the son of a king and the beloved Diana. He will always be known for continuing in his mother’s footsteps with decades of charitable service. It’s William who believes in the importance of titles and his God given right to be King not Harry.
I’ve seen 3 Page 6 articles pop up on my feed with BS whining about Harry and Meghan with stale anecdotes and it all seems so pointless and nothing to do with actual news. I just trolled them with pictures of Zohran Mandani since they think the communist apocalypse is upon NYC. I understand why the Sussexes ignore most of this sh*t because you have to be a real idiot to buy this nonsense.
Andrew’s titles were not taken away from him. And he will still have his princely title until Charles issues a letter patent.
Yesterday I posted a comment with a link to the roll of peerage as well as a link to a library of the UK Commons research paper, done in light of press reports that Andrew has lost his titles.
It confirms that Andrew would only lose his ducal and subsidiary titles through an act of parliament, that Charles needs to issue a letter patent to remove Andrew’s princely title and HRH, and that Charles does not have the unilateral power to, by Royal warrant, remove Andrew from the role of peerage
I see that the British press have not yet reported on that legal research paper from the House of Commons.
Breaking news: Prince Harry has no FKS to give!!