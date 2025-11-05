Page Six: Prince Harry ‘must be quite scared’ of losing his royal titles!!

Prince William and his Kensington Palace operations couldn’t be any more obvious if they tried. Huevo is clearly throwing a major temper tantrum after Prince Harry released his itinerary for a two-day trip to Toronto, a trip which starts today and coincides with William’s visit to Brazil. Instead of focusing on embiggening himself in Brazil, William’s office managed to get three “exclusives” conveniently placed in the New York Post (which is owned by the Murdoch family, because they pretty much “own” William). Did you know that, according to William, Harry is very upset at the idea of losing his titles??

Palace sources told Page Six they “would not be surprised” if Prince Harry eventually lost his title just like his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — aka the man formerly known as Prince Andrew. Their warning for Harry, 41, comes as British politician Rachael Maskell has relaunched her proposal for a “Removal of Titles Bill” which would give King Charles and, eventually and crucially, heir-to-the-throne Prince William power to remove hereditary titles. “If they pass these bills, I would not be surprised if Harry is the next one to go,” one well-placed royal source told Page Six. “I would not be surprised if William does that … he’s not a vindictive person, but he feels very let down and it’s always much more difficult when you are let down by somebody close to you.” “Harry must be quite scared,” a palace insider added of MP Maskell’s proposed bill.

“I would not be surprised if William does that … he’s not a vindictive person, but he feels very let down…” Andrew Windsor’s titles were taken away because he had years-long financial, sexual and criminal relationships with two convicted human traffickers and he lied about those relationships for years. Harry will get his titles removed because William “feels let down” that Harry wrote a truthful book. This is just a glimpse of William’s obsessions, jealousies and stupidity. But that’s not all – Page Six also has a “Hollywood source” who swears that LA hates the Sussexes!

Is the Hollywood show over for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? A Hollywood source tells Page Six that when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, “There is not only no appetite left for them in LA, but they’ve also worn through any good will they had.” Another source tells us, “People are sick of them, the act has gotten stale.” Netflix recently downgraded their deal with the high-profile pair. The couple had originally signed a $100 million multi-year deal, which was just renewed as a first-look deal. A source tells Page Six that the couple have no finesse when it comes to business. “They’re just hopeless in professional settings,” says the source. We’re told Harry even allegedly showed up late to a Netflix meeting, and then asked an executive for a cup of hot chocolate. This is apparently his go-to beverage of choice. The story echoes a similar claim made by a Spotify employee who told Vanity Fair that Harry asked for the same drink, but, “There was none in the office, so employees scrambled to obtain some.” Markle, who starred in two seasons of Netflix’s “With Love, Meghan,” has her own challenges, we hear. “She’s convinced she’s smarter than everyone and dismissive,” says the source. Another source tells us that Markle is the one in the couple who “controls everything.”

This reads like emotional-support tabloid reporting for William. “We swear, sir, Harry and Meghan are so unpopular in LA, everyone in LA was talking about your appearance on The Reluctant Traveler, we promise!” It feels like all of this sh-t was thrown together last minute to appease Scooter King because he thought he was going to have the week to himself, but now he’s seething and crying and raging in South America.