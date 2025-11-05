Blue wave: Abigail Spanberger, Mikie Sherrill & Zohran Mamdani win their races

Embed from Getty Images

Blue Wave!! Back in 2017, something similar happened – one year after Donald Trump was “elected,” there was a blue-wave election in Virginia, New Jersey and across state and local races. Eight years later, and it’s the exact same reaction to Trump and his fascist bullsh-t. Here’s how everything went last night…

In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger won the governor’s race, but not only that – Democrats swept all of the state elections, and Democrats got a huge majority in the House of Delegates. All of the polling had Spanberger winning by a healthy margin, but not by the 15-point margin she ended up getting. Spanberger had coattails too – VA Dems were worried about the Attorney General race because Jay Jones had a BS controversy, but Jones ended up winning. Ghazala Hashmi is also the first Muslim woman in American history to hold state-wide office as Virginia’s lieutenant governor. Spanberger is also Virginia’s first woman governor!!

In New Jersey, they’re also getting a female governor – Mikie Sherrill won the governor’s race, defeating Trump-approved Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Sherill also won by a double-digit margin too. And in New York City, Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral race. Mamdani becomes the first person of South Asian descent and first Muslim to be elected as New York’s mayor. He won by 50.4%, and Andrew Cuomo got 41.6% of the vote. I know Mamdani will get the bulk of the attention from mainstream media (because so many journalists live in New York), but the Virginia races are much more indicative of the mood of the country.

