“Helen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes” links

Helen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes. While I wish the Globes weren’t a thing anymore, I’m happy for Helen! [Just Jared]
Brooklyn Beckham didn’t go to his dad’s investiture. [LaineyGossip]
How does Bugonia differ from the Korean original? [Pajiba]
Tilda Swinton went to Chanel’s Singapore show. [RCFA]
If you love lace, you’ll love this bridal collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump still won’t authorize SNAP benefits, even though a federal judge ordered this administration to distribute the funds. [Buzzfeed]
More terrible reviews for All’s Fair. [OMG Blog]
Diplo is another one who should just go away. [Socialite Life]
Cameron Mathison really takes care of his body. [Seriously OMG]
Mellie Stanley arrested for harassment. [Starcasm]
Five things about Jim Curtis. [Hollywood Life]
I love Helen Mirren. I think I vaguely recall that she’s made problematic statements, probably about feminism but happy to be proven wrong, but she’s a legendary actress, not a predator, and as far as I know believes in free and fair elections.
ETA: She made some really problematic comments about “date rape” decades ago. That absolutely sucks, but the bar is pretty low right now, and I suspect she’s more informed now (and was probably a survivor who self-justified the trauma with believing it was her fault. I’ve done that).
I wanted it to be Julie Andrews.😔😔