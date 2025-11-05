“Helen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes” links
  • November 05, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Helen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes. While I wish the Globes weren’t a thing anymore, I’m happy for Helen! [Just Jared]
Brooklyn Beckham didn’t go to his dad’s investiture. [LaineyGossip]
How does Bugonia differ from the Korean original? [Pajiba]
Tilda Swinton went to Chanel’s Singapore show. [RCFA]
If you love lace, you’ll love this bridal collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump still won’t authorize SNAP benefits, even though a federal judge ordered this administration to distribute the funds. [Buzzfeed]
More terrible reviews for All’s Fair. [OMG Blog]
Diplo is another one who should just go away. [Socialite Life]
Cameron Mathison really takes care of his body. [Seriously OMG]
Mellie Stanley arrested for harassment. [Starcasm]
Five things about Jim Curtis. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Helen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes” links”

  1. mightymolly says:
    November 5, 2025 at 3:21 pm

    I love Helen Mirren. I think I vaguely recall that she’s made problematic statements, probably about feminism but happy to be proven wrong, but she’s a legendary actress, not a predator, and as far as I know believes in free and fair elections.

    ETA: She made some really problematic comments about “date rape” decades ago. That absolutely sucks, but the bar is pretty low right now, and I suspect she’s more informed now (and was probably a survivor who self-justified the trauma with believing it was her fault. I’ve done that).

    Reply
  2. Jegede says:
    November 5, 2025 at 5:08 pm

    I wanted it to be Julie Andrews.😔😔

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment