Sarah Paulson always knew that Pedro Pascal ‘was the most talented person’



We live in polarizing times, yet one absolute truth has united the world in agreement: All’s Fair is BAD. Critics are lining up to give the latest Ryan Murphy series zeroes across the board. Full disclosure — I haven’t watched any of the episodes that debuted on Hulu this week, but I had a pretty good idea this was gonna be a stinker from the character names alone: Allura Grant, Emerald Greene, Carrington Lane, Liberty Ronson. I rest my case. And yet some fantastic actresses signed up, among them Murphy’s longtime muse Sarah Paulson. In the past Sarah has credited Murphy with being one of the first creators who really “got” her. Still, does that mean she has to say yes to everything he sends her? Friends don’t let friends cast them in utterly crappy shows! I don’t know, maybe Sarah’s big revenge were the awful bangs she wore at the show’s Paris premiere. Sarah is still out promoting All’s Fair, including a visit to Watch What Happens Live this week, where Sarah spoke about another good friend, Pedro Pascal:

Q: What is the one thing about your best friendship with Pedro Pascal that his fans would be surprised to know? SP: He’s a bitch baby. I’m kidding. He has a lot of demands, is what I feel. We’re like brother and sister. AC: Who pays for dinner? SP: He pays for dinner now. AC: Did you see his superstardom in his future like at this level? SP: This level is hard to imagine, I think, for anyone. I always knew he was the most talented person I knew. And I knew that if anything was right in the world that his working life would become this. So it’s not surprising to me from a talent level, but… that doesn’t really happen that much anymore where someone bursts on the scene and has a thing. He’s a real cinephile. That’s something that people would maybe be surprised to know. He knows about more movies than the Letterboxd place. He drags me to all the scariest movies that I don’t want to see. [We’ve been friends] since I always say 19 and he was like ‘it was 18.’ He gets really bossy about it.

Pedro better be buying dinners now! Not only was Sarah a supportive friend while he was still struggling to “make it,” Sarah actually sent his Game of Thrones audition tape to her good friend Amanda Peet, whose husband David Benioff was the co-creator and showrunner for GoT. So Sarah did more than merely wish for Pedro to have the career he’s enjoying now, she acted as a quasi agent for him at a pivotal moment. So yeah, I’d say that’s worth a lifetime of dinners! (Though if Sarah could step in and cover coffee dates and hopefully cut Pedro off from his go-to six shots of espresso, well that would help us all sleep better at night.) These two are definitely up there among the Hollywood friendships that are joyful to watch from the sidelines, right along with Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps. And while part of me is dying to know more about what exactly Sarah means regarding the “demands” they have for each other, on the whole I’m happy that she and Pedro have largely maintained their privacy. You can tell how much they love each other (as brother and sister!), and that’s all we really need to know.