“Sarah Paulson wore Schiaparelli & had terrible bangs in Paris” links

I actually would have thought that Sarah Paulson’s Schiaparelli ensemble was okay but the bangs ruined the whole look. Top-five worst bangs I’ve ever seen. [RCFA]
Khloe Kardashian hasn’t had sex in three years. [JustJared]
Will Emma Stone get another Oscar nom for Bugonia? [LaineyGossip]
Here’s how ICE has treated pregnant detainees. [Jezebel]
James Gunn won’t break his rules for Keanu Reeves. [Pajiba]
Music videos which defined the MTV era. [Buzzfeed]
Jacob Elordi hypes Euphoria Season 3. [Socialite Life]
Does anyone watch Outer Banks? [Hollywood Life]
Stevie Nicks got a second Barbie! [Seriously OMG]
A long-lost Spanish treasure has been found off the coast of Florida. [OMG Blog]
Ugh. See-through pants. So tacky.
I’m so tired of this never-ending totally sheer trend
Temu peignoir set.
I’ll forgive the bangs in favor of donating that jewelry for a new exhibit at the Louvre, to be entitled Please, Please Steal This, We Don’t Want To Ever See It Again!
Good glory, that stuff is hideous.
It looks so uncomfortably heavy
The bangs are NOT the problem, the makeup the outfit, ugh…..
They’re not helping, though!
The makeup, did she want to look like Casper’s Mom?
Yeah, normally I have nothing against bangs in general, but these are indeed terrible bangs.
Also, BOO SEE THRU!!!
The new Stevie Nick Barbie is adorable. Angel indeed.
It sold out pretty much immediately, whomp whomp.
I like the bangs, and would have liked the suit in a different color. Well, in a color.
Forgive me, but I like the bangs. They’re giving 80s post-punk rocker chick vibes.
I don’t hate any of it — it is PARIS — I would have preferred a more opaque pant but I would wear it if I could.
That is an awful awful look all around.
i do think the look itself isn’t great, but i also kind of think she’s pulling it off as good as anyone could? she wears a lot of kooky stuff and sheer is unexpected from her.
There’s too much going on, too many things competing for our attention, and the hair and makeup does not match the vibe of the clothes or jewelry
oooo please share the full list of the top 5 bangs you’ve ever seen. I’d be interested 😀
i’m not really interested in watching her new show. but i’ve seen the trailer and the wardrobe looks great and super over the top. it’s been fun to watch the pr blitz for it, too. everyone is bringing it. i, personally, don’t like all the outfits, but everyone seems to be aiming for high fashion and camp, which i can get behind. niecy nash especially has been killing it.
I kind of like Sarah’s makeup, it goes well with the jacket. The pants would have looked better with a double layer maybe?
The entire outfit is ghastly. Seriously, access to everything and THIS is what she picks?? 🤮
That whole look — clothing, jewelry, make up, hair styling, the hand accessory (what IS that?) — is so unappealing that I can’t come up with even a bad insult, much less a good one. Nor does any of it look fun, comfortable or daring to wear, which would at least be something. Color me baffled