“Sarah Paulson wore Schiaparelli & had terrible bangs in Paris” links
I actually would have thought that Sarah Paulson’s Schiaparelli ensemble was okay but the bangs ruined the whole look. Top-five worst bangs I’ve ever seen. [RCFA]
Khloe Kardashian hasn’t had sex in three years. [JustJared]
Will Emma Stone get another Oscar nom for Bugonia? [LaineyGossip]
Here’s how ICE has treated pregnant detainees. [Jezebel]
James Gunn won’t break his rules for Keanu Reeves. [Pajiba]
Music videos which defined the MTV era. [Buzzfeed]
Jacob Elordi hypes Euphoria Season 3. [Socialite Life]
Does anyone watch Outer Banks? [Hollywood Life]
Stevie Nicks got a second Barbie! [Seriously OMG]
A long-lost Spanish treasure has been found off the coast of Florida. [OMG Blog]

22 Responses to ““Sarah Paulson wore Schiaparelli & had terrible bangs in Paris” links”

  1. WaterDragon says:
    October 23, 2025 at 12:36 pm

    Ugh. See-through pants. So tacky.

  2. IdlesAtCranky says:
    October 23, 2025 at 12:39 pm

    I’ll forgive the bangs in favor of donating that jewelry for a new exhibit at the Louvre, to be entitled Please, Please Steal This, We Don’t Want To Ever See It Again!

    Good glory, that stuff is hideous.

  3. Mel says:
    October 23, 2025 at 12:39 pm

    The bangs are NOT the problem, the makeup the outfit, ugh…..

  4. Isabella says:
    October 23, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    The new Stevie Nick Barbie is adorable. Angel indeed.

  5. Tuesday says:
    October 23, 2025 at 1:04 pm

    I like the bangs, and would have liked the suit in a different color. Well, in a color.

  6. mightymolly says:
    October 23, 2025 at 1:08 pm

    Forgive me, but I like the bangs. They’re giving 80s post-punk rocker chick vibes.

  7. Becks1 says:
    October 23, 2025 at 1:16 pm

    That is an awful awful look all around.

    Reply
    • mblates says:
      October 23, 2025 at 1:43 pm

      i do think the look itself isn’t great, but i also kind of think she’s pulling it off as good as anyone could? she wears a lot of kooky stuff and sheer is unexpected from her.

    • one of the marys says:
      October 23, 2025 at 6:34 pm

      There’s too much going on, too many things competing for our attention, and the hair and makeup does not match the vibe of the clothes or jewelry

  8. missmerry97 says:
    October 23, 2025 at 1:17 pm

    oooo please share the full list of the top 5 bangs you’ve ever seen. I’d be interested 😀

  9. mblates says:
    October 23, 2025 at 1:42 pm

    i’m not really interested in watching her new show. but i’ve seen the trailer and the wardrobe looks great and super over the top. it’s been fun to watch the pr blitz for it, too. everyone is bringing it. i, personally, don’t like all the outfits, but everyone seems to be aiming for high fashion and camp, which i can get behind. niecy nash especially has been killing it.

  10. JanetDR says:
    October 23, 2025 at 4:41 pm

    I kind of like Sarah’s makeup, it goes well with the jacket. The pants would have looked better with a double layer maybe?

  11. phlyfiremama says:
    October 23, 2025 at 6:55 pm

    The entire outfit is ghastly. Seriously, access to everything and THIS is what she picks?? 🤮

  12. Peanut Butter says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:49 pm

    That whole look — clothing, jewelry, make up, hair styling, the hand accessory (what IS that?) — is so unappealing that I can’t come up with even a bad insult, much less a good one. Nor does any of it look fun, comfortable or daring to wear, which would at least be something. Color me baffled

