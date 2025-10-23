Queen Camilla wore quite a statement headpiece for her visit to the Vatican

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Italy on Wednesday evening. They just did a tarmac greeting with various Italian and Vatican officials, then they went to their hotel or whatever and rested for their big day, which is today. These photos are of Charles and Camilla arriving in Vatican City. Today is the day when Pope Bob (Pope Leo) gets to “pray” with a divorced Anglican adulterer who is sheltering and protecting his rapist degenerate brother. This whole thing is part of Charles’s bucket list for some reason, he’s been trying to stage something big with a pope for a while. Pope Francis didn’t play his games, but Pope Bob is like “sure, whatever, let’s do this.”

So, let’s talk about Camilla and what she’s wearing? There’s a dress code in Vatican City, for general visitors, including women not exposing their knees or shoulders. Specifically for Protestant women who are heads of state/first ladies/queen consorts, women are expected to wear black and be as covered-up as possible, with some kind of head covering. Incidentally, there’s an exception for Catholic queens, like Spain’s Queen Letizia – it’s called “privilège du blanc,” which means they can wear white when they’re meeting a pope. So, Camilla is an Anglican divorcee and adulterer, and as such, she had to wear black and some kind of head covering. I’m not sure they were expecting THIS headpiece though. What in the world?

Anyway, it’s worth noting that 2025 is the Vatican’s Jubilee year. That’s why Charles has been so focused on visiting the Vatican this year in particular, almost to the exception of everything else. I still find it odd that the head of the Church of England is so focused on this.