Queen Camilla wore quite a statement headpiece for her visit to the Vatican

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Italy on Wednesday evening. They just did a tarmac greeting with various Italian and Vatican officials, then they went to their hotel or whatever and rested for their big day, which is today. These photos are of Charles and Camilla arriving in Vatican City. Today is the day when Pope Bob (Pope Leo) gets to “pray” with a divorced Anglican adulterer who is sheltering and protecting his rapist degenerate brother. This whole thing is part of Charles’s bucket list for some reason, he’s been trying to stage something big with a pope for a while. Pope Francis didn’t play his games, but Pope Bob is like “sure, whatever, let’s do this.”
So, let’s talk about Camilla and what she’s wearing? There’s a dress code in Vatican City, for general visitors, including women not exposing their knees or shoulders. Specifically for Protestant women who are heads of state/first ladies/queen consorts, women are expected to wear black and be as covered-up as possible, with some kind of head covering. Incidentally, there’s an exception for Catholic queens, like Spain’s Queen Letizia – it’s called “privilège du blanc,” which means they can wear white when they’re meeting a pope. So, Camilla is an Anglican divorcee and adulterer, and as such, she had to wear black and some kind of head covering. I’m not sure they were expecting THIS headpiece though. What in the world?
Anyway, it’s worth noting that 2025 is the Vatican’s Jubilee year. That’s why Charles has been so focused on visiting the Vatican this year in particular, almost to the exception of everything else. I still find it odd that the head of the Church of England is so focused on this.
Death becomes camilla. Omg early Halloween. Im scared
She’s ready for Halloween LMAO
She went full Maleficent. This image will haunt my dreams.
In a way its fitting that King Henry VII broke with the catholic church because he wanted a divorce & started the church of england & now the current head of the church of england returns to the pope, another divorcee who married his mistress.
Not a good look for england. And that headthing is awful.
Apparently Camilla never wanted to be Queen and then she puts on some weird or attention grabbing outfit that says the opposite is true.
Attention grabbing and insulting. He begs for an audience with the pope and she shows up like that??? It’s like she’s flipping off the vatican. Is he there to ask for forgiveness for his sins? I don’t get it.
On the other hand, I’m tired of men prescribing /prohibiting women’s clothing and emphasizing hem and sleeve lengths, head coverings, choice of colour etc. it’s just another way to exert control and a visible display of dominance. I love that Camilla wore what appears to be a murder of crows taking flight from her head. It ensures the conversation is about female dress requirements and is a great metaphor for these archaic rules. Much as it seems that Leo will be a good pope.
Well said, “Camilla wore what appears to be a murder of crows taking flight from her head. ” Most unfortunate of Camilla to wear a thorny headpiece to meet the Pope
Btw why does she have to wear black whilst he’s in blue?
I think that’s a bit of a faux pas on Charles’s part. It’s not exactly a rule, as it is for the women, but certainly by custom men are supposed to wear black as well. If you look at photos of every king or male head of state visiting the Vatican (including Charles on previous occasions) , they’re in black.
Oh my goodness Camilla looks terrible .
That outfit would terrify children .
Charlie looks aged , but still pompous after purification from the pope .
Not sure what they are trying to achieve , to be honest .
I believe it is required for women on official visits to the Vatican. As she is not Catholic she does not have the privilège du blanc to wear white, as is expected from Catholic Queens.
Welp, she found a new spin on Bride Of Chucky.
I hope there will be merch for sale in the Palace gift shop in time for Halloween!
Death crown of DOOM.
Reminds me of the temu crown Kate wore 😂
Came here to say the same thing!
So did I. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
Was going to ask if she borrowed Kate’s coronation “tiara” and had staff dump it in black acrylic paint.
Same thought! Grab the forget to reshape the “crown” after it came out of the crumpled shoe box under the bed, grab black spray paint, some weed barrier, and you’re good to go.
Tis the witchy season. She wore a Halloween costume! I’m laughing for real. Love how she’s shaking hands with someone but making eye contact with the camera. Very Katian moves.
These photos are brand damaging to the monarchy imo. An aging frail looking king and his wife who is dressed up like something out of a horror movie visiting the Vatican during a huge scandal involving his brother and ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Not a good look!
God this is so horrible it is hilarious… wtf was she thinking?
I don’t know with this type of stuff it feels like Charles is trying to rack up as many firsts as he possibly can as King. He’s definitely not going to have 70 years to be the first to do numerous things the way that his mother was, and he wants something to be written in his biographies that is all King Charles and not Prince of Wales.
Also, that is a very interesting hat. I will never understand British personal taste when it comes to these hats, and fascinators. It all looks so bizarre to me, but to each its own.
Will she also wear that headpiece on halloween.
The Crows Have Eyes – The Crowening
No offense to the magnificent Moira Rose.
The crow movie from Schitt’s Creek was my first impression too! It looks like a murder of crows circling her head. Maybe I should go with vultures.
Maybe this is her audition tape for the fourth Crows movie?
I’m feeling a bit too woozy post flu shot to come up with any clever names.
What are the men’s rules of dress? Color? Head dress? Seriously, the world over, it’s generally women that are required to wear odd clothing that makes them stick out to the general public.
Cruell a de Ville outfit.
She could have worn a simple black lace small piece but nooooooo she decided to go full on scary nightmare Bridzilla head piece. She knows no shame!!
Is that a…crown of thorns?
Someone tell Camilla horses are supposed to bridles, not bridal veils.
Yea, yea, yea Camilla…you’re the queen. Always having to make that point no matter where you are. Ewwww!
Diana and queen elizabeth wore black veils when they visited popes.
Finally, an image of Camzilla to use in perpetuity.
Whoever said she’s wearing a murder of crows headpiece is the comment of the week!
The consort Charles deserves.
Keen And her homemade coronation tiara and Camilla garish veil go hand in hand as bad taste in royal headpieces.
So she is a divorced adulterer who is now theoretically (ONLY theoretically, from the Roman Catholic POV, though obvs that has gross problems too) married to, the head of the Anglican church . . . and she shows up in VATICAN CITY, ROME wearing a BLACK laurel wreath?
You know, the headgear of victory in battle? The thing you wear to a triumphal parade? Like Augustus did, or Charlemagne? The headgear also associated with achievement in the arts – hence the term ‘poet laureate’ and the portraits of Petrarch wearing same?
But, like, spray painted black? Because it was required? But a laurel wreath. IN ROME.
And THIS is “soft diplomacy”?
GROSS.
Good observation!
I don’t think she thinks about things that deeply.
Do any of them, Think Kate’s headdress as a way of getting back at Camila’s ban on tiaras, it just made Kate look petty.
I thought of a crown of thorns
That head thing: TERRIBLE.. the type of stuff seen in nightmares.
No matter how hard Camilla tries, she seems to always manage to (intentionally or unintentionally) project herself – a tacky, wicked looking adulterer – the woman responsible for a great deal of misery in Diana’s life and Diana’s children’s life. It looks like Camilla is basking in the significance of the visit, it seems important for her as much as Charles. Maybe they both hope to leave there feeling like their sins will be fully washed away and that they’ll be absolved of Diana’s death and their contributions towards the torment she endured when she was alive. 🤷🏽♀️
I also think Charles sees this as an opportunity to have it be some sort of pillar for his legacy. Unfortunately for him, his legacy as a failed husband, father and grandfather will overshadow everything else he has done in his life. 😏
It’s ironic how Diana got criticized for slightly changing her hairdo at a parliament opening. Yet Charles second wife makes herself front and center with the garish headpiece.
Looks like my Salem halloween costume a bit except I looked awesome. She’s frumpy and frightful. How is that possible. Morticia come get your parlormaid. The Pope wants no smoke.
I 🖤 this for them😠
The outfit would be fine if it weren’t for that weird crown. Like what was the idea there?? Who thought “yes thats the look, lets go for it!”
Besides that I dont think this visit is so weird or that Charles is gatecrashing the Vatican or anything. He’s met the past few popes, including John Paul in England, so this just sort of seems par for the course in my mind.
As for the religious aspects of it – I think part of how Charles operates is that he compartmentalizes very well so he doesn’t see the irony here or any issues. He thinks “hey I’m the head of the Church of England, this is the Pope, we don’t care about what happened 500 years ago, we’re going to be prayer buddies” and DOESNT think about how he treated his first wife or his younger son or his brother etc. I think this is part of Charles’ issue in general – he sees these things as very separate and distinct issues and doesn’t realize that most people see them as connected.
Queen Letizia can wear white? She’s divorced.
Letizia’s first marriage was a civil ceremony only, so from the RC point of view, it wasn’t a real (that is, sacramental) marriage. She also would have to attend confession before her RC-approved marriage ceremony as a matter of course. So for the Pope, she basically isn’t divorced, she just had a kind of a wild youth with a rough breakup.
Camilla s ex is a Catholic. Camilla never converted to Catholicism. The Catholic rules don’t apply to Camilla. Catholics need to get annulment if they want to remarry in the church
@Libra didn’t ask about Camilla.
Some popes have been more sticklers about ladies wearing the veil (and its color) than others. Benedict XVI was predictably insistent, but Francis didn’t really care all that much and met with Angelina Jolie who showed up with no veil and, I believe, IN PANTS. 😱 I think Camilla skipped the veil on their last private audience with Francis as well. Queen Rania wore a black dress and a white veil, despite not being a Catholic. Seeing what prominent guests wear to these first meetings with a new pope is always interesting because it can be a way to gauge his modernity.
That said, I actually LOVE the tradition of veiling at the Vatican from a strictly fashion viewpoint. My God, it can be so beautiful and feminine when a lady gets it right. Grace Kelly and Jackie Kennedy knew how to do it, obviously. In more recent times, Charlene does as well, whether in white or black. The Spanish royals usually look exquisite, especially when they go with the gorgeous mantillas and peinetas (the big combs). Jill Biden and Laura Bush wore small, understated lace veils and looked lovely. Michelle Obama actually looked a little dowdy on her first visit, but she had to err on the side of caution because it was with Benedict XVI. Melania, as much as I hate to say it, looked perfect. Ivanka wore a piece of black tulle stuck to a headband, which I always thought it was the worst because it was just so plain, no thought put into it at all. Looking at whatever this is on Camilla’s head, I’d like to apologize to whoever hot glued that tulle to Ivanka’s headband. This is a cheap-looking (but no doubt hideously expensive) MESS.
That’s a hideous bridal veil for a devil’s wedding.
I’m surprised Cam’s dresser/assistant let her be seen like this.
She looks ridiculous. It would have been better for the photo up to leave her at home.
Hideous!