Queen Camilla wore quite a statement headpiece for her visit to the Vatican

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Italy on Wednesday evening. They just did a tarmac greeting with various Italian and Vatican officials, then they went to their hotel or whatever and rested for their big day, which is today. These photos are of Charles and Camilla arriving in Vatican City. Today is the day when Pope Bob (Pope Leo) gets to “pray” with a divorced Anglican adulterer who is sheltering and protecting his rapist degenerate brother. This whole thing is part of Charles’s bucket list for some reason, he’s been trying to stage something big with a pope for a while. Pope Francis didn’t play his games, but Pope Bob is like “sure, whatever, let’s do this.”

So, let’s talk about Camilla and what she’s wearing? There’s a dress code in Vatican City, for general visitors, including women not exposing their knees or shoulders. Specifically for Protestant women who are heads of state/first ladies/queen consorts, women are expected to wear black and be as covered-up as possible, with some kind of head covering. Incidentally, there’s an exception for Catholic queens, like Spain’s Queen Letizia – it’s called “privilège du blanc,” which means they can wear white when they’re meeting a pope. So, Camilla is an Anglican divorcee and adulterer, and as such, she had to wear black and some kind of head covering. I’m not sure they were expecting THIS headpiece though. What in the world?

Anyway, it’s worth noting that 2025 is the Vatican’s Jubilee year. That’s why Charles has been so focused on visiting the Vatican this year in particular, almost to the exception of everything else. I still find it odd that the head of the Church of England is so focused on this.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

56 Responses to “Queen Camilla wore quite a statement headpiece for her visit to the Vatican”

  1. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:27 am

    Death becomes camilla. Omg early Halloween. Im scared

    Reply
  2. Loretta says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:28 am

    She’s ready for Halloween LMAO

    Reply
  3. JW says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:29 am

    She went full Maleficent. This image will haunt my dreams.

    Reply
  4. inge says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:29 am

    In a way its fitting that King Henry VII broke with the catholic church because he wanted a divorce & started the church of england & now the current head of the church of england returns to the pope, another divorcee who married his mistress.

    Not a good look for england. And that headthing is awful.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:29 am

    Apparently Camilla never wanted to be Queen and then she puts on some weird or attention grabbing outfit that says the opposite is true.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      October 23, 2025 at 7:41 am

      Attention grabbing and insulting. He begs for an audience with the pope and she shows up like that??? It’s like she’s flipping off the vatican. Is he there to ask for forgiveness for his sins? I don’t get it.

      Reply
      • Liz says:
        October 23, 2025 at 7:45 am

        On the other hand, I’m tired of men prescribing /prohibiting women’s clothing and emphasizing hem and sleeve lengths, head coverings, choice of colour etc. it’s just another way to exert control and a visible display of dominance. I love that Camilla wore what appears to be a murder of crows taking flight from her head. It ensures the conversation is about female dress requirements and is a great metaphor for these archaic rules. Much as it seems that Leo will be a good pope.

      • Noor says:
        October 23, 2025 at 8:21 am

        Well said, “Camilla wore what appears to be a murder of crows taking flight from her head. ” Most unfortunate of Camilla to wear a thorny headpiece to meet the Pope

  6. inge says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:30 am

    Btw why does she have to wear black whilst he’s in blue?

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      October 23, 2025 at 7:50 am

      I think that’s a bit of a faux pas on Charles’s part. It’s not exactly a rule, as it is for the women, but certainly by custom men are supposed to wear black as well. If you look at photos of every king or male head of state visiting the Vatican (including Charles on previous occasions) , they’re in black.

      Reply
    • Cassie says:
      October 23, 2025 at 7:50 am

      Oh my goodness Camilla looks terrible .
      That outfit would terrify children .

      Charlie looks aged , but still pompous after purification from the pope .

      Not sure what they are trying to achieve , to be honest .

      Reply
    • Bings says:
      October 23, 2025 at 7:53 am

      I believe it is required for women on official visits to the Vatican. As she is not Catholic she does not have the privilège du blanc to wear white, as is expected from Catholic Queens.

      Reply
  7. IdlesAtCranky says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:33 am

    Welp, she found a new spin on Bride Of Chucky.

    I hope there will be merch for sale in the Palace gift shop in time for Halloween!

    Reply
  8. Aimee says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:33 am

    Death crown of DOOM.

    Reply
  9. Smatone99 says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:34 am

    Reminds me of the temu crown Kate wore 😂

    Reply
  10. Jais says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:34 am

    Tis the witchy season. She wore a Halloween costume! I’m laughing for real. Love how she’s shaking hands with someone but making eye contact with the camera. Very Katian moves.

    Reply
  11. Julia says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:37 am

    These photos are brand damaging to the monarchy imo. An aging frail looking king and his wife who is dressed up like something out of a horror movie visiting the Vatican during a huge scandal involving his brother and ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Not a good look!

    Reply
  12. Dee(2) says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:40 am

    I don’t know with this type of stuff it feels like Charles is trying to rack up as many firsts as he possibly can as King. He’s definitely not going to have 70 years to be the first to do numerous things the way that his mother was, and he wants something to be written in his biographies that is all King Charles and not Prince of Wales.

    Also, that is a very interesting hat. I will never understand British personal taste when it comes to these hats, and fascinators. It all looks so bizarre to me, but to each its own.

    Reply
  13. Tessa says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:43 am

    Will she also wear that headpiece on halloween.

    Reply
  14. Kittenmom says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:43 am

    The Crows Have Eyes – The Crowening

    No offense to the magnificent Moira Rose.

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      October 23, 2025 at 8:06 am

      The crow movie from Schitt’s Creek was my first impression too! It looks like a murder of crows circling her head. Maybe I should go with vultures.

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      October 23, 2025 at 8:14 am

      Maybe this is her audition tape for the fourth Crows movie?

      I’m feeling a bit too woozy post flu shot to come up with any clever names.

      Reply
  15. Bumblee says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:44 am

    What are the men’s rules of dress? Color? Head dress? Seriously, the world over, it’s generally women that are required to wear odd clothing that makes them stick out to the general public.

    Reply
  16. Tessa says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:45 am

    Cruell a de Ville outfit.

    Reply
  17. Susan Collins says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:46 am

    She could have worn a simple black lace small piece but nooooooo she decided to go full on scary nightmare Bridzilla head piece. She knows no shame!!

    Reply
  18. Who Were These People? says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:46 am

    Is that a…crown of thorns?

    Reply
  19. Rapunzel says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:46 am

    Someone tell Camilla horses are supposed to bridles, not bridal veils.

    Reply
  20. Pam says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:52 am

    Yea, yea, yea Camilla…you’re the queen. Always having to make that point no matter where you are. Ewwww!

    Reply
  21. Tessa says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:53 am

    Diana and queen elizabeth wore black veils when they visited popes.

    Reply
  22. lamejudi says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:55 am

    Finally, an image of Camzilla to use in perpetuity.

    Whoever said she’s wearing a murder of crows headpiece is the comment of the week!

    Reply
  23. Tessa says:
    October 23, 2025 at 7:58 am

    The consort Charles deserves.

    Reply
  24. Tessa says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:00 am

    Keen And her homemade coronation tiara and Camilla garish veil go hand in hand as bad taste in royal headpieces.

    Reply
  25. garrity says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:03 am

    So she is a divorced adulterer who is now theoretically (ONLY theoretically, from the Roman Catholic POV, though obvs that has gross problems too) married to, the head of the Anglican church . . . and she shows up in VATICAN CITY, ROME wearing a BLACK laurel wreath?

    You know, the headgear of victory in battle? The thing you wear to a triumphal parade? Like Augustus did, or Charlemagne? The headgear also associated with achievement in the arts – hence the term ‘poet laureate’ and the portraits of Petrarch wearing same?

    But, like, spray painted black? Because it was required? But a laurel wreath. IN ROME.

    And THIS is “soft diplomacy”?

    GROSS.

    Reply
  26. Iheoma Nwakpadolu says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:06 am

    That head thing: TERRIBLE.. the type of stuff seen in nightmares.

    Reply
  27. MSJ says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:06 am

    No matter how hard Camilla tries, she seems to always manage to (intentionally or unintentionally) project herself – a tacky, wicked looking adulterer – the woman responsible for a great deal of misery in Diana’s life and Diana’s children’s life. It looks like Camilla is basking in the significance of the visit, it seems important for her as much as Charles. Maybe they both hope to leave there feeling like their sins will be fully washed away and that they’ll be absolved of Diana’s death and their contributions towards the torment she endured when she was alive. 🤷🏽‍♀️

    I also think Charles sees this as an opportunity to have it be some sort of pillar for his legacy. Unfortunately for him, his legacy as a failed husband, father and grandfather will overshadow everything else he has done in his life. 😏

    Reply
  28. Tessa says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:11 am

    It’s ironic how Diana got criticized for slightly changing her hairdo at a parliament opening. Yet Charles second wife makes herself front and center with the garish headpiece.

    Reply
  29. Kiki says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Looks like my Salem halloween costume a bit except I looked awesome. She’s frumpy and frightful. How is that possible. Morticia come get your parlormaid. The Pope wants no smoke.

    Reply
  30. Lala11_7 says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:19 am

    I 🖤 this for them😠

    Reply
  31. Becks1 says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:20 am

    The outfit would be fine if it weren’t for that weird crown. Like what was the idea there?? Who thought “yes thats the look, lets go for it!”

    Besides that I dont think this visit is so weird or that Charles is gatecrashing the Vatican or anything. He’s met the past few popes, including John Paul in England, so this just sort of seems par for the course in my mind.

    As for the religious aspects of it – I think part of how Charles operates is that he compartmentalizes very well so he doesn’t see the irony here or any issues. He thinks “hey I’m the head of the Church of England, this is the Pope, we don’t care about what happened 500 years ago, we’re going to be prayer buddies” and DOESNT think about how he treated his first wife or his younger son or his brother etc. I think this is part of Charles’ issue in general – he sees these things as very separate and distinct issues and doesn’t realize that most people see them as connected.

    Reply
  32. Libra says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:21 am

    Queen Letizia can wear white? She’s divorced.

    Reply
    • garrity says:
      October 23, 2025 at 8:25 am

      Letizia’s first marriage was a civil ceremony only, so from the RC point of view, it wasn’t a real (that is, sacramental) marriage. She also would have to attend confession before her RC-approved marriage ceremony as a matter of course. So for the Pope, she basically isn’t divorced, she just had a kind of a wild youth with a rough breakup.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        October 23, 2025 at 8:30 am

        Camilla s ex is a Catholic. Camilla never converted to Catholicism. The Catholic rules don’t apply to Camilla. Catholics need to get annulment if they want to remarry in the church

      • Becks1 says:
        October 23, 2025 at 8:33 am

        @Libra didn’t ask about Camilla.

  33. Miranda says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:30 am

    Some popes have been more sticklers about ladies wearing the veil (and its color) than others. Benedict XVI was predictably insistent, but Francis didn’t really care all that much and met with Angelina Jolie who showed up with no veil and, I believe, IN PANTS. 😱 I think Camilla skipped the veil on their last private audience with Francis as well. Queen Rania wore a black dress and a white veil, despite not being a Catholic. Seeing what prominent guests wear to these first meetings with a new pope is always interesting because it can be a way to gauge his modernity.

    That said, I actually LOVE the tradition of veiling at the Vatican from a strictly fashion viewpoint. My God, it can be so beautiful and feminine when a lady gets it right. Grace Kelly and Jackie Kennedy knew how to do it, obviously. In more recent times, Charlene does as well, whether in white or black. The Spanish royals usually look exquisite, especially when they go with the gorgeous mantillas and peinetas (the big combs). Jill Biden and Laura Bush wore small, understated lace veils and looked lovely. Michelle Obama actually looked a little dowdy on her first visit, but she had to err on the side of caution because it was with Benedict XVI. Melania, as much as I hate to say it, looked perfect. Ivanka wore a piece of black tulle stuck to a headband, which I always thought it was the worst because it was just so plain, no thought put into it at all. Looking at whatever this is on Camilla’s head, I’d like to apologize to whoever hot glued that tulle to Ivanka’s headband. This is a cheap-looking (but no doubt hideously expensive) MESS.

    Reply
  34. blue says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:33 am

    That’s a hideous bridal veil for a devil’s wedding.
    I’m surprised Cam’s dresser/assistant let her be seen like this.

    Reply
  35. Tina says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:43 am

    She looks ridiculous. It would have been better for the photo up to leave her at home.

    Reply
  36. MsKrisTalk says:
    October 23, 2025 at 8:46 am

    Hideous!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment