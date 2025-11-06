Prince Harry spent time with soldiers & naval officers during his visit to Toronto

Prince Harry returned to Toronto on Wednesday for two full days of events. It doesn’t look like there was any credentialed press at these events, and the only photos which exist were taken by an in-house photographer, working for the Sussexes in some capacity – I have no idea if Laura Proctor, the photographer, traveled with Harry or whether she simply took a job working for a few days with Harry. Harry looked great, and he was very much in his element. From Sussex.com:

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, spent time with members of Canada’s Reserve Forces during his visit to Toronto, meeting with soldiers from two historic Army Reserve units. The visits highlighted the vital role Reserve Forces play in Canada’s military capability. Reserve members balance civilian careers with military service, create a bridge between military and civilian communities while maintaining operational readiness for deployments worldwide. Prince Harry met with soldiers from the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada and the Royal Regiment of Canada. Lieutenant-Colonel Chris Boileau, Commanding Officer of the Queen’s Own Rifles, and Lieutenant-Colonel Adam West, Commanding Officer of the Royal Regiment of Canada, discussed their units’ recent deployments and ongoing contributions to Canadian military operations worldwide. At one of the largest of the Royal Canadian Navy’s 24 Reserve divisions, Prince Harry met with Commander Paul Smith, who made history as the first Black commanding officer of the unit in 2021 and the first Black Commanding Officer of a Canadian warship in 2014. Commander Smith and Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Payton provided an overview of the unit’s mission to train and deploy sailors for Royal Canadian Navy operations while maintaining a strategic presence in Canada’s largest city. Prince Harry observed demonstrations from the base’s dive team, deck team weapons display, operations team, and band members, speaking with personnel in attendance about their dual roles as reservists and civilians. Some families joined the visit, reflecting the community that supports Reserve service members. The base currently consists of 335 members from the greater Toronto area who serve part-time while maintaining civilian careers—a tradition dating back to the Second World War, when over 16,000 people joined the Navy through the unit. Prince Harry’s engagement with these units acknowledged the dual commitment required of reservists and the families who support them. Through training, deployments, and domestic operations, reservists contribute essential capabilities to the Canadian Armed Forces while remaining deeply connected to their local communities. The visit took place as part of his time in Toronto at the invitation of True Patriot Love, Canada’s national foundation for the military and Veteran community. Nick Booth, CEO of True Patriot Love, was also present.

[From Sussex.com]

While Harry’s team has taken pains to emphasize that this visit is on behalf of True Patriot Love, the events themselves are indistinguishable from the kinds of events a “working royal” would do. Visiting military units, taking part in various naval demonstrations, riding on a boat, looking at guns, talking about experiences in war, glad-handing servicemen and women… this is exactly what King Charles has done a million times, and what they wish Prince William would do with more regularity. It’s just funny… you can take the man out of the royal family, but you can’t take the royalty from the man. Anyway, Harry looked a million times more natural and authentic in Toronto than William did in his sad little stunts and photo-ops in Brazil.