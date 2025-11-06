Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz to reunite for a new Mummy movie

Embed from Getty Images
It is finally time for The Mummy to rise again. According to Deadline, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are currently in talks to return for another installment of their iconic series. There have been at least two other additions to the franchise, most notedly 2002’s The Scorpion King starring Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock, but this will be Fraser and Weisz’s first appearances since 2001’s The Mummy Returns. Nothing is official yet, but it’s looking like it’s basically a done deal.
Previously, Fraser and Weisz starred in two Mummy movies together: 1999’s The Mummy and 2001’s The Mummy Returns, both based on one of Universal’s original movie monsters of the early 20th century, both directed by Stephen Sommers, and both grossing over $400 million worldwide. The 1999 film introduced Fraser as Rick O’Connell, a roguish American adventurer and former French Foreign Legion soldier, and Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan, an English Egyptologist working at the Cairo Museum of Antiquities. Over the course of the two films, the pair go from reluctant partners to a married couple with a young son, battling ancient curses from the likes of the resurrected Egyptian high priest Imhotep. Weisz’s Evelyn dies in the second film, after discovering she’s the reincarnation of an Egyptian princess, though she’s ultimately revived by Rick.
Contributing to Fraser’s rise as one of the biggest stars of the late ’90s and early 2000s, these particular Mummy films were so popular they were spun off into famed attractions for Universal parks in Hollywood, Orlando, FL and Singapore. The franchise continued with 2002’s spinoff The Scorpion King, starring Dwayne Johnson, which grossed over $180 million worldwide, as well as 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor ($403 million global), where Fraser returned without Weisz under the direction of Rob Cohen.
Universal most recently attempted to revitalize the IP with 2017’s The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, which was intended to launch a new series of monster movies under the banner of the Dark Universe. While the film performed solidly at the box office — taking in $409 million worldwide — it was critically panned, leading Universal to scrap its broader Dark Universe plans.
Turning back to The Mummy franchise makes perfect sense for Universal, given the real wave of millennial nostalgia for both all things Fraser and his Mummy films, in particular. This built-in fandom would be an asset at a time when the studio has fared poorly at the box office with its attempts at modern movie monster flicks including Abigail, directed by the duo from Radio Silence.
Action/adventure movies – both serious/fun and borderline cheesy – are pretty much my jam, so while I realize that this reboot is probably right up there with the jokingly proposed geriatric Speed reboot, I don’t hate this idea. I rewatched the first two movies about a year ago, and they were really fun. If Brendan and Rachel are both up for it, then why not? If the intention is to reboot the franchise, then they better take the opportunity to pass the baton properly and not fumble it like the Indiana Jones franchise did with Shia LeBouff and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. On that note, I have absolutely no recollection of Tom Cruise’s attempted reboot, but I feel like I may have to give it a pity/curiosity watch now.
I absolutely love these two in the first two movies..they are both in my movie library and watched often… I’m excited for them to make another movie.
The two of them in that movie were so cute and hot. I don’t remember the second one that well but the first one is always a fun one.
I’m trying not to get my hopes up but if they can make this fun I am there. I loved them, together in the first one and have re-watched both at various times over the years.
We saw the first one at the cinema last year (I think) and I was great seeing it on the big screen and not being tempted to pause or check your phone.
I am ridiculously excited about this. I really enjoyed the Mummy movies back in the day. The first two were carefully written/plotted (never saw the third without Rachel entirely). It tickled me to see that and was a forerunner of the Marvel movies fitting together today.
John Hannah and Oded Fehr better be returning
News like this is like a balm to the soul. I’ve been a Brendan Fraser fan since the early 90s and I’m so happy to see him again.
So excited for this! The Mummy is a movie I watch all the time,.