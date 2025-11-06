Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce stepped out for dinner at the Polo Bar last night

This is the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye week, so instead of sticking around Kansas City, Travis Kelce is in New York with his fiancee Taylor Swift. Last night, they went to dinner at the Polo Bar, which has a dress code! They don’t allow you to dine there if you’re wearing jeggings or sweats or hoodies. Which might explain why Taylor and Travis both wore trousers and sweaters. The menu at the Polo Bar looks great too. I wonder what they ordered.

This feels like their first New York outing in a while, right? I genuinely wonder if, once they’re married, they’ll end up settling down somewhere other than New York. Taylor loves her place in New York, but her NYC life can be so chaotic. They were swarmed by paparazzi and fans outside the restaurant and I’m sure Taylor’s security had a difficult time.

While I don’t pay super-close attention to football whatsoever, even I know that the Chiefs are in the middle of a pretty terrible season. On the New Heights podcast, Travis sort of admitted as much and he said he’s trying hard to shake it off. I really hope Chiefs fans don’t blame that sh-t on Taylor. Blame it on the MAGA Mahomes fam!!