Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce stepped out for dinner at the Polo Bar last night

This is the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye week, so instead of sticking around Kansas City, Travis Kelce is in New York with his fiancee Taylor Swift. Last night, they went to dinner at the Polo Bar, which has a dress code! They don’t allow you to dine there if you’re wearing jeggings or sweats or hoodies. Which might explain why Taylor and Travis both wore trousers and sweaters. The menu at the Polo Bar looks great too. I wonder what they ordered.
This feels like their first New York outing in a while, right? I genuinely wonder if, once they’re married, they’ll end up settling down somewhere other than New York. Taylor loves her place in New York, but her NYC life can be so chaotic. They were swarmed by paparazzi and fans outside the restaurant and I’m sure Taylor’s security had a difficult time.
While I don’t pay super-close attention to football whatsoever, even I know that the Chiefs are in the middle of a pretty terrible season. On the New Heights podcast, Travis sort of admitted as much and he said he’s trying hard to shake it off. I really hope Chiefs fans don’t blame that sh-t on Taylor. Blame it on the MAGA Mahomes fam!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen arriving at The Polo Bar in New York City for a cozy dinner outing. Taylor looked elegant in a black off-the-shoulder top and gray wide-leg trousers paired with a sleek handbag, while Travis kept it understated in an all-black ensemble as they enjoyed another evening together in Manhattan.
New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen arriving at The Polo Bar in New York City for a cozy dinner outing. Taylor looked elegant in a black off-the-shoulder top and gray wide-leg trousers paired with a sleek handbag, while Travis kept it understated in an all-black ensemble as they enjoyed another evening together in Manhattan.
New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen arriving at The Polo Bar in New York City for a cozy dinner outing. Taylor looked elegant in a black off-the-shoulder top and gray wide-leg trousers paired with a sleek handbag, while Travis kept it understated in an all-black ensemble as they enjoyed another evening together in Manhattan.
New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted arriving at The Polo Bar in New York City for a cozy dinner outing. The pop superstar looked elegant in a black off-the-shoulder top and gray wide-leg trousers, paired with a sleek handbag, while Kelce kept it understated in an all-black ensemble as the couple enjoyed another night out in Manhattan.
New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted arriving at The Polo Bar in New York City for a cozy dinner outing. The pop superstar looked elegant in a black off-the-shoulder top and gray wide-leg trousers, paired with a sleek handbag, while Kelce kept it understated in an all-black ensemble as the couple enjoyed another night out in Manhattan.
New York, NY Pop star Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands while leaving The Polo Bar after enjoying dinner in New York.
I have seen Taylor in action long enough to recognize a planned distraction from that Kayla Nicole clapback LOL!
Right. Very obvious.
@DARK…That part😬🤣😱😂
Kayla definitley revived my Toni Braxton love, with the epic klapback
So I didn’t know what you all were talking about, because I guess I missed this over Halloween. Oh my!!! That was…. something. I’m guessing this was a reaction to the song supposedly about her on this last album? Ouch. That’s why it’s best to just leave people alone sometime.
Ooh I had to Google that. What was Tay expecting writing lyrics about an influencer?
I’m down for seeing happy couples being happy. Thanks!
I actually like both of their outfits – they’re good versions of casual luxe that seem comfortable too.
Her hair, skin and styling is lovely here.
Mark the date yall. This may be the first time I’ve liked one of her “street” outfits lol.
Mark me down too! I like those pants. I would buy them. Nice color and fit.
My Bills were victorious over the Chiefs this past weekend. Any problems the Chiefs are having have nothing to do with Taylor and all about (or a big part) that their QB, MAGA Mahomes couldn’t seem to get the ball where it needed to be. Overthrows, an interception, he got sacked a bunch of times (Bosa was beautiful!), career worst!
And yeah, as die hard Bills Mafia, watching the gladiator who was risking his life playing violent chess get tackled by Bishop and got the wind kicked out of him.
Go Bills.
This Eagles fan was rooting for y’all every step of the way lmaooooo. F*** the Chiefs and crybaby Patrick “Beaker” Mahomes.
Imagine snarking about Mahomes being MAGA when your QB is….*checks notes* Josh Allen…
Let’s not start on that golf trip either, shall we?
Fellow Bills mafia here. I was cackling when I saw the Chiefs are now “In the Hunt” for the playoffs. Without the refs helping them to win every step of the way, it’s obvious that the Chiefs are a decent but not phenomenal team that they were being made out to be the past couple years.
I cannot stand Kermit the Frog Mahomes. I also can’t stand when women are blamed for something they have nothing to do with. The armchair quarterbacks online were blaming Hailee Steinfeld when the Bills lost just two games. Uggggggh. Shut up, Chad.
So much for New Yorkers being chill around celebrities. Those fans taking pics look kinda insane.
I think that’s less of a commentary on New Yorkers and more of a commentary on the fanaticism of Swifties.
She’s not wearing a bold red lip color. Changing it up is almost always a good idea.