Oprah included As Ever’s holiday jam trio on her ‘Favorite Things’ list

A couple of days ago, the Daily Mail published their now-regular feature, “the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand is bad, because we say so.” There’s nothing new in any of these articles or analyses, it’s just bitching and moaning from self-styled “brand experts” who sound like absolute morons. “It’s bad to sell candles AND jam!” Jesus. Hilariously, all of that criticism from dishonest brokers has been pushed aside with one single move. You see, Oprah Winfrey added one of As Ever’s holiday collection products to her “Favorite Things” list. Oprah’s Favorite Things lists are infamous – they put all kinds of brands on the map, and Oprah has the power to launch a smaller business into the stratosphere. It’s a huge deal that Oprah added As Ever’s jam trio to her Favorite Things list. From As Ever’s email:

We’re over the moon to spread the news: Our Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box is on Oprah’s Favorite Things this year! As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “Before my neighbor Meghan started her business, she shared her homemade recipes with us. I love to drizzle it on an English muffin or yogurt or ice cream. I also love bringing a jam or preserves as a hostess gift, and with this pretty box set of orange marmalade and raspberry and strawberry spreads, just add a bow and you’re ready to go.” We’re honored to be included in the season’s quintessential guide to gifting. So much love is poured into each recipe, to bring the brightness and warmth of the garden to your home in every season. To celebrate, enjoy 10% off your order with code OFT10—our thank you for helping us make this moment so special! Share a box with someone you love…and make sure you squirrel away a few for yourself while they’re still in stock!

[Via As Ever’s promotional email]

I looked at As Ever’s site, and they even added an “Oprah’s Favorite Things” tag on the jam trio. Smart. I actually ordered that exact trio already, and yes, I was planning on giving it to a friend as a Christmas gift (even though I want to taste the strawberry jam). That particular jam trio really does scream hostess/Christmas gift. Of course, if you’re going somewhere fancy, I’m sure the candles would make nice gifts as well. The candles are still in stock… has anyone gotten theirs yet? I want to know if they smell good.

Going back to Oprah and what it all means… the Derangers quickly forgot that Oprah also supported Clevr Blends, which Meghan invested in five years ago. Meghan sent Oprah a Clevr Blends gift basket and Oprah loved it and posted about it on her social media. The palace was appalled, remember? Anyway, Oprah’s endorsement is worth its weight in gold, so As Ever has officially made it. (I would argue that As Ever already made it when they were selling out right and left, but now it’s super-official.)

Additionally, in the same promo email, Meghan announced that As Ever will be sold at Godmothers bookstore – this is As Ever’s first-ever appearance at a brick-and-mortar store.