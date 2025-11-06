Oprah included As Ever’s holiday jam trio on her ‘Favorite Things’ list

A couple of days ago, the Daily Mail published their now-regular feature, “the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand is bad, because we say so.” There’s nothing new in any of these articles or analyses, it’s just bitching and moaning from self-styled “brand experts” who sound like absolute morons. “It’s bad to sell candles AND jam!” Jesus. Hilariously, all of that criticism from dishonest brokers has been pushed aside with one single move. You see, Oprah Winfrey added one of As Ever’s holiday collection products to her “Favorite Things” list. Oprah’s Favorite Things lists are infamous – they put all kinds of brands on the map, and Oprah has the power to launch a smaller business into the stratosphere. It’s a huge deal that Oprah added As Ever’s jam trio to her Favorite Things list. From As Ever’s email:
We’re over the moon to spread the news: Our Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box is on Oprah’s Favorite Things this year!
As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “Before my neighbor Meghan started her business, she shared her homemade recipes with us. I love to drizzle it on an English muffin or yogurt or ice cream. I also love bringing a jam or preserves as a hostess gift, and with this pretty box set of orange marmalade and raspberry and strawberry spreads, just add a bow and you’re ready to go.”
We’re honored to be included in the season’s quintessential guide to gifting. So much love is poured into each recipe, to bring the brightness and warmth of the garden to your home in every season. To celebrate, enjoy 10% off your order with code OFT10—our thank you for helping us make this moment so special! Share a box with someone you love…and make sure you squirrel away a few for yourself while they’re still in stock!
[Via As Ever’s promotional email]
I looked at As Ever’s site, and they even added an “Oprah’s Favorite Things” tag on the jam trio. Smart. I actually ordered that exact trio already, and yes, I was planning on giving it to a friend as a Christmas gift (even though I want to taste the strawberry jam). That particular jam trio really does scream hostess/Christmas gift. Of course, if you’re going somewhere fancy, I’m sure the candles would make nice gifts as well. The candles are still in stock… has anyone gotten theirs yet? I want to know if they smell good.
Going back to Oprah and what it all means… the Derangers quickly forgot that Oprah also supported Clevr Blends, which Meghan invested in five years ago. Meghan sent Oprah a Clevr Blends gift basket and Oprah loved it and posted about it on her social media. The palace was appalled, remember? Anyway, Oprah’s endorsement is worth its weight in gold, so As Ever has officially made it. (I would argue that As Ever already made it when they were selling out right and left, but now it’s super-official.)
Additionally, in the same promo email, Meghan announced that As Ever will be sold at Godmothers bookstore – this is As Ever’s first-ever appearance at a brick-and-mortar store.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and As Ever’s IG and site.
So much for derangers cries of Oprah not liking meghan
My candles are arriving today! I cannot wait! I love Meghan’s packaging it’s such treat getting As Ever deliveries!
I can’t believe how much Oprah hates Meghan that she would do this to our duchess.
(sarcasm)
I bought the jam trio as a Christmas present for a favorite niece. Now I want to buy one for me!
This news and the movie cameo story coming back to back after the Page Six article about how Hollywood is so over them is pretty hilarious. It was already obvious that those stories from Page Six were self-soothing pacifiers for William, but this has to definitely sting.
And having it added to this list will definitely help. Because there are a lot of people that still follow Oprah and take her recommendations for books and things like this, that may not necessarily overlap with people that are interested in what Meghan’s doing. I’m thinking about my best friend’s mom in particular who is a hard core Oprah fan from back in her talk show days. She never missed an episode, even if she had to tape it on her VCR. She doesn’t pay attention to any ” young” celebrities or royal stuff at all though, so she may not even know As Ever exists.
Love that she is starting out small and local for her brick and mortar debut.. it looked beautiful when she was finished with the display. Oprah’s endorsement is definitely a win.. love this for Meghan and As Ever.
Same. I can see her expanding out at some point but this feels like a very organic first step, selling first in her community.
Can’t wait for the strawberry jam!
Wonderful that As Ever is going even bigger now its got the seal of approval from Oprah.
And I love that the first store that stock As Ever is one owned by Meghan’s friends!
Duchess Sophie: Oprah who???? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Cue the haters spinning it to be if it wasn’t for Oprah putting it on her list of favorite things it would be sitting in warehouses even though her jams have sold out once before even being on the list.
I got the gift box of jams and it’s absolutely wonderful. I’m breaking up the set as I had to try the raspberry but will give the orange marmalade to a friend for Christmas along with some of Meghan’s teas. Now, I just hope that FedEx delivers my As Ever wines when I’m home today.
Well dang. Now I wish I could just travel all the way to the bookstore. Oh well. Can’t wait to get my asever package of jam and goodies.
The As Ever honeys are going to be part of my annual honey and cheese gifts, which I think is JUST AS PRESTIGIOUS! (OK, not really, obviously. But honey is a family business and I can be a total snob about it, and I’m seriously impressed with the As Ever ones.) Also, the sage honey is going to be glazing my Thanksgiving turkeys.
Got one bottle of the Brut yesterday. Another bottle is scheduled for delivery on 11/7. Think I will order 2 gift trio sets. One for my daughter and one for my nephew. Probably will order a candle for my nephew as well. So excited for Meghan. Good things happen when we are focused and have good intentions.
I am coveting the sparkling wine. Please let us know how it is.
Waiting on my jam trio to get here! The pictures online of the As Ever display at the bookstore looked so elegant, I hope everything sells out.
My raspberry drizzle came yesterday and I immediately had one small scoop of vanilla ice cream and covered it with drizzle. Flavor is wonderful but those seeds! They get stuck between my crowns/ caps, but I shall soldier on.
Congrats to Meghan Sussex. I love how she ignores all the noise and is focused and intentional about building her brand.