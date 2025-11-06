Princess Kate ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ decorating her latest forever home, Forest Lodge

Over the years, we’ve gotten glimpses of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ many forever homes. Especially during the pandemic, it felt like we got a look inside Anmer Hall, and there have been a handful of photos of their entertaining space in Kensington Palace too. None of it seems like it’s particularly notable design-wise. I strongly suspect that Kate doesn’t have much of an eye for interior design, and that her homes lack cohesion in general. Well, Kate has a new home and a new project: decorating her latest forever home, Forest Lodge. That’s probably the real reason no one has seen her for weeks. She’s too busy picking out rage-cushions and thunder-stealing curtains.

As Kate and William settle into their ‘forever home’ at Forest Lodge with their three children, there will be much for them to admire in their new surroundings, including Venetian windows, marble fireplaces and a barrel-vaulted hall ceiling. No wonder that Kate, a keen interior designer, is said to have ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ renovating the property, picking up much of the furnishings from high-end British brands.

The eight-bedroom home is twice the size of Adelaide Cottage, where the family lived most recently, giving the royal plenty of space to put her personal touch on. And if their previous residences are anything to go by, the home will likely be kitted out in Kate’s signature ‘contemporary classic’ look – which has previously been described as ‘lovely’ and yet ‘completely inoffensive’.

It is understood that the Princess of Wales has dressed up her new home with opulent décor from Marina Mill, a company that specialises in hand designing and screen printing fabrics, costing upwards of £100 a metre. The mill, which Kate visited in September, has supplied dozens of royal homes, including Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove and is world-renowned for the quality of its fabrics, as well as the fact that they still do everything by hand.

Kate has also been seen picking out a 24-seater dining table from a warehouse that specialises in antiques, indicating that the future Queen is hoping to host dinner parties at the property.

It is also thought that Kate and William may also make structural changes to the property. They previously moved the kitchen to the centre of the property in Anmer Hall, their country residence on the Sandringham Estate.

The 328-year-old Forest Lodge – which has six bathrooms – has undergone modest internal and external renovations, including new doors and windows, the stripping out of walls, renovated ceilings and new floors. It was last renovated in 2001 at a cost of £1.5million.

The Waleses have funded their move and refurbishment themselves and will be paying market rent to the Crown Estate.