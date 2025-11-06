Duchess Meghan filmed a ‘small cameo role’ in a movie in LA this week

Late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Page Six published a trilogy of stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, all of them sourced and promoted from Kensington Palace. Prince William is not slick in the least, and the tabloid stories were part of William’s emotional-support smearing! In one of the stories, a “Hollywood source” swore up and down that people in LA absolutely hate Harry and Meghan, and that no one wants to work with them. Not even 24 hours later, the Sun and the LA trade papers got the tip that Meghan was actually at a studio, filming a small role in a movie with Brie Larson and Lily Collins. Hahahaha. From the Sun, an outlet which put this story on their cover (hahaha).
Stars will welcome back the Duchess of Sussex as she shoots a Hollywood movie. Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid — son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid — and Brit Henry Golding are among those filming Close Personal Friends.
Meghan, who announced her retirement from acting eight years ago, is on set today in Pasadena, LA, playing herself in the Amazon MGM Studios production about two couples, one famous and the other not.
Last night a studio source said: “This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right. It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set. Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement. Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy.”
Not “she has been swamped with offers”!!! Not an admission that people in LA love Meghan and want her to work on their films and TV projects! My god, this is so funny. What else… Variety confirmed the Sun’s story and they said Meghan filmed a “small cameo role” in the film about “a ‘regular’ couple that meets a celebrity couple while on a trip to Santa Barbara. When the two couples become friends, lines are crossed and things get awkward.” What’s crazy about that is… why not film Meghan’s cameo IN Santa Barbara, close to where she lives? Why did they ask her to schlep to the studio?? Anyway, People Magazine had this exclusive as well:
Meghan Markle’s newest role has her feeling “very relaxed and happy.” After eight years away from acting in film and television productions, the Duchess of Sussex is now working on a movie featuring stars Lily Collins and Brie Larson, an insider confirms to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Nov. 5. The Sun was first to report the news of Meghan’s new project after she was seen on the set of Amazon MGM Studios’ Close Personal Friends in Pasadena, Calif.
“Meghan was on the set today,” the insider exclusively tells PEOPLE, adding that Meghan has a small role in the project.
“She seemed very relaxed and happy,” the insider continued. “She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth.”
Going from what I know about Lily Collins and Brie Larson, I bet both women were super-excited to see Meghan. Brie is very hippie/nature/granola, and I feel like Meghan definitely has that side to her too. Lily is a big deal over at Netflix (Emily in Paris) and so is Meghan, so they probably talked business. Anyway, it is cracking me up that Meghan was on a studio set in LA on the same day as Prince William’s Earthshot AND Harry was doing events in Toronto as well.
They are all such cheeseballs and you just know those evil weirdos will try to mess with the ratings on Rotten Tomatoes for the film just because Meghan has a cameo.
Anyway! Love that Meghan is making moves and making money 🫰🏾🫰🏾
I bet they paid her seven figures for that cameo. Why else do it – unless the director or producer is a close personal friend? I love that for her.
There is no way they would pay her 7 figures for a days work. She probably did it for fun.
Happy Meghan is able to do what she chooses when she chooses. Unsurprising she has been offered many opportunities to act.The obsession by the gutter rats over this petite woman is unreal.
Oh no Meghan and Harry are stealing Will’s thunder again! Moth eaten Will got one small photo om one front page today whereas Meghan looks beautiful on the front page of The Sun! Nevermind Will the loyal Daily Fail have a very funny article proclaiming FK are hot to trot and that women are going wild over his royal hotness?! Completely baffled as to why the Fail want to package the vey happily married Will as a hot singleton ready to rugby scrum or beach volley with some attractive babe? Do they know something we don’t?
Actually it’s the Sun that is stealing Peg’s thunder. And I love it, LOL! I’m not sure what the Fail is trying to do with the single Peg positioning, but last I checked the Fail commentators are not at all sycophantic about Peg and Keen anymore.
I saw DM putting funny looking photos of him on the cover of that story. It feels like they are mocking him.
Ha, well The Sun isn’t too concerned with overshadowing William. The fact that Meghan filming a small cameo in a movie takes the front page the same day after he awards all of his winners for his landmark charitable endeavor should tell him everything he needs to know about how the British press views Earthshot. It has nothing to do with diary clashes and everything to do with lack of interest.
They said that she’s playing herself so I wonder if she is supposed to be friends with the celebrity in the movie. Sounds like your typical rom-com though. And I imagine that they had her come to a set because they were trying to keep it somewhat under wraps. At least more than doing a location shoot on the streets of Santa Barbara would allow.
After my bbc app dropped an article about earthshot being awarded and how even Kier Starmer was present (!?!) I checked a summary of the UK national front pages and there was not one word about this :S So embarrassing. They drop one drivel after the other about their forever home propaganda, but not his big super earshit bowl event,
hhaha I went back to check the bbc article about the dazzling Earshit ceremony, and it’s gone! It was not under the science or innovation tabs, the latter of which has a piece about KC handing a letter to Nvidia CEO about the dangers of AI. One of the front pages has Camilla posing with some influencer guy. Overshadowed on all fronts by everyone LOL
Starmer was presumably present somewhere on the planet so that totally counts as him showing up for any of Willnot’s vanity project. I guess he was there for this one, but where are the pictures of William showing Starmer what a big boy statesman he is now?
I don’t get the Sun headline, I must be missing a pun or something. Anyway, good for Meghan! I’m so happy for her. It feels like she is really leaving behind the restrictions they kept sticking to at the beginning. She is just doing what she wants, as she should.
The Sun’s headline’s supposed to read “I’m making a movie”.
I probably would not have even known about this movie at all, but now I will definitely be looking for its release date. I’m excited for Meghan and I imagine security was the main reason they had Meghan film in the studio and not actually in Santa Barbara.
I loved that this kept Egg’s vanity project off the front pages.
As for this curious if its a cameo or a role
Wow. Wasn’t expecting to hear this. Very cute and exciting. And so yeah, I guess there are people who do want to work with her. That page 6 article was so ridiculous.
Do you remember when Meghan was filmed standing in front of the camera on a busy street, wearing a black Adidas outfit? I briefly thought it was related.
I really want to know what it was for!!!!
I hadn’t remembered that! But now I’m wondering too.
I saw this yesterday and thought someone in Brazil named Peg that his head would explode!! Good for Meg she can pick and choose the things she wants to do!!!
The movie sounds cute! And a great cast- AND an original script??! I did a quick Google and it doesn’t seem to be an adaption- that in itself is worth supporting but watching Meghan GLOW in a cameo is the icing on the cake.
This is such fun news!
Cool! I’ve been hoping she would do something like this on occasion. My fantasy is that she guest stars on “Abbot Elementary.”
My fantasy would be her guest starring or doing a cameo on Elsbeth.
It always amazes me how everything Meghan and Harry do is considered a big deal. It’s just a cameo but people are acting like it’s a leading role with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. An aside, I couldn’t think of any younger big name movie stars.
It’s being made into a big deal because, if it’s true, for her fans it means that she’s happy and is moving further away from the hell she’s experienced with that family and for her haters, even though they won’t admit it, her name brings in the most money and clicks for them.
The Sun putting this on their front page is OTT especially when William is having his big event in Brazil. So much for Hollywood hating Meghan and Harry. I’m happy for Meghan and hopefully she was paid very well.
321 keen will be seeking out a cameo role.
Well remember that Can’t is the star in little movies. Spring and now we are waiting for Autumn lol.
Where is the Autumn video? I know that winter technically doesn’t start for another 6 weeks but if your aim is to highlight a season, you would think you would do that earlier in the season rather than later. I wonder if the guy who did the summer video refuse to do anymore because of all the ridicule he received. It’ll be interesting to see if she continues this series. But if she doesn’t nothing will be made of it.
It is probably a few seconds appearance, not keeping my hopes high. It is funny the tabloids are putting that on the headline instead of the big statesman’s award show though.