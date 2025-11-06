Duchess Meghan filmed a ‘small cameo role’ in a movie in LA this week

Late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Page Six published a trilogy of stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, all of them sourced and promoted from Kensington Palace. Prince William is not slick in the least, and the tabloid stories were part of William’s emotional-support smearing! In one of the stories, a “Hollywood source” swore up and down that people in LA absolutely hate Harry and Meghan, and that no one wants to work with them. Not even 24 hours later, the Sun and the LA trade papers got the tip that Meghan was actually at a studio, filming a small role in a movie with Brie Larson and Lily Collins. Hahahaha. From the Sun, an outlet which put this story on their cover (hahaha).

Stars will welcome back the Duchess of Sussex as she shoots a Hollywood movie. Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid — son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid — and Brit Henry Golding are among those filming Close Personal Friends. Meghan, who announced her retirement from acting eight years ago, is on set today in Pasadena, LA, playing herself in the Amazon MGM Studios production about two couples, one famous and the other not. Last night a studio source said: “This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right. It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set. Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement. Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy.”

Not “she has been swamped with offers”!!! Not an admission that people in LA love Meghan and want her to work on their films and TV projects! My god, this is so funny. What else… Variety confirmed the Sun’s story and they said Meghan filmed a “small cameo role” in the film about “a ‘regular’ couple that meets a celebrity couple while on a trip to Santa Barbara. When the two couples become friends, lines are crossed and things get awkward.” What’s crazy about that is… why not film Meghan’s cameo IN Santa Barbara, close to where she lives? Why did they ask her to schlep to the studio?? Anyway, People Magazine had this exclusive as well:

Meghan Markle’s newest role has her feeling “very relaxed and happy.” After eight years away from acting in film and television productions, the Duchess of Sussex is now working on a movie featuring stars Lily Collins and Brie Larson, an insider confirms to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Nov. 5. The Sun was first to report the news of Meghan’s new project after she was seen on the set of Amazon MGM Studios’ Close Personal Friends in Pasadena, Calif. “Meghan was on the set today,” the insider exclusively tells PEOPLE, adding that Meghan has a small role in the project. “She seemed very relaxed and happy,” the insider continued. “She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth.”

Going from what I know about Lily Collins and Brie Larson, I bet both women were super-excited to see Meghan. Brie is very hippie/nature/granola, and I feel like Meghan definitely has that side to her too. Lily is a big deal over at Netflix (Emily in Paris) and so is Meghan, so they probably talked business. Anyway, it is cracking me up that Meghan was on a studio set in LA on the same day as Prince William’s Earthshot AND Harry was doing events in Toronto as well.