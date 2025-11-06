Prince William visited the Christ the Redeemer statue & did his Earthshot ceremony

Yesterday was supposed to be Prince William’s big day. During the day, he did a photocall at the Christ the Redeemer statue, homage-ing his mother’s similar photo-op, and then in the evening, William had his Earthshot Prize ceremony. Guess who else was out and about yesterday? King Charles, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex. All four got more attention from the British press in that 24-hour period. You know that bald demon was raging behind the scenes.

Anyway, I’m including some photos from William’s activities on Wednesday. Weirdly, it felt like they didn’t really do a “red carpet” at the actual Earthshot ceremony. I’m judging all of this solely by the photos, but the ceremonies always feel so sparsely attended and half-assed. There was some kind of “receiving line” for Scooter King, and he did spend a brief amount of time with the environmentalists he was supposedly highlighting. But yeah, most of the photos are William with Jason Knauf, and William chatting up celebrities like Shawn Mendes and Kylie Minogue. You know who didn’t show up? Gisele Bundchen.

They got Keir Starmer to attend this stupid bullsh-t too, although Starmer was probably in Brazil for the COP30 conference in Belem. Starmer and William will put their appearances in at COP30 and be back in England in time for the Remembrance events this weekend, I’m assuming. While I absolutely enjoy the “why did faux environmentalist William fly 5,000 miles to talk about climate change” commentary, keep in mind that many of these people were going to attend COP30 anyway. That’s why William is desperately trying to attach his half-assed vanity project to COP30. But yes, William is very wasteful. He uses royal helicopters the way most people use cars or taxis.

