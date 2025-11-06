Prince William visited the Christ the Redeemer statue & did his Earthshot ceremony

Yesterday was supposed to be Prince William’s big day. During the day, he did a photocall at the Christ the Redeemer statue, homage-ing his mother’s similar photo-op, and then in the evening, William had his Earthshot Prize ceremony. Guess who else was out and about yesterday? King Charles, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex. All four got more attention from the British press in that 24-hour period. You know that bald demon was raging behind the scenes.
Anyway, I’m including some photos from William’s activities on Wednesday. Weirdly, it felt like they didn’t really do a “red carpet” at the actual Earthshot ceremony. I’m judging all of this solely by the photos, but the ceremonies always feel so sparsely attended and half-assed. There was some kind of “receiving line” for Scooter King, and he did spend a brief amount of time with the environmentalists he was supposedly highlighting. But yeah, most of the photos are William with Jason Knauf, and William chatting up celebrities like Shawn Mendes and Kylie Minogue. You know who didn’t show up? Gisele Bundchen.
They got Keir Starmer to attend this stupid bullsh-t too, although Starmer was probably in Brazil for the COP30 conference in Belem. Starmer and William will put their appearances in at COP30 and be back in England in time for the Remembrance events this weekend, I’m assuming. While I absolutely enjoy the “why did faux environmentalist William fly 5,000 miles to talk about climate change” commentary, keep in mind that many of these people were going to attend COP30 anyway. That’s why William is desperately trying to attach his half-assed vanity project to COP30. But yes, William is very wasteful. He uses royal helicopters the way most people use cars or taxis.
He looks creepy and weird in the photos. There’s a low energy quality to this event too. It’s almost sad but then I remember what a jerk he is, and more importantly what a hypocrite he is on tackling the climate crisis.
I think he look like a fan boy in photos when there are celebrities around, and it is a little creepy.
He’s such a weird creep. Those pictures, my god
This .
OMG! He can’t seem to take a decent picture. He has no inner warmth, no charisma, no…anything.
William just looks like what he is a stupid, entitled, dumb man. Traveling with this nonsense in the hopes some country will request to host this is delusional. As mentioned yesterday, it would make more sense environmentally to host this mess in his own country annually. This Earth slop event is not taken seriously because many see it for what it is, a vanity project.
I couldn’t even begin to name just *one* project tied to this shit-show, let alone a winner from this year or *any* year past. It really is just an excuse for another vacation, and to sniff around celebs hoping some of the shine will rub off on him. Is there a single celeb that is actually *really* popular, that someone will be dying to see in a pic, or are they all just a bit (or more!) past their prime arc?
Nice to notice Willie got to bring his usual “plus one” along for the trip.
To be fair, I don’t think most people would be able to name any environmental project/initiative at all, never mind one that’s received an Earthshot Prize. It’s just not a glamorous business and if William wasn’t the next in line for the throne, he’d get no press at all.
Well of course it’s all about Peg it’s not about those who won and are actually doing something for the earths climate. Interesting that Gisele didn’t show up. She does have a new baby but I wonder what caused the no show? Love that Chuckles and Harry and Meg got more press than him lol. I’m sure his bestie Jason did his very best to comfort him lol.
Can anyone remind me, where we given an explanation for why Jason is glued to Fk’s side instead of Kate? Were we told it was because she is supervising the move to FL or no explanation at all? I am trying to establish whether it is now a given, without any need of further explanation, that FQ no longer travels abroad for work purposes? I am also intrigued by FK’s 2024 request to dad to just okay 10 events per year? Does this indicate Will’s model of work will be reduced to 10 monthly royal engagements plus annual Autumn Eathshot foreign beano ( he takes 2 months for Summer holidays hence 10 ,not 12 monthly?)
Knauf is the CEO of Earshot so that’s why he’s there. I think he helped create this project for William. And yeah, Kate’s apparently supervising the move that is just down the street, or sorry down the park.
Well, if nothing else, he had a nice trip with his friend. 🙃
It’s so sad that he’s in charge of this, because it’s only a vanity project to him. Earth shot isn’t a bad idea, but he isn’t interested in the actual purported mission so it has no real impact. This is halfway through his 10-year goal for this endeavor, were there any retrospectives about the past winners over the last 5 years? Any follow-ups on how they’ve been able to achieve their goals due to the prize money? Any announcements of long-standing partnerships that’s going to have a long-term impact for any of the previous prize winners? What are the names of this year’s prize winners?
It’s just really sad how he’s taking something that could really be a force for good, and it’s only using it in his continuing one-sided competition. And honestly I thought I the other people involved. Even if he doesn’t care, you could care and make sure that you get the names of the people who are winning these prizes out there and get them continued financial and structural support.
They’ve managed to make somewhat plausible excuses for Kate’s absences, but the constant presence of Jason is fucking WEIRD. Can we say that? Why does he need to be there?
Scooter does not want her there mansion or no mansion she could let her parents take care of the kids
On Saturday I asked for a box for some food we couldn’t finish in a restaurant and it had ‘Earthshot winner’ stamped on it next to some info about it (I think) being made from seaweed and being super sustainable.
That’s my issue with all of this, the winners and finalists seem to legit be doing great things so why can’t this man step a bit to the side and let them ALSO get some attention. Everyone would benefit and I’m confident the whole thing would have a higher profile.
That’s cool. To be fair, every now and then William does an event checking up on past ES winners. It just doesn’t get much press. That said, there could be more side-stepping or just focus on the winners. And maybe doing more than just a handful of check-ins throughout the year. Is that a picture of the winners all holding a circle globe thing as a trophy?
It would be an easy choice, if this drip needs to travel, to visit locations where these projects, or similar ones, are taking place – on a regular basis, to highlight what’s being accomplished. There was an ES affiliated seaweed project, in Scotland or Wales? that he and Kate stopped by, possibly in 2023 (believe it was part of their performance to mark TQ’s death the previous year), and he visited the billion oyster project in NYC. That’s about it as far as I can recall. There’s now 75 finalists and 25 winners. If he did this enough, on a regular basis, maybe he’d also earn the visibility, and credibility he so desperately wants. He might even find it’s something that really interests him. The current iteration of the ES website is actually quite good, really highlighting the projects from the winners and finalists. A once a year banquet whose PR only celebrates the celebrities attending isn’t going to encourage people to check out the site, which is the only place to find information about what this project is trying to accomplish.
He’d also do himself a big favor and look more impressive immediately if he’d ditch the fig leaf pose. Learn to be comfortable with his hands by his side. When he’s got a dark suit on, your eyes are immediately drawn to the big hands covering his crotch. He’s got a lighter suit jacket on in his picture on the website, but the usual pose doesn’t look any better.
The Billion Oyster Project was started in 2014 by Murray Fisher and Pete Malinowski. AFAICT there’s none of Willy’s donors’ money being routed through Earthspit to support NY harbor. Willy only visited it in 2023 as part of his, ‘Look at me pretending to address the UN’ and ‘Look at me running in Central Park,’ glow-up campaign.
Imagine to pressure the PrimeMinister to attend your glitzy gala – and still loose the headlines to a much hated biracial American actress. Devastating!
Did they actually bother to invite the nominees this time?
William has done nothing to highlight ANY of these people’s initiatives, and it’s been 4 years. He should’ve modeled this after the Endeavor Fund Awards Harry created (and now combined with Invictus). A small award show with a pap walk with Kate into the event. The show they are putting on costs more than the prize they are giving away. It’s ridiculous. Nothing about Earthshot needs this much fanfare. Its hard to take seriously.
The general idea of this program isn’t bad, there’s lots of small ways we can be more sustainable and efficient. I like supporting companies that are finding ways to do this as well. The problem is that it’s been made into a glossy vanity project to feed the ego of one very mediocre man. If they need to have an award ceremony that’s fine but making it into this week long travelling road show doesn’t make any sense. Paying celebrities to travel to another continent all for photo ops that no one is paying attention to.
He’s so cringe and awkward. It’s hilarious that he feels the need to protect the family jewels from Jesus himself. (Picture in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue). I have nothing else. This was a waste of time for everyone but the winners and I hope they are successful with the crumbs this … thing … gives them.
Someone please stop buying William those velvet jackets! Holy sh*t! Did he wear his matching velvet shoes too? The whole thing is giving Christmas party.
In the one picture in front of the famous statue, I felt like that could have been a moment to wear more casual clothes rather than the suit. It felt really formal.
The BBC had a serious article, named the winners and gave a brief summary of their work. That’s really the most he can expect. Think of all those who work for the environment and get no recognition at all.
Do royals not wear lotion? He looks so dry and crusty.
Maybe it’s an aristo thing? William’s lips always looked chapped, Kate’s skin is so dry, and don’t even get me started on Camilla. I think moisturizing might be a class marker, like dog hair on the furniture means stealth wealth? I know my peasant ass would be dragged if I left the house with crusty lips.
Where’s Matthew McConaughey and who is the Black guy at the end?
There is something unholy about the first photo where he’s standing in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue. There’s something wrong with someone unholy standing in front of it for a PR photo op. This is a man who will be the head of the COE and he only goes to church when he’s forced to and he gives rides there to a paedo uncle and a lying racist wife. I will never not see these people as the type of people whose evil spirits always reveal themselves whenever they step into a church or near a holy and sacred space. Besides his evil spirits always revealing itself, I also see that his ugly velvet coat trend for ES is still a thing. I just wonder if his very close companion Knauf told him he looked good wearing velvet and it has become a thing now?
Reminds me of the episode of Seinfeld where George Costanza dressed in velvet.
Will is nothing like Diana, quite the opposite. He even called her paranoid.
I don’t know how anyone can take a bad photo with that magnificent statue, but somehow he did, and tried to make it all about him, instead of taking in the moment.
These are not really prizes so much as grants (they don’t get the £1m in one go, it’s in instalments). I’d be interested in what conditions attach to the subsequent instalments.
The financials generally look a bit off, going by the recent accounts. The staff bill is £5m per year, which seems a lot to me (especially relative to the prize money paid out). And there was £16m expenditure on the “Earthshot prize and platform” – I assume that includes the costs for William’s big fancy party with his celeb attendees and the pop concert thing (why??).
So it’s a vanity project.