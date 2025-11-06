Mail: Prince William’s volleyball photos were ‘sexy & hot’, we swear

The British media is absolutely dying to use these photos of Prince William playing beach volleyball in Rio. They already tried to just publish them with straight reporting – “prince plays volleyball” – and barely any commentary. Now, as the days pass, the photos are being reused and repurposed. The Daily Mail and other outlets absolutely know that William looked ridiculous and the photos show William’s current state of anti-rizz, but they can’t say that outright. Instead, they’re running faux-fawning pieces about how William “got so hot at 43” (he looks like a hard 55) and how his recent extreme weight loss is due to “cutting down on sugar.” Really? Because it looks… um, like there should be different explanations in the mix. From the Mail:
Adoring female fans couldn’t get enough of Prince William in Brazil this week, as social media was full of praise for the ‘sexy’ royal’s athletic physique following a ‘sweaty’ game of volleyball on Copacabana beach.
Tanned and sporting a trimmed beard, the father-of-three was also notably looking to be in great shape as he whizzed around the sandy terrain to get the ball over the net – proving that being in his forties hasn’t slowed him down one bit. It’s perhaps of no surprise, given the heir to the throne comes from a history of rigorous military training and a myriad of activities, including rowing, swimming and polo. And the legacy of sporty skills all throughout his youth seems to be serving him well to this day.
While not much is known about his current regime, as recently as 2019 British rapper Stormzy revealed that he had bumped into William at his gym.
‘Yeah, I was just walking up the stairs and someone was like, “Stormzy!”,’ he told the Jonathan Ross show. ‘And I was like, “Whoa. What’s going on Prince?” I swear down, I just bumped into him.’
It was at the time reported the gym in question was Chelsea Harbour Club, a luxurious fitness hub with swimming pools, tennis courts, a spa and ‘bespoke’ exercises. Reports claim the joining fee alone is some £1,880.
Elsewhere, the royal opened up about his diet in 2022. During a trip to Cornwall’s Newquay Orchard, he explained he has a healthy start to the day by eating two eggs and wholemeal toast with butter – adding that he enjoyed apple juice and a cup of tea with milk and sugar alongside it. Admitting he was ‘trying to cut down on sugar’, William then revealed that he had had a ‘rubbish’ sandwich for lunch that day, while enjoying fish and mushrooms for dinner. He said he ‘doesn’t drink coffee’ so drinks ‘two or three cups of tea’ a day, as well as enjoying snacks like bananas and chocolate biscuits or brownies. Meanwhile, the royal added he might have a glass of red wine each day.
What’s more pitiful, the fact that the media is playing along with this ludicrous fantasy or that Kensington Palace has ordered their press allies to write these pieces? Tom Sykes got the same call, and is now referring to Scooter King as “Hunk William.” Scooter King looks like a greasy piece of toast that fell on the floor and is now covered in dog hair. These volleyball photos are not “hunky” nor are Brazilians swooning for this deeply awkward man. Think about this as well – if Harry had been caught in public looking even one tenth as ridiculous as William, what would the British press have said and done? They write a million f–king stories in which they try to convince everyone that Harry looks unhappy, grumpy and angry every single time he smiles at his wife and grabs her ass in public.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
No. They really were not sexy and hot. They were the exact opposite. They were dorky and desperate pics. Harry’s pics on Meghan’s social media and at any work or charity event are effortless and generally 🔥. Willy must be sooo jealous.
Knauf must have submitted this in PR campaign otherwise a besotted fan.
Scoot is playing “hot single dad” again. But he’s not hot nor single.
Anti-rizz. Love it.
Another fractured fairytale lol. Sexy lol. Doesn’t eat sugar lol. Drinks coffee and tea and an occasional glass of red wine lol lol lol. The first picture says it all and that’s non sporty clutz! How much do they get paid to write these fictitious articles lol.
He can barely play he looks like he’s ready to fall down. And he’s so not ‘hot”. Do some honestly care about Scoot’s diet.
This is so embarrassing. How is he not embarrassed? I’m embarrassed for him and I don’t even like him.
He’s at near Trumpian levels and he’s only 43. JFC
Time and time again….regardless of how much he attempts to get a good photo for the propaganda, he fails. The camera 📸 does not support his attempts. Awkward!!! 😂
Yeah, no. He looks like a bundle of dried sticks. And I love how chocolate biscuits and brownies are cutting down on sugar.
Right? If that’s “cutting down”, what was he doing before? Chomping down on straight sugar cubes?
I literally cringed reading that. My God. Stopppp.
The best they could do was use a 2019 quote from a guy who bumped into him at a gym? This story is actually stupid enough to be funny so at least they got that right.