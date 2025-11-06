“Lee Pace, Glen Powell & Colman Domingo are in the same movie??” links

Colman Domingo, Lee Pace & Glen Powell at the London Running Man premiere. Lee Pace has an odd career for such a hot guy. The ‘stache isn’t the look though. [RCFA]

Aimee Lou Wood raves about working with Angelina Jolie. [Buzzfeed]

Review of Die, My Love, with Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson. [LaineyGossip]

MAGA crashed out hard after the election. [Jezebel]

The Great British Baking Show is a reality competition, after all. [Pajiba]

Bella Hadid looks really different here. [JustJared]

Shawn Mendes basically said “call me daddy.” [Socialite Life]

Morgan Wallen is still a huge country music star. [Hollywood Life]

Joe Jonas’ on-stage wardrobe malfunction. [Seriously OMG]

Jennifer Lawence & Emma Stone in a Miss Piggy movie? [OMG Blog]