“Lee Pace, Glen Powell & Colman Domingo are in the same movie??” links
  • November 06, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Colman Domingo, Lee Pace & Glen Powell at the London Running Man premiere. Lee Pace has an odd career for such a hot guy. The ‘stache isn’t the look though. [RCFA]
Aimee Lou Wood raves about working with Angelina Jolie. [Buzzfeed]
Review of Die, My Love, with Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson. [LaineyGossip]
MAGA crashed out hard after the election. [Jezebel]
The Great British Baking Show is a reality competition, after all. [Pajiba]
Bella Hadid looks really different here. [JustJared]
Shawn Mendes basically said “call me daddy.” [Socialite Life]
Morgan Wallen is still a huge country music star. [Hollywood Life]
Joe Jonas’ on-stage wardrobe malfunction. [Seriously OMG]
Jennifer Lawence & Emma Stone in a Miss Piggy movie? [OMG Blog]

25 Responses to ““Lee Pace, Glen Powell & Colman Domingo are in the same movie??” links”

  1. Normades says:
    November 6, 2025 at 12:37 pm

    Lee > Glenn

  2. phlyfiremama says:
    November 6, 2025 at 12:50 pm

    Why are they trying to shove glen powell down our throats? LOL

  3. DenverD says:
    November 6, 2025 at 1:18 pm

    “Jennifer Lawence & Emma Stone in a Miss Piggy movie? [OMG Blog]” take all my money, take it now. In full. Don’t even care about snacks.

    • Sue says:
      November 6, 2025 at 1:47 pm

      The Miss Piggy movie gets even better when you learn that Cole Escola is writing it. I feel like Miss Piggy would be a perfect choice for the next star of Oh Mary!

  4. JanetDR says:
    November 6, 2025 at 1:23 pm

    Lee Pace is such a beautiful man!

    • ArtHistorian says:
      November 6, 2025 at 5:50 pm

      He really is. He’s in the show Foundation where often shows off his hotness. Fx in a naken fist fight scene!

  5. Jgerber says:
    November 6, 2025 at 1:27 pm

    Lee is a smoke show.

  6. Anare says:
    November 6, 2025 at 1:34 pm

    I beg to differ re Lee Pace, the ‘stache is hot. His whole “thoughtfully dishevelled ” look is dirty sexy. I’m in!

  7. Mel says:
    November 6, 2025 at 1:38 pm

    I’m here for those serving looks on a hot platter.

  8. Ameerah M says:
    November 6, 2025 at 1:43 pm

    Am I going to have to see a film starring The Evil Capybara (Glenn) just to see my bae Lee Pace?!

  9. Kirsten says:
    November 6, 2025 at 1:51 pm

    Ooh, Lee Pace is in The Running Man? I may have to see that now

  10. JustMoi says:
    November 6, 2025 at 2:05 pm

    I would never have known that was Bella Hadid. She has a whole new face and shes now a blonde. She looks pretty; just not like herself.

  11. Chaine says:
    November 6, 2025 at 2:16 pm

    He looks like he is starring in a biopic of Nicholas Cage

  12. Houli says:
    November 6, 2025 at 2:40 pm

    Aimee talking about Angelina supporting her when she spoke up for her neurodivergent needs is just the best. The way Angelina’s way with kids and has talked about how she “feels things very deeply and intensely” and had to learn that’s a strength, not a weakness has always given neurodivergent vibes. And it’s just wonderful to see yet another woman in Hollywood talking about how kind and good Angelina is as a coworker. Especially after years of Pitt’s “No one in Hollywood likes Angie” smears.

  13. Mac says:
    November 6, 2025 at 3:30 pm

    Yes, yes, we are all going to have to do that, but it will be worth it. Damn.

  14. Arhus says:
    November 6, 2025 at 4:31 pm

    I love everything about Lee’s look here, especially the stache!

  15. Megan says:
    November 6, 2025 at 5:03 pm

    I would like to re-cast Black Rabbit with Colin Farrell and Lee Pace as the brothers.

  16. Dani says:
    November 6, 2025 at 9:50 pm

    Lee pace is a such a tall drink of water 🤩🥰

