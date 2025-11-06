“Lee Pace, Glen Powell & Colman Domingo are in the same movie??” links

Colman Domingo, Lee Pace & Glen Powell at the London Running Man premiere. Lee Pace has an odd career for such a hot guy. The ‘stache isn’t the look though. [RCFA]
Aimee Lou Wood raves about working with Angelina Jolie. [Buzzfeed]
Review of Die, My Love, with Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson. [LaineyGossip]
MAGA crashed out hard after the election. [Jezebel]
The Great British Baking Show is a reality competition, after all. [Pajiba]
Bella Hadid looks really different here. [JustJared]
Shawn Mendes basically said “call me daddy.” [Socialite Life]
Morgan Wallen is still a huge country music star. [Hollywood Life]
Joe Jonas’ on-stage wardrobe malfunction. [Seriously OMG]
Jennifer Lawence & Emma Stone in a Miss Piggy movie? [OMG Blog]
Lee > Glenn
Hard agree. No contest.
Absolutely! And I cannot understand anyone whose take away from these shots is: “the ‘stache isn’t the look”. The man is SERVING, moustache included
Yes and I really like his fit. No one can out fashion Colman but yes Lee is serving hard here.
Lee did himself proud next to Colman.
Why are they trying to shove glen powell down our throats? LOL
@Phlyfiremama I don’t get it either. He looks like AI in some photos.
And he looks like a gerbil in every photo.
“Jennifer Lawence & Emma Stone in a Miss Piggy movie? [OMG Blog]” take all my money, take it now. In full. Don’t even care about snacks.
The Miss Piggy movie gets even better when you learn that Cole Escola is writing it. I feel like Miss Piggy would be a perfect choice for the next star of Oh Mary!
Lee Pace is such a beautiful man!
He really is. He’s in the show Foundation where often shows off his hotness. Fx in a naken fist fight scene!
Lee is a smoke show.
I beg to differ re Lee Pace, the ‘stache is hot. His whole “thoughtfully dishevelled ” look is dirty sexy. I’m in!
I’m here for those serving looks on a hot platter.
Am I going to have to see a film starring The Evil Capybara (Glenn) just to see my bae Lee Pace?!
Ooh, Lee Pace is in The Running Man? I may have to see that now
I would never have known that was Bella Hadid. She has a whole new face and shes now a blonde. She looks pretty; just not like herself.
Obvious lip lift.
He looks like he is starring in a biopic of Nicholas Cage
Aimee talking about Angelina supporting her when she spoke up for her neurodivergent needs is just the best. The way Angelina’s way with kids and has talked about how she “feels things very deeply and intensely” and had to learn that’s a strength, not a weakness has always given neurodivergent vibes. And it’s just wonderful to see yet another woman in Hollywood talking about how kind and good Angelina is as a coworker. Especially after years of Pitt’s “No one in Hollywood likes Angie” smears.
Yes, yes, we are all going to have to do that, but it will be worth it. Damn.
I love everything about Lee’s look here, especially the stache!
I would like to re-cast Black Rabbit with Colin Farrell and Lee Pace as the brothers.
Lee pace is a such a tall drink of water 🤩🥰