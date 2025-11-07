Is Duchess Meghan wearing another one of Princess Diana’s watches?

I’ve been doing this forever, but even I am sometimes startled by the out-of-nowhere hatred thrown at the Duchess of Sussex for merely existing and thriving. I know I shouldn’t be surprised, but I am. January will mark the six-year anniversary of the Sussexit, and those people are still consumed with hate over every single little thing Meghan does in California.

This week, we learned that Meghan took a small cameo role in an Amazon/MGM film called Close Personal Friends. The film stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins and Henry Golding, among others. We don’t know if Meghan simply liked the script and thought “how fun,” or whether she’s doing a favor for a friend or what. In that absence of knowledge, British columnists have stepped into the void to disparage Meghan’s acting career, snidely assess her brand and suggest that her marriage is in shambles. Like… at any point, are these people going to punch themselves out? It’s like water off a duck’s back for Meghan, but it’s so irritating and infuriating to me.

One nice thing is that there are photos of Meghan on the studio lot this week, where she looked lovely and relaxed. She wore a striped blouse, wide-legged pants and her Hermes sandals. She also wore a watch no one had ever seen her wear. What Meghan Wore ID’d the watch as a Cartier Panthère de Cartier in gold, and noted that Princess Diana also owned a Panthère de Cartier watch too. The Mail pounced on that (because they stalk all of the pro-Sussex accounts) and suggested that Meghan is wearing another one of Diana’s watches, and this particular one was given to Diana by Dodi al Fayed. I have no idea – it could be that Meghan purchased a watch for herself, or Harry gave it to her or a million other explanations. Who knows. I do find it interesting that Meghan is really the only one who wears pieces from Diana’s personal collection. The other one only wears Royal Collection pieces which were worn by Diana at formal events.

Lovely Duchess Meghan pictured in Pasadena💙 Rumours spread that she was on set of “Close Personal Friends” movie where she will allegedly play herself 👀 pic.twitter.com/oOuKHlKXuI — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) November 6, 2025