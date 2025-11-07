Is Duchess Meghan wearing another one of Princess Diana’s watches?

I’ve been doing this forever, but even I am sometimes startled by the out-of-nowhere hatred thrown at the Duchess of Sussex for merely existing and thriving. I know I shouldn’t be surprised, but I am. January will mark the six-year anniversary of the Sussexit, and those people are still consumed with hate over every single little thing Meghan does in California.
This week, we learned that Meghan took a small cameo role in an Amazon/MGM film called Close Personal Friends. The film stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins and Henry Golding, among others. We don’t know if Meghan simply liked the script and thought “how fun,” or whether she’s doing a favor for a friend or what. In that absence of knowledge, British columnists have stepped into the void to disparage Meghan’s acting career, snidely assess her brand and suggest that her marriage is in shambles. Like… at any point, are these people going to punch themselves out? It’s like water off a duck’s back for Meghan, but it’s so irritating and infuriating to me.
One nice thing is that there are photos of Meghan on the studio lot this week, where she looked lovely and relaxed. She wore a striped blouse, wide-legged pants and her Hermes sandals. She also wore a watch no one had ever seen her wear. What Meghan Wore ID’d the watch as a Cartier Panthère de Cartier in gold, and noted that Princess Diana also owned a Panthère de Cartier watch too. The Mail pounced on that (because they stalk all of the pro-Sussex accounts) and suggested that Meghan is wearing another one of Diana’s watches, and this particular one was given to Diana by Dodi al Fayed. I have no idea – it could be that Meghan purchased a watch for herself, or Harry gave it to her or a million other explanations. Who knows. I do find it interesting that Meghan is really the only one who wears pieces from Diana’s personal collection. The other one only wears Royal Collection pieces which were worn by Diana at formal events.
Lovely Duchess Meghan pictured in Pasadena💙
Rumours spread that she was on set of “Close Personal Friends” movie where she will allegedly play herself 👀 pic.twitter.com/oOuKHlKXuI
— Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) November 6, 2025
Yes she was representing for her mother in law!!! Go girl
She does make watches look amazing. And then there is me who needs to wear a time tether that is digital and has a silicone or soft leather band. Sensory stuff is really f-ing with my accessory game these days.
I find Swatch watches to be super lightweight & comfy for those occasions when I need to wear a watch (which is rare–basically for travel, swimming laps, and doc appointments).
I hope that Harry DID gift her another of Diana’s pieces or that he bought her the watch himself. They have been screaming crying and throwing up non stop about the Moonstone ring that Harry got her for her birthday. They HATE it when he gives her gifts especially Diana’s jewelry.
wasn’t there some reporting at some point that there was some exchange for more pieces from her collection for the ring? or that PH got more of her estate because the other son was going to inherit more of other things (this could have been relative to funds only)
There was that longtime story that Harry got Diana’s engagement ring and gave it to William for Kate. But Harry debunked that in Spare saying he never was given that ring. Other than that, I don’t think we really know.
Harry has denied that story. He never had the ring.
It’s none of their business where she got the watch whether Harry gave it to her or she purchased it herself. They forget she is private citizen Meg and what she does or what she wears is really no concern of theirs but they conveniently forget to get that message. Pay attention to the leftovers and where they get those wigs, hair pieces and button collections all funded by taxpayers dollars!
Does Kate actually own any of Diana’s jewelry or is it loaned for royal events? Harry has gifted Meghan a handful of pieces but has William done that for Kate?
She’s got Big Blue, which was Diana’s personal possession and is now Kate’s.
I won’t be shocked if he tries to keep it in a divorce.
I wouldn’t either because he is just that kind of petty ahole, but legally it’s Kate’s.
I was wondering this too.
We know she got the ring.
But does he continue to gift Diana’s jewelry to her?
Or did he give it all to her knowing it would end up with his kids?
Does he keep pieces in a vault because he likes that they belong to him?
Wasn’t the jewelry split between the two brothers?
Of course we don’t have a list of Diana’s personal jewelry.
At the end of the day if it is, who cares? Woman wears deceased mother-in-law’s jewelry. I’m exhausted, and I don’t even read every article I know you have to be exhausted. They tell us every single day about how she’s irrelevant, everyone hates her, she’s desperate for attention, she’s broke, her marriage is in shambles and no one wants to hear anything about her they’re totally over her.
Here’s five more documentaries about this person that was a working Royal for 18 months, here’s 45 articles about what it really means that she looked over her shoulder taking a picture in Paris, her husband said currently when describing living in the US that clearly means that they’re on their way to divorce!!
I thought it would die down at some point. But the more successful they are the more unhinged they appear to be getting. When Charles dies and William becomes king it’s going to get even worse. Because at least Charles has some semblance of sense to not constantly be briefing the press. They are going to be out there pitching a fit in 15 years because Lilibet chose to go to Yale instead of Oxford.
You should see the comments under each and every People mag article about her and Harry. There’s regularly +400 and it’s full of hateful British trolls. It’s actually sickening (and People has ai comment filters in place but even that doesn’t stop them). I know some are palace paid bots – but it’s saaaadd. What a waste of life. SIX YEARS!! (10 for many because they started dating in 2016.)
Love seeing Meghan out and about doing her thing.
We will never know where this watch comes from.
Some Meghan hater will claim Epstein gave it to her.
It’s a popular watch from Cartier, lots of rich women wear it. 🤷♀️. Derangers gonna derange.
As long as she’s happy, I’m very happy for her. The End.
Same.
Even the Brits are ignoring Will in Brazil. Hilarious. Absolutely anything can upstage him.
Now it’s a wristwatch, lol. Try more, cry more Will!
I don’t care where it’s from, just glad there is someone somewhere on earth who eschews those hideous clunky cartoonish Apple Watches!
I love my Apple Watch for wearing when I exercise and everyday wear to record my steps, calories burned etc. I wear my 14K watches for dress. In addition, Apple Watches provide valuable health information for the wearer.
My iPod nano, the precursor to the Apple Watch, does the same thing & can be carried in a pocket or my handbag or clipped to an item of clothing. Aesthetically, that Apple Watch is hideous.
I received one as a gift. It’s actually incredibly practical to have a watch that pairs with my phone, knows how long I’ve been asleep, and usually can find my phone if I’ve set it down somewhere stupid. It can control the volume if I’m streaming audio. It can even answer the phone and respond to texts, which it notifies me I’ve gotten. And ofc I can customize the face, and pretty much everything about it.
I wouldn’t have gone out and bought it for myself, but it is way more useful than I was expecting.
I received my watch as a gift also. I am diabetic and wear a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). When I’m out and about, I have the alerts on my phone on silent. The alert on my watch vibrates to let me know that my blood sugar is dropping so that I can catch it before it gets into the danger zone.
I had an apple watch but when lockdown occurred, I found I didn’t need it as much. I now wear a traditional watch when I need one. No shade to people who have them, they’re just not for me anymore.
“The other one…” I flat out cackled when I read that. lol
I got my 084 As Ever candle today! It smells so good! I was imagining it might be a bit larger—like a Yankee candle large jar bc of the price…but it’s more of a medium sized candle.
It smells as described—a light, delicate, water lotus scent with some slightly deeper tones. If the smell came in a perfume, I’d buy it. It doesn’t smell artificial, overpowering, or one-note, like some scented candles. I’m interested to see how long the candle lasts and how far the scent travels.
I’m also going to find a way to save the cute As Ever jar once I’ve burned this candle down and use it as a vase for small arrangements.