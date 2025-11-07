Michelle Obama brought $14 million in sales to each look she wore as FLOTUS

Michelle Obama was and is many things: the most influential First Lady in several generations, a lawyer in her own right, a wife and mother, an icon and more. But she was also the biggest American fashion icon in like three generations. The youths don’t remember, but every woman aged 18 to 88 was obsessed with Michelle’s style and her attention to detail. Michelle launched so many careers within America’s fashion industry, and to this day, people are excited to see what she’s wearing and who she’s discovered lately. Well, now there’s a book about it. Michelle and her White House stylist Meredith Koop have written The Look, what sounds like a really nice coffee-table book reminiscing about MO’s amazing FLOTUS style. That’s why MO has been out and about in the past week – she’s been making some TV appearances to promote this. From Puck News:
Michelle Obama is the most influential first lady from a fashion perspective since Jackie Kennedy—and she was far more prescriptive and strategic about the work than most, if not all, of her East Wing predecessors. She treated it like a job, offering a new generation of American fashion designers a massive platform along the way. As Anna Wintour writes in The Look: “The so-called democratization of fashion is very much on our mind these days, but Mrs. Obama was there well ahead of us.” (In retrospect, the Obama years look more and more like the peak of the Vogue World Order.)
Obama’s fashion was always most prominent when she traveled on the world stage, where she appeared invariably elegant and unflappable. Yet she now writes of feeling “a particularly white-hot glare,” constantly being judged by how she looked and what she wore—particularly as a Black woman. “Like most women I can be critical enough about myself without trying to see myself through thousands of others’ eyes,” she writes. “With the help of the skilled professionals whom I relied upon for styling, hair and makeup, I could trust that I would be comfortable and camera-ready for whatever event or appearance was happening that day. … I wanted to look good for every occasion and photograph taken, for me. This wasn’t just about outward presentation but about the inner strength that emanates from feeling strong, empowered and healthy.” She also helped the fashion industry sell a whole lot of clothes.
The most important of those skilled professionals in Obama’s orbit was Koop, who essentially functioned as an executive strategist on team #FLOTUS. A sales associate at Chicago’s tony Ikram boutique, and just 28 when Obama hired her, Koop gamely carried out the first lady’s explicit directives. Obama aimed for a classy, original, true-to-herself look—never fussy or overstyled—almost always from a broad range of multicultural American designers, a wardrobe that she paid for. Koop studied current events, and the latest politics, so that Obama’s outfits struck the proper tone. “Ultimately though, we always returned to a thoughtful strategy when it came to fashion to magnify her and her husband’s values of inclusivity, artistry and diplomacy,” Koop writes.
When Obama traveled abroad, she most often wore American designers, typically with a connection to the local culture. She played ping-pong in Beijing wearing clothes by Chinese American designer Phillip Lim. Her visits to India weren’t notable for wearing native saris, but Indian American designers: Naeem Khan, Bibhu Mohapatra, or Rachel Roy. “It’s the gift that doesn’t stop giving,” Khan told The Wall Street Journal in 2010. “My stuff is flying out of stores. … My business is taking a big turn for the better. … And for that I say, ‘Thank you, Michelle Obama.’”
David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business, once compiled a database measuring market prices against 245 items of apparel associated with 29 public companies worn by Obama in the 189 public appearances she made from November 2008 to December 2009. The upshot: A single availability was worth, on average, $14 million. “She moved markets, creating an unprecedented amount of value for the companies that make and sell the clothes she wears,” Yermack concluded.
[From Puck]
Puck mentions at the end of this piece that Michelle’s style still has so much power – when she appeared the DNC last year, she wore an edgy Monse pantsuit which not only sold out, but Monse has now reissued in different variations because of the attention that one outfit got last year. Puck also compares Michelle to her predecessors, mostly Melania, who really does not have Michelle’s eye or taste. I liked the way Dr. Jill Biden dressed though – while Dr. Biden didn’t get credit for being a fashion-plate, she always looked cute and you could tell that she’s a teacher too! But yeah…. I’m buying this book for myself for Christmas. Michelle really was giving emerging designers $14 million worth of sales/advertising every time she stepped out.
Love her so much, my forever Flotus. I was always so proud to have her representing us. Now the Obama years seem like a lovely dream.
Mrs. Obama had the right touch of mixing expensive with affordable when it came to her style. JCrew made killing from her time as First Lady. We even saw box stores like Target sell shift dresses and sweater sets. She was and is a fashion trailblazer. And she was a First Lady of substance. I miss her being FLOTUS ever. single. day.
Love her so much. I just went through a Time article that had 15 moments where she wore JCrew, and it made me tear up. She’s so lovely, both in appearance and energy. Made me feel such nostalgia for better times in our country.
Best dressed since Jackie!
But also, I feel bad saying that because it shouldn’t matter. Michelle was an accomplished lawyer and overall professional, and THAT’S what she should be praised for. We still have a long way to go.
Don’t feel bad, Michelle has openly acknowledged that she (and her style team) made conscious choices about how she dressed and styled her hair because she knew that appearance is a powerful tool. It may be “soft power”, but it’s still power. And I think she does truly enjoy fashion.
I love Michelle Obama, I remember following a blog about her style at the time (Mrs-O.com) in a way I’ve never followed anyone else’s fashion: the details, the events, the designers, it was all so lovely.
I love her. I’m tall too and appreciate a tall lady in some gorgeous colored clothes. I always want to check what she’s wearing. She’s like fun and confidence. It’s like everything rolled into one
Thanks for mentioning that website. The pink dress she’s wearing on their home page is the prettiest dress I’ve ever seen anywhere on anyone. Love the way the cutaway shoulders show of her wonderful arms and shoulders.
She looked like a fashion superhero at Biden’s inauguration, The scream I screamed when I saw her, I know for a fact that JCrew made the most out of her AND the kids, wearing their clothes.
That really was a stunning look. Fashion superhero is exactly right.
I bought a coat just like that and had my own moment that same year. 🤩
I have the salmon/rust tweed J.Crew suit she wore in Vogue in 2008. I still wear it as separates and every time I get a compliment I have to pipe up that it’s the Michelle Obama suit.
Just a gorgeous, gorgeous woman. She and Barack are my forever favorites.
I worked PT at JCrew during the first Obama term and she definitely had an impact! Quite honestly MO wearing Crew probably helped save the company when Jenna Lyons started trying to make it a more fashion forward label and people weren’t buying it.
I moved to D.C. in 2011. One of the very first things I noticed was that all the women I saw were dressed like Michelle Obama. Mind you, I’d never lived in D.C. before so it’s possible the women there always dressed like that. Or it’s possible they were trying to look like FLOTUS. Either way, I admired how nicely dressed they were and started to dress that way too.
NGL, I worked in DC during the Obama administration. She heavily influenced my work style. I didn’t know how to dress, and her day wear of cardigans, a nice shell, and slacks was my uniform. I was and still not a good accessories, but the basic uniform stays in my arsenal.
I still have the green leather gloves she wore to the first inauguration parade, from J.Crew. Still brand new and unworn. Why do I need cashmere lined leather gloves in California? I don’t but she looked so chic I had to have them.
I was 18 when the Obamas were voted in. Watching from across the UK, I knew JCrew for the first time. Needless to say, heavily influenced that when I finally visited US in my 20s, had some money- I had to get me some JCrew stuff because of Mrs O. Lived and and always binged on her fashion choices. This book was so needed for my home!
She was ALWAYS pitch perfect!
The President and First Lady wore beautiful clothes effortlessly.
What a contrast between today’s Hot Mess and his mostly AWOL wife, The Iron Corset.
Yes Sean, where is Trumps “wife”? When I heard MO was going to be on the Today show with Jenna Bush Hager I set my DVR since I wasn’t going to be home. I figured she’s do a quick segment highlighting her book. She stayed for half the show. MO was so grateful to the Bush family, George Laura Jenna and Barbara. They took the time to show the Obamas around the White House, before it became the fake gold house, and Jenna and Barbara talked with the Obama daughters about what it was like growing up in the spotlight, especially with the Secret Service always there. I wasn’t into politics back then, but wow how gracious the Bush family was. MO also expressed sadness that the First Lady offices are now gone. When I first heard the East Wing was being demolished and the First lady’s office would be disappeared,, I immediately thought no big deal to Melania, because I doubt she has ever stepped foot in there .
I still look up photos from President Obama’s first inauguration. Michelle Obama and her daughters were so perfect that day! I still one Sasha’s and Malia’s coats from that day — in adult size! 🙂
She’s my favorite first lady, too — I’ve gone to two of her book tour discussions and I will always remember her saying that when she and Barack finally got into the airplane (or maybe helicopter) to leave D.C. the day Barack’s presidency ended, she wept for hours. She was so relieved to be free of the burden of having to be perfect all of the time, and for her family to have to be perfect.
I love that she’s now wearing braids and the clothes she wants to wear. And she’s still so stylish.