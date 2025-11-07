Prince Harry supports his father removing Andrew Windsor’s titles & allowance

Throughout the past month-and-a-half of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s degenerate saga, people/royalists have consistently brought Prince Harry into the conversation. Like, “oh, once they take away Andrew’s titles, the precedent will be set to take away the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles.” Let me tell you, the Windsors and their supporters need the connection to Harry and Meghan a million times more than H&M need a connection to them. The Windsors have used the Sussexes’ titles to claim ownership over Harry and Meghan for years and years. In any case, even a Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid can’t claim that Harry feels any sort of way about Andrew’s title loss. Apparently, when Harry called Buckingham Palace a week ago to inform them about his trip to Canada, he mentioned that he supports his father’s decision to remove Andrew’s titles.

Prince Harry backs the King’s decision to strip Andrew of his titles and boot him out of his Royal Lodge home, The Sun on Sunday understands. US-based Harry has been in contact with his dad and may have been in touch in recent days. He supports Charles ending Andrew’s allowance, it is understood. Harry has made a point of keeping in close contact with the King since their short London meeting in September. And he remains close to Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

[From The Sun]

This isn’t coming from Archewell or sources close to Harry – it’s coming, yet again, from Buckingham Palace. King Charles and his courtiers are using Harry and whatever he said to his father. I believe that Harry supports it too – for years now, Harry has pulled his punches about his uncle, mostly because Harry cares so much about Eugenie and Beatrice. Harry’s not consumed with worry about any precedent. He absolutely has plans for if and when his Scooter King brother removes his titles.