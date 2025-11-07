Prince Harry supports his father removing Andrew Windsor’s titles & allowance

Throughout the past month-and-a-half of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s degenerate saga, people/royalists have consistently brought Prince Harry into the conversation. Like, “oh, once they take away Andrew’s titles, the precedent will be set to take away the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles.” Let me tell you, the Windsors and their supporters need the connection to Harry and Meghan a million times more than H&M need a connection to them. The Windsors have used the Sussexes’ titles to claim ownership over Harry and Meghan for years and years. In any case, even a Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid can’t claim that Harry feels any sort of way about Andrew’s title loss. Apparently, when Harry called Buckingham Palace a week ago to inform them about his trip to Canada, he mentioned that he supports his father’s decision to remove Andrew’s titles.
Prince Harry backs the King’s decision to strip Andrew of his titles and boot him out of his Royal Lodge home, The Sun on Sunday understands.
US-based Harry has been in contact with his dad and may have been in touch in recent days.
He supports Charles ending Andrew’s allowance, it is understood.
Harry has made a point of keeping in close contact with the King since their short London meeting in September.
And he remains close to Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.
This isn’t coming from Archewell or sources close to Harry – it’s coming, yet again, from Buckingham Palace. King Charles and his courtiers are using Harry and whatever he said to his father. I believe that Harry supports it too – for years now, Harry has pulled his punches about his uncle, mostly because Harry cares so much about Eugenie and Beatrice. Harry’s not consumed with worry about any precedent. He absolutely has plans for if and when his Scooter King brother removes his titles.
Oh I doubt he said that to anyone in BP including the king. Harry keeps those thoughts to himself. They are putting it out there to get a response from him and they are hoping he will say he never said that to anybody so they can lump him in with the pedo. They will say look he is siding with the pedo strip his titles too. Harry knows when to reply and when not to reply!
The Sun got Harry to respond when they wrote about his meeting with Charles and I agree that this was an attempt to get Harry to comment on Andrew.
This is not a topic the Sussexes will be pulled into so the tabloids are able to say this and there will rightly be no comment or push back from the Sussexes. 🤷🏽♀️
The House of Sussex is an independent unit and has never had need to weigh in on the House of Windsor operations and decisions since leaving to become a financially independent unit following the Sandringham Summit.
And who overheard that call or was the call recorded? Who is the leaker here? More lies.
I thought there was a mutual ‘no leaks’ policy between Charles and Harry. Why the heck is details of his conversation with his father being published in a tabloid?
I don’t know why they think they need to have Harry (someone they claim no one cares) bless this move.
Harry should stay away from this publicly. It’s their mess, let them have it.
The story is fiction to leverage the Sussex brand.
As Kaiser noted, “ the Windsors and their supporters need the connection to Harry and Meghan a million times more than H&M need a connection to them”.
🤷🏽♀️
I’m doubtful that Harry’s being consulted on Royal Family issues.
Except isn’t Charles still supporting Andrew with some sort of an allowance? He is getting a yearly provision or something. Maybe not as much as he was once getting, but he is still essentially getting an allowance is he not? I don’t know what Harry thinks about any of it but the whole conversation is incorrect if they’re saying that Andrew gets no allowance anymore, just saying.
According to most of the reports, Charles is supporting Andrew through funding and gives him a property to stay on presumably for little or no money.
I doubt Harry called the palace to give his schedule and even more that he spokes about andrew to any courtiers.
If I were Harry, I would want as much distance as possible between me and this family of pedos and pedo enablers.
I have never seen so much passive voice used in one paragraph. “It is understood. May have been in touch. The Sun understands.” Obviously made up completely. Not worth even discussing since that is what that rag wants us to do to then engage Harry when he never does with the tabs.
So Harry calls up some scheduling office himself (yeah, right, an assistant did it) to log in his trip to Canada & just blurts out that he supports Chuck’s decision re: Andrew. And he says this to… the scheduling people?? Sure.
Harry offered to give their titles back.
More Hearsay, Harry never publicly said anything of the sort.
“It is understood”. That’s when I stop taking seriously anything that follows.
OTOH, Harry has his 400 pages for “Spared”, and Andy’s deep background could immediately create an as-told-to bestseller— except that it would probably be hard to do without incriminating himself. While going forward, future generations of Windsors should be educated to be employable, Andrew was not. I’m sure that Charles makes his decisions knowing exactly what Andrew has to sell.
I don’t think that Harry cares about this whole situation regarding Charles and what he’s done with Andrew. This article isn’t even sure if Harry and Charles have been in talks with each other since Charles made the decision about Andrew or since he’s been in Canada. We don’t know if or when Harry shared any details with Charles about his trip to Canada. His trip to Canada has been in the works for a year, so who’s to say that if he did share that information with Charles, he didn’t share it at any point since the Summit between their two teams. Just because the media only learned about this trip to Canada doesn’t mean that it would have only been shared with Charles at the same time and not earlier. We know that The Sun is absolutely one of the UK media that lies about the Sussexes and because of that the Sussexes have sued them and has them on their list of the most corrupt and unethical media in the UK. Harry has had to even call them out for lies about him and his family regarding the UK and his communications with his father. He’s trying to build a relationship with his father as parent and child and his relationship regarding the monarchy is no longer his concern.
I agree with those saying that the tabloid made this up out of whole cloth.
That said, I suspect that Harry knows just as well as the rest of us, probably much better, that this “punishment” of the Andrew Formerly Known As Prince is really no punishment at all. I suspect that Harry likely thinks that his disgusting uncle & aunt should be investigated by law enforcement and pay the appropriate legal penalties, i.e. time in prison.
I don’t think he’ll say so publicly, though honestly I’m not sure why not.