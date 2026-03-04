Myers: The Sussexes’ tried to ‘hijack’ Prince William & Kate’s 2022 Boston trip

One of the funniest parts of Russell Myers’ new biography on the Prince and Princess of Wales is how much of it is about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Going solely from the excerpts, more than half the book is just “sources close to Prince William and Kate” throwing tantrums about Prince Harry and Meghan, often years after the fact. William and Kate have been desperately trying to reimagine their own romantic history and their more recent history with Harry & Meghan. They can’t even make up their minds about why they were mad at Meghan in the first place, have you noticed? It was just like… one day, Meghan appeared and William and Kate started wailing and they’ve never stopped. Well, Myers also has some nonexistent tea about one of the funniest moments of the past five years. Picture it, winter 2022, just a few months after QEII’s passing. William and Kate travel to Boston for Earthshot. They are overshadowed immediately by a racist scandal back in England. Then, just two days into their trip, Netflix drops the first trailer for Harry and Meghan’s docuseries. Please, William had to take a day off to rage-howl at everyone. Here’s how Myers remembers that moment.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s choice to leave the royal family sent shockwaves through the monarchy. The Sussexes announced their departure in January 2020 – a mere 20 months after their highly publicized wedding. However, it was in December 2022 when they made a ‘declaration of war’.
Three months after the Queen’s death, William and Kate embarked on a three-day visit to Boston to celebrate the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards – a cause exceptionally dear to William’s heart. Their trip spanned from November 30 to December 2, 2022 – and right in the middle, on December 1, the first trailer for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series dropped.
Russell Myers discloses: “In royal circles, this trailer was considered a blatant attempt to hijack the Waleses’ visit; it included a dramatic voiceover from Harry saying ‘no one sees what’s happening behind closed doors’ as Meghan appears in the background, stretched over an armchair, apparently crying.”
“The next day the Daily Mail, quoting royal sources, called it a ‘declaration of war’, whilst The Times presented the Sussexes as ‘Self-styled victims’ who were ‘pulling no punches’. The Sussexes may or may not have had anything to do with the timing of the release, but they must have understood the consternation it would cause.”
The timing was viewed as inappropriate in numerous circles considering that the Queen had only recently died. However, it did help to reinforce one relationship – that between William and the new monarch, Charles.
According to Myers, “‘They were in constant contact over that period,’ one courtier revealed. ‘They were completely aligned that if there were any further accusations they believed to be untrue then they would be ready to respond.’ In the end whilst the documentary did garner hyperbolic headlines claiming the Sussexes were intent on bringing down the monarchy, palace officials described the six-part series documentary as a ‘drawn-out whingefest’.”
I remember this period very well, and it’s funny that Myers isn’t even mentioning the Baroness Susan Hussey-racism debacle which completely overshadowed William and Kate’s trip because it happened just one or two days before they even arrived in Boston. And Baroness Hussey is William’s godmother! Then, when William and Kate were in Boston, that’s when the Netflix trailer came out and William was screaming to every reporter that Harry is “like a Kardashian now.” As for whether Meghan and Harry had anything to do with the timing… yes and no. The trailer came out like two weeks before the series aired, which is Netflix’s usual time table. But there were reports that the Sussexes simply didn’t care about overshadowing William’s dumb trip. It’s also worth noting that if William or King Charles actually wanted to avoid having their thunder stolen by Harry and Meghan, the monarchy should have acquiesced to the Sussexes’ half-in solution. Oh well!
Also, fun fact: William didn’t invite any of the Earthshot winners or nominees to Boston in 2022. He invited a bunch of celebrities to fly in for the ceremony, but he made all of the environmentalists and nominees stay away.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Netflix.
Ludicrous. These are adults? These are writers?
I don’t know how they can stand themselves constantly having or being portrayed as having the EQ of a 6 year old.
If I’m remembering right weren’t the Wails booed at that game? When Harry wakes up breathing in the morning that is cause for Peg the incandescent jealous one to believe that his brother is intentionally trying to over shadow him.
Yes and it was beautiful! Also i think one of the coaches was asked if they were excited about playing with the royal family there & he responded something like “what royal family – the only royal family i recognize is Jesus Mary & Joseph” Ahahahahahaha take that you fake@$$ fools, Wilbur and Kant.
Yesss, that clip (interview) was epic, lol. Even the interviewer had to laugh about his answer.
Yes because these British buffoons are too dumb to know that Boston is where the revolutionary movement started and the anti monarchy sentiment has remained. So the Boston Celtics crowd isn’t going to give a shit about these two.
We did have a lot of fun memeing Kate’s green screen dress though.
I think my favourite was the meme about her vs Wally the Green Monster, the Red Sox mascot.
That was the only good thing about that trip.
I just….CAN’T WITH THIS BS WALES FANFIC😅🤬
I do have to say that Harry & Meghan’s documentary is one of my favorite documentaries…and docs are one of my FAVORITE genres ❣️
As a Bostonian, the most memorable moment of their trip to Boston was Celtics coach Joe Mazzula’s answer when asked about ‘the royal family” sitting courtside.
“Jesus, Mary and Joseph? I’m only familiar with one royal family.”
Pure, classic Mazzula.
I remember Boston and all of the US being totally indifferent to the visit. And the trailer for the documentary had nothing to do with that.
Scooter keeps Keen home from Earthshot events now.
But…according to this author the earthshit awards are “exceptionally dear to Scooter’s heart” ! What? So exceptionally dear that he does what besides announce awards? He doesn’t even bother to meet the scientists, or engineers, or inventors working hard to create answers.
He doesn’t even widely publicize the inventors names or what their initiatives are! So what’s the point?
Who does the carnival of so called experts focus on?
Who is most talked about?
Who is most searched?
Who gets most media attention?
Who gets “Breaking News” attention?
I could keep going but the answer is: HARRY AND MEGHAN
Meghan could fart in the woods and it would over shadow anything WanK do.. they would be a lot happier if they finally realized that and just stop the nonsense and constant unhinged briefings and actually did something to benefit the monarchies stained reputation and image.
Was her hair two different colors on the same trip?
Also I forgot how exceptionally bad that lime green dress was.
But the memes following that green-screen dress were awesome as all sorts of things were photoshopped onto the dress.
I think that color was intentional. I think she remembered how Elizabeth wore a similar color and the memes went crazy and Kate wanted her moment. Some folks obliged but it wasn’t as big as they were for Liz.
It remains bizarre that some royal cultists still think that was a nice dress. She looked awful in that colour.
And didn’t she wear some of Diana’s gorgeous emeralds with that godawful dress? Sacrilege!
All the rewriting of history will never replace what Harry wrote in Spare. Spare will be considered of historical value the rest of the gutter rat’s noise will be considered as protecting the institution.
That dresscolour truly was atrocious but it did spark the green screen meme.
Anyway William jealous whats new…..
And re the header pic trust Kate to get big blue out when she spots a camera
Harry and Meghan were accused of airing the family’s dirty linen. That means that dirty linen exists, and nobody has come out to say that what they said was untrue. And ever since, the left overs have been briefing to to prove that they are petty, vindictive, insecure, and frankly quite useless people.
In 1994, Charles gave that disastrous interview plus he authorized a biography where he slammed his parents and it was based on Dimbleby’s interviews with Charles and Charles correspondence and personal papers. The book is still out there and Harry and Meghan critics never want it to be read.
I just love how Harry and Meghan have to lift a finger and they’ve already effortlessly outshined the entire royal family.Anything could outshine Charles or William imo
All Meghan has to do is be seen getting coffee in Montecito and it’ll overthrow anything the Wales were going to do. Meghan would be front page with a pap shot and the Wales would be relegated to below the fold (at best) even if they were curing cancer lol
No one was paying attention to the Boston Earthshot trip. It was early December right after Thanksgiving, they went to a city that’s heritage is agnostic at best to royals, openly hostile at worse, the events were boring and consisted of meetings and there was really little tie in to an American audience. Then while they were in the air Susan Hussey’s racism was aired publicly for the first time, lending tons of credence to the Harry/Meghan claims. On top of it, it’s part of an ongoing theme now with the Wales on foreign tours. It started with the Caribbean earlier that same year and continued since, which is why Kate can no longer be bothered. They are seen now as fully part of the Firm, and not as young darlings.
Was this the last trip they did together outside of the uk, minus the Jordan wedding?
I believe it was. Certainly the last time she ever went to an Earthshot event.
Do I think H&M could have stopped the trailer being released on that day? Maybe? I don’t know what their Netflix contract said for that kind of control. Do I think Netflix was being a petty B for releasing it that day? Yes, but I loved it.
I also think it sent a different message to William and Kate – mainly that H&M were not going to wait for their turn in the spotlight anymore. They were not going to wait for W&K to “give permission” or to back on another month long vacation before doing what they wanted or needed to do. Their schedules were now their own and they were in total control and I think that had William spiraling. I really think that he thought, even after they left, that he was still going to be able to control them. And in my mind that was the big moment where it was like NOPE we do what we want!!!
Hell you could say William is still spiraling over that.
finally – if your big landmark awards show can be overshadowed by a trailer for a docuseries….maybe the issue isn’t the trailer.
I don’t think Ted Sarandos would have changed anything about the promo for one of the most anticipated documentaries and still one of the highest rated shows they have in that genre.
I also don’t think anyone at Netflix was even aware of the Earthshot trip.
I agree. Why would Netflix consult the courtiers. They have their own schedule, although I’m sure if WWIII broke out, they might make some adjustments. I think the Sussexes did pay attention to events in England. Meghan’s podcast, for one thing,was interrupted and I think she lost some momentum. I’m not sure, but I think something else was delayed because of what was happening in Blighty, but I think it was mostly Meghan’s work.
Oh Netflix isn’t consulting the courtiers and asking anyone for permission, but I think they still knew what they were doing with that, timing wise. And like I said I love it.
I think that WanK real problem is that they are just not very interesting.
That and the fact they desperately want to be interesting. It felt like there was a space for them to be the more conservative but traditional couple while Harry and Meghan were the more progressive glam one. It could have been seen as each couple having different but complementary strengths. But it can’t work that way with the Wales.
They had from 2011 to develop charisma and a work ethic and failed to do so. The coddling from the UK media bubble gave them the false impression that they were popular outside of the UK. They aren’t.
Also the arrogance of going to the U.S. thinking they would get Diana like crowds shows they needed to be brought down a peg or two.
I work in senior leadership development and I’ve worked with all sorts of senior leaders who aren’t naturally charismatic, people-y, extraverted, etc. but they all found a way to successfully lead and inspire others. These two never even tried, there’s just a built-in assumption that OF COURSE people will care about the heir and his wife. Nope, that’s not how people work and not how the monarchy works these days.
I took a freshman seminar in college on Great Political Leaders, and it was interesting because “great” wasn’t always a positive term. But anyway, one week we were analyzing QEII specifically and how she used media to portray a certain image and how she was able to do that despite not being especially charismatic (so media worked differently for her than for someone like JFK for example.) And the big takeaway that I remember 25+ years later is that you don’t always have to be charismatic to be popular or a beloved figure or whatever – you just have to know how to make what you have, work for you. And someone in the late queen’s camp figured that out at some point. Her outfits that pretty much didn’t change from the 70s on (before that she would wear more stylish clothes), her hairstyle that never changed, the image of her as a sweet old lady, or whatever – someone figured it out.
and part of that was that she worked regularly without complaining in the press about it.
A few months after the debacle of the Queen’s funeral? Oh I can well believe H&M told Netflix to not make any adjustments to their plans out of consideration for W&K. The funeral burned them bad. I can believe they weren’t in a generous mindset.
To this day, I still don’t understand why the nominees and winners were not included at the Earthshot ceremony. Leaving them off of the guest list was so elitist and just completely tone deaf. The BM and RF can continue with their favorite hobby of placing blame onto Harry and Meghan, but these people really are the King and Queen of unforced errors. They truly are grossly out of touch.
I love how Meghan and Harry live rent-free in everyone’s brains.
As I said on the previous post, using Harry and Meghan for the promotion of this book probably means that people are not pre-ordering the book. William and Kate are being overshadowed by Harry and Meghan in their own book.
I remember how people were using Kate’s dress as green screen in the most hilarious ways.
William and Kate can never admit that they are inept. They’ll live in Harry and Meghan’s shadows for the rest of their lives. That’s a miserable fate.
The most exciting thing about the Wailers ’ Boston trip was all the outside issues overshadowing it. They were barely acknowledged by VIPs like Caroline Kennedy, Biden was a quick hello and Boston was not impressed. That racism event dominated, and the palace decided to destroy the reputation of the woman who brought it up , which resulted in her charity closing. They were blindsided by that trailer and this book is basically an attempt at a diss track to the Sussexes saga. The Sussexes are out building their lives and advocating for their causes, while this book emphasizes how Will and Kate have this shadow life in response to everything Harry and Meghan do. Repression, resentment and anger seem to define them. My overall impression is this book doesn’t make sense. It reveals nothing of the subjects other than their reaction to another couple in another country.
Who are Russell Myers’ KP sources? Because it appears nobody cooperated with him on this book which contains zero new material. It’s all old news stories churned back up.
Bottom line – William and Kate have no business coming to the US: not in 2022, not this year not ever. They are not welcome, and I hope they are followed by NotMyKing protestors everywhere.
December 2022 was mere months after William (and Charles) re-centered the late queen’s funeral into a showcase designed to humiliate the Sussexes regarding uniforms, public rescinding of invites to family receptions, flights to Balmoral, lobbying Biden to join in the snub, and more.
So the WanKs got off easy if all they had to endure in Boston was the Netflix trailer release, the Celtics game boos and President Biden’s drive-by pity f*ck of a meeting with Peg. They deserved so much worse.
I remember thinking that William’s advisors were utterly clueless or they secretly hated him, because why would Earthshot have gone to Boston, a bastion of Irish America??
Of course, Will and Kate would get booed at a basketball game in Boston — the home team is called the Celtics.
Willy’s dismay brought me so much joy.
As a Bostonian by birth (we moved away very sadly when I was 12) long resident in the UK, I was really curious what my extended family — still there — made of this visit, and all I can remember is a lot of grumbles about the traffic situation and a kind of collective shrug. Like, they had nuisance value, but that was it.