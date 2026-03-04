Prince William told Prince Harry that he couldn’t work on military or veterans issues

It feels like we’ve been talking about Russell Myers’ royal book for a full month, but that’s because it was released in the UK in February, and it’s coming out in America next week under the title William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era. True to form among royal biographies, no matter which royal is supposedly being discussed, the books always end up being about Prince Harry and Meghan. Well, in a new excerpt, Myers discussed Prince William’s long-running jealous antics around every single one of Prince Harry’s interests, passions and advocacy. In Spare, Harry wrote about William’s fury that Harry, a veteran of war, formed Invictus and worked on veterans issues. William was also furious that Harry does charity work in Africa. Harry wrote that William shrieked “Africa is MINE!” Well, William felt similarly about the military and veterans.
William and Harry’s rift has been one of the defining stories of the monarchy for the past decade, alongside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being cast into the wilderness. Meghan clearly played a major part, according to both the Sussex narrative and the pro-royal counter argument, but Harry has also been at pains to stress there were issues before she came along.
The book describes how early in their careers as working royals, William wanted to pursue projects that would have a clear impact, rather than simply showing up for good causes. This gave rise to a divide and concur philosophy in which he believed they should each pick areas that were important to them and focus on those issues. However, the two brothers both wanted to work on conservation in Africa and also with the military, sparking conflict on both issues.
In relation to the military, the tension came from the fact that William felt he had a claim as a future commander-in-chief of the British Armed Forces, once he became king, while Harry wanted to build on the bond he developed with the military community through his tour of Afghanistan.
Myers quotes a palace source who said that “Harry was put out,” and added: “He felt he was having to play the little brother role again, and basically wanted to tell his brother to get lost, to put it mildly, but that’s not the sort of thing you can do when your brother is the future king. But it did hurt him, having fought for his country, especially in such a place as Afghanistan. He felt he had the right to be p***** off that he was essentially being told he couldn’t step on William’s toes when it came to the military.”
Myers also touched on the brothers’ competitiveness over Africa, a subject Harry discussed in his book Spare.
“It was an area that William felt a deep passion for,” Myers wrote, “it connected his love of the countryside to the wider environment, and was somewhere he could use his profile to push for change. Again, Harry regarded this as confrontational.”
“You don’t just get Africa,” the book quotes Harry as telling William during a meeting at St. James’s Palace. “Ed Perkins, who served as press secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, felt that something was emerging in the brothers’ relationship that went beyond sibling rivalry,” Myers wrote. Perkins said: “We had to sit them down and say, ‘Listen, you have to help each other, be on the same team.'”
Harry also described tension with William over his desire to pursue good causes operating in Africa in passages of his own memoir, Spare. He said there was “one small problem: Willy. Africa was his thing, he said. And he had the right to say this, or felt he did, because he was the heir. It was ever in his power to veto my thing, and he had every intention of exercising, even flexing, that veto power. We’d had some real rows about it.”
Harry said that “One day, we almost came to blows in front of our childhood mates,” after a friend asked why they could not simply both work in Africa. “Willy had a fit,” Harry wrote, “flew at this son for daring to make such a suggestion. ‘Because rhinos, elephants, that’s mine!’ It was all so obvious. He cared less about finding his purpose or passion than about winning his lifelong competition with me.”
While I think we do a good job of documenting William’s rage, pettiness, stupidity and jealousy, what gets lost in many of these conversations about William vs. Harry is how poorly served they both were by staff, especially senior staff, the so-called gold-standard advisors and courtiers. It didn’t take a genius to figure out that by the time William and Harry reached their 30s, their offices should have been split up. I remember saying that long before Harry even started dating Meghan as well, because it was obvious back then that Harry needed his own stand-alone office. A truly forward-thinking courtier would have sat down with Harry and William and said “let’s split up your offices and your issue profiles, and we’ll also select certain areas where you can work together.” Instead, it looks like the courtiers’ big plan was to keep Harry and William attached professionally forever, because Harry was always supposed to “help” the Scooter King. It also looks like absolutely no one was capable of telling William to stop acting like such a brat.
Charles. And his mother the queen should have gotten some counseling for peggs and not let him be such a brat . And put him to work.
How telling that Willie wanted the military all to himself because he would be a figurehead in the military one day and Harry wanted to work with veterans because he established a bond and community with those who served.
The weak one wants to strut in a uniform and the strong one actually wants to help those who served.
And what exactly has William done for the military and veterans? Harry came up with the Invictus Games. All William does is show up and occasionally cosplay in a uniform.
As always William wants the honours but not any of the work
Heir expects HIS significant others to be totally there for him : whether it is brother, wife, mother in law or close Minion Jason to 100% soothe, calm, allowing let him ” to shine.” Must be exhausting to have a 43 year old who constantly throws tantrums at home (wife and MIL providing cheese toasties) , joint events with brother when Harry would jolly him along then back at the office briefing and plotting, Jason.
This is what happens when you are already a narcissist who then gets told you are special, and that your younger brothers duty is to serve you.
Will thinks that everything should fall in line for him because he’s the heir. But he doesn’t want to truly give of himself the way Harry does. He doesn’t want to serve the way Harry does. He thought he could coast off of Harry’s ideas, hard work and charm. That’s the real reason he didn’t want him to marry not just Meghan but ANYONE.
Will is a pathetic loser and Harry will always outshine him and that fact eats him alive.
Exactly!
Yes, I agree totally that 🛵 is a pathetic loser. He wants it all, wants credit for everything, but is lazy, has no ideas, has no energy, and isn’t truly interested in serving his people. As the heir and future king he could be such a figure of comfort visiting wounded veterans etc. but he is only interested in how cool he looks in his uniform. Just in case he sees this, let me assure him, not cool at all.
Wow, I always assumed Harry didn’t get his own office staff because Charles was too cheap to pay for it – but the “don’t allow Harry to get his own team and live his own life because we need him as William’s crutch and stand-in” makes a lot of sense.
It’s both; tide fisted pa not wanting to pay up (for an office and staff) for Harry, and Willy wanting to claim Harry (for his work, achievements, and as his shield and scapegoat) for the rest of his life.
I agree they never wanted Harry to have any independence from William so he would never have had his own staff. They just saw him as someone who would work for his brother like another member of staff but with fewer rights. It’s interesting now to see that they used to include him in all their events. At the time, it was presented as they are so close and Kate is like a sister to Harry but now you see it was just about control. They just didn’t want him to have any independence. Harry is right about William being only interested in competing with him. You know this because since Harry left William has shown no interest in Africa or military or veterans affairs. I do think Meghan opened Harry’s eyes to all of this which is part of the reason why William hated her.
Meghan certainly opened his eyes up to the shady money shenanigans in the umbrella charity that William, Harry and Kate worked together on.
When she joined the family she hit the ground running with the Hubb Kitchen cookbook initiative. Advisors to Harry and Meghan? I think helped ringbark that money so that it actually all went to the Grenfell fire victims. William was expecting to be able to dip into that cash to shore up the accounts for his own charities, the way he’d been pilfering from Harry’s charities.
Meghan drew a line in the sand and WanK were livid about it.
William and Kate’s charitable organization has been cooking the books probably since its inception. Recall the reports of William constantly badgering staff with “how much money did we make”. How much, indeed! And how little of that money is actually going to the causes they pretend to support?
Kensington Palace financials are in dire need of an audit. Looong past due.
They also included him because Harry brought the charm. At the time I actually believed that he was so close to K&W, and I thought it was wonderful.
It’s no coincidence that Sentabale was targeted. I wonder which childhood friend was attacked by Peg? One of the Van Straubenzees, I suppose.
I think Peg is worse than Trump.
At least Peg only has the power to start wars with his own family.
He certainly would start one if he could.. I definitely see a lot of similarities in personality disorders between Peggy and the 🍊 give Peggy another 35 years his evil will get worse. It is really a good thing he only has limited power and won’t be able to start wars. Peggy’s briefings are sounding very unhinged, manic spiral comes to mind while reading some of these articles.
Because he is the heir the British military is forced to salute him at events but I highly doubt they respect him at all, but they do respect Prince Harry especially the veterans and not only veterans in the UK but worldwide wide so Peggy’s whining about “the military being his” is childish and makes the FK look like a fool.
Prince Harry has been showing up for Africa and developed Invictus with the idea of giving back to causes that mean very much to. He has shown his intentions over many years with his words, deeds and actions. William looks at Africa from a colonizers viewpoint. It should be his because he has a right to it not because of his intent to do right by it.
Exactly, @Sheila
Also, I can’t recall, apart from his Earth💩 self aggrandizing stint in South Africa, a time in the last 15 years where Thumb Boy was in Africa for any reason that didn’t revolve around Jecca Craig.
Prince Harry has been showing up for Africa and developed Invictus with the idea of giving back to causes that mean very much to. He has shown his intentions over many years with his words, deeds and actions. William looks at Africa from a colonizers viewpoint. It should be his because he has a right to it not because of his intent to do right by it. Myers book is a money grab. From the excerts published here, he brings no new incite, just a rehashing of many points made in Spare. Pretty much all of the gutter rats have published a book with heavy Harry and Meghan leaning.. None of the gutter rats knew Meghan because Harry kept them away from her. Therefore they can offer no real incite of her just palace gossip.
They should have split up their offices, but I think that the courtiers at that time also realized that what you’re seeing of Williams laziness and awkwardness, and inability to connect now, you would have seen in 2014. Him having such a huge spotlight on that when you still would have had QEII, Prince Philip, and Andrew working would have made the heir look even worse than he does now.
It goes back to the same thing though. They’re incapable of actually thinking about the long-term good of the monarchy as they should in the purpose of their jobs, they just want to appease William. So they knew that they could hide his laziness behind the good work that Harry was doing. The problem is Harry wasn’t and would not be satisfied with being William’s mule his entire life.
Also, this part “Willy had a fit,” Harry wrote, “flew at this son for daring to make such a suggestion. ‘Because rhinos, elephants, that’s mine!’
I don’t know if any of you have seen A Christmas Story in a while, but all I heard reading that part was the little brother at the end claiming all the presents as his.
“flew at this son for daring to make such a suggestion. ” – this is a rather peculiar description. It sounds as if William was not just shouting but was perhaps also physically aggressive.
Wilbur in camouflage is so pathetic. What a poser.
Kaiser’s photo choices are always spectacular, but the point is particularly well made in this one. To see Harry in uniform is to see discipline, pride, and respect for fellow soldiers. It’s written in every line of the way he carries himself.
William, on the other hand, is a slouchy mess. He manages to make one of the uniforms look sloppy, even though you can tell it has just had the tags ripped off and should be in ideal condition. He has no respect for the military, and he thinks all who serve owe him something. No one owes him more than Harry, he is a legend in his own warped mind. What an absolute poser. He didn’t even manage to learn how to make a crisp salute, which is boot camp 101.
What has Scooter actually done for Africa or veterans since Harry left, or even in the past 10 years? I mean, besides sending Iain Rawlinson to help Sophie steal Sentebale from Harry? Scooter just wants the titles and roles, to be a figurehead, without doing anything meaningful or impactful.
A bad harbinger for Scooter’s promises of future “impactful” work as king—from Scooter’s record as POW, that too will be devoid of either meaning or impact.
William would love to mess up Invictus just to get back at his brother.
he will sometimes attend a fundraiser for the Tusk Trust once a year. WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT FROM HIM!?!?!?!?
(clearly sarcasm. but also as a side note – even in this excerpt its so telling what William thinks of Africa – its his because rhinos and elephants are his. And we’re back to the idea of “Africa” being nothing more than a big safari for William. No mention of the cities, the history, the incredibly diverse environmental landscapes – maybe because to get into all of that, you need to also address colonialization and what was done to African countries by European ones.)
Absolutely nothing for the *people* in any nation in Africa, Thumb Boy has no regard for them.
Which is why Thumb Boy did his nut when H&M did their visit to Nigeria, highlighting work with various people-centered charitable initiatives.
Meghan being embraced as a Princess of Nigeria was the icing on the cake. It was a truly beautiful moment, a validation of her as a person and her work. I still tear up thinking about it.
I do still wonder how many “cushions” Thumb Boy ripped to shreds when he found out.
Yes, I agree that competent advisors likely would have split up Harry and William/Kate’s offices long ago (because remember, Kate was under that umbrella, too). But that would undoubtedly have exposed how little the then-Cambridges actually did.
They really thought Harry would just stick around forever and be content with his lot, doing all of the tours, all of the events, and doting on his niece and nephews without getting a family of his own. Cuz what’s he going to do, leave?
The problem with this family is that they clearly belong to a defective strain of inbred anachronistic society. Emerald Fennell has done a brilliant job at putting them under a microscope, and projecting their dysfunction onto a big screen. But alas. This is real life. If only Andrew could tumble from his horse and William’s helicopter could get lost at sea, we’d be sorted. They’d end up with some stand-in who was boring and serviceable. It does come back to me frequently that Charles III is the first heir to accede without skipping a space or jumping over a relative since Edward VII in 1901. IIRC, George V, George VI, and Elizabeth II were all monarchs by chance, who were not necessarily expected to inherit anything but a consolation prize title and a nice pile in the country. And they did reasonably well for their country. Maybe the principle of accidental designation is better.
And who do you have in mind, Harry definitely doesn’t want the King job.
There’s over 5 thousand people total in the British line of succession.
There must be at least a few in that cohort that are intelligent, engaged and engaging, who could steer the ship of state into calmer waters.
It’s a real shame that the Salty Isle monarchy didn’t adopt Tanistry after the Act of Union. It would have avoided this crisis entirely. Give the top job not to the eldest child (primogeniture), but to the most capable.
Had that been in play, we’d have Queen Anne II instead of Charles the wilted lettuce king.
Im not sure that Anne is more capable. There’s no real evidence of that. She has worked more than most -still nowhere near a normal person. She’s notoriously rude. We’ve never seen her achieve anything that was hers alone. Charles did achieve quite a bit as pow. I’m not saying Charles is great but I don’t think Anne is better.
Edward VIII was the eldest son of George V and frankly William is looking like him in many ways.
When Russell Myers announced his book somebody quoted tweeted him and said that the book was going to be about Harry and Meghan and he denied it. Now he’s doing promo for the book and all he’s talking about is Harry and Meghan. That’s probably a sign that pre-orders for his book weren’t going well. Anyway I agree with Kaiser that Harry should have got his own office. The best time for that to happen was when he left the Army but it’s possible if that had been suggested that William and Charles would have vetoed it. They would have wanted to keep Harry under their control because his popularity was always a threat to them.
@Amy Bee
Myers is trying to boost sales with these excerpts. They all know mention Meghan and Harry gets attention. He may also think the Sussex Squad will interact with him or those who talk about this book
Whatever, William can’t tell Harry anything now.
I mean William is ready to tell Harry, “no titles for you” as soon as he can. Bc that’s all he’s got left. Veterans are mine. Africa is mine. Titles are mine.
Now I really do believe that Willy, Scooter, had something to do with that woman and others taking over Sentebale. Would not be surprised if a year or two or 5 from now Willy starts working with Sentebale
@Thinking says
William doesn’t want to work with Sentebale. It will probably not exist in a few years. His goal was just to destroy something of Harry’s. It’s pretty malicious, perhaps downright evil. It’s true when their foundation was formed, the brothers wanted to do work that actually had some impact, which is what Diana was finally doing in the last part of her life. However, although William may have subscribed to the idea of impact, he has since proven that he doesn’t have the capacity or the desire to do that. Harry does. William does not know how to build things.
@Tamsin You are absolutely correct. I forgot about Sentebale end of year report and the woman closing almost everything. They may not last .
The thing is, as mentioned above, even with the military and Africa being “his” – what does William do for those causes? Once in a while he’ll show up at a military training event if he can be photographed in a helicopter. And once in a while he’ll attend a fundraiser for “Africa.” He and Kate have not done one single official visit to an African country – and they are alone in that. Meghan was a working royal for less than two years and she went to Morocco. Charles has been king for 3.5 years and he’s been to Kenya. Sophie travels to Africa more regularly than people realize, and I think Edward goes sometimes (but Sophie travels more in general I think.)
William went for Earthshot and that was it. He’s been married since 2011, they announced they would be full time working royals in 2017, and yet they have never taken any sort of official trip to any African country. Are they refusing, or are they not being asked?
All that to say – the rehashing of these stories makes William look really bad – I had forgotten the childhood friend incident – so maybe Myers isn’t quite as team Wales as I had thought. He’s trying to make H&M look bad because that’s what they all try to do, but this has a big side dose of “wow William has issues.”
It’s clear when all these various “Totally Normal Bill Having A Totally Normal One” incidents are totted up on the scoreboard, Thumb Boy doesn’t have issues so much as full subscriptions.
I’d posit he’s currently somewhere between Edward VIII and George III in terms of insuitability for the Throne. More unhinged than Edward by a long chalk, but not quite as bad as George.
Yet.
Edward VIII as Prince of Wales worked, and did the royal tours, the appearances, and so on. He was popular with the public. The past few Princes of Wales pre Scooter, put Scooter to shame as far as work ethic.
I’m curious as to what he would have let Harry work on. He didn’t want Harry to work with veterans. Or Africa. So what did he deem acceptable for Harry to work in? I’d be curious if there was actually anything. And also, there’s more to the military than just veterans. William could have developed something for active service members or for families of active serviceman, bringing them together. But he hasn’t.
And THIS is why William is so incensed over The Invictus Games and it’s success.
Harry’s hard work and passion is 100% what made the military and veterans and Africa ventures successful. William thought those TOPICS were what made them successful, so he wanted to claim them for his own. Meanwhile, Harry could’ve championed cleaning mold and mildew from your bathroom grout, and if he’d been passionate about it and put in the hard work, people would’ve cared about it an awful lot—and William would’ve been like “but bathroom grout is such a POPULAR topic, it should belong to meeeeee!”
“This gave rise to a divide and concur philosophy”?! How did that spelling of “conquer” ever get past the professional writer and his editor and publisher?
I think it’s an intentional play on words. The hope was they could divide the projects and concur. Obviously, that’s not what happened.
Not that it’s a revelation but man, every time some new ridiculous fact about William is revealed it becomes even more clear why Harry grabbed his wife and left for good. He must feel a thousand pounds lighter not being in the same orbit of all this underhanded nonsense.
Harry wasn’t just William’s “spare”. He was supposed to be his mule. No doubt, William wanted all these things not because he planned to do actual work, but with Harry in a secondary role doing all the heavy lifting under his brother’s control, William would take all the credit. And Harry could have whatever was left over to claim for himself.
A permanent life in NottCot living on scraps, wearing thrift store seconds as a single man. Thank god for Meghan.
Those trump-like hands and that f-a-c-e, just scary!
The monster in the cosplay military uniform (in the pics above), was he the same one that showed up that Dec 2023 night? Asking for a friend.
I think if the Sussexes hadn’t left, a lot of Harry’s initiatives, like Invictus, would have fizzled away, due to Palace interference and control, especially during the Covid years. It certainly wouldn’t have grown the way it has. The Sentebale implosion was definitely deliberate. William is more about denying Harry than actually making his causes meaningful and impactful. Even his Earthshot prize still seems disorganized and unfocused, more about celebrities while barely focusing on and highlighting the recipients. The fact that William is ok with this being published about him and his temperament shows how out of touch and arrogant he is.
Thank goodness it worked out as it did, because Invictus has delivered so much joy and purpose to the veterans it serves.
Had it been a joint project, William would have messed it up for sure.
William’s jealousy is going to devour him from the inside; he’s not going to be safe to be around when the IG are in England.
It’s interesting that Myers actually confirms William’s “Africa is mine, Harold” foot-stomping and even adds that William also wanted the military for himself. I’m sure Myers says some terrible things about the Sussexes (I have no plans to buy or read his book). But still, these are terrible looks for William, who, let’s face it, has done nothing for either Africa nor the military since Harry left, besides those annual Tusk meetings and some military cosplay. Did Myers think these little vignettes about William helped polish his hagiography about the Waleses, or is he trying to tell us something?