Shuter: King Charles will abdicate ‘on his terms’ within the next 12 months

In recent months, one very diligent palace gopher has been spreading rumors about King Charles’s health, his proximity to Prince Andrew’s Epstein scandals and his inability to change the monarchy in the wake of a global scandal. In case you missed it, Prince William has been on the warpath (from his multiple vacations), trying to make a narrative about his father’s abdication happen. Do I think that King Charles would ever choose to abdicate? No. I do not. He will hold on to that crown with his last breath. But shhh, don’t tell William. He really thinks he can scream and cry and stage-manage his father’s abdication from his fifth forever home. From Rob Shuter’s Substack:
Royal whispers are growing louder that King Charles III will hand the throne to Prince William within the next year — with health cited as the formal and carefully managed explanation. There has been no public announcement, no constitutional motion, no palace confirmation. But multiple sources insist that conversations about succession timing are no longer hypothetical.
One senior courtier tells me: “The transition will look measured and dignified. Health provides the most unassailable explanation.”
The King, insiders say, is determined to control the narrative of his reign’s final chapter. After decades of preparation, he has no intention of appearing pressured or forced. The cautionary shadow remains Andrew and his disastrous association with Jeffrey Epstein, a scandal that dragged the monarchy into sustained damage control.
“Charles will not be seen as pushed,” a palace insider says. “He has waited a lifetime for this role. When he steps back, it will be entirely on his terms.”
Meanwhile, within royal circles, there is growing acknowledgment that William is already functioning as a monarch-in-waiting in everything but title. His steady public presence, diplomatic engagements, and firm approach to family dynamics have quietly reinforced that perception. A longtime aide puts it bluntly: “In many ways, he’s already king unofficially. The institution is preparing emotionally, even if the paperwork hasn’t caught up.”
The strategy, sources suggest, is not dramatic abdication. It is controlled evolution.
And as one former palace adviser concludes: “The monarchy survives because it adapts before it has to. If there’s a handover, it won’t feel like surrender. It will feel inevitable.”
[From Shuter’s Substack]
I understand the argument of “Charles could use his very real health problems as an excuse to abdicate.” I understand the argument of “of course they’re succession-planning, that’s just common sense.” What I don’t understand is the argument of “William is already functioning as a monarch-in-waiting in everything but title.” He is not. Throwing his dad under the bus every other day does not make him regent, it makes him immature and short-sighted. Pushing stories about Charles’s death and/or abdication doesn’t make William look more regal or powerful, it makes him look macabre and lazy. And William’s behavior is the reason why I don’t believe Charles would EVER abdicate. Charles has seen his bald-demon son up close for years, Charles fully knows that William is not up for being king. What’s even worse is that everyone in the royal media and royal ecosystem knows it too. Speaking of, this clip has been making the rounds this week. Presented without further comment.
He’ll would have to freeze over if Charles agreed,to abdicate. Maybe the lazy heir can step aside for George.
Pure facts…..you don’t wait 70 years for a position just to give it up to your disrespectful heir…..old willie will have to pry that crown out of Chuck’s cold dead hands.
They are using the Bannon technique of flooding the zone with sh*t to get the media talking about anything but Andrew. It’s clearly not working but they sure aren’t giving up.
Charles has a plan to stay, has a plan to pass and now he needs a plan to abdicate because Andrew, Epstein and whatever else we still don’t know.
So lazy scoot Willie needs to work double time, one for coronation and one for taking over within 12 months. That’s why he’s been rushing to finalize all the radioactive files.
CarolE needs a title fast
I don’t believe this. Charles could live another 20 years if we look at his parents and grandparents. The Queen mum survived a bout of cancer and lived decades longer.
I don’t think Charles will abdicate within the next 12 month if he isn’t close to death.
This is a silly argument. Every single contemporary King or Queen of the UK has died of health problems. It’s just what happens.
I’m with you. This is so mind numbingly stupid, so of course this is straight from William. What is he after here? He absolutely has no interest in working. He really does just want to be called “king” and stomp around like a Big Boy.
He thinks it’ll finally prove he’s better than Harry. Also that he’ll be able to take revenge on Harry – and anyone else he’s got a grudge against – and also be able to stop Harry from doing things, like the trip to Jordan. He’s said so very clearly in the past few weeks. Strip the titles (he can’t take the DoS, that’s up to Parliament), end the humanitarian “leeway” (also can’t, Harry is acting as a private citizen). He’s too stupid and delusional to realize he’s not going to be able to do much of what he fantasizes about, these things would have little actual effect on how Harry lives his life anyway, and becoming king won’t gain him the respect (like Harry gets) he’s failed to earn as POW. He’s got exactly the mindset of a spoiled six year old, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.
And I wouldn’t be surprised if Will wants this to happen asap, or at least in the next 12 months, because Harry will be coming back to England with the IG.
I think there are several reasons William is in such a hurry
1. He gets complete immunity as monarch and we have all noticed there is blood in the water from the BM that is dying to expose some stuff that will make our eyes bleed
2. He can stop/claim or otherwise disrupt the Invictus Games
3. King beats Prince
4. he hates his father and his queen whore
@Christine … He’s after blocking Harry from any pre-Invictus 2027 planning visits and he wants the Invictus Games themselves. Can’t have pa intervening on Harry’s behalf from the Throne.
He will hold on to that crown, which he waited so long for, with both of his sausage fingered hands and til his dying breath!! Come on Horsilla Im waiting for you and your cronies to come at the pained thumb Peg!! Peg doesn’t know how to run his own life much less the monarchy!
Charles realizes how disastrous things would become if scooter becomes king.
Susan – I’m waiting for Camzilla too. Where is she? Where are all of her poison darts aimed at Scooter and Keen? Why has she been so silent? I’m going to need these people to pick up the pace at the mutual destruction.
I’m thinking that Camzilla’s on one of her spa trips to India with her sister for “revitalization ”.
I’ll throw in another reason why he can’t abdicate. We’ve been paying for this pointless man his entire life, purely on the basis that one day he would become the king. If he said, in effect, that he can’t be arsed doing it anymore after a couple of years, what would that mean? That he’d basically conned everyone for a lifetime. If he dies after a few years in the role then obviously it’s different, but to quit after decades of apprenticeship would be ridiculous and I think would have people asking what was it all for – last thing they need right now.
Besides, like Trump, staying in power gives you a certain protection if there’s any chance at all of anything coming back on you. The monarch is still seen to be above the law, the ex-monarch not so much.
Plus, I believe he likes all that shit and so does Camilla. It’s the only thing that makes his life of doing fuck all make sense.
William will destroy the monarchy , unless his enablers get tired of him one day, and decide to throw him under the bus.
Has anyone told WanK they’d need to cut down on all their vacations?
Perhaps they need to read the fine print.
but will they, though? who’s going to stop them? i’m honestly asking, not being sarcastic. i don’t know enough to know who can make that happen or how. he just doesn’t care, and i feel that apathy will only increase when he becomes king. i imagine him doing less overall. i get the impression he feels he doesn’t need to answer to the public at all.
William is already functioning as a monarch in waiting? Please, it’s Wednesday and he hasn’t been seen since last week. He’s going to Cornwall tomorrow so I guess he’s back on that once a week schedule. The school runs must be rough right now. The only thing that man does is call up his press lackeys to make sure everyone is saying he’s the real monarch bts. It’s such an insecure move, my god.
Scooter is busy moaning about harry. And trying to ban people from going to ascot or volunteering to help veterans.
He’s getting in some work before his next vacation in March. I think we’ll see him once this week, once or twice next week (including the St Patricks thing, can’t remember if thats always on March 17 or not) and then he’ll be gone from the end of March through the end of April. Wonder if they’ll make an Easter appearance this year??
I think next week is commonwealth day as well? If they don’t do Easter then who will? Just Camilla and Charles and Sophie and Edward? Maybe they’ll invite Zara and Mega-hat Mike. Or maybe Harriet? There’s been few details on that wedding.
William is behind this obviously but he doesn’t just look macabre and lazy for doing it. He looks disloyal. DISLOYAL to the king! Umm that’s treasonous. It’s a quiet civil war taking place. More than anything else it’s William’s disloyalty to his father that’s destroying the monarchy. He has already started running it to the ground.
If anything, I wonder if these stories claiming that William is basically already king, and his father should abdicate make Charles even more likely to stay on the throne, out of spite. His mother didn’t step down, and I doubt that Charles will, either. Camilla, who is always a factor, probably doesn’t want to deal with having to curtsey to Kate, either. I think this is a KP dream.
Camilla didn’t play the long game, destroy Diana and her son(s) just to let Charles step aside and have to play second fiddle to Kate. Not happening. She will wheel Charles to open Parliament with his chemo infusion IV tubes still attached before she would let him abdicate voluntarily.
I doubt Camilla will ever play second fiddle to Keen, no matter what. Charles may have drawn up papers saying she does not have to curtsy to or be subservient to Scooter and Keen.
Chuck will NEVER abdicate so WanK need to take all the seats – he knows that his heir is useless and lazy. If Chuck wants the BRF to continue after him he needs to do something drastic about said heir (and his wife) – what they’ve hidden about Andrew is now in the light, the same will happen with William. There has been a few journo’s over the years who’ve said that if we knew what they know about William – it would cause outrage. I often wonder if what they have on Pegs is worse than Andrew.
This seems to be what the heir does in this family. Didn’t we hear for years that the old queen was going to step down for health reasons and that Chuckles was really monarch in all but name while his mother was still alive?
I feel like we’ve heard this refrain before and nothing ever happened. I really can’t see Chuckles quitting after a few years when he literally waited almost his entire life to be king. No way, no how is he abdicating for any reason.
Charles will never abdicate for the same reasons the Queen didn’t. It’s just not done in Britain. Plus, Charles waited 70+ years to be King. He’s not going to let cancer stop him. William is a horrible son if this is all coming from his office.
Careful what you wish for Willy at some point you run out of people to throw under the bus.
Exactly this!
William won’t destroy the monarchy. It’s already been destroyed – generations of greed, corruption, hypocrisy, backstabbing, they have been exposed and will continue to be exposed as the Andrew/Epstein mess rolls on. And most importantly is evolution – the monarchy is expensive and unnecessary. Nobody, especially not a dimwitted like William, can cure the problem. At the most, he’ll be anchored to a dying institution until the people decide to pull the plug.
William will certainly speed up the monarchy’s demise, though. It’s going to be amazing.
I think the King will follow his mother’s example, work right until his end. The late Queen was shaking hands with the new PM just two days before she died.
The only way Charles abdicates is if he’s involved in an absolutely massive secret plan with the government to end the monarchy, so he can be the Last King and stick it to Willy.
“His steady public presence, diplomatic engagements, and firm approach to family dynamics have quietly reinforced that perception”
Lol….It is always opposite day with them. They are truly delusional.
what public presence? He is not in charge of the family. And his “diplomatic” engagements were mostly blunders.
I’m sorry. I can’t stop laughing 🤣 at the assertion that William is a steady public presence. Since effing when? And someone will have to pry that crown from Charles’ cold, dead hands. What are these folks smoking and where can I get some?
“William is already functioning as a monarch-in-waiting in everything but title.” So we are back to Willi is pulling the strings but every time when it is about Andrew all of the sudden this has nothing to do with Willi and Willi has been overruled by Charles. Either William is the one making the decisions including the ones about Andrew or not.
Charles is not going abdicate. He’s waited his whole life to King and he’s going to die on the throne like his mother. Unlike Charles when he was PoW, William has not been handed any duties of the monarch yet and it won’t surprise me if he doesn’t get any until Charles passes away. I don’t think the Palace trusts William with any serious responsibilities.
Charles will never abdicate or allow Will-not to be his regent as long as he has his faculties. He knows Will-not is a power mad monster and will avoid being subjected to Willy’s grasping incompetence while he is alive. The entire family is caught in an infinity loop of Epstein fallout. Following the who, what, when, where and how explaining the flow of money through royal charities, the government and the Duchies will eventually topple the entire family. Willy’s desperation to be monarch and above prosecution is very telling. These leaks make him look like a ghoulish tool salivating for his father to die. Both Charles and Willy are compromised by questionable “fundraising” with Epstein ties. Charles seems to have kept his s#xual shenanigans limited to wealthy women in his circle of wealthy friends and aristocrats. It is far more likely that Willy would have been arrogant and foolish enough to be honeytrapped and recorded. Willy seems extra cringe and grasping since his Father’s health seems to improved.
I hope Charles lives for many years and continues to travel and stay active. I do wonder if his doctors have given him a prognosis or any information to work with (50% survival at 5 years for example). What surprises me is that he doesn’t appear to be slapping William down for all these projections. I still think Charles is going to invite the Sussex family to visit this summer around the one year to go event. That would be a wonderful response to William’s rumours. And then he should go to the IG. It will be glorious if he ignores William’s tantrums and lets his actions speak for him. Live long enough to see William burn out.
If I were Charles, I would be working with Parliament to dissolve the monarchy from behind the scenes and then wait until the paperwork was signed and then tell William he will never be King. William is a petty bitch and he deserves some worldwide humiliation.
Not sure if that is even possible but goodness it would be glorious.
Charles might find that difficult when it comes to the Commonwealth nations where he’s still Head of State.
Canada’s Constitution in particular poses big legal issues, especially as regards treaties with indigenous nations.
There’s also the issue of whether Quebec province would make a bid for independence if the Constitution is up for rewrite/renegotiation. I forget when the last Quebec independence referendum was and how strong the support was.
Quebec support for independence is not as high as it was in the 1990s and with the U.S. threatening to annex Canada, quebeckers are smart enough to stay put.
As for the treaties, if the crown didn’t exist as a concept anymore then the new nation state identity would assume the previous liabilities.
The original treaties pre 1867 were made with a different entity so this already happened in a sense anyway. The Canadian crown didn’t not exist pre 1867 and the treaty obligations transferred to the new entity.
Inertia is the reason why monarchy hasn’t been removed.
Scooter was too lazy or tired to go to that Memorial concert so he sent his 12 year old son who was accompanied by Keen. Charles did not send out Scooter to “work” for him, when Scooter was still a child of 12. Charles always had and has a work ethic.
Charles used his sons as human shields at their mother’s funeral.
Harry was 11. He turned 12 the following month.
The Scooters use their children as “excuses” not to work. They have those “school runs” and want to spend “time” with the kids (never mind that the kids are in school during the day and they would be able to put time in to work).
The one scenario where Charles would abdicate , and it would be down to pressure from the establishment not William, is him becoming more embroiled in the Andrew controversy. Whether Andrew is eventually brought to trial or charges dropped, there’s a huge danger that public anger will escalate and Charles will be the focus of this anger as the custodian of the institution.
I’ve said before that the establishment will move to protect the institution if it senses the threat of an unrecoverable tipping point, and Charles will be asked to fall on his sword for the good of the monarchy. Now, whether William is a panacea to assuage public outrage is another question. Personally, I think he brings a whole different set of problems and the long term future looks pretty dark. I won’t be around to see it and think a lot rests on George and his suitably, or willingness, for the role.
William has always reminded me of Scar in Lion King – jealous of Harry since he was born, lazy and bitter, and power hungry. I am positive he pushed Charles into sending Harry into “exile”, banished from the kingdom. We all saw what happened when Scar became King. Grab your popcorn.
Laughable. Charles would never abdicate. He waited like 50 years to become king, he will stay until he’s dead
I loved the video clip at the end, finally someone is saying out loud what we’ve known all along.
William’s “steady public presence.”
I see it’s Opposite Day in England again.
The image of William literally swaying at an investiture is indelible.
The more articles I see about Charles abdicating or his funeral plans, I think there is some weird behind the scenes stuff. Why is William, and certain supporters, so desperate, right now for him to assume the Crown? Seems really weird. There are aging monarchs still around so why this urgency? There’s hints in the press that he’s not ready, not suitable and not the image he tries to project. Something’s up, and it’s more about William than Charles.
Monarchy is supposed to represent stability as the government changes more frequently but William letting this abdication talk happen when there was already change in 2022 is just idiotic.
The only thing he can take away from Harry is their HRH but Harry and Meghan already agreed not to use it in their business endeavors. He can’t take away Prince or the Duke titles which requires an act of Parliament which isn’t happening because he would have to have a serious reason to do his beyond I’m angry with my brother because he said some things I didn’t like in a book. A lot of this Harry has to agree to and they already offered to give them up and they declined. Most of this is all talk from the tabloids who want Harry and Meghan “punished” for not capitulating to them. The Andrew scandal has really turned all this on it’s head. Harry and Meghan are the clean ones in this pedo protecting family and everyone knows it. Him in his dad are up to eyebrows in protecting and covering up for Andrew. Drip. drip of info from the Epstein files are yet to come out about them.