“Can Amy Madigan really win an Oscar for a horror film?” links

Yes
I kind of hope not. I’m all for horror and sci-fi getting recognized for bigger awards, but Weapons was only so-so and Madigan’s performance isn’t nearly as good as her fellow nominees.
I have not seen the movie, so no idea about her actual performance. But generally speaking, yes, I think actors can win for horror films. I think more actors in horror films should be nominated.
I still think, after all these years, Mia Farrow should have won an Oscar for her performance in Rosemary’s Baby. Im glad Ruth Gordon won Supporting Actress, but Mia was chef’s kiss in that role as Rosemary.
Im not very familiar with Amy Madigan, but did see Weapons. She was creepy, but i was more impressed with one of her colleagues in that movie than she.
I hope so! She was excellent! Pretty transformative. My partner didn’t even realize it was her.
Can she win? If she were nominated in a lead category, no. But she’s in a supporting role and the Academy is more open to recognizing comedy or horror or musical in the supporting roles categories. That, sadly, bodes against Michael B Jordan winning as lead actor in a horror movie.
I’m rooting for MBJ. Or Wagner. And Timmy one day in a film that isn’t Marty Supreme.
I stopped watching Outlander when I couldn’t tolerate rape being used as a plot device over and over and over again.
Same. It was pretty quick too. I loved so many things about the story, but I don’t think I lasted three episodes.
I lasted through I think the 4th season. They had already moved to North Carolina. After Claire was gang raped by her neighbors I was done.
I stopped reading the books for the same reason. Love the whole time travel aspect but had to nope out.
I had to stop after Claire’s gang rape. I don’t even care if this spoils the books/show for someone, it feels like a kindness. If you, as an author, cannot write a series without raping nearly all of your main characters, you should not be an author. And I REALLY loved Outlander in the beginning, but JFC, readers/viewers can only take so much.
I get that it was a very bleak time, historically, but come on.
Charlie Kirk’s disgusting face on the Dept of Education is an abomination. He is a college dropout and was encouraging his followers to drop out of schools.
How the F#ck did we get here?
It is all so stupid and ugly now. 😫
I sincerely hope so, but more importantly, she is one of America’s finest character actors, and the film landscape is the richer for it. To me, she will forever be the long suffering Chanice, beloved girlfriend of Uncle Buck (my spirit uncle) and I will watch any production she graces with her talent.