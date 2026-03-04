“Can Amy Madigan really win an Oscar for a horror film?” links
Can Amy Madigan actually win the Oscar for Weapons? [Pajiba]
Selena Gomez kissed Benny Blanco’s bare foot. Ew. [Socialite Life]
Sarah Pidgeon, Balenciaga, the ‘90s and Love Story. [LaineyGossip]
Diane Kruger looks bonkers (complimentary). [RCFA]
Donald Trump put heavy makeup on his gross neck rash. [Just Jared]
I can’t believe Outlander has been on this long. [Go Fug Yourself]
Wait, Bjork went to the BRIT Awards?? [OMG Blog]
God I love Josh Charles. [Seriously OMG]
Sending thoughts & prayers to Bruce Campbell. [Hollywood Life]
Charlie Kirk’s face is now on the Department of Education building. [Buzzfeed]

  1. bergamot says:
    March 4, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    Yes

  2. Kirsten says:
    March 4, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    I kind of hope not. I’m all for horror and sci-fi getting recognized for bigger awards, but Weapons was only so-so and Madigan’s performance isn’t nearly as good as her fellow nominees.

  3. Becks1 says:
    March 4, 2026 at 12:47 pm

    I have not seen the movie, so no idea about her actual performance. But generally speaking, yes, I think actors can win for horror films. I think more actors in horror films should be nominated.

    • Deedee says:
      March 4, 2026 at 5:12 pm

      I still think, after all these years, Mia Farrow should have won an Oscar for her performance in Rosemary’s Baby. Im glad Ruth Gordon won Supporting Actress, but Mia was chef’s kiss in that role as Rosemary.

      Im not very familiar with Amy Madigan, but did see Weapons. She was creepy, but i was more impressed with one of her colleagues in that movie than she.

  4. Roo says:
    March 4, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    I hope so! She was excellent! Pretty transformative. My partner didn’t even realize it was her.

  5. Lightpurple says:
    March 4, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    Can she win? If she were nominated in a lead category, no. But she’s in a supporting role and the Academy is more open to recognizing comedy or horror or musical in the supporting roles categories. That, sadly, bodes against Michael B Jordan winning as lead actor in a horror movie.

  6. Sue says:
    March 4, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    I stopped watching Outlander when I couldn’t tolerate rape being used as a plot device over and over and over again.

    • JanetDR says:
      March 4, 2026 at 1:16 pm

      Same. It was pretty quick too. I loved so many things about the story, but I don’t think I lasted three episodes.

      • Sue says:
        March 4, 2026 at 1:45 pm

        I lasted through I think the 4th season. They had already moved to North Carolina. After Claire was gang raped by her neighbors I was done.

    • jais says:
      March 4, 2026 at 2:48 pm

      I stopped reading the books for the same reason. Love the whole time travel aspect but had to nope out.

    • Christine says:
      March 4, 2026 at 4:46 pm

      I had to stop after Claire’s gang rape. I don’t even care if this spoils the books/show for someone, it feels like a kindness. If you, as an author, cannot write a series without raping nearly all of your main characters, you should not be an author. And I REALLY loved Outlander in the beginning, but JFC, readers/viewers can only take so much.

      I get that it was a very bleak time, historically, but come on.

  7. CJW says:
    March 4, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    Charlie Kirk’s disgusting face on the Dept of Education is an abomination. He is a college dropout and was encouraging his followers to drop out of schools.
    How the F#ck did we get here?

  8. Lavender says:
    March 4, 2026 at 3:09 pm

    I sincerely hope so, but more importantly, she is one of America’s finest character actors, and the film landscape is the richer for it. To me, she will forever be the long suffering Chanice, beloved girlfriend of Uncle Buck (my spirit uncle) and I will watch any production she graces with her talent.

