Luke Combs tried to buy a Rolex and got ‘Pretty Woman’d’ by the salespeople



Luke Combs has had a very successful few years that included singing with Tracy Chapman at the 2024 Grammy Awards and headlining Coachella. Luke’s new album drops on March 20. He also has a new tour kicking off on March 21. Beyond his music, Luke is well-known for being a “watch guy.” Most of us have a dream “extravagance” purchase to celebrate accomplishment, and having an expensive watch was Luke’s “I made it” dream as a kid. Anecdotally, multiple boys/men throughout my life have talked about how much they’d like to own a Rolex or other expensive watch one day, so I’ve always assumed that watches are status symbols for men.

During a recent appearance on the New York Times’ Popcast, Luke talked about the origin story behind his love of expensive watches and shared a bad experience he had the very first time he tried to buy a Rolex in New York City. *Spoiler* His experience with the salespeople was just like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman.

Luke Combs, 36, was surprised during his first experience buying a Rolex watch in New York City. The country star opened up about being judged on his appearance and feeling like he was in a scene of the 1990 movie Pretty Woman, but doesn’t necessarily “blame them.” While appearing on The New York Times’ Popcast, Combs explained that he always wanted to own a Rolex. He has fond memories of his grandfather having owned the expensive name-brand watch after he left working at the mill. He explained his grandfather was “always insanely proud of it. It signified this achievement. All his work is summed up in this item that he can physically have and wear.” The country star isn’t shy to admit that he never believed he would reach the stardom he has in his career. When it came time to finally get a Rolex, Combs says he got “Pretty Woman’d.” His example is in relation to Julia Roberts‘ iconic scene in the 1990 movie, where she enters a luxury store on Beverly Hills Boulevard. Still wearing her “work” clothes, Roberts’ character is judged on her appearance, refused service, and told she can’t afford the store’s clothing. “I was wearing camo gym shorts, so I don’t necessarily blame them for doing that,” explained Combs. “There’s the dance-of-the-watch thing, but I don’t know, so I walk in, and I’m like, ‘Stainless steel Yacht-Master, you got one?’ And they’re like, ‘No, what are you talking about?’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean? Like, this is the store where you sell that.’” Combs compared the reaction he received to someone entering a Godiva store and being told by a sales associate that they don’t have chocolate. Baffled by the interaction, Combs asked the associate again who answered that they don’t have any of the watches he was inquiring about. “I’m like, I find it hard to believe that a company is spending money for this real estate in New York City by [Madison Square] Garden, and there’s nothing for sale. You’re telling me that’s a thing?” he said. Seeing as he was performing at Madison Square Garden that night, purchasing the watch was his “I made it” moment, similar to his grandfather’s. It just so happened that the store clerk later admitted they did have the watch he was looking for. Now, Combs has purchased high-end brands like Patek Philippe and has bought a watch every time one of his children has been born.

[From Parade]

I was curious, so I did some Googling and it looks like this incident happened in August 2018 when he opened for Jason Aldean’s “High Noon Neon Tour” at Madison Square Garden. I’m sorry that it happened to him, but good on Luke for calling them out, even if it’s almost eight years later. Although he comes off as very sincere and humble while talking about his experience, this was definitely his 2026 version of a ”Big mistake. Huge.” revenge moment. Even if he didn’t have a sentimental reason behind why he wanted a Rolex, he was still there to drop some G’s, and that Rolex retailer blew a sale that day. Whomp. Whomp. Hope they didn’t work on commission. Someone just learned the lesson not to judge a book by its cover or a man by his camo gym shorts.

Embed from Getty Images