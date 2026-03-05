Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of a DUI & held overnight in LA

You can believe two things concurrently about Britney Spears: her conservatorship was abusive and harmful and it needed to be lifted AND Britney needs some kind of formal structure to protect her and protect other people from her. Since Britney’s conservatorship was finally lifted in 2021, Britney has had the freedom to oversee (or not) her medication, and she’s been free to drink and party as much as she wants. In the past five years, there have been many challenges, but I believe she still has bodyguards around her some of the time, and they’ve kept her out of trouble for the most part. But not this week. This week, Britney was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held overnight and released this morning.

Britney Spears has been released Thursday morning after having been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Moorpark, law enforcement has confirmed to NBC4 Investigates.

Spears was arrested Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. after being pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County.

According to law enforcement, Spears was released shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday.

No further details were immediately available.

I’ve long believed that Britney’s drinking and drug use has been her way of self-medicating, especially when we’re not sure if she’s even still taking her prescription medications at this point. Well, I’m glad she was pulled over and taken into custody before she hurt someone or hurt herself. I hope this is a wakeup call not just for Britney but the people who are still on her team.

Update: Britney’s rep released a statement, saying that Britney’s arrest “was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Britney’s Instagram.

  1. Sarah says:
    March 5, 2026 at 10:48 am

    I hope this can be the turning point for Brit, rooting for her!

  2. Lady D says:
    March 5, 2026 at 10:52 am

    This is really disappointing.

  3. Bellatrix says:
    March 5, 2026 at 10:52 am

    I know we all love us some gossip – but the line “… when we’re not sure if she’s still taking her prescription medications” I feels really invasive to me. That’s the kind of scrutiny that probably got her here.

  4. Britt says:
    March 5, 2026 at 10:55 am

    Drunk driving is drunk driving, whether you’re Britney or Justin. Let’s not make excuses for any adult who chooses to act irresponsibly.

  5. Chantal1 says:
    March 5, 2026 at 11:00 am

    Still rooting for her but she obviously still needs a lot of help and structure. This could also be another cry for help. I hope she gets the help she needs before she either self destructs or seriously harms someone.

  6. ShazBot says:
    March 5, 2026 at 11:07 am

    It’s so devastating that she has no one good around her. Her family and her ex-husband are all horrible parasites, taking from her and not caring about her as a person. And because she was so young when she got famous, she has no real friends either. It’s honestly terrible, and there is no obvious solution.

  7. Eurydice says:
    March 5, 2026 at 11:12 am

    At this point she’s in her mid-40’s. How many turning points and wake-up calls does a person need? I guess as many as she needs.

    • Eleonor says:
      March 5, 2026 at 11:22 am

      Well you forget that she has been basically forced to perform for 13 years, with no autonomy on her music, on her money and on her body
      Thisk kind of trauma took a tool on her .

  8. Amy Bee says:
    March 5, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Oh no. I’m still rooting for her.

  9. Glitterachi says:
    March 5, 2026 at 11:32 am

    I did not follow the Free Britney movement, so I can’t speak with any confidence about what her original conservatorship was like. For the sake of argument, I’ll go ahead and assume that the public sentiment is correct and it was indeed an abusive and harmful one. However, removing her from conservatorship entirely was an overcorrection. It has been clear for several decades that she has health issues requiring one. We as a society (and particularly as Americans) get so caught up in this idea of independence and free will above all, and ignore the fact that sometimes leaving someone fully to their own devices is its own form of harm and abuse, to them and those around them.

  10. Shayna D says:
    March 5, 2026 at 11:35 am

    Poor girl needs help. If you follow her on insta, you can see she’s not doing well. I feel for her, shes been through a LOT.

  11. Jais says:
    March 5, 2026 at 11:45 am

    It’ll be interesting to see if she is charged with a DUI or if the charges will be reduced as Justin’s were. Drunk drivers shouldn’t be on the road, whether it’s famous people or non-famous people. It’s not fair when someone famous has charges reduced when a regular degular does not. So yeah release the tapes on Justin and charge Britney as they would anyone else. Hopefully this will be a wake-up for her to take care of herself in whatever way that means.

  12. Lucy says:
    March 5, 2026 at 11:58 am

    I don’t know that she’s ever had a trustworthy person in her life, ever. She was a child actor so young, and then went straight into the music industry which is also full of predators, and they’re in her family too. I hope she finds peace. I just don’t know how she’ll get there, her money attracts the predators and she’s been traumatized and controlled through the regular options for getting help (therapy, meds, rehab). We’re the same age, although emotionally I think she’s still a little kid.

