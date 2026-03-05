Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of a DUI & held overnight in LA

You can believe two things concurrently about Britney Spears: her conservatorship was abusive and harmful and it needed to be lifted AND Britney needs some kind of formal structure to protect her and protect other people from her. Since Britney’s conservatorship was finally lifted in 2021, Britney has had the freedom to oversee (or not) her medication, and she’s been free to drink and party as much as she wants. In the past five years, there have been many challenges, but I believe she still has bodyguards around her some of the time, and they’ve kept her out of trouble for the most part. But not this week. This week, Britney was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held overnight and released this morning.

Britney Spears has been released Thursday morning after having been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Moorpark, law enforcement has confirmed to NBC4 Investigates. Spears was arrested Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. after being pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County. According to law enforcement, Spears was released shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday. No further details were immediately available.

[From NBC Los Angeles]

I’ve long believed that Britney’s drinking and drug use has been her way of self-medicating, especially when we’re not sure if she’s even still taking her prescription medications at this point. Well, I’m glad she was pulled over and taken into custody before she hurt someone or hurt herself. I hope this is a wakeup call not just for Britney but the people who are still on her team.

Update: Britney’s rep released a statement, saying that Britney’s arrest “was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”