Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of a DUI & held overnight in LA

You can believe two things concurrently about Britney Spears: her conservatorship was abusive and harmful and it needed to be lifted AND Britney needs some kind of formal structure to protect her and protect other people from her. Since Britney’s conservatorship was finally lifted in 2021, Britney has had the freedom to oversee (or not) her medication, and she’s been free to drink and party as much as she wants. In the past five years, there have been many challenges, but I believe she still has bodyguards around her some of the time, and they’ve kept her out of trouble for the most part. But not this week. This week, Britney was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was held overnight and released this morning.
Britney Spears has been released Thursday morning after having been arrested on suspicion of DUI in Moorpark, law enforcement has confirmed to NBC4 Investigates.
Spears was arrested Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. after being pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County.
According to law enforcement, Spears was released shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday.
I’ve long believed that Britney’s drinking and drug use has been her way of self-medicating, especially when we’re not sure if she’s even still taking her prescription medications at this point. Well, I’m glad she was pulled over and taken into custody before she hurt someone or hurt herself. I hope this is a wakeup call not just for Britney but the people who are still on her team.
Update: Britney’s rep released a statement, saying that Britney’s arrest “was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”
I did not follow the Free Britney movement, so I can’t speak with any confidence about what her original conservatorship was like. For the sake of argument, I’ll go ahead and assume that the public sentiment is correct and it was indeed an abusive and harmful one. However, removing her from conservatorship entirely was an overcorrection. It has been clear for several decades that she has health issues requiring one. We as a society (and particularly as Americans) get so caught up in this idea of independence and free will above all, and ignore the fact that sometimes leaving someone fully to their own devices is its own form of harm and abuse, to them and those around them.
