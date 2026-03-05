Ryan Gosling got interviewed by a journalist whose bus broke down in the desert

Screengrab from Jakes Takes YouTube Channel with Ryan Gosling laughing and the journalist seated on a large rock with the desert behind him
Ryan Gosling’s next movie, Project Hail Mary comes out in theaters on March 20. It’s based on a book by Andy Weir. Several people have recommended it to me, so I recently added it to my Libby queue. Ryan is currently doing the promo rounds and one of his stops was an interview with journalist Jake Hamilton for his YouTube channel, Jakes Takes. What was supposed to be a normal video interview ended up being anything but when Jake, who was in Las Vegas to celebrate his mom’s and sister’s birthdays, had to call in from the middle of the desert after his tour bus broke down. Obviously, hilarity ensued.

While speaking to press for his new movie, Project Hail Mary (in theaters March 20), the 45-year-old actor reacted to “Jake’s Takes” reporter Jake Hamilton joining him virtually from the side of a desert road.

In a viral video post shared to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), as well as on Fox 32 Chicago, Gosling can be seen asking Hamilton if he was okay: “Do you have help on the way? First things first, do you have water?”

As Hamilton assured the Oscar nominee that he and his girlfriend — and camera operator — were safe, Gosling quipped, “Are you in a volcano?”

“I’m actually in the middle of my own Project Hail Mary, because I was rushing back from a tour of the Grand Canyon to do this interview and we broke down on the side of the road,” answered Hamilton.

Gosling jokingly praised the “production value” of the interview, calling the camerawoman “MVP.” He asked about the trip’s group having enough food and water, reiterating, “I don’t want you to be stranded.”

Among the Instagram post’s comments was one from the account for Project Hail Mary: “Next level commitment to the mission.”

[From People]

Man, don’t you just hate it when your Grand Canyon tour bus breaks down while you’re on your way to interview your good friend Ryan Gosling? Jake told Fox 32 that they had all sorts of scheduling issues and that was the only time Ryan had available. We’ve all been there before, with a tight schedule or trying to fit something into a day that has no time built-in for error, right? I’m definitely someone who would have agreed to do both things. I’d then also spend all day anxious about the timeline, have something crazy like a broken-down tour bus derail everything, and (hopefully) turn it into an unforgettable moment. Can I get a fist bump from all my fellow chaotic energy peeps out there?

If this was going to happen with any celebrity, Gosling is a best-case scenario. The clips from the interview are a really fun watch. Ryan is so dang personable. He looks absolutely thrilled to have the day’s monotony broken up with such a unique interview. Although it’s not the same situation at all, watching Ryan run away with this interview reminds me of one of my all-time favorite interviews with him. He and Harrison Ford appeared on This Morning to promote Blade Runner 2017 and had a completely hilarious, off-the-rails interview with Alison Hammond that included them jokingly taking random whiskey shots. I love unscripted interviews like that one and Jake’s, where everyone lets their guard down for the sake of fun entertainment.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos via YouTube and credit Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Ryan Gosling got interviewed by a journalist whose bus broke down in the desert”

  1. Starry Owl says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:10 am

    I love genuinely fun interviews! Esp ones where everyone seems to be having so much fun.

    I highly recommend Timothy Olyphant on Conan. They are on YouTube and ae such a day brightener

    Also – old Jlaw interviews on letterman. She’s so quippy and so fast. Hilarious.

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:12 am

    I love Ryan and have since Young Hercules days. He has such a fun spirit and disposition abs seems so kind. His face looks different…

    Reply
  3. Chaine says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:48 am

    I cannot stand how he changed his face since the Barbie movie. That cannot just be natural aging.

    Reply
  4. Jay says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:56 am

    I think you called it, once he’s sure everyone is okay, Gosling looked absolutely giddy about not having to answer the same old questions for another press tour.

    Reply
  5. WaterDragon says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:58 am

    I recently watched a 2011 Ryan Gosling movie on Netflix that I absolutely fell in love with, “Crazy, Stupid, Love”. It also had Steve Carell, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore. One of my all-time favorite rom-coms. I can’t recommend it enough.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment