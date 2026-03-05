Ryan Gosling got interviewed by a journalist whose bus broke down in the desert



Ryan Gosling’s next movie, Project Hail Mary comes out in theaters on March 20. It’s based on a book by Andy Weir. Several people have recommended it to me, so I recently added it to my Libby queue. Ryan is currently doing the promo rounds and one of his stops was an interview with journalist Jake Hamilton for his YouTube channel, Jakes Takes. What was supposed to be a normal video interview ended up being anything but when Jake, who was in Las Vegas to celebrate his mom’s and sister’s birthdays, had to call in from the middle of the desert after his tour bus broke down. Obviously, hilarity ensued.

While speaking to press for his new movie, Project Hail Mary (in theaters March 20), the 45-year-old actor reacted to “Jake’s Takes” reporter Jake Hamilton joining him virtually from the side of a desert road. In a viral video post shared to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), as well as on Fox 32 Chicago, Gosling can be seen asking Hamilton if he was okay: “Do you have help on the way? First things first, do you have water?” As Hamilton assured the Oscar nominee that he and his girlfriend — and camera operator — were safe, Gosling quipped, “Are you in a volcano?” “I’m actually in the middle of my own Project Hail Mary, because I was rushing back from a tour of the Grand Canyon to do this interview and we broke down on the side of the road,” answered Hamilton. Gosling jokingly praised the “production value” of the interview, calling the camerawoman “MVP.” He asked about the trip’s group having enough food and water, reiterating, “I don’t want you to be stranded.” Among the Instagram post’s comments was one from the account for Project Hail Mary: “Next level commitment to the mission.”

[From People]

Man, don’t you just hate it when your Grand Canyon tour bus breaks down while you’re on your way to interview your good friend Ryan Gosling? Jake told Fox 32 that they had all sorts of scheduling issues and that was the only time Ryan had available. We’ve all been there before, with a tight schedule or trying to fit something into a day that has no time built-in for error, right? I’m definitely someone who would have agreed to do both things. I’d then also spend all day anxious about the timeline, have something crazy like a broken-down tour bus derail everything, and (hopefully) turn it into an unforgettable moment. Can I get a fist bump from all my fellow chaotic energy peeps out there?

If this was going to happen with any celebrity, Gosling is a best-case scenario. The clips from the interview are a really fun watch. Ryan is so dang personable. He looks absolutely thrilled to have the day’s monotony broken up with such a unique interview. Although it’s not the same situation at all, watching Ryan run away with this interview reminds me of one of my all-time favorite interviews with him. He and Harrison Ford appeared on This Morning to promote Blade Runner 2017 and had a completely hilarious, off-the-rails interview with Alison Hammond that included them jokingly taking random whiskey shots. I love unscripted interviews like that one and Jake’s, where everyone lets their guard down for the sake of fun entertainment.

