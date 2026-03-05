Robert Kennedy Jr. wants to take away your Dunkin Donuts beverages

Dunkin Donuts is a national chain, beloved by all Americans. But don’t tell that to Massachusetts, the state where Dunkin Donuts was founded. They consider Dunkin Donuts a regional delicacy, a way of life. a central part of their cultural identity and a significant part of their heritage. Bostonians literally threw the first bricks of America’s independence from those tea-drinking colonizers. And now, on the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence, Robert Kennedy Jr. wants to go to war with Dunkin Donuts. One if by land, two if by sea… and we’re talking about Dunkin’s Iced Signature Latte.

As Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ticked through a list of ways the Trump administration is trying to clean up the nation’s food supply before an appreciative Texas crowd last week, he previewed more to come, including potentially pulling certain ingredients from the market if they can’t be proven safe. And then he singled out a Massachusetts staple.

“We’re going to ask Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, ‘Show us the safety data that show that it’s OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it,’” Kennedy told the applauding audience. “I don’t think they’re gonna be able to do it.”

It’s unclear if the administration will follow through on such demands and restrict sugary beverages at Dunkin’ and similar chains, despite Kennedy’s declarative comments at the Austin food-focused event, organized by an outside political group that supports his agenda. The Health and Human Services Department did not respond to a request for further explanation. The warning comes as Kennedy is leaning heavily into his agenda to improve American diets, a popular initiative the administration has recently played up instead of his unpopular overhaul of the childhood vaccine schedule.

[From The Boston Globe]

Look, I think those sugary coffee drinks are unhealthy too, but the American economy is fueled solely by proud and tired Americans buying themselves little treats like a pick-me-up from Dunkin Donuts. That’s the essence of capitalism – everyone has the right to buy a sugary, caffeinated treat for themselves to get through this fiery hellscape one day at a time. I also find it galling that sugar and caffeine are the last two legal crutches for the average man and woman, and these psychos are trying to take that away too. So much for pro-business Republicans! All I know is that if a Democrat tried to take away people’s right to sugary caffeinated beverages, the GOP would do another January 6th.

14 Responses to “Robert Kennedy Jr. wants to take away your Dunkin Donuts beverages”

  1. Tuesday says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:43 am

    Party of small government and individual freedom, amirite?

  2. Anne says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:43 am

    Film at 11: Bay Staters reenact historic party by tossing RFK Jr, not tea, into Boston Harbor.

  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:45 am

    Who told the Boston Globe that his diet initiative is popular? I wouldn’t take any health advice from this freak no matter what he said. He admitted to snorting coke off of toilet seats so…

  4. Mayp says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:46 am

    “beloved by all Americans” ???? 🤮

  5. Queen Bee says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:47 am

    He’s awfully quiet about the data that says frequent use of a tanning bed increases the risk for skin cancer, though…

  6. Blithe says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:54 am

    Not long ago, RFK jr was asked his recommendations for those struggling with their grocery bills. He admitted that porterhouse steaks were expensive, but recommended cheaper cuts of beef, and liver. Liver. Last month we were told to go for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, and one tortilla. This month it’s offal. With no latte chasers.

  7. Who were these people says:
    March 5, 2026 at 7:55 am

    Oh, so now this Administration is worried about the health of 15-year-old girls? We could come up with a lot of other ways to keep them healthy: stop trafficking; provide abortion care and contraception; vaccinate against HPV and other transmissible diseases; take guns away from men with a history of partner violence; stop promoting alcohol as a “social lubricant;” restore Medicaid for those who have lost access; fill in food deserts; provide nutritious meals at school; what am I missing?

  8. Who were these people says:
    March 5, 2026 at 8:05 am

    If you find Dr Paul Offit’s piece on cocaine and toilet seats, he explains why this was such a pathetic and ignorant statement. The toilet seat was not the problem– the cocaine was. Junior just revealed how normal it was for him to use cocaine–anywhere. He has no business around any aspect of Public Health or any kind of public responsibility. Dr Offit invented the rotovirus vaccine and is a top pediatric vaccine specialist.

  9. Miranda says:
    March 5, 2026 at 8:05 am

    Like they actually give a f–k about anybody’s health. What, do he and his pedophile friends have a “no fat chicks” rule?

  10. aang says:
    March 5, 2026 at 8:06 am

    I also see misogyny in the comment. Why single out teen girls and coffee? Why not monster energy drinks or protein drinks that boys/men drink?

