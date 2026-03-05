Robert Kennedy Jr. wants to take away your Dunkin Donuts beverages

Dunkin Donuts is a national chain, beloved by all Americans. But don’t tell that to Massachusetts, the state where Dunkin Donuts was founded. They consider Dunkin Donuts a regional delicacy, a way of life. a central part of their cultural identity and a significant part of their heritage. Bostonians literally threw the first bricks of America’s independence from those tea-drinking colonizers. And now, on the 250th anniversary of America’s Declaration of Independence, Robert Kennedy Jr. wants to go to war with Dunkin Donuts. One if by land, two if by sea… and we’re talking about Dunkin’s Iced Signature Latte.

As Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ticked through a list of ways the Trump administration is trying to clean up the nation’s food supply before an appreciative Texas crowd last week, he previewed more to come, including potentially pulling certain ingredients from the market if they can’t be proven safe. And then he singled out a Massachusetts staple. “We’re going to ask Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, ‘Show us the safety data that show that it’s OK for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it,’” Kennedy told the applauding audience. “I don’t think they’re gonna be able to do it.” It’s unclear if the administration will follow through on such demands and restrict sugary beverages at Dunkin’ and similar chains, despite Kennedy’s declarative comments at the Austin food-focused event, organized by an outside political group that supports his agenda. The Health and Human Services Department did not respond to a request for further explanation. The warning comes as Kennedy is leaning heavily into his agenda to improve American diets, a popular initiative the administration has recently played up instead of his unpopular overhaul of the childhood vaccine schedule.

[From The Boston Globe]

Look, I think those sugary coffee drinks are unhealthy too, but the American economy is fueled solely by proud and tired Americans buying themselves little treats like a pick-me-up from Dunkin Donuts. That’s the essence of capitalism – everyone has the right to buy a sugary, caffeinated treat for themselves to get through this fiery hellscape one day at a time. I also find it galling that sugar and caffeine are the last two legal crutches for the average man and woman, and these psychos are trying to take that away too. So much for pro-business Republicans! All I know is that if a Democrat tried to take away people’s right to sugary caffeinated beverages, the GOP would do another January 6th.