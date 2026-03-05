Princess Kate wore Ralph Lauren & Chris Kerr for a surprise visit to Leicester

Prince William is actually out and about today in Cornwall, for St. Piran’s Day. Many royal reporters traveled to Cornwall to cover his event, his first public event in a full week (not counting the private memorial service he attended yesterday). Unfortunately for the Windsors, most photographers and photo agencies really don’t care about Solo Peggy, and as of this writing, none of our photo agencies have any pics of William’s events today. Which is why it’s incredibly funny that William’s wife had a “surprise event” at the same time as William’s announced trip to Cornwall, and everyone has photos of her. These two are MESSY!
So, the Princess of Wales went to Leicester today to visit The Aaksh Odedra Company and spend time with Britain’s Indian community. Kate fashion: a new-to-us knit dress by Ralph Lauren, a custom Chris Kerr coat and Sezane earrings. Tatler made sure to remind everyone that the Duchess of Sussex loves Ralph Lauren and wears a lot of Ralph Lauren. Which is true. The British press still won’t write scathing articles about Kate Copies Meghan though. I’ll say something nice: I love this silhouette on Kate and the dress is very flattering. Something mean: her face is totally jacked with Botox.
The Princess of Wales has made an unannounced visit today to celebrate Britain’s Indian community, where she was mobbed by wellwishers. Kate, dressed in an all white ensemble, saw the best of Bollywood in Britain as she saw Indian dancing, tasted chai and visited family businesses on Leicester’s ‘Golden Mile’.
On an away day to the Midlands, she met people who have this week been marking Holi, the Indian festival of colours, love and spring, as she celebrated the city’s diversity, creativity and heritage. Her first stop was a visit The Aakash Odedra Company, an organisation which helps more than 1,000 people a week through its range of community dance programmes.
The company, founded in Leicester in 2011 by Aakash Odedra, an award-winning choreography and dancer, with a mission to create “a happier and healthier society through dance and the arts”.
The dance company recently joined forces with the charity Move Against Cancer, offering Bollywood dance classes to those recovering from the disease. The Princess of Wales last year announced that she was in remission from cancer following a diagnosis in early 2024. Following a course of chemotherapy, the princess, 44, has made a gradual return to royal duties.
Royal trendspotting: in recent months, Kate has been doing more events around fashion/fabric, dance and the performing arts. Methinks “the early years” are on the way out and her new lifelong interest will be “being keen about the arts and artisan communities.”
The open mouthed grins. The outfit really looks bad on her. Like lounging pajamas and she did not need that flowered necklace. She needs a good hair trim. Gradual return to royal duties? her work numbers were low for many years
I think the garland was given to her as part of the festivities, because she’s not wearing it in all the pictures.
That’s better but the outfit was not attractive.
That was my first tought about the necklace, but it could be sign of respect for the Indian community (Easteuropean here, I do not know much about that stuff)
What I see is a woman who is really enjoying herself…perhaps we can give her a tiny break here?
Her grumpy husband isn’t around to drag her down, plus she may enjoy the truly festive Indian (vs. uptight English) energy of the festivities.
Oh, and Cornwall is pretty laid back…(that where I spent my summer abroad, along with Devon)…so maybe she could just enjoy herself away from being under a microscope…
But she wasn’t there to just enjoy herself & be away from the microscope. This counts as work for her. She was supposed to be ‘highlighting’ something something & ‘supporting’ a charity–and remember she had cancer! Don’t forget that! Bonus: getting photographed with POC.
Oh, and she was in Leicester, it was William who went to Cornwall.
@ravensdaughter
What I see is a colonizer with POC for photo ops.
Her shoes are scuffed though; doesn’t she have a decent pair of shoes? It cheapens her outfit.
Exactly!
Representing the Crown, well groomed, is her job for pity’s sake!!
Her shoe game has always been lame
Overall, this is definitely a lovely outfit for her. It’s not twee, it’s very ‘her’, and it’s well coordinated including the accessories, although didn’t need to have suede on both the bag and the shoes. While I particularly like her Indian-inspired earrings, would have been nice for her to find a British Indian brand to highlight.
Eh it would be nice to include an Indian designer, for sure. I still love this outfit, the silhouette, the colors too. In these photos she doesn’t look unhinged, more like she is having fun. I think this is a win overall. The overlapping events with Egg is not good though. How did he let this happen??
What the semi-homemade is that necklace? She’s not wearing it in one of the photos so I’m guessing it was given to her at the event, but I didn’t see an explanation of its significance so who knows. It is the only noteworthy thing about her outfit, so there’s that.
Also Kate, for crying out loud, please buy a slip. And wear it.
The outfit under the coat is “clingy” and she does need a slip.
And clingy on those emaciated legs makes it look like a shroud. Ralph Lauren shoud send her a cease and desist on wearing his clothes.
This is a nice look on her actually, sort of a throwback to some of her earlier looks (when she was just breaking out of coatdresses). the color scheme is very Meghan coded but here it works for Kate (unlike so many times when she copies Meghan and its not good.) The bad botox is back though and so is the wig.
Messy messy that she competed with William though. Wonder how that played out at Forest Lodge. It also seems to me that if they want to give the illusion of more work – which they do – then working on separate days makes it seem like you’re working more. so Kate going yesterday or tomorrow would have gotten both more coverage.
The skirt is in desperate need of a slip. It is not professional at all.
Maybe it’s a callback to when she had her skirt fly up at the memorial in India.
And her eye makeup is whacked. I don’t understand why she slaps on so much of it for a day event. It ages her way more than she wants.
It’s also very dated – not just that its heavy, although it is, but its dated. She hasn’t changed her makeup since 2011, she just slaps on more sparkly eyeshadow for night events. And its not just that makeup trends have changed – as you age, what looks good on you also changes. An afternoon with a makeup artist giving her tips and showing her what to use could really do wonders for her.
Meghan actually styled an all white outfit with brown heels last year at invictus with the Canadian team
And in 2019 she wore the white coat on the white dress look
Yes, I know, that’s why I said its very Meghan coded.
(but a white dress with brown heels is pretty typical Kate from about 10 years ago. It’s the coat that takes it into Meghan’s lookbook for me.)
Nope, I’m sorry but the cream/yellow-y dress, stark white coat and brown suede pumps just don’t work together. I have to ask, does anyone wear midi dresses/skirts in real life? Imho they are deeply unflattering and too old fashioned, tea length is fine but not this.
Yes? All the time? especially in the summer.
Sorry but I’m not understanding the Yes and All the time?
Me too! I think midi is the most flattering dress silhouette on me. I’m tall, I’m too pigeon-toed for above-the-knee, and maxi dresses look midi on me anyway.
heh, @harla, you asked if people actually wear midi dresses, and beck1 said yes, all the time. she simply answered your question. i actually think tea link is more old fashioned. it seems very vintage to me, and not modern. i do love the look, though, in most styles. i think tea length is more formal than midi.
lol, yes, people wear midi lengths in real life, and I do it all the time, especially in the summer. I really like the length.
Thanks for clarifying!
I do – it’s a better length for me. I like to cover up my legs.
My eyes tell me the coat is white and the dress is cream, so that’s a solid no for me dawg. Also, the wayward eyebrow is back.
A surprise visit? Shocking!
It’s a good outfit for her no doubt. It works and isnt ugly. Although it’s very Kate to show up to a colorful Bollywood event dressed in all white/cream. The white will surely stand out amongst all the bright colors.
Although from what I read, white is recommended to wear for a Holi celebration. I just saw the other bright colors and wondered. I think it’s bc this technically 2 visits in one?
I don’t find it AS bad now that I know the necklace was a part of the visit and not flowers sewn on the dress but overall I still hate this outfit. She has absolutely no idea how to coordinate clothes and accessories.
I totally thought the flowers were part of the dress when I saw the header photo. Disaster averted, though I did have a good laugh.
That necklace????? For WHY????!!!!!
It’s not a necklace she chose. Ceremonial flower garland, very normal and nice Indian tradition.
Buy a slip, Kate.
Her outfit is very her and okay-ish, people seem happy. This is what she should do day in day out.
A slip was my first thought. I didn’t say anything because it seems the younger generation has ditched the slip.
The style is very Meghan except for the ugly shoes and purse. She’s trying real hard to get that Meghan formula right. She’s wearing white after our girl, Meghan, wore the white while announcing the NAACP award with Harry. On Meghan’s sun touched skin, creamy white stands out, complimented by a tall, sexy, hint of ginger.
Meghan would match the colours better though. She doesn’t mix cream and white or various shades of brown like Kate does.
But yes a long coat over a skirt is definitely something Meghan has done.
Yeah, I like both pieces separately, but the cream/bright white tones not matching is a bit jarring.
Also, whenever I see Kate in this shade, my brain automatically flashes back to “It’s PRIMROSE YELLOW!!!!” iykyk
It’s not a necklace she chose. Ceremonial flower garland, very normal and nice Indian tradition.
And just to add, being keen about the arts and artisans seems much more doable than claiming to be an early childhood expert.
You would think, as she has a degree in Art History. And it’s a theme she can carry to other events – children and art, seniors and art, art therapy, theater and dance groups, local concerts, etc.
The event that William attended separately was the memorial service for Tiggy’s mother, who was a lady in waiting to Princess Anne. So it’s even stranger that Kate was not there. That’s like family-by-proxy, and given Diana’s death, even more so. That’s as clear a signal as any that Kate is not really family anymore. Anne, Sophie and William were all there.
Oh, wow. Yeah, normal people support a spouse in such occasions. Yikes.
I remember the royalists telling us that royal women are supposed to wear bright colours. Anyway, Kate looks better than usual. This is more her style.
I think that for once she is wearing the appropriate colour for this occasion, as the other attendees are wearing the same colour. I’m wondering why she’s wearing a dress from an American designer when she should be promoting British fashion! Her Meghan obsession has gotten beyond ridiculous and infantile at this point. SMH
I like the outfit and even her hair/thing looks more groomed than at the BAFTAs. Why would this be a surprise visit? Unless it was a surprise to William.
I’m just going to assume almost all her visits will be a surprise to avoid booing. I can’t imagine William and Kate not knowing they were each doing something on the same day. Bc escalating to that level of would be wild. I’m going to assume they won’t be able to totally avoid booing at CW day next week.
Agree that a slip is definitely needed. Her outfit would look good if not for her shoes, which ruin the look. Does Forest Lodge have ANY mirrors?
These photos have been photoshopped to hell. I saw a closeup unedited. Girlfriend needs some moisturizer and a good friend. 😳
For Kate, she looks pretty good! It’s seems to be a casual, spring-ish, nice culturally relevant celebration…for her to attend…Not a Range Rover procession in site! 😉