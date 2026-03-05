Princess Kate wore Ralph Lauren & Chris Kerr for a surprise visit to Leicester

Prince William is actually out and about today in Cornwall, for St. Piran’s Day. Many royal reporters traveled to Cornwall to cover his event, his first public event in a full week (not counting the private memorial service he attended yesterday). Unfortunately for the Windsors, most photographers and photo agencies really don’t care about Solo Peggy, and as of this writing, none of our photo agencies have any pics of William’s events today. Which is why it’s incredibly funny that William’s wife had a “surprise event” at the same time as William’s announced trip to Cornwall, and everyone has photos of her. These two are MESSY!

So, the Princess of Wales went to Leicester today to visit The Aaksh Odedra Company and spend time with Britain’s Indian community. Kate fashion: a new-to-us knit dress by Ralph Lauren, a custom Chris Kerr coat and Sezane earrings. Tatler made sure to remind everyone that the Duchess of Sussex loves Ralph Lauren and wears a lot of Ralph Lauren. Which is true. The British press still won’t write scathing articles about Kate Copies Meghan though. I’ll say something nice: I love this silhouette on Kate and the dress is very flattering. Something mean: her face is totally jacked with Botox.

The Princess of Wales has made an unannounced visit today to celebrate Britain’s Indian community, where she was mobbed by wellwishers. Kate, dressed in an all white ensemble, saw the best of Bollywood in Britain as she saw Indian dancing, tasted chai and visited family businesses on Leicester’s ‘Golden Mile’. On an away day to the Midlands, she met people who have this week been marking Holi, the Indian festival of colours, love and spring, as she celebrated the city’s diversity, creativity and heritage. Her first stop was a visit The Aakash Odedra Company, an organisation which helps more than 1,000 people a week through its range of community dance programmes. The company, founded in Leicester in 2011 by Aakash Odedra, an award-winning choreography and dancer, with a mission to create “a happier and healthier society through dance and the arts”. The dance company recently joined forces with the charity Move Against Cancer, offering Bollywood dance classes to those recovering from the disease. The Princess of Wales last year announced that she was in remission from cancer following a diagnosis in early 2024. Following a course of chemotherapy, the princess, 44, has made a gradual return to royal duties.

[From The Daily Mirror]

Royal trendspotting: in recent months, Kate has been doing more events around fashion/fabric, dance and the performing arts. Methinks “the early years” are on the way out and her new lifelong interest will be “being keen about the arts and artisan communities.”