Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has spent months in Florida & his marriage is in shambles?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank seem to have a good marriage. They dated for years, they seem well-matched and Jack has always worked and done his own thing. Several years back, he got a great job in Portugal which came with the added benefit of his own family home in a wider luxury resort/complex. Eugenie now splits her time between Portugal and England, and she seems to have one foot out the door of royal life. Princess Beatrice is another story altogether. She was basically set up with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who quickly left his fiancee and baby-mother Dara for Beatrice. They had a rushed pandemic wedding and Edo always seemed to enjoy “being married to a princess” and the added visibility that came alongside that. Well, the visibility has taken a turn in the past year, and now there are rumors that Edo and Beatrice’s marriage is suffering because of it. It seems like Edo has been far from England for the past month and a half as well.

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has fled the UK for an exclusive American island resort while the York sisters grapple with the fallout surrounding their parents. Mapelli Mozzi, 42, has reportedly been spending time at the Fisher Island Club, an ultra-exclusive enclave off the coast of Miami, Florida. Accessible only by ferry or private yacht, the island has attracted A-list residents including Julia Roberts, Oprah Winfrey and Mel Brooks. The husband of Princess Beatrice, 37, shared glimpses of his visit on Instagram this week, posting images from the beach as well as footage from a building site. On Wednesday, his Instagram Stories included video filmed from a small plane flying above the island. It is understood the father-of-three travelled to Florida in a professional capacity to speak on a panel at Palm Beach Design Days, which ran from January 27 to 30. On February 6, his interior design firm Banda posted a video montage from the trip on Instagram, featuring the text “Life is not a movie” over a sequence of images and footage. Four days later, the account shared a “recap” post highlighting Mapelli Mozzi’s time in Miami and Palm Beach. Princess Beatrice does not appear in any of the posts, and it remains unclear whether she or their children- Christopher ‘Woolfie’ Woolf, nine, Sienna, four, and Athena, one- accompanied him on the trip. It is understood Mapelli Mozzi has been making frequent trips to and from the United States since the beginning of the year. His latest visit comes at a particularly difficult time for Beatrice, whose father, the former Duke of York Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Behind the scenes, the scandal is reportedly causing unease within Mapelli Mozzi’s own family. The property developer comes from Italian aristocracy, and his parents are believed to be deeply concerned about the reputational fallout. According to New Idea, they are said to be “beside themselves” and “furious” that their son has become “wrapped up in the York wreckage”. There are also fears that the ongoing controversy could damage Mapelli Mozzi’s luxury interior design business. “Edo loves Beatrice, of course, and has no plans to leave, not with two young daughters. But his family are not so compassionate and is preparing for the worst,” a friend of Mapelli Mozzi told New Idea. “Andrew’s arrest could damage business prospects and family reputation. With more [email] releases to come, they want Edo away from that family entirely.”

[From Sky News]

When ex-Prince Andrew was arrested last month, people said that Beatrice was actually out of the country when it happened. Sources claimed that Beatrice and the kids were in Florida with Edo. Which I guess I believe, although I’m starting to wonder if Edo was already in Florida and Beatrice just flew out for a week for a family vacation, and then Edo just stayed there, in the Miami area. I also believe that Edo’s family is probably really upset with how this turned out. To be fair, it seems like Edo’s mother had a hand in putting Edo and Beatrice together – this was practically an arranged marriage. Edo thought his business would get a boost from marrying a princess. Instead, his father-in-law just got arrested and it looks like Edo wants to get the hell away from this entire sh-tshow.