Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has spent months in Florida & his marriage is in shambles?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank seem to have a good marriage. They dated for years, they seem well-matched and Jack has always worked and done his own thing. Several years back, he got a great job in Portugal which came with the added benefit of his own family home in a wider luxury resort/complex. Eugenie now splits her time between Portugal and England, and she seems to have one foot out the door of royal life. Princess Beatrice is another story altogether. She was basically set up with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who quickly left his fiancee and baby-mother Dara for Beatrice. They had a rushed pandemic wedding and Edo always seemed to enjoy “being married to a princess” and the added visibility that came alongside that. Well, the visibility has taken a turn in the past year, and now there are rumors that Edo and Beatrice’s marriage is suffering because of it. It seems like Edo has been far from England for the past month and a half as well.
Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has fled the UK for an exclusive American island resort while the York sisters grapple with the fallout surrounding their parents. Mapelli Mozzi, 42, has reportedly been spending time at the Fisher Island Club, an ultra-exclusive enclave off the coast of Miami, Florida. Accessible only by ferry or private yacht, the island has attracted A-list residents including Julia Roberts, Oprah Winfrey and Mel Brooks.
The husband of Princess Beatrice, 37, shared glimpses of his visit on Instagram this week, posting images from the beach as well as footage from a building site. On Wednesday, his Instagram Stories included video filmed from a small plane flying above the island.
It is understood the father-of-three travelled to Florida in a professional capacity to speak on a panel at Palm Beach Design Days, which ran from January 27 to 30. On February 6, his interior design firm Banda posted a video montage from the trip on Instagram, featuring the text “Life is not a movie” over a sequence of images and footage. Four days later, the account shared a “recap” post highlighting Mapelli Mozzi’s time in Miami and Palm Beach. Princess Beatrice does not appear in any of the posts, and it remains unclear whether she or their children- Christopher ‘Woolfie’ Woolf, nine, Sienna, four, and Athena, one- accompanied him on the trip.
It is understood Mapelli Mozzi has been making frequent trips to and from the United States since the beginning of the year.
His latest visit comes at a particularly difficult time for Beatrice, whose father, the former Duke of York Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Behind the scenes, the scandal is reportedly causing unease within Mapelli Mozzi’s own family. The property developer comes from Italian aristocracy, and his parents are believed to be deeply concerned about the reputational fallout.
According to New Idea, they are said to be “beside themselves” and “furious” that their son has become “wrapped up in the York wreckage”. There are also fears that the ongoing controversy could damage Mapelli Mozzi’s luxury interior design business.
“Edo loves Beatrice, of course, and has no plans to leave, not with two young daughters. But his family are not so compassionate and is preparing for the worst,” a friend of Mapelli Mozzi told New Idea. “Andrew’s arrest could damage business prospects and family reputation. With more [email] releases to come, they want Edo away from that family entirely.”
[From Sky News]
When ex-Prince Andrew was arrested last month, people said that Beatrice was actually out of the country when it happened. Sources claimed that Beatrice and the kids were in Florida with Edo. Which I guess I believe, although I’m starting to wonder if Edo was already in Florida and Beatrice just flew out for a week for a family vacation, and then Edo just stayed there, in the Miami area. I also believe that Edo’s family is probably really upset with how this turned out. To be fair, it seems like Edo’s mother had a hand in putting Edo and Beatrice together – this was practically an arranged marriage. Edo thought his business would get a boost from marrying a princess. Instead, his father-in-law just got arrested and it looks like Edo wants to get the hell away from this entire sh-tshow.
Oh no it’s so annoying when the father of the Princess you married for self-promotion then becomes de-Royaled! It’s like it wasn’t even worth it…
I can’t remember but did they get married before or after the newsnight interview?
After! Think interview was 2019 and they married in 2020…
So it’s not like he and his family weren’t somewhat aware?
Exactly! And went right ahead anyway.
Hmmm…seems like a bit of karma coming for the “Italian aristocracy”…
I do feel compassion for Beatrice. She didn’t exactly read the room with Edo, did she? On the other hand, it’s not like she had role models for that skill….the point is that once a man learns how to leave (see first baby momma!), it just becomes easier and easier.
Also, armchair psychology…both Beatrice and Eugenie likely have trauma thanks to their horrible parents. But, I’m guessing that if there is any family that abhors therapy, it’s the BRF.
How can he afford to stay on Fisher Island? Someone must be letting him stay at their place right? There’s been a few articles like this since January or maybe even before. It’s hard to tell what’s true and what’s the tabloids just picking at the Yorks.
Oh, he “has no plans to leave, not with two young daughters.” His ex-fiance who he ditched with an even younger child would like a word.
Thank you for saying that because my first thought when reading this is that he had no qualms with living his fiancée and even young child when he suddenly dumped her for a princess.
The child was an infant when he moved on to Beatrice.
Wow! Edo sounds like a real prince, doesn’t he?
If it has to be explicitly stated like that, it’s a red flag, isn’t it? Note what is not said, which is “He wouldn’t dream of leaving because they have a strong marriage, a loving bond and a bright future”.
He always looked very self satisfied, I watched a video of him on YouTube of him talking up one of his properties that he was selling.
That man is gay – I don’t care what people say. Yes I know he has Italian background (hence the fashion choices) and a beautiful ex …but my gaydar goes haywire. He is an interior designer. If his mom is a meddler with a big ego about his family heritage, it stands to reason she would make it hard for him to come out. Just my two cents. A marriage of convenience, heritage & resume (like many royals) versus one of love
I wish Eugenie & Jack would move to America to spare their little family the coming years of her father’s trial and (hopefully) punishment, but Beatrice is very meh for me. I can’t get a read on her.
Co-sign on Edo.
If I remember correctly, Edo’s ex Dara, who was also his partner professionally, is from Florida. I remember seeing headlines of her and and Wolfie holidaying there frequently. I gather that she is very successful professionally and has impressive educational credentials. Her design firm which she founded, is established in London, though. Still, interesting that Edo seems to be hiding out there. I’m wondering how successful Edo is professionally.
She just stormed off filming the new “Ladies of London” Bravo show after one of the other women said they’d heard she was an escort. She’s just as fame hungry.
Yes, she seems fame-hungry. My point was simply that she seems successful professionally, and the two things are not mutually exclusive. Both Edo and Dara need fame, it’s good for business. I wouldn’t dismiss her credentials just because she seems to promote herself constantly. Also, it is interesting that he’s holed up in Florida where his ex probably has connections.
While I can believe that there might be issues (especially if Beatrice is refusing to cut ties with her father) this also just sounds like he was in Florida for work – a conference and then actual projects he’s working on. he DOES work, which I know may be unusual for a royal, even a married-in, but it sounds to me almost like a Sussex article – “harry ditched meghan at home to travel through europe with other women!!!” uh no Harry went to Ukraine with a diplomatic team.
I mean Edo’s not visiting a war zone but it feels like the implication that their marriage is in trouble because of his time in Florida is kind of a stretch.
But again I wouldn’t be surprised if there WERE issues, I’m just not going to use this trip as support for that.
Couldn’t he be travelling to Florida to visit his son, who lives there with his Mom? It sounds like they have joint custody, non? Also, I’ve always seen Bea and Edo’s marriage as more of a convenience especially after for waiting 12 years for her last boyfriend to propose…and then them breaking up. FWIW they radiate zero chemistry to me! (shrug)
Me too.
No Ascot for you, Edo. No more carriage rides. No more church walks. Maybe Fergie and the Mapelli-Mozzi fam plan on relocating to Florida permanently. The tacky magas would accept them into their social circles, for sure.
When all things seemed rosy he couldn’t cosy up close enough to the Royal Family, now he wants to distance himself as far as possible. Rats… sinking ship…?
Honestly , I’d want to run away too. Prince Andrew is a criminal.
If you’re born into this, I guess you have no choice but to deal with this situation. But if you’re not, why would you want to..,
So yeah I mentioned this about a week and a half ago but there’s been a lot of weird PR friendly stories that are clearly coming from him or his ” camp” recently, about how he’s concerned about all of this but he has to keep moving forward and focus on his business, and then how his family is upset with all of this and how it will tarnish their business as well.
I’ve always felt that Beatrice couldn’t let her little sister get married before her and she had just ended that decade long relationship that she was in (and that guy got married like a year later), when Jack and Eugenie got engaged. Because I remember the hubbub around the fact that Eugenie had to wait for Harry and Meghan to get married even though she got engaged first.
And I think Beatrice found a guy that didn’t find her abhorrent, found being married to her would be beneficial to his business of selling luxury properties due to her social standing and connections and they went for it. However 8 years later, she’s not a working royal, her dad hasn’t been one in years, the association with the Yorks is pretty repulsive and not a selling point. Doesn’t sound like a business arrangement marriage is working out the way he anticipated. I’m not wishing ill on anybody’s marriage, and since they just had a child last year who was a preemie I can’t see him leaving right now, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they get separated and then quietly divorced in a year or two.
I think David Clark, the long term boyfriend really dropped Beatrice. Bea ended up with a very small wedding due to COVID pandemic (no large gatherings) and it was not a usual royal wedding.
If I remember correctly, it was the last family wedding both QE2 and Prince Philip attended and it occurred at a tiny church on the Sandringham estate. So, while she couldn’t have had a Westminster Abbey wedding during the pandemic, she did at least have her grandparents both attend and she even wore a re-worked dress of QE2’s if I recall.
“Little” sister? Aren’t they twins?
There’s a 2 year age difference, I think
Oh, wow. This entire time I thought they were twins. 😳
Beatrice and Eugenie as twins? Lol. Sorry this just made me laugh. They are close in age though. My biggest whoops realization recently? Idk why but for some reason I’ve always thought Billie eilish was British. but she’s not apparently and is from LA? News to me.
Hmmm…One of the CBers recently asked how long ’til Edo bails on his marriage and now we get this “article”! These BM a-holes are too greedy, selfish, dishonest, and immoral to give credit where its due. Such psychopaths!
And yeah, I believe Edo is looking for an exit strategy. His ex-fiancee really dodged a huge bullet…
Edos family acting like they never knew or suspected anything like this would happen with AMW is absolutely disgusting and ridiculously stupid. As with every one who operates in these elite circles they all knew, or heard the rumors, they just didn’t think the details would be released. They certainly had no problem with their dil when her father paid a victim over 12 million pounds. I don’t know if their marriage will last but for his family to just worry about social status when very young children are involved is bad. If it was my dil’s father I would support my dil 110% but the father who committed the crimes not at all.
💯 Yeah, this coming from a woman who’s late husband died on the crapper in a porta potty at a festival! Real dignified folk. I will never believe that drugs weren’t involved.
I’m a bit hazy on the details, but wasn’t the story that Edo and Bea have known each other since childhood and his family were long-time friends with Andrew and Sarah?
I don’t know how well Edo and Beatrice knew each other when they were younger but, yes, reportedly the York’s were longtime pals with Edo’s mother and then stepfather, Christopher Shale.
His father divorced his mother when he was 5 and the family’s “title” was bestowed upon them in 1913. The father wasn’t even born in Italy and skied the Olympics for Britain. A little out of control here with the aristocrat nonsense.
The aristo Italian titles are no longer recognized.
One side of my family has a minor Imperial Russian title buried in the wood shed. I think I’m going to start using it if we’re recognizing Edo as Italian nobility 😂
I think Fergie also did some matchmaking (for Bea and Edo) when Bea’s boyfriend dropped her after 10 years of dating, and quickly married someone else. The Andrew scandal changed the picture. Edo accompanied Bea to royal family events in the past now the York daughters are keeping a low profile.
Just going by the article it seems that Edo is in Florida for work. I don’t think their marriage is in trouble.
I’ve had a soft spot for Edo since the coronation, when he was openly very friendly to Harry.
On reddit, so consider the source, I read that Brooksbank is the father of a yacht staffer’s pregnancy. If so, great timing, Jack.
I think it’s a bad look for William & Charles to banish the York daughters for the sins of their parents. It will lose some support for the Royal family.
Or, could that blind item have been about Edo?
I don’t know any of these people so I can’t really be shocked by anything, but this seems like way more of a stretch to me than a seemingly cordial arranged marriage not working out.
I know that Jack and Eugenie have been papped recently so if it is true ( again seems like a huge stretch to me), I guess they worked it out.
I won’t be the least bit surprised if Edo leaves her. It always screamed “arranged marriage” to me. And he definitely seemed like he is in it for the connections. Unlike Eugenie and Jack who are clearly a love match.
The Yorks have become radioactive and if it seriously impacts Edo’s business opportunities, I could see him leaving Beatrice.
Reminds me of a quote from The Age of Innocence: “It was Beaufort when he covered you with jewels, and it’s got to stay Beaufort now that he’s covered you with shame.”
Great quote!
“marriage of convenience” becomes not so convenient. No one likes the spotlight…
Could this story be reverse psychology?
I reminder that in January one of the UK digital tabloids wrote a story that (one of) Mapelli Mozzi’s luxury interior design business(es) was registered as in “administration” at Companies House, meaning, going into bankruptcy. But the story wasn’t picked up by other tabloids afterwards. At least, I don’t remember reading anything thereafter.
And indeed, B&E’s hasty union was an arranged mariage; his mother – a longtime UK socialite – and Fergie were longtime friends.
Edo, jumped into the opportunity, after B was eventually dumped by her on-and-off US criminal boyfriend, after10 years, to marry another woman. Edo in return quickly left his fiancé and child behind, and moved in with Bea in her flat at St James palace. He probably thought that he was becoming part of UK’s #1 family, and that he would profit from that connection. To me, he’d always came across as an opportunist.
Anyway, one correction is this story though, which seem to present Edo’s Italian aristo family (from his father’s side), as rich – they are not. His father got some fame and wealth through his sports career, not from generational wealth. In fact, most of the powerless and dying Italian aristo families are impoverished – most of the families who still have family properties, can’t effort the upkeep, and they are selling those properties at bargen prices. You can buy many dilapidated castles and mansions in the countryside for almost nothing. I have two friends who, over the last five years, have bought and renovated a view of these properties, turning them into short stay, campings and/or bad-and-breakfast accommodations.
*a few of these
* And yeah, bed-and-breakfast, lol.
I’d be kind of shocked if he wasn’t embarrassed, regardless of what his reasons for marrying her were.
Not sure if it’s embarrassment he’s feeling, but this kind of thing would put a strain on any relationship.
Not saying he’s right or wrong but all of this is …, ick.
let’s be real, did anyone really think this would be a lasting marriage? he left his previous partner and child for her. “If they’ll do it with you, they’ll do it to you.”