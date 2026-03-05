Prince Harry’s brother & father were furious that Harry tried to protect Meghan

Again, much of Russell Myers’ supposed biography of the Prince and Princess of Wales is actually about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Seemingly every story is about Prince Harry or Meghan doing or saying something, which led to rage, lies and tears from Prince William and Kate. It’s crazy that even in the most generous, keen-intensive narratives, William still comes across as completely unhinged as well, but that seems to be a conversation a lot of royalists are unwilling to have. In a new excerpt from Myers’ William & Catherine, apparently William and then-Prince Charles were absolutely furious that Prince Harry wanted to publicly protect and shield then-Meghan Markle from the racist British press in 2016. Charles and William really said “being terrible partners to our girlfriends is the Windsor Brand, how dare you, Harry!!”
Prince Harry’s reaction against “utterly disgusting” media treatment of Meghan Markle had swerved the established royal “process of doing things” and made King Charles and Prince William “look bad,” a new royal book says. Meghan was subject to a wave of inflammatory stories when her relationship with Harry was first revealed at the end of October 2016, including an infamous story stating she was “(almost) straight outta Compton,” when in fact she was from another part of Los Angeles.
Harry fired back at the media in a statement from his spokesman, Jason Knauf, just more than a week after the news broke—but the prince argued in his own book how it made Prince William and King Charles look bad “because they’d never put out a statement for their girlfriends or wives when they were being harassed.”
“Harry had taken a stand, but he had left his father and brother utterly furious. A royal source said, ‘The feeling was that Harry had made them both look bad. Granted, he was rightly outraged about the treatment his girlfriend was receiving, some of the coverage was utterly disgusting, but the royal family have a specific way or process of doing things. This wasn’t it.’”
“Harry was infuriated that his father and brother admonished him for his rash actions, and the tense conversations left Harry astounded that his own kin were refusing to offer their support, even after their spouses had endured years of being hounded by the media,” Myers wrote. “William was angered that their shared communications team had not thought to consult him before issuing such a formal rebuke. He also, as Harry related in his memoir, questioned the seriousness of Harry’s relationship to his face. Harry also says that William openly mocked him for suggesting that their late mother sent Meghan to him in some form of spiritual guidance, ‘Well now, Harold … I’m not sure about that. I wouldn’t say THAT!’”
“Harry did not like having his feelings challenged, nor did he appreciate being told what to do. It is not hard to sympathise with Harry here. Why should his older brother have any say over who he should date or how he should feel?”
In fact, the book argues this incident, at the very start of Meghan’s relationship with the British public, may have been the first concrete sign of the disintegration in royal relations that would ultimately end with Harry and Meghan quitting the palace for a new life in America in 2020, some four years later.
“A palace source close to the brothers told how this period did indeed mark an outward shift in their relations,” he wrote. “Suddenly it was harder to get them in the same room, each giving various excuses as to why they could not—or perhaps would not—be available to engage with meetings together. Was William simply looking out for his brother, or did he have an eye on the impact on the monarchy if Harry were to marry a woman who, at the time, he barely knew? While that may have been his obvious concern, the way he asked the question, and his audacity to ask it at all, would drive a wedge between the brothers that could possibly be seen as the precursor to the eventual demise of their bond.”
“The relationship between them [William and Harry] was already tense and this didn’t help,” a former aide quoted in the book said.
“Harry was intent on the palace doing more,” Myers wrote. “He felt as though William wasn’t backing him up and had already told him to slow down with the relationship and the criticism of the media, which only served to anger Harry even more. Was William looking out for his brother or himself? Only he would know that, but it was clear even back then that things were heading in the wrong direction.”
[From Newsweek]
“The feeling was that Harry had made them both look bad.” Imagine a prince trying to protect the woman he loved and that prince’s brother and father immediately throw pissy tantrums about how that protection makes them look bad? The problem was always that Charles and William treated their girlfriends, mistresses and wives like sh-t and Harry’s actions only emphasized the two heirs’ lack of chivalry and lack of respect for women. With William, it was more than just William’s sh-tty treatment of all women – William was absolutely f–king furious that Harry had fallen in love with someone beautiful and cool. It made William’s choices look stark and sad and instead of reflecting on that, William just raged out. He’s still raging out. He’ll be raging out for years over the fact that his brother fell in love and prioritized being a husband and father above being William’s doormat and scapegoat.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Britain’s Prince William, Prince Harry, left, and Meghan Markle arrive to attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.,Image: 515007335, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
173969, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London. London, United Kingdom – Wednesday February 28, 2018. Photograph: Ã?Â© Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 534296456, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Under the theme ‘Making a Difference Together’, the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation.,Image: 534751670, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYSFee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after attending the service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Anzac Day in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Prince William
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after attending the service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Anzac Day in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2018
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Under the theme ‘Making a Difference Together’, the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation.
Aaaand it’s continuing to make Charles and William look bad.
Harry and Meghan dated two years before the wedding. They did not elope to Las Vegas after one week. This makes scooter look really bad. He apparently did not fuss about divorced peter proposing to a divorcee after one year of dating. Harry could have asked why he dated keen for ten years and broke up with her several times.
Isn’t this supposed to be a book that embiggens the Wales, by a royal-friendly reporter? Because I really struggle to see how anyone could read those paragraphs and feel anything but disgust for William and his father.