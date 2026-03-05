“What’s the worst Best Picture Oscar winner in modern history?” links



What’s the worst Best Picture Oscar winner? People always say Crash and I don’t disagree, but I’ll cite a more recent winner: Green Book. I love Mahershala Ali and I loved that he won his second Oscar for it, but Green Book had no business winning Best Picture. [Pajiba]

Is Emma Watson dating Mexican billionaire Gonzalo Hevia Baillères? [JustJared]

Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘90s-coded style and vibe. [LaineyGossip]

Paul Anthony Kelly looked hot at the Dior show. [Socialite Life]

Review of The Bride, which really does seem like Jessie Buckley’s Norbit. [Jezebel]

Ariana Grande brought back her natural curls. [Buzzfeed]

Texas Democrats voted for James Talarico. A mess. [Hollywood Life]

People love the Savannah Bananas. [Seriously OMG]

My boo Sombr turned up for the Valentino event in Paris. [RCFA]

A “dragvestigation” into the American Girl Doll stores. [OMG Blog]