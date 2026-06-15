Prince Andrew demands that staff use his titles & he’s coaching his daughters

It’s ridiculous to watch Buckingham Palace run the same old plays and hope that magically something will change, if only they brief hard enough. This play has gotten incredibly obvious during King Charles’ reign, but I guess Charles prefers this to “being direct” and “handling touchy family situations like a literal king and/or effective manager.” So, here we go. The Daily Mail had a lengthy piece about the House of York – Prince Andrew and his two daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice. Palace sources reveal that Charles has sent letters, trying to order B&E out of their rentfree London homes. Palace sources reveal that Andrew has encouraged his daughters to fight for their titles, their homes and their royal positions. Palace sources reveal that force had to be employed to get Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge, and now that he’s living in Marsh Farm, he demands that staff still call him by his royal titles. Some highlights:
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at Peter Phillips’ wedding: Instead of being dropped off by car directly outside All Saints Church in the village of Kemble, as other family members did so they could make a discreet entrance, the sisters, with their loyal husbands in tow, chose to totter along the road in full view. This was, make no mistake, a very clear attempt to reassert their royal status after months of turmoil sparked by their parents’ dramatic fall from grace… But behind this extraordinary gesture of defiance, as the Daily Mail can exclusively reveal, was none other than their disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. For while Beatrice and Eugenie are said to have been in two minds about whether or not even to attend their cousin’s nuptials, I can reveal that Andrew – still nursing an ego as bruised as his recently-photographed face – emailed his daughters from exile in rural Norfolk, urging them not merely to show their faces but to ‘hold their heads high’.
Andrew believes he’s been scapegoated: According to the Daily Mail’s well-placed royal source: ‘Andrew has hardened considerably of late and believes he has been used as a scapegoat. He believes that the King has exceeded his authority and acted beyond his powers. He is beginning to fight back.’ As well as chasing hundreds of thousands of pounds from the Crown Estate after his lease at Royal Lodge in Windsor was cut short by his eviction in February, Andrew is also demanding a payout for his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who was also thrown out and has since left the country.
King Charles won’t meet with his brother: While demands for face-to-face meetings with King Charles have been quietly ignored rather than refused, Andrew’s main point of contact is Lord Benyon, the Lord Chamberlain, who acts as the brothers’ go-between and has been to visit the former prince at Marsh Farm cottage, his new abode on the Sandringham Estate. The King, meanwhile, did not so much as put his head around his brother’s door when he was in residence at Sandringham last month – evidence, if any more were needed, of just how much a thorn in his side his feckless brother has become. According to the source: ‘Camilla in particular believes that the King would soften his stance towards Andrew if the two met up. His Majesty dislikes conflict and prefers to bury his head in the sand whilst others do the dirty work.’
Eugenie & Beatrice’s rentfree London homes: As the Daily Mail has exclusively discovered, the King is not at all happy about this arrangement, which was put in place by the late Queen before she died, and has made efforts to move the pair on. Last year, Palace officials wrote to the princesses indicating that current ‘dwelling arrangements’ at royal residences were ‘to be reviewed’ and diplomatically suggested that they ‘might consider making alternative arrangements’ for central London lodgings. According to the Daily Mail’s royal source: ‘They seem to have done nothing, prompting a follow-up letter in April. The King has delegated the matter to officials to avoid getting his hands dirty and having to have awkward conversations with them.’
Beatrice is dragging her feet about moving: Beatrice, it is said, is ‘a particular issue’ as she stands in the way of plans to extend commercial lets at St James’s Palace. She has a relatively secluded apartment in what is a very open-plan palace and doesn’t want to move,’ says the source. ‘Anne, the last working royal living there, is unfussed by the opening up and is happy to remain there or move to an apartment elsewhere – whatever is best for the King.’
Eugenie’s KP cottage: ‘She is known to be very fond of it,’ says the Daily Mail’s royal source. ‘She really doesn’t want to go although the option of paying the rent herself, with the amount made public, has been put on the table. William would prefer that a clean break is made and that she move out of the royal gated community.’
Andrew had to be “forced” out of Royal Lodge in February: The Daily Mail has now learnt that Andrew falsely believed the unexpired lease would protect him and ignored warnings that the King’s men were on their way to ‘move’ him to Sandringham under cover of darkness. According to my royal source, he sat firm, confident that no one would dare to remove him by force, while Sarah Ferguson, now lying low at a private Austrian ski chalet, did an instant flit. ‘Andrew didn’t go quietly and some light force was employed,’ says the source of that bleak winter night in early February.
Prince Andrew demands that staff call him by his titles: If Andrew has had something of a rough ride in recent weeks then he remains bloodied but unbowed – still clinging on to his unwavering belief in his status, no matter what the King does. Not least, I can reveal, he is still insisting on being addressed by his staff – all three of them – as ‘Sir’ and referred to as ‘The Duke’. Few will forget the expletive-laden rant he delivered last October from the top of the staircase at Royal Lodge where he reminded his lackeys that despite being stripped of his titles, they’d better not forget he was still the son, brother and uncle of monarchs and the father of princesses, a man related to the thrones of Greece and Denmark through his father.
Interestingly, these royal sources did not know how Andrew got that huge bruise on his face a few weeks ago, which says to me that perhaps these insiders are not so well-placed after all. As I said, this is all Charles’ narrative, and these are the methods Charles is trying to employ to handle Andrew and his daughters. While I think Andrew is deplorable, I also think it’s funny that Andrew knows Charles so well, and that Andrew is (in essence) challenging Charles to put up or shut up. Two things can be true at once – Andrew has done horrible things for which he should be in prison AND he’s being scapegoated by a completely rotten and toxic system (a system which knew a lot about his crimes). Say what you will about Andrew, but he’s always wanted to see his daughters well cared for and treated with respect. That’s something Charles doesn’t understand in the least.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Is it possible that B & E were left out of communications on how others would be arriving, to push this narrative of those York sisters throwing being unashamed of the sins of their father?
Why is Andrew not being punished for his sins? His daughters are being trashed in the media more than he is. The man who allegedly committed treason for access to minors held in sexual slavery.
I think he only cares how his daughters are treated because that reflects on him. Disrespecting them disrespects him. He is a classic narcissist. It’s very revealing that he is openly complaining of being scapegoated. That means he has damaging information on the others which he is not afraid to use if he must. No matter how much Charles wants distance from Andrew and his mess, it’s likely he will eventually be pulled in, perhaps in a very ugly way. 👀🍿
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So, who is revealing Andrew’s emails to the DM? I love the bit about his staff – all three of them. It reminds me of To The Manor Born where Audrey is relegated to the carriage house and has to share the one bathroom with Brabinger, the butler.
Great series.
I would love to see the various family members who are no longer being treated as “family”, sell their stories. While I agree that grace-and-favor properties need to end as the late queen’s cousins pass on, the public treatment of other royal born family members is going to be problematic, as Kaiser so rightly stated, “either they all have “magic” blood or none of them do”.
Sorry but it’s just funny how Anne is unfussed to move and happy to move to whatever apartment in comparison to Beatrice who doesn’t want to leave. But obv Beatrice wouldn’t be moved to another apartment so yea she is going to more fussed than Anne lol. And yes I get one is a working royal and the other is not but it still struck me as funny.
Serious question here. Is it just a British media thing or is it a more widespread cultural thing to blame the children of someone who has committed crimes? I cannot see how Beatrice or Eugenie are in any way responsible for Andrew’s behavior/crimes. Just as I don’t think it’s fair to entirely blame parents when their children turn out badly. I notice no one in the British media is blaming QEII for the hot mess Andrew is. As for the whole housing issue if B & E are going to be kicked out of their protected housing then everyone should go all the way from Princess Anne down to the Duke of Kent. (Which sounds like it might be what William has in mind since he wants all the Royal toys to be solely his).
I suspect that the only reason that the DM and others are campaigning after B & E is because they are running out of clicks on Meghan and Harry and it is all they have left.
And because they’re too chickensh*t to go after Kate & William.
Beatrice & Eugenie were receiving direct wire transfers from offshore bank accounts their whole adult life; accounts set up for the ill gotten gains of Andrew and his moneyman David Rowland. Rowland as Andrew’s moneyman sat in on trade envoy meetings, Pitch@palace meetings, and he/they invested/schemed using insider info they never should have had. The whistleblower’s report in 2019 detailed Andrew’s financial corruption and Andrew was booted from royal offices in 2019 by QEll and Charles. I remember the tantrum he threw.
If they were 18 or 20 years old, that’s one thing. But the monies were transferred during their whole adult life. It’s like saying I’ve gotten several million dollars from Tony Soprano over 20 yrs and I am SHOCKED to find out he’s not a simple New Jersey businessman who does business at a strip club. When Andrew was prohibited from having any offices that wasn’t a clue? When the York sister’s lifestyle exceeded any of the other Windsors that wasn’t a clue? And of course they’re refusing a financial audit to see how much they have received from the ill gotten gains. Link below of Beatrice’s high flying lifestyle when she wasn’t earning an amount that would justify that lifestyle.
https://www.celebitchy.com/421497/the_mail_princess_beatrice_has_gone_on_11_vacations_in_the_past_6_months/
Truthiness, I think ALL of the UK royals should have financial audits. I think everyone would be very interested in what would be found. Why go after B&E and not the others?
I agree with Sassy&Saucy. Andrew’s kids are undoubtedly not total innocents about what their parents were doing. But they’re not the only ones. That’s why it’s interesting that Andrew is signaling that he and his daughters are not going to be scapegoated.
Total agreement, Sassy&Saucy and Brassy Rebel. Audit all of them. But there’s a money trail to the Yorks that we already about. It’s been incrementally spilling out since 2019. Through his moneyman David Rowland, Andrew set up direct income to himself and his daughters from offshore accounts. By all means audit them all because Andrew has shown how corrupt a royal can be.
The Whistleblower’s report in 2019 was all about Andrews financial corruption. It was serious enough that he lost offices in BP and any official job. Andrew wasn’t arrested for being a pdfile, it was for sharing confidential trade info.
We live in a patriarchal society…. We see variations of these attacks on women and kids all the time. Men are protected at the expense of women and children. (Women being smeared in r@pe cases, Angelina Jolie and her kids being smeared to protect Brad Pitt, men getting a slap on the wrist for r@pe). The smears directed at the York sisters are meant to taunt Andrew, scare the York sisters into compliance and protect the left behinds. The York sisters were raised by absolutely toxic parents with no protection from the Windsors, government, educators, media or staff. We become responsible for our behavior when we become adults, but some people never overcome toxic parenting and the problematic behavior that is normalized. The sisters should be investigated, interviewed by the police and preosecuted if they engaged in illegal activities, but they are small potatoes in this debacle. The entire royal family should be carefully audited. Who they allowed to stay on royal properties should be investigated. Every public treasure in royal hands should be authenticated and accounted for. How the duchy money is being spent should be audited. Are properties actually being properly preserved or is the money being looted? The constant charity fundraising and all the potential debauchery hidden there should be investigated. The cozy relationship with the rota should be investigated. The quid pro quo relationship the royals have with oligarchs need investigated.
This is pathetic. Not only are B&E not remotely responsible for the way their father treated other young women, they are also — in a limited way — collateral damage, hence must be treated as either bystanders or collateral victims. Just more damage. The only person who had any influence over Andrew was the late Queen, who cleaned up his mess as best she could but failed to prevent it. That leaves a fairly big hole in her reputation. But Charles is actively scapegoating his nieces, to score points in the tabloids. That is just beyond deplorable. If anyone has any authority over Andrew now, it’s him. He’s too spineless and ineffectual to use it. So he’s throwing mud at Andrew’s kids. That is just lower than low.
Why aren’t they going after the ones who actually knew everything that AMW was doing? Start with the staff and RPO’s.. I agree there are a lot of people who deserve to be under investigation and properly punished but B&E biggest crime to date is having parents who were involved with Epstein, it was AMW and Fergie actually committed the crimes (according to DOJ documents). Vilifying B&E is distracting from the truth and real crimes of the parents. As for the housing let them pay a fair rent along with all the others including the heir and his six homes.. maybe exempt the elderly working royals over 85. (Thinking of that elderly working royal they made stand alone on that empty balcony)
Exactly, investigate Andrew’s accomplices; because let’s face it, Andrew is an idiot. He’s not smart enough to be a wheeler-dealer, somebody did all that for him. And his RPOs closed their eyes & covered up for him.
Why should Beatrice and Eugenie submit to a financial audit for William when it’s pretty obvious that the information in that audit would most likely end up in the British tabloids? I don’t blame them for not wanting the likes of DM discovering they spent £??? in Sainsburys each week? It’s for them to submit to an audit if there is someone they can trust? But is looking at their finances really just a red herring about money and it’s a case of look over here, not at me?
And I thought I read that the York girls rents were being paid by their father? If so then it’s more hot air being blown about by DM as the rents are still being paid. It’s semantics that the girls aren’t paying totally ignoring the fact that rents are being paid.
This all reads like The Daily Prophet, “Daily Mail can exclusively reveal, …”
” Instead of being dropped off by car directly outside All Saints Church in the village of Kemble, as other family members did so they could make a discreet entrance, the sisters, with their loyal husbands in tow, chose to totter along the road in full view. This was, make no mistake, a very clear attempt to reassert their royal status after months of turmoil sparked by their parents’ dramatic fall from grace… But behind this extraordinary gesture of defiance, as the Daily Mail can exclusively reveal, was none other than their disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. For while Beatrice and Eugenie are said to have been in two minds about whether or not even to attend their cousin’s nuptials, I can reveal that Andrew – still nursing an ego as bruised as his recently-photographed face – emailed his daughters from exile in rural Norfolk, urging them not merely to show their faces but to ‘hold their heads high’.”
I’ve been confused as to why Celebitchy is using his title…
Force of habit? At least as far as the princely title is concerned. Yes, he is no longer a Prince but he is still, technically, the Duke of York. And, it is interesting to note in this article that Andrew may be bucking at any agreements to not use the Duke of York title. He knows his York title has not been stripped from him and, apparently, by golly, he’s going to use it in private!
I know I still think of him as Prince Andrew, and think of Charles as Prince Charles. And The Queen is ERII, not the sidechick. It’s habit, it’s who he is, and we don’t care what the BRF wants or says.
@Elsabug; I think I read that the title is being used as a protest because he really HASN’t lost them, the government has to do that.
What I don’t understand is why are the girls’ leases established by the late queen not being honored? It seems to me doing business with the royal family is a bad bet, since they can move the goalposts whenever they want.
Yup, @samihali, same reason the leasehold “gifted” to the Sussexes by the Queen was not honored – they are untrustworthy and vindictive. It’s an easy call for them, bully the Yorks and yank their leases to distract from other, more pressing, issues.
They seem to bank a lot upon public sentiments created by the Daily Mail and bots. Heck, recently it was reported that some “civil servants” (gray suits) in Ravec don’t want the Sussexes to have security simply because of a feared backlash from the public (read: Daily Mail). Yet, the Queen wanted them to have, and knew they needed, security. It is more expedient for them to ignore, and outright defy, the late Queen’s wishes to save their own. I just wish that someone would publicly point out exactly what they are doing: they are trying to “Diana” the Sussex family.
This is so stupid. Do these writers not even understand their own stupid royal hierarchy? The king & queen drove up to the front of the church, William & Kate drove up, but everybody else walked up from parking (I’m guessing there were shuttle buses or something to ease congestion). They didn’t ‘totter’ up in order to make spectacles of themselves, nor would driving up to the front of the church been more ‘discreet’–which certainly was NOT the aim of the king & queen nor the PPOW. Beatrice & Eugenie acted like the well-brought-up (and HOW did that happen? must have been the nannies) English princesses they are.
Drop dead, Randy Andy.
Petty note, I’d love to know what light force was used on Andrew to remove him. Oh, to have been a fly on the wall. Can you imagine someone putting their hands on his precious body and his reaction?
I like to imagine that they changed the all the locks on him when he was out one afternoon.. but who knows they probably gave him a bag of cash.