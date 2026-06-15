Prince Harry’s spox calls out ‘nonsense’ about Harry & Spike Lee’s interaction

Is it just me or are we being inundated with the dumbest talking points and outright lies about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lately? It’s like people aren’t even bothering to make up believable conspiracies anymore, and even the body-language analysts are completely bonkers. So, Prince Harry surprised everyone by attending the NBA Finals Game 5 in San Antonio. Reportedly, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver personally invited Harry, and the timing worked out brilliantly because Harry was already in town to attend the Warrior Games. During and after the game, there were several cutaways to Harry, who was seated next to Adam Silver in what looked like the seventh or eighth row. Harry looked happy to be there, he was smiling often and paying close attention to the game.

So, first the story was “Harry was seated in the eighth row because he’s a loser and there are more important celebrities!” Yeah… again, he was personally invited by Adam Silver, and the celebrities were ten rows deep because people wanted to see if the Knicks could clinch the championship (which they did). Then there was a whole storyline about “where’s Meghan??” She’s at home with their children, obviously. Where’s Kate when Prince William is off on his monthly lads’ vacations? Then there was a video of Harry interacting with Spike Lee, who is a Knicks superfan.

There was a lot of analysis about this short clip, with the British media and Murdoch media insisting that Spike Lee “snubbed” Harry, or that there was a deeply “awkward moment” when Spike “refused” to shake hands with Harry. The clip is less than ten seconds long, but it’s being analyzed by bad-faith derangers like it’s the Zupruder film. It’s somewhat obvious to me what happened – Spike waited patiently to say something to Harry (you can see Spike watching Harry embrace his friend) and then Spike called out to Harry, who leaned over to shake hands and listen to whatever Spike said. It was almost definitely about the Knicks, correct? Well, in any case, Harry’s spokesperson told GB News that the conversation about any “snub” is “nonsense.” I hate that Harry’s spox even has to deal with this BS, but it’s funny how this short clip completely overshadowed the whole-ass Trooping the Colour.

PS… I’m including the fantastic Nike ad which was released after the Knicks won. It’s beautiful and a fantastic use of the Billy Joel song.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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23 Responses to “Prince Harry’s spox calls out ‘nonsense’ about Harry & Spike Lee’s interaction”

  1. Jan says:
    June 15, 2026 at 10:35 am

    Meghan at home playing Mahjong with Kelly, looks like Kelly and family spent the weekend in Montecito.

    Reply
  2. Jan says:
    June 15, 2026 at 10:36 am

    I think Harry loves Texas.

    Reply
  3. Jen says:
    June 15, 2026 at 10:41 am

    oh yes, sure, Spike Lee stood waiting patiently while Harry hugged someone so that he could pointedly decline to shake Harry’s hand and then… clasped hands with him. Sick burn of a snub /s

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      June 15, 2026 at 10:54 am

      Seriously! My take: Spike was all “Are you a Knicks fan?” before offering his hand – and Harry probably said something like “I just love sports” or he mentioned the British football team they both follow (per yesterday’s thread) or something, and Spike came through with the handshake and they both laughed.

      I feel like all die hard sports fans get it. It might not be your team, but you show all the respect when someone else’s team makes history. I bet they’ve bonded over the nonsense at this point and we’ll be seeing Spike and his wife in Meg’s IG soon.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        June 15, 2026 at 11:30 am

        It’s so clear to me in the video that whatever Spike said, Harry was laughing – its clear there was no bad blood there. Like @Jen said – do people think that Spike was just standing around waiting to snub Harry? for “reasons”? It was probably one of the greatest nights of Spike Lee’s life. He wasn’t hating anyone!!!

    • Hypocrisy says:
      June 15, 2026 at 2:05 pm

      Spike is such a super fan anyone who thinks his brain was on any thing besides that game is delusional. There was absolutely nothing wrong and no one was being snubbed, obviously beyond these people needing to touch grass they also need to realize that greeting was a very normal one especially between men at a sporting event.. and as a person who has sat on the court (1st row) several times it isn’t all it’s cracked up to be ten sweaty giants and two refs right in front of you was not my idea of fun especially when one giant landed on me, give me the eighth row anytime lol.

      Reply
  4. Jegede says:
    June 15, 2026 at 10:46 am

    Sneaky me, hopes Spike Lee says something to drag Brexit Island Press.😜😜😜😜

    Reply
  5. Shiela Kerr says:
    June 15, 2026 at 11:05 am

    The jealousy re the Sussexes remaining unbothered by the nonsense coming from Harry’s birth family has those gutter rats rattled.

    Reply
  6. Normades says:
    June 15, 2026 at 11:11 am

    It honestly looks like they have interacted before and Lee ignored the formality of the handshake in favor of a bro-clasp.

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      June 15, 2026 at 2:49 pm

      Exactly. And before the bro-clasp with Harry, he emphasized something with a fingerpoint for both Harry and his security. 🙄

      Reply
  7. QuiteContrary says:
    June 15, 2026 at 11:14 am

    Game recognizes game. That’s all that was.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      June 15, 2026 at 3:59 pm

      That’s exactly what it was. The *only* thing that surprises me is that anyone would think otherwise. (Although I’m still down to learn that they were like “My friend, shall we get our wives together for a socially conscious business collaboration that brings our families together and benefits society?” But while I’m no lip reader, I don’t think they had time to actually set a meeting in that moment.)

      Reply
  8. Lady Digby says:
    June 15, 2026 at 11:36 am

    But what about loud booing of the Royals at the Trooping of the Colours? Now that DID happen and that must worry the monarchists!!

    Reply
  9. Nerd says:
    June 15, 2026 at 12:02 pm

    Spike Lee and Harry both deserve better than what Page 666 and other trolls are trying to make of a brief interaction between the two men. Spike Lee is the ultimate Knicks superfan and wouldn’t spend what ended up being a historic win snubbing someone. He definitely wouldn’t have waited for Harry to finish hugging someone just to snub him by not giving him a handshake but instead a dab where they both walked away smiling. The logic in all of that doesn’t even make sense with the evidence of the video where you see the two men actually dabbing each other. There are two sayings that my family hold dear when judging someone’s character “Your word is your bond” and “There is no love where there is no trust”. So for us a persons words mean everything and Page 666 continues to prove that they lack integrity and trustworthiness by openly lying without any regard to how it presents them as a media outlet. Then to do this to an icon like Spike Lee just to take a jab at Harry, is a sign that they have no shame or moral compass as to how low they won’t go.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    June 15, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    I don’t feel like the spokesperson needed to respond to this.

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      June 15, 2026 at 12:40 pm

      I’d tend to agree if we were talking about any other kind of minor, meaningless interaction.

      But the usual racists and Derangers have blown it out of proportion.

      That said, Nike’s been cancelled over here for their collaboration with a 🇷🇺 designer now based in France who supported the annexation of Crimea, and who has a history of predatory behavior toward minors.

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        June 15, 2026 at 2:31 pm

        Well that’s creepy. And confusing – having trouble discriminating between Rassvet skateboards and clothing that appear to be sold worldwide through various markets, and Rassvet satellites produced for Russian market intended as SpaceX Starlink alternative. Also having trouble understanding why a company birthed ten years ago from Russian skateboard culture has moved to Paris. If Russia’s so great, why move?

        Supposedly Nike exited Russia in 2022, claiming to have donated $1M to UNICEF and IRC to support Ukraine relief. Not sure what year that great relief effort happen, but for 2025 Nike reported $3.22B net income, ($1M / $3.22B = 0.03%). Sounds like Russia is currently setting fire to Ukrainian cultural sites with overnight strikes. Depressing. https://united24media.com/world/nike-launches-sneaker-line-with-russian-designer-who-backed-crimea-annexation-19715

    • Jais says:
      June 15, 2026 at 1:15 pm

      I was taking issue with how the BM was interpreting the exchange. They were saying spike Lee looked unfriendly and antagonistic during the exchange. Sure, it was to create a snubbing storyline but it felt racist as hell to characterize Lee as looking unfriendly in that exchange imo. So I don’t mind a spot clarifying this. It was gross.

      Reply
  11. jferber says:
    June 15, 2026 at 3:30 pm

    QuiteContrary, Absolutely correct. Two bad ass men. I adore them both. And how about another movie soon, Spike? Please? We need you during this terrible time in our country.

    Reply
  12. Moondust says:
    June 15, 2026 at 5:26 pm

    Spike meets Spike 😆 Years ago Spike Lee was at the Baftas and asked William why his brother used his name for his secret facebook account.

    Reply

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