Prince Harry’s spox calls out ‘nonsense’ about Harry & Spike Lee’s interaction

Is it just me or are we being inundated with the dumbest talking points and outright lies about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lately? It’s like people aren’t even bothering to make up believable conspiracies anymore, and even the body-language analysts are completely bonkers. So, Prince Harry surprised everyone by attending the NBA Finals Game 5 in San Antonio. Reportedly, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver personally invited Harry, and the timing worked out brilliantly because Harry was already in town to attend the Warrior Games. During and after the game, there were several cutaways to Harry, who was seated next to Adam Silver in what looked like the seventh or eighth row. Harry looked happy to be there, he was smiling often and paying close attention to the game.

So, first the story was “Harry was seated in the eighth row because he’s a loser and there are more important celebrities!” Yeah… again, he was personally invited by Adam Silver, and the celebrities were ten rows deep because people wanted to see if the Knicks could clinch the championship (which they did). Then there was a whole storyline about “where’s Meghan??” She’s at home with their children, obviously. Where’s Kate when Prince William is off on his monthly lads’ vacations? Then there was a video of Harry interacting with Spike Lee, who is a Knicks superfan.

Prince Harry and Spike Lee talking during Knicks-Spurs Game 5. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5OcQoHEfsP — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 14, 2026

There was a lot of analysis about this short clip, with the British media and Murdoch media insisting that Spike Lee “snubbed” Harry, or that there was a deeply “awkward moment” when Spike “refused” to shake hands with Harry. The clip is less than ten seconds long, but it’s being analyzed by bad-faith derangers like it’s the Zupruder film. It’s somewhat obvious to me what happened – Spike waited patiently to say something to Harry (you can see Spike watching Harry embrace his friend) and then Spike called out to Harry, who leaned over to shake hands and listen to whatever Spike said. It was almost definitely about the Knicks, correct? Well, in any case, Harry’s spokesperson told GB News that the conversation about any “snub” is “nonsense.” I hate that Harry’s spox even has to deal with this BS, but it’s funny how this short clip completely overshadowed the whole-ass Trooping the Colour.

PS… I’m including the fantastic Nike ad which was released after the Knicks won. It’s beautiful and a fantastic use of the Billy Joel song.

Spike Lee denies Prince Harry’s handshake in awkward Knicks vs. Spurs game interaction https://t.co/QJ03Vm9YOj pic.twitter.com/5hjIJ7vLEI — Page Six (@PageSix) June 14, 2026