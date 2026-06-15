Tyra Banks sues Netflix over ‘Reality Check: America’s Next Top Model’ documentary

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, the three-part documentary series about the model competition/reality show that ran from 2003-2018, came out on Netflix in February. Former contestants, judges, and producers were interviewed, with the majority of them acknowledging that ANTM has not aged well. From makeovers that forced contestants to undergo permanent cosmetic/medical procedures, to photo shoot concepts that were wildly insensitive (racially, and otherwise), the show is super cringe today. For the most part, the judges — mentors Jay Manuel & Miss J. Alexander, and photographer Nigel Barker — found a truthful way to take a certain amount of pride in their work, while also fully owning up to the awful moments that would (thankfully) never fly today. The person who absolutely failed at this task was ANTM creator, executive producer, and host Tyra Banks. Tyra came across as wanting all the praise and none of the blame. But unlike ANTM, Tyra didn’t call the shots on Reality Check. She obviously didn’t like the way she came off because on Saturday she sued Netflix for defamation, alleging they edited her interviews “to support a false narrative.” Girl, takes one to know one!
“Tyra Banks participated in the Netflix documentary series America’s Next Top Model (‘ANTM’) because she believed viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show’s legacy — its successes and its shortcomings,” the filing reportedly reads. “There are aspects of the show for which Ms. Banks takes accountability and she wanted ANTM viewers to hear that from her directly. Going into her interview, Ms. Banks did not limit the ANTM topics the interviewer could ask,” the lawsuit continues. During a three-and-a-half interview, Ms. Banks answered questions about the show’s groundbreaking history, including criticism of decisions she would approach differently today.”
Netflix has not publicly addressed Banks’ lawsuit. Us Weekly reached out to a spokesperson for the company for comment.
Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which premiered on February 16, featured rare interviews with executive producers Banks and Ken Mok and former judges Jay Manuel, Miss J. Alexander and Nigel Barker as they broke down the reality competition’s best — and worst — moments.
Contestants also opened up about their experiences behind the scenes, which included discrimination, sexual assault and more shocking claims. Whitney Thompson, Giselle Samson, Shannon Stewart, Shandi Sullivan, Danielle Evans and Keenyah Hill were some of the alums who weighed in on their experience.
“I wanted to fight against the fashion industry. One day, this idea just hit me. What if I created a show where you saw what it took to become a model,” Banks explained in the three-part special. “And for this show to represent not all white, not all skinny and to just show all the differences and all the different types of beauties. I had a feeling that I was gonna change the beauty world.”
When asked about the show’s controversial challenges, Banks referred to it as “dumb s***,” adding, “I didn’t think it was controversial. I was in my own little bubble in my head. Looking at the show now through the 2020 lens, it is an issue and I understand 100 percent why.”
…“Looking at that show through the lens of today, it’s like, ‘Why did you do that?’ I thank you for that. That is the only way you can change. That is the only way you get better is by somebody calling you out on your s***,” Banks said. “It is important. I was to let you know that I want you guys to be just as open as I am now by getting called on my s*** by when somebody calls you out on yours. Because that day will come and continue to evolve. Because that’s what we’re all doing.”
One of the most harrowing moments from Reality Check is when former contestant Shandi Sullivan recounts filming in Italy for cycle 2. The models were paired with sexy Italian men (who knows, maybe some were priest models) who scootered the ladies around town to appointments. At the end of the day, the men hung out at the models’ living quarters and partied throughout the night. Shandi, who was in a relationship at the time, says she was plied with alcohol and passed out when one of the men sexually assaulted her… and production filmed the whole thing without intervening. Worse yet, when the episode aired, it was edited to make it look like Shandi consciously cheated. Oh, and the night after this incident, Tyra stopped by to chat with the girls about not being promiscuous.
And now Tyra has the nerve to cry that she was edited to look bad?? I hope a judge dismisses this case. Tyra can nurse her sore feelings over a hot ice cream in bed. Meanwhile, I dare the filmmakers to release the full footage of their three-and-a-half-hour interview with Tyra. Methinks it wouldn’t have the exonerating impact Tyra’s lawsuit alleges it would.
photos courtesy of Netflix via Netflix Press
I guess it’s all about the footage they have. Which can be used in the case. If there’s anything she says about taking accountability or having regret and they purposely left it out, could she have a case? Idk? But whew that SA incident should’ve been prosecuted irt, omg.
I will never understand why these people just can’t say, “i am so sorry and i will do better”.
Narcissistic Tyra is a legend in her own mind at this point. That show didn’t help contestants develop successful modeling careers
ANTM made money money for Tyra and the other producers.
The producers and/or hosts should be held more accountable. They took advantage of young women, many of them inexperienced in this industry, and bullied and abused them for kicks and ratings. Filming Shandi when she was at her most vulnerable and then blaming her for the SA incident was horrifying. Tyra yelling at Tiffany Richardson was gross and inappropriate. Another model (I can’t remember her name now) complained to Jay about feeling uncomfortable in a photo shoot where two men were touching her and he thought she was being unprofessional. And then of course the constant fat-shaming of models who like to eat…food. Tyra needs to take a seat on this one. That show was atrocious.
I remember the Shandi incident at the time. I didn’t think it was sexual assault but I do remember feeling it was so gross that Tyra tried to shame her the next day. Now looking back you do realise that she was too drunk to consent.
As for that model who was having to deal with the other model being sexually inappropriate with her on a shoot, I can see how they would just think she just needs to handle it and get on with it but she was inexperienced and she shouldn’t have had to deal with this. The situation only came about because she was on the show. They could have helped her and shown her how to deal with this in a way that would be protective towards her.
As for her shouting at Tiffany, that was just so over the top that it did instantly become a meme (or as soon as memes became a thing, that became a meme), as it was so unnecessary. There were so many other instances like that and it did just feel in that case she was just doing that for her own kicks.
Ever since I watched cycle 4 as a kid I thought what they did to Keenyah was hideous. She was super classy and professional when she set her boundaries. She wasn’t bratty or unprofessional at all. She didn’t stop the photoshoot for more than 30 seconds.
So I guess the hot ice cream is not doing well? Does she blame the docuseries for the failure? She comes across as a narcissist. She hasn’t learned a thing from this.
I listened to the audible series that was done a few years ago and some of the contestants said they couldn’t book jobs due to their association with the show.
There was a stigma around the show.
What they don’t tell you is those girls were 18 year olds who didn’t know who Karl Lagerfeld was or how to pronounce Christian Lacroix looking for careers in high fashion without having the looks or bodies and coming from a show everyone in fashion laughed at.
My point is if those girls had ever been serious about wanting to model they wouldn’t have done ANTM. The stigma was no secret. We talked about it back then in fashion forums. If you knew about models, you knew about that. The girls had no idea about the industry they were walking into. That and also, most girls on ANTM didn’t actually look like hih fashion 00s models. That era was peak anorexia and eastern European sickly look. It was a very specific look few girls in top model actually had. Lots of ANTM girls did thrive in more commercial careers and less famous markets.
The stuff about being plied with alcohol and no one intervening and continuing to film sounds like an episode of Law and Order: SVU.
It’s ironic to see a reality tv producer complain about editing and having her words taken out of context.
That being said, the doc was biased and actually lied a lot. Like they made it look like Tyra went there and shamed Shandi the next day. If you watch the episode it was actually Shandi who brought up the topic. The doc was way too easy on Mr Jay.
There’s lots to criticize about ANTM but ever since the show was “canceled” people have been pushing a lot of demonstrably false accusations against it.
The Shandi situation was awful though.
My best friends sister was on this horrible show, they told her after she had successfully auditioned to shave her head bald so she could stand out and then when she went on the show they judged her for not having hair. Tyra and everybody involved with this show were just bad people and no lawsuit is gonna convince me or anyone else that they aren’t.
Well. It worked for mango… Malignant narcissists have every excuse in the book to justify their behavior and dodge outcomes. Has no one ever explained the Streisand effect and discovery to this horrible woman? TEAM NETFLIX!
Trya’s deluded.
Tyra hasn’t aged well.