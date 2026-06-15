Tyra Banks sues Netflix over ‘Reality Check: America’s Next Top Model’ documentary



Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, the three-part documentary series about the model competition/reality show that ran from 2003-2018, came out on Netflix in February. Former contestants, judges, and producers were interviewed, with the majority of them acknowledging that ANTM has not aged well. From makeovers that forced contestants to undergo permanent cosmetic/medical procedures, to photo shoot concepts that were wildly insensitive (racially, and otherwise), the show is super cringe today. For the most part, the judges — mentors Jay Manuel & Miss J. Alexander, and photographer Nigel Barker — found a truthful way to take a certain amount of pride in their work, while also fully owning up to the awful moments that would (thankfully) never fly today. The person who absolutely failed at this task was ANTM creator, executive producer, and host Tyra Banks. Tyra came across as wanting all the praise and none of the blame. But unlike ANTM, Tyra didn’t call the shots on Reality Check. She obviously didn’t like the way she came off because on Saturday she sued Netflix for defamation, alleging they edited her interviews “to support a false narrative.” Girl, takes one to know one!

“Tyra Banks participated in the Netflix documentary series America’s Next Top Model (‘ANTM’) because she believed viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show’s legacy — its successes and its shortcomings,” the filing reportedly reads. “There are aspects of the show for which Ms. Banks takes accountability and she wanted ANTM viewers to hear that from her directly. Going into her interview, Ms. Banks did not limit the ANTM topics the interviewer could ask,” the lawsuit continues. During a three-and-a-half interview, Ms. Banks answered questions about the show’s groundbreaking history, including criticism of decisions she would approach differently today.” Netflix has not publicly addressed Banks’ lawsuit. Us Weekly reached out to a spokesperson for the company for comment. Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which premiered on February 16, featured rare interviews with executive producers Banks and Ken Mok and former judges Jay Manuel, Miss J. Alexander and Nigel Barker as they broke down the reality competition’s best — and worst — moments. Contestants also opened up about their experiences behind the scenes, which included discrimination, sexual assault and more shocking claims. Whitney Thompson, Giselle Samson, Shannon Stewart, Shandi Sullivan, Danielle Evans and Keenyah Hill were some of the alums who weighed in on their experience. “I wanted to fight against the fashion industry. One day, this idea just hit me. What if I created a show where you saw what it took to become a model,” Banks explained in the three-part special. “And for this show to represent not all white, not all skinny and to just show all the differences and all the different types of beauties. I had a feeling that I was gonna change the beauty world.” When asked about the show’s controversial challenges, Banks referred to it as “dumb s***,” adding, “I didn’t think it was controversial. I was in my own little bubble in my head. Looking at the show now through the 2020 lens, it is an issue and I understand 100 percent why.” …“Looking at that show through the lens of today, it’s like, ‘Why did you do that?’ I thank you for that. That is the only way you can change. That is the only way you get better is by somebody calling you out on your s***,” Banks said. “It is important. I was to let you know that I want you guys to be just as open as I am now by getting called on my s*** by when somebody calls you out on yours. Because that day will come and continue to evolve. Because that’s what we’re all doing.”

[From Us Weekly]

One of the most harrowing moments from Reality Check is when former contestant Shandi Sullivan recounts filming in Italy for cycle 2. The models were paired with sexy Italian men (who knows, maybe some were priest models) who scootered the ladies around town to appointments. At the end of the day, the men hung out at the models’ living quarters and partied throughout the night. Shandi, who was in a relationship at the time, says she was plied with alcohol and passed out when one of the men sexually assaulted her… and production filmed the whole thing without intervening. Worse yet, when the episode aired, it was edited to make it look like Shandi consciously cheated. Oh, and the night after this incident, Tyra stopped by to chat with the girls about not being promiscuous.

And now Tyra has the nerve to cry that she was edited to look bad?? I hope a judge dismisses this case. Tyra can nurse her sore feelings over a hot ice cream in bed. Meanwhile, I dare the filmmakers to release the full footage of their three-and-a-half-hour interview with Tyra. Methinks it wouldn’t have the exonerating impact Tyra’s lawsuit alleges it would.