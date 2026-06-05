Prince Andrew drove around Sandringham with enormous bruises on his face

What is with members of the British royal family and their mysterious head trauma and facial bruises? In March 2024, Princess Anne’s husband Tim Laurence turned up at an event with a suspicious-looking black eye – his right eye. Then in June 2024, Princess Anne had some kind of traumatic head injury at her home, Gatcombe Park. We heard that she was kicked in the head by a horse. Even after being hospitalized for a full week and suffering memory loss, they still made her work with bruises still visible on her face. Well, two years later, and the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew was seen driving around Norfolk with huge, angry-looking bruises all around his left eye.
This is insane. While I know Andrew is a pathetic figure, I don’t think he’d go as far as applying bruise makeup and/or purposefully falling face-first into a door for sympathy. Something happened and it was bad.
Soon after these photos were published and everyone was like “WTF,” sources were quickly sent out to minimize whatever this is. A source told the Daily Mail that the bruise is “not a cause for concern” and that there is “no drama” unfolding. The Mail raised the possibility that Andrew could be on blood thinners, and while it’s true blood thinners increase the likelihood of bruising, something pretty major happened to Andrew’s face.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
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Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Buckingham Palace has announced Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has been stripped of all military titles and patronages and will no longer use his HRH title as he defends his sexual abuse case as a private citizen.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal Prince Andrew takes an early morning ride out in Windsor, UK.
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Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Duke of York
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Andrew pictured taking advantage of the warm spring weather by enjoying a horse ride before driving out of Windsor Castle.
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal Prince Andrew spotted driving his car out in Windsor, England.
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal Prince Andrew spotted driving his car out in Windsor, England.
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Andrew is all smiles as he enjoys a leisurely horseback ride through Windsor, accompanied by a companion on a crisp day out in the countryside.
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Martha’s Vineyard, MA **FILE PHOTOS** A previously unseen photograph featuring Prince Andrew, Peter Mandelson and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has surfaced among documents released by the United States Department of Justice.
The image the first known photograph showing all three men together depicts them seated around a wooden deck table with mugs decorated with the U.S. flag placed in front of them. No time, date, or location for the photograph has been provided in the documents.
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If you took a punch to the right eye — as both Tim & Andrew have done — it would logically have been landed by someone who favours his left arm / hand. Hmmmmm …. And who has a well documented history of physically attacking members of the family? Hmmmmmm.
I hope he got his arse kicked
Camilla finally had enough booze and ran out of patience
Did William beat him up? Based on all the stories, it seems Will has problems controlling his rage.
Exactly what I was going to say lol. Another one William is very close to possibly.
Right before the wedding.
Funny how that was my first thought also..
I think William is left-handed. Because my first thought upon seeing these photos is that a lefty punched him in the face. Oh well, too bad so sad, however it happened.
I see him and all I think of is Virginia and her heartache and the other girls he abused and assaulted. He can rot on earth and later in Hell.
You need to read the comments on insta 😂 he tried to dress himself for the first time or William is left handed 🤚😂😂😂
In the top picture he looks exactly like his mother
I actually thought he looked just like Porchey in the top photo. 👀
I thought Andrew looked liked the fat controller off Thomas the tank engine.
This happened despite having a royal protection officer?
RPO’s don’t protect them from their own family members. I would guess they’re not in the same spaces — in private — when family are present.
William doesn’t need to visit Marsh Farm and break a knuckle, he could inflict greater harm in other ways and he knows it.
Andrew’s corruption goes very deep, I wonder if 1. he tried fleeing or 2. selling out the wrong person (he knows plenty of billionaire’s flaws from Epsteins.) The security officers probably exist for Charles’ control, not Andrew’s protection. DM claimed a while back that he’d tried fleeing in the night once but was stopped. Indeed Anne and Edward’s worry about Andrew’s “mental” health may be because they know how feckless and uncontrolled of an idiot he is.
he could have tripped and hit the side of his face, it might just look bad because his skin bruises easily and hard be likely on blood thinners and he’s a bit older.
My mom fell getting out of bed and it looked bad.
This is my pet theory: he fell while high or drunk, and the RF can’t admit it because they don’t want to reveal he has a substance abuse problem.
Yes, that happened to my mother, too
Meanwhile, Virginia is still dead.
This is all that needs to be said.
Why you gotta make me root for Prince William?
🤣😂😅
Week over, I’m done. (Thanks for the giggle, Chaine!)
We need a like button this is great!
I have been giggling about this all morning. My husband just asked me what was so funny. I just replied “ my celebitchy pals make me so happy”.
Gossip is anathema to him so this is my place and you guys are my people! I’m so grateful to have you!
🙂 I feel the same way!
Well. If he is on blood thinners and had even a minor mishap, the bruising would look like he had a catastrophic injury and take ages to fully heal. Odd how everyone who would be queen/queen consort has either had a direct catastrophic injury (Anne), been smeared to hell and back by the rota (B, Eugenie, Meghan) or has a family member/spouse (E, B, An̈ne) who looks like they have been subjected to physical ab#se… England has always thrived under Queens compared to Kings and the current heir is grossly inept. It would be interesting to be a fly on the wall and see what is happening behind the scenes. Has Willy been told he is replaceable and been acting out?
Probably just had a fall.
The first thing I thought when I saw the images last night was that William had (again!) punched his uncle.
After reading this article, I think that it is also likely that one of his horses head butted him, on purpose or not (a quick swivel of the head while backing away would do it) – unless a member of the public punched him and they’re hushing it up. If #1, then I wonder what he did to piss William off: threaten to out some of William’s skeletons if he didn’t leave his daughters alone?
A nasty horse riding accident would be convenient and draw a line under matters that RF don’t want discussed so I suspect AMW needs to remember what happened to the 2nd son in Godfather 2 after momma died!
I read a while back that Charles had banned Pedo from the stables because those pap photos of Andrew on his merry rides were a terrible look. Who knows with these people, though, because they lie like rugs.
It would have needed to be a horse’s head. If he fell off, he would have injured his wrists or legs.
I likely have a bruise popping up on my left cheeckbone from my horse knee-ing me there while treating his hoof. Not even a nasty horse riding accident. My face apparently should not have been where it was.
Whatever happened to him, not an ounce of sympathy.
He probably got drunk and fell over. I’m sure he gets drunk most nights to celebrate his freedom.
Don’t know and don’t care what happened. But is there a line I can get in to get in on the action?
Sometimes good things happen to bad people.
And whatever happened here, I’m glad of it.
Interesting the idea that it was William that did it. or Andrew fell while under the influence.
most people’s protective mechanisms kick in if it’s a trip-and-fall or similar accidental event-the hands go up to protect the face. usually a black eye is the result of something else.
I’m trying to imagine the very specific way you’d have to fall to bruise your eye like that …
About 18 mos ago, I was walking my furry nephew, and we stopped on a corner. Another dog came out of a nearby house, and my dog LUNGED. I got pulled face first into the lamp post. I looked like Pedo for about 2 mos before it started to really fade out (and no, not on blood thinners). Although I got a concussion, thankfully I didn’t break the orbital bone(s).
To me, it looks like he was punched, or walked full speed into a doorway while drunk/high. Wouldn’t surprise me as he has nothing else to do all day.
OMG, that is wild!
The details are trivial. I just hope he keeps hurting.
“the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew ” is my new favorite thing to call him.
Well, Well, Well, maybe he needs to take up the 7min Tai chi exercises that are advertied all over the place, in order to defend against the Royal left hook. Left hook needs to see a shrink you cant go around beating up your elders.
Hoping the teddy bear collection was not placed exactly, he mouthed off and a servant knocked him out cold.
why on earth would he allow himself to be photographed looking like that way? He has no job, no royal duties, etc. Stay home, out of sight for however long it takes to heal. No one would notice if he wasn’t seen for months. Kate, who does have a job and royal duties, does it all the time. She’s gotta give Andy some pointers on how to disappear for months on end.
Maybe he went to the doctor? Otherwise, yeah, I agree, why not just stay home until your face heals.
@ DayDrinker, this is what I find odd as well. It’s almost as if he’s being paraded around. They could have used a car with tinted windows.
‘The Mail raised the possibility…’? Couldn’t they, you know, investigate? Did they forget how to do real reporting? Did they ever know how to do real reporting?
I’d like a good look at William’s hands today…
Could Andrew have done it to himself to garner sympathy?