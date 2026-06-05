Prince Andrew drove around Sandringham with enormous bruises on his face

What is with members of the British royal family and their mysterious head trauma and facial bruises? In March 2024, Princess Anne’s husband Tim Laurence turned up at an event with a suspicious-looking black eye – his right eye. Then in June 2024, Princess Anne had some kind of traumatic head injury at her home, Gatcombe Park. We heard that she was kicked in the head by a horse. Even after being hospitalized for a full week and suffering memory loss, they still made her work with bruises still visible on her face. Well, two years later, and the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew was seen driving around Norfolk with huge, angry-looking bruises all around his left eye.

😳 Former Prince Andrew spotted with massive bruise on his face. https://t.co/5iawIMiqHP pic.twitter.com/oSwR8fdQWN — TMZ (@TMZ) June 4, 2026

This is insane. While I know Andrew is a pathetic figure, I don’t think he’d go as far as applying bruise makeup and/or purposefully falling face-first into a door for sympathy. Something happened and it was bad.

Soon after these photos were published and everyone was like “WTF,” sources were quickly sent out to minimize whatever this is. A source told the Daily Mail that the bruise is “not a cause for concern” and that there is “no drama” unfolding. The Mail raised the possibility that Andrew could be on blood thinners, and while it’s true blood thinners increase the likelihood of bruising, something pretty major happened to Andrew’s face.

🚨 PICTURED: Former Prince Andrew with a large bruise on his face earlier today pic.twitter.com/ycidUrKcL1 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 4, 2026