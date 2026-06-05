Prince Andrew drove around Sandringham with enormous bruises on his face

What is with members of the British royal family and their mysterious head trauma and facial bruises? In March 2024, Princess Anne’s husband Tim Laurence turned up at an event with a suspicious-looking black eye – his right eye. Then in June 2024, Princess Anne had some kind of traumatic head injury at her home, Gatcombe Park. We heard that she was kicked in the head by a horse. Even after being hospitalized for a full week and suffering memory loss, they still made her work with bruises still visible on her face. Well, two years later, and the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew was seen driving around Norfolk with huge, angry-looking bruises all around his left eye.

This is insane. While I know Andrew is a pathetic figure, I don’t think he’d go as far as applying bruise makeup and/or purposefully falling face-first into a door for sympathy. Something happened and it was bad.

Soon after these photos were published and everyone was like “WTF,” sources were quickly sent out to minimize whatever this is. A source told the Daily Mail that the bruise is “not a cause for concern” and that there is “no drama” unfolding. The Mail raised the possibility that Andrew could be on blood thinners, and while it’s true blood thinners increase the likelihood of bruising, something pretty major happened to Andrew’s face.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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50 Responses to “Prince Andrew drove around Sandringham with enormous bruises on his face”

  1. YankeeDoodles says:
    June 5, 2026 at 7:29 am

    If you took a punch to the right eye — as both Tim & Andrew have done — it would logically have been landed by someone who favours his left arm / hand. Hmmmmm …. And who has a well documented history of physically attacking members of the family? Hmmmmmm.

    Reply
  2. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    June 5, 2026 at 7:32 am

    Did William beat him up? Based on all the stories, it seems Will has problems controlling his rage.

    Reply
    • DouchesOfCambridge says:
      June 5, 2026 at 7:37 am

      Exactly what I was going to say lol. Another one William is very close to possibly.
      Right before the wedding.

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      June 5, 2026 at 7:56 am

      Funny how that was my first thought also..

      Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      June 5, 2026 at 10:00 am

      I think William is left-handed. Because my first thought upon seeing these photos is that a lefty punched him in the face. Oh well, too bad so sad, however it happened.

      Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    June 5, 2026 at 7:33 am

    I see him and all I think of is Virginia and her heartache and the other girls he abused and assaulted. He can rot on earth and later in Hell.

    Reply
  4. Alla says:
    June 5, 2026 at 7:33 am

    You need to read the comments on insta 😂 he tried to dress himself for the first time or William is left handed 🤚😂😂😂

    Reply
  5. Ana Maria says:
    June 5, 2026 at 7:38 am

    In the top picture he looks exactly like his mother

    Reply
  6. Truthiness says:
    June 5, 2026 at 7:41 am

    This happened despite having a royal protection officer?

    Reply
    • YankeeDoodles says:
      June 5, 2026 at 7:44 am

      RPO’s don’t protect them from their own family members. I would guess they’re not in the same spaces — in private — when family are present.

      Reply
      • Truthiness says:
        June 5, 2026 at 2:41 pm

        William doesn’t need to visit Marsh Farm and break a knuckle, he could inflict greater harm in other ways and he knows it.

        Andrew’s corruption goes very deep, I wonder if 1. he tried fleeing or 2. selling out the wrong person (he knows plenty of billionaire’s flaws from Epsteins.) The security officers probably exist for Charles’ control, not Andrew’s protection. DM claimed a while back that he’d tried fleeing in the night once but was stopped. Indeed Anne and Edward’s worry about Andrew’s “mental” health may be because they know how feckless and uncontrolled of an idiot he is.

  7. cws says:
    June 5, 2026 at 7:49 am

    he could have tripped and hit the side of his face, it might just look bad because his skin bruises easily and hard be likely on blood thinners and he’s a bit older.
    My mom fell getting out of bed and it looked bad.

    Reply
  8. IdlesAtCranky says:
    June 5, 2026 at 7:51 am

    Meanwhile, Virginia is still dead.

    Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    June 5, 2026 at 7:54 am

    Why you gotta make me root for Prince William?

    Reply
  10. Tn democrat says:
    June 5, 2026 at 8:06 am

    Well. If he is on blood thinners and had even a minor mishap, the bruising would look like he had a catastrophic injury and take ages to fully heal. Odd how everyone who would be queen/queen consort has either had a direct catastrophic injury (Anne), been smeared to hell and back by the rota (B, Eugenie, Meghan) or has a family member/spouse (E, B, An̈ne) who looks like they have been subjected to physical ab#se… England has always thrived under Queens compared to Kings and the current heir is grossly inept. It would be interesting to be a fly on the wall and see what is happening behind the scenes. Has Willy been told he is replaceable and been acting out?

    Reply
  11. sunniside up says:
    June 5, 2026 at 8:07 am

    Probably just had a fall.

    Reply
  12. Magdalena says:
    June 5, 2026 at 8:21 am

    The first thing I thought when I saw the images last night was that William had (again!) punched his uncle.

    After reading this article, I think that it is also likely that one of his horses head butted him, on purpose or not (a quick swivel of the head while backing away would do it) – unless a member of the public punched him and they’re hushing it up. If #1, then I wonder what he did to piss William off: threaten to out some of William’s skeletons if he didn’t leave his daughters alone?

    Reply
  13. Lady Digby says:
    June 5, 2026 at 8:42 am

    A nasty horse riding accident would be convenient and draw a line under matters that RF don’t want discussed so I suspect AMW needs to remember what happened to the 2nd son in Godfather 2 after momma died!

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      June 5, 2026 at 1:03 pm

      I read a while back that Charles had banned Pedo from the stables because those pap photos of Andrew on his merry rides were a terrible look. Who knows with these people, though, because they lie like rugs.

      It would have needed to be a horse’s head. If he fell off, he would have injured his wrists or legs.

      Reply
    • Minerva says:
      June 5, 2026 at 8:21 pm

      I likely have a bruise popping up on my left cheeckbone from my horse knee-ing me there while treating his hoof. Not even a nasty horse riding accident. My face apparently should not have been where it was.

      Reply
  14. MY3CENTS says:
    June 5, 2026 at 8:43 am

    Whatever happened to him, not an ounce of sympathy.

    Reply
  15. M says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:11 am

    He probably got drunk and fell over. I’m sure he gets drunk most nights to celebrate his freedom.

    Reply
  16. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:15 am

    Don’t know and don’t care what happened. But is there a line I can get in to get in on the action?

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    June 5, 2026 at 10:00 am

    Sometimes good things happen to bad people.

    And whatever happened here, I’m glad of it.

    Reply
  18. maisie says:
    June 5, 2026 at 10:12 am

    Interesting the idea that it was William that did it. or Andrew fell while under the influence.

    most people’s protective mechanisms kick in if it’s a trip-and-fall or similar accidental event-the hands go up to protect the face. usually a black eye is the result of something else.

    Reply
    • apostrophe says:
      June 5, 2026 at 11:11 am

      I’m trying to imagine the very specific way you’d have to fall to bruise your eye like that …

      Reply
    • 2131Jan says:
      June 5, 2026 at 11:36 am

      About 18 mos ago, I was walking my furry nephew, and we stopped on a corner. Another dog came out of a nearby house, and my dog LUNGED. I got pulled face first into the lamp post. I looked like Pedo for about 2 mos before it started to really fade out (and no, not on blood thinners). Although I got a concussion, thankfully I didn’t break the orbital bone(s).

      To me, it looks like he was punched, or walked full speed into a doorway while drunk/high. Wouldn’t surprise me as he has nothing else to do all day.

      Reply
  19. Meghan says:
    June 5, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    The details are trivial. I just hope he keeps hurting.

    Reply
  20. pamspam says:
    June 5, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    “the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew ” is my new favorite thing to call him.

    Reply
  21. Lili says:
    June 5, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    Well, Well, Well, maybe he needs to take up the 7min Tai chi exercises that are advertied all over the place, in order to defend against the Royal left hook. Left hook needs to see a shrink you cant go around beating up your elders.

    Reply
  22. Karmaflower says:
    June 5, 2026 at 1:39 pm

    Hoping the teddy bear collection was not placed exactly, he mouthed off and a servant knocked him out cold.

    Reply
  23. Day Drinker says:
    June 5, 2026 at 1:54 pm

    why on earth would he allow himself to be photographed looking like that way? He has no job, no royal duties, etc. Stay home, out of sight for however long it takes to heal. No one would notice if he wasn’t seen for months. Kate, who does have a job and royal duties, does it all the time. She’s gotta give Andy some pointers on how to disappear for months on end.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 5, 2026 at 2:05 pm

      Maybe he went to the doctor? Otherwise, yeah, I agree, why not just stay home until your face heals.

      Reply
    • RavenBlue says:
      June 5, 2026 at 11:59 pm

      @ DayDrinker, this is what I find odd as well. It’s almost as if he’s being paraded around. They could have used a car with tinted windows.

      Reply
  24. BeanieBean says:
    June 5, 2026 at 1:56 pm

    ‘The Mail raised the possibility…’? Couldn’t they, you know, investigate? Did they forget how to do real reporting? Did they ever know how to do real reporting?

    Reply
  25. Elizabeth Phillips says:
    June 5, 2026 at 1:56 pm

    I’d like a good look at William’s hands today…

    Reply
  26. Jferber says:
    June 5, 2026 at 4:43 pm

    Could Andrew have done it to himself to garner sympathy?

    Reply

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