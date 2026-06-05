Princess Beatrice & Eugenie have been living rent-free in London for years

On Thursday, Britain’s National Audit Office released a report about royal residences and how much it costs the British taxpayer to lavishly house all of these royals and royal-adjacents. There are several storylines, but one of the biggest and loudest is that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have never paid any kind of rent on their London homes. Since both women were in their early 20s, they’ve had London homes – Eugenie in Ivy Cottage (in the Kensington Palace complex) and Beatrice in a St. James’s Palace apartment. All of this time, and neither of them has paid a dime.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been living in royal palaces for free with the King personally paying their rent for years – despite carrying out no royal duties. Princess Eugenie, 36, lives at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace and Princess Beatrice, 37, has an apartment in St James’s Palace. A report by public spending watchdog the National Audit Office unearthed some of the cosy deals that working – and non-working – royals have benefited from when it comes to housing. The findings also revealed that both princesses also benefited from reduced rental rates from old market valuations. Neither of them are a working royal and neither receives funding through the Sovereign Grant, which is paid from Crown Estate profits. Instead, their rent is covered entirely by Charles through the Privy Purse, funded by income from the Duchy of Lancaster. Until this year, Eugenie’s rent was based on a 2018 valuation, while Beatrice’s was based on a 2020 valuation.

[From The Sun]

The Royalist had some additional details – Beatrice’s rent for her four-bedroom SJP apartment was apparently held at £20K a year, which was entirely paid for by the monarch via the Duchy of Lancaster. Same with Eugenie and Ivy Cottage, although those KP cottages are almost always “rent-free” – they’re given out as “grace-and-favor” homes to senior staff and minor royals. I don’t believe Prince Harry paid any rent on Nottingham Cottage either. It feels like Beatrice’s SJP apartment is more egregious, especially because that apartment is apparently quite spacious. While it’s a “scandal” that Beatrice and Eugenie were living rent-free – or that Charles was “paying” their meager rent himself – it’s also a huge scandal that there are so many empty royal apartments and cottages in London. Like… I don’t think most people actually care that Beatrice and Eugenie have homes on royal property, it’s that they’re not really paying for those homes.