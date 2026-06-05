“Elmo got dragged for not explicitly supporting the Knicks” links

Elmo, a New Yorker, refused to loudly support the Knicks, and now New Yorkers and Knicks fans are dragging that poor puppet all over the internet. [Buzzfeed]
Doja Cat called Elon Musk a “barrel-chested Ewok.” [OMG Blog]
Why did Slender Man fail where Backrooms succeeded? [Pajiba]
Variety’s Power of Women event was in London & Hannah Waddingham was honored. [LaineyGossip]
Madonna performed for Pride. [Just Jared]
Tom Holland keeps turning down SNL hosting offers. [Socialite Life]
Duchess Meghan is going to love Ralph Lauren’s new collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
Chase Infiniti looked cute in Oude Waag. [RCFA]
More merch for The Simpsons. [Seriously OMG]
A three-week reality show marriage? Shocking! [Starcasm]
Rest in peace, James Hardy. [Hollywood Life]
This isn’t the time for sportsmanship Elmo. These streets ain’t sesame
— B-Lo Christ (@BLoLovesYou) June 4, 2026
sure elmo https://t.co/QEMwPRdKNH pic.twitter.com/CK63A35hfd
— The Ginger Swindler (@lilydsmith) June 3, 2026
I’m just here to support Elmo and the Ewoks! Be nice or keep their names outta your mouths 🤣
I’m not tolerating any Elmo slander, lol.
Happy weekend Celebitches! I’m excited to vote early in the Democratic Primaries in Vegas/NV today after work! Made it this far, hopefully we’ll get to November and usher in that BLUE WAVE!
Yay. Have a great weekend butterflystella and all. All the just and joyful vibes to NV. 🌊
Well, Elmo did spend some time with the Philadelphia Phillies recently.
Let them keep Elmo’s name out of their mouths. The bullies!!!
God, I wish Elmo were president. At least there would be some kindness in that office.