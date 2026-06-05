“Elmo got dragged for not explicitly supporting the Knicks” links

Elmo, a New Yorker, refused to loudly support the Knicks, and now New Yorkers and Knicks fans are dragging that poor puppet all over the internet. [Buzzfeed]
Doja Cat called Elon Musk a “barrel-chested Ewok.” [OMG Blog]
Why did Slender Man fail where Backrooms succeeded? [Pajiba]
Variety’s Power of Women event was in London & Hannah Waddingham was honored. [LaineyGossip]
Madonna performed for Pride. [Just Jared]
Tom Holland keeps turning down SNL hosting offers. [Socialite Life]
Duchess Meghan is going to love Ralph Lauren’s new collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
Chase Infiniti looked cute in Oude Waag. [RCFA]
More merch for The Simpsons. [Seriously OMG]
A three-week reality show marriage? Shocking! [Starcasm]
Rest in peace, James Hardy. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Elmo got dragged for not explicitly supporting the Knicks” links”

  1. JanetDR says:
    June 5, 2026 at 12:45 pm

    I’m just here to support Elmo and the Ewoks! Be nice or keep their names outta your mouths 🤣

    Reply
  2. Tuesday says:
    June 5, 2026 at 3:47 pm

    I’m not tolerating any Elmo slander, lol.

    Reply
  3. butterflystella says:
    June 5, 2026 at 3:48 pm

    Happy weekend Celebitches! I’m excited to vote early in the Democratic Primaries in Vegas/NV today after work! Made it this far, hopefully we’ll get to November and usher in that BLUE WAVE!

    Reply
    • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
      June 5, 2026 at 4:39 pm

      Yay. Have a great weekend butterflystella and all. All the just and joyful vibes to NV. 🌊

      Reply
  4. QuiteContrary says:
    June 5, 2026 at 3:57 pm

    Well, Elmo did spend some time with the Philadelphia Phillies recently.

    Reply
  5. Jferber says:
    June 5, 2026 at 4:12 pm

    Let them keep Elmo’s name out of their mouths. The bullies!!!

    Reply
  6. Jferber says:
    June 5, 2026 at 4:51 pm

    God, I wish Elmo were president. At least there would be some kindness in that office.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment