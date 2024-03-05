Princess Anne’s husband Tim Laurence turned up at an event with a black eye

Yesterday, there was a big service at Westminster Abbey for the 200th anniversary of The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). For such a big anniversary and such an important organization, you would think that some of the senior working royals would turn up for the service at the Abbey, right? Wrong. King Charles is still resting during his cancer treatments, Camilla is on vacation, Kate was setting up a photoshoot in Windsor and William was probably too drunk to attend a daytime service. They couldn’t even get Princess Anne to attend! But they got her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, and the poor Duke of Kent. The Duke of Kent was always a workhorse, but the poor man is 88 years old and he has mobility problems. He should have been allowed to retire gracefully years ago, but instead they told him to grab his cane and go to the Abbey and support his patronage. As for Sir Tim, he turned up to the service with a black eye??
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal’s husband, was sporting a black eye at a charity event at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The 69-year-old sustained the injury in a gardening incident involving some fencing at the weekend, according to royal sources.
Sir Tim did not let the shiner put him off attending the service marking the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), for which he is a vice president.
The ceremony was also attended by the Duke of Kent, 88, the president of the RNLI, who signed the charity’s 200th pledge scroll alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster. The Archbishop hailed RNLI staff as “models for everyone” who “risk their lives for those who are not known to them”.
Like… I can understand how someone can give themselves a black eye from doing regular domestic or gardening tasks, actually. Pull a weed too hard and you accidentally punch yourself, or you slip or turn the wrong way and conk your head. I get it. But given everything else happening with this family, 2024 is shaping up to be Final Destination: Royal Edition. Charles’s cancer, Kate’s surgery, Kate’s “trampoline injury” last year, William’s neck bruises, Camilla’s exhaustion, Fergie’s skin cancer, and on and on.
As many have said before, the ancestors are coming for the House of Windsor.
They are looking so old and fragile right now
Or, Prince William strikes again.
Wtf is happening
Dude can’t control his incandescence
You mean Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Stuarts?
Jeez. BRF is turning into Fight Club…and what happens at Fight Club…
😂😂😂 I am wheezing at this!
Me too!!! This is hilarious.
MOLLY!!!!!! HAHAHAAHAH!!!!!! I’m hollering!! I immediately thought “he said something sassy to Anne, and she let it rip”. LOL
💀💀💀
Wow they sure are going deep into what family members are left with this one. How’s that slimmed down monarchy working out for you Chuckles.
Since they are Pres and VP of this org, their attendance makes sense. Getting Tim (who actually earned his military titles) is better value than the rest anyway.
The Duke of Kent also served in the military for over 20 years.
I gave myself a black eye once by actually walking into a door (the classic excuse given in domestic violence situations) my husband refused to go anywhere with me until that shiner calmed itself down. I totally believe an 88 yr old man can give himself a black eye, and at that age bruises definitely happen for very minor things. But that said, wow, it’s literally one damn thing after another for this family now!
It’s actually Tim Laurence with the black eye, not the Duke of Kent. Though Tim is getting up there in years, too. The Duke is the one with the cane.
Haha Sue, I got a black eye from bumping into a plastic divider when my cab got into an accident the same week my then toddler got a huge egg-sized lump on his head from literally running into a wall. My 6’3″ husband said if he walked down the street with both us he would be immediately arrested.
My then 15 month old gave themselves a black eye on the playground one afternoon. She was running in a sandbox and tripped over her own feet. She hit her head on some toy. Three days later, she had a regular checkup with her pediatrician. I was getting such dirty looks on the bus the whole way there. We go through the checkup and this darling child was climbing everything and took a flying leap off the exam table into the doctor’s arms. At the end of the exam, the doctor asked me “How did she get the black eye?” At 15 months, the child only had about 6 words – and two of them were “NO” and “DOWN” (short for “put me down”), so she couldn’t tell anyone what happened. I told the doctor about the playground accident and she laughed at me. “I had to ask. I have a kid exactly like her and I knew it was going to be something like that. But I did have to ask.”
The child grew up to be a hockey player (a goalie, at that) and has ADHD. Neither fact surprised either me or the pediatrician.
Wow does The Crown showrunner really want to wait another 20 years!??
Yeah, it’s crazy at this point.
What a cluster-F clown show. Yep, let the royal rats rota keep trying to convince the world that Harry and Meghan are the problem. I won’t be surprised at all if he got that shiner from Anne. They’ve done a good job of cleaning up her image, making her look like the golden woman. But the bar is pretty low for that family of misfits masquerading as royals.
LOL, I too think Anne socked him, LOL. That woman has a real violent streak in her and is as vile as her brothers so….. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ann is the perpetrator.
Been gardening all my life; friends and family while not ardent fans, are also known to put in a few hours gardening. Not one of us has given ourselves a black eye. Scratches yes, sore knees, sore backs, but no black eyes.
Did he poke his eye with a rake?
Getting poison ivy while gardening, yes, black eye pulling out weeds, never.
My mom did it – slipped and fell and hit her eye area and forehead. And an elderly woman I knew years ago tripped over a hose in the garden and bruised half her body. It happens.
So true, more accidents happen in the home than anywhere else. And trip and fall incidents are more prevalent among seniors.
Came here just to point out that it’s his right eye. That totally tracks with the fact that Rage Monster William is left handed. Just sayin’.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Maybe they know the monarchy is being abolished so they’re all auditioning for their own television hospital drama, The Sick House of Windsor.
I feel sorry for the Duke of Kent too. I hope he enjoyed himself at the ceremony. The Duke of Kent is much more useful than the heir to the throne, that’s for certain.
I actually felt sorry for him.
I feel like I am going way out on a limb here, but are Russians (or someone else, I jump to Russia because of Trump) showing them they mean business?
*Excuse me whilst I go don my tinfoil hat*
They must know that sending out another suspiciously injured royal right now won’t do anything to stop the rampant speculation, right?
Ok, so let’s speculate. Who among the left-behind royals would be in a position to even try to fill Harry’s shoes and approach Will if he’s really out of control? I say Edward, Sophie, Beatrice, Edo, Eugenie, Jack, Camilla, are immediately out; he wouldn’t respect anything coming from any of them. Andrew? lol as if. Tindall potentially, but I don’t think Mike would risk it.
So that leaves Anne and Tim Laurence, who absolutely seem like they would tell Will precisely to his face what his antics are doing to the family. And just like Harry with the dog bowl, Will may physically lash out in anger, resulting in a black eye.
Just saying. The royal family is welcome to stop this speculation simply by doing one (1) single thing that makes logical sense. Til then, pass the tinfoil.
Yes, I imagined this too. Wow. There was an article a few days ago that Anne should go to H&M’s and convince them to come back. I wonder if it was again a reverse story. Anna & her husband tried to talk to Will and that happened.
Saw a comment on X : Imagining Mr Incandescent going through the RF, member by member.
Can’t stop visualisation and continuously laughing 🤣🤣.
But seriously, two people in two days turning up with black eyes 👀 Kitty lookalike and this person 👀
And William with what looked like bruises on his neck the other day. Maybe Sir Tim had his hands wrapped around his throat.😉
Its like a Punch and Judy show come to life…….and I’m loving it.
And behind it all? Diana, working her magic.
They are just very old; stuff like that happens especially if you have older men who do not want to admit they are old and don’t want to slow down (ie my father who is 77 and still works everyday all day and who still plays hockey or my friend’s 71 year old father who went hunting in a tree blind all by himself and passed out and fell out of the tree breaking his hips, nose and ribs).
Yes, in my dad’s case, he swears his daily gardening and yard work keeps him alive. He has a huge vegetable garden and tills the ground BY HAND for spring planting. He trims his own fruit trees, harvests his crops, and cleans his swimming pool. He is 94.
The RF don’t deserve the benefit of the doubt, but I’ll allow for the possibility that the Duke of Kent really does want to do these events. I’ve seen it in my family where everyone wanted the senior to slow down but couldn’t/wouldn’t force them to. He may want to work until 90. Or he may feel duty-bound to try to pitch in and save the institution.
At this point, the Targaryens are starting to look like a very normal, healthy family, compared to the Windors.
Ok this one got me chuckling out loud. Fair comment!
My grandmother had a black eye for my mother’s retirement party; she had been trying to move a tree.
I think the Duke of Gloucester is such a cute old man.
I’m not surprised that they only got the D-list royals to turn up: the RNLI has become controversial in recent years because they refuse to stop rescuing asylum seekers and migrants in the Channel. The Tory government I believe has threatened legal action against RNLI specifically, and of course they want to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda in breach of international law. Even if more of the A team were healthy, I don’t think they’d have turned up for fear of being seen giving their imprimatur to *checks notes* rescuing migrants at risk of drowning.
Perhaps Diana’s revenge and Meghan’s ancestors are dishing the House of Windsor the payback they so richly deserve. #AbolishTheMonarchy #PowerToThePeople
It is so interesting to me that what ends the monarchy won’t be a revolution or that the citizens of the UK become enlightened and demand it…. it will end because the best minds advising the crown destroyed a generation of children with their manipulations and cold advice. Both abused and indulged to the point of madness, the abuse was SOP by the time Harry met Megan, and they became the newest cannon fodder.
So here we are, a weak king signing off on advice to continue the abuse, who elevates and empowers a woman reputed to be abusive herself, who makes it possible for his pedophile brother to keep turning up like a bad penny — and a tormented heir who has been completely broken by neglect and pressure and can’t get through the day without a drink and a violent outburst.
Scheming grey men. Frightened monarchs. Terrible people advising terrible people to do terrible things. What could go wrong with that?
Just for clarity’s sake , I’ll admit that I did punch myself in the face once in a kick-boxing class. You know how much force you have to do be using to give yourself a black eye? These folk are like the Keystone Cops of Royalty, HILARIOUS!
A gardening injury is the funniest explanation ever. I’m sorry. It’s just so British.
It absolutely is!
Or an alternate explanation, “I fell off the rolling ladder in my library, dusting the books.”
Daughter #2 was so accident prone growing up I was on a first name basis with all the school nurses. She broke her glasses day after she got them when she fell going UP the stairs at school. She also reinjured her already bad knee (from, you guessed it, falling) and (I couldn’t make this up if I tried) 2 days later sprained her ankle on THE OTHER FOOT
I wasn’t sure if either one of us was going to survive her elementary and middle school years.