Gary Goldsmith thinks his niece Kate will be watching CBB from ‘a nice house’

One funny thing about the proof-of-life photos of the Princess of Wales – which came out Monday afternoon (EST) – is that they were released just a couple of hours before Kate’s dodgy uncle made his big debut on Celebrity Big Brother. Gary Goldsmith has been confirmed on CBB for about six weeks now, but I guess the Middletons might have thought that they could talk him out of it. They could not. Gary must be desperate for money, just like his sister Carole. So the whole tasteless spectacle began last night in the UK, only Gary didn’t know that Carole and Kate had apparently arranged for the proof-of-life photos. The Celebrity Big Brother hosts asked him about Kate’s whereabouts right away:
AJ and Will trying to ask Gary Goldsmith on live television where Kate Middleton is hiding I am dying 😭😭😭😭 #CBBUK
— sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) March 4, 2024
Asked if Kate would be watching, he said: “If she is it will be behind a sofa, I guess.” When asked which sofa in which home, he said: “It will be a nice one, in a nice house.” LMAO! Gary has already spoken to the Sun as well:
Despite concerns over him entering the house, Gary insists he hates the stress that’s already been placed on his family, in particular his sister and Kate – and won’t be adding to it. Gary exclusively told The Sun: “I’ve spoken to Carole just to send my love and we talked about Kate given what’s going on. There’s lots going on in the family moment. So she’s spinning a lot of plates right now, it’s quite stressful. So the last thing I’m going to do is bring any stress to them.”
Despite Gary’s reassurances, he admits he can understand why his relatives might be nervous about him going on the show. Particularly some of the secrets that might come out during the long, monotonous and sometimes drunken nights when he’s getting grilled by fellow housemates. He said: “I think they [the family] could always really trust me to know that I’m going to play the game well. I think she [Carole] will probably be watching me from behind the sofa, slightly anxious, but I do think if the best version that Gary turns up, she’d be very proud of me – that’s what we were hoping for! I have a self-destruct mode though, and my mouth runs away with me. So I’ve got opinions about opinions. I guess we’ll find out what a mad bugger I am!”
‘[Kate is] beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum. That’s why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history. I’ve got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself.’ Mr Goldsmith’s comments come after Kate and King Charles were identified by author Omid Scobie as those alleged to have asked Meghan and Harry what colour Archie’s skin might be before he was born. ‘It’s absolute bull**** and I didn’t hide my feelings very well when I was offered the opportunity to say something,’ said Mr Goldsmith. ‘Kate is 100 per cent not racist.’
I think he’s aiming for “cheeky,” but he comes across as smarmy, classless, tacky and a complete famewhore. He made such a big deal about how producers made him a big offer to appear on the show and I’d be willing to bet the offer was probably low six figures. This man was supposed to be a millionaire, remember? He supposedly financed Kate’s Great Wait for the ring. Of course, I’ve always suspected that the Middleton siblings have dabbled in off-the-books enterprises too, which might explain Gary’s dwindling finances and eagerness to profit off of his royal relations. As for what his defense of Kate… one of the things that drives me crazy is “Kate couldn’t say anything to defend herself” when Kate is one of the people who initiated the years-long smears against the Sussexes, plus she was one of the people saying racist sh-t to and about Meghan.
Also, the way Gary is being billed here is altogether inappropriate when you consider that he’s a convicted domestic abuser.
Gary's the uncle to an heir, will he be Celebrity Big Brother royalty? #CBBUK
— Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 4, 2024
Gary goldsmith is reinventing history regarding the sussexes. His niece let a fake story about Meghan stay in the media. He ignores the video of kate taking threatening steps towards Meghan. Gary is such an embarrassment in many many ways
You have to wonder with Kate’s new pap shot if the Middletons are collaborating with uncle Gary on this to get their versions out. Maybe PW is on board with outing Kate as the racist and is getting ammo to dump her and this is the Mid response.
Piers Morgan named Charles and Kate.
He’s as bad a dresser as the rest of the Middleton family. I’m going to predict he’s one of first to be evicted from the house. He’s not a celebrity and shouldn’t be on the show.
Mike tindall wears similar outfits that Gary wears.
He’s a bad dresser too.
A British commenter believes he won’t be, because the longer he’s in, the greater the chance he’ll gossip. I can’t believe that he’s actually doing this in GB—Mike Tindall went to Australia to film. And yes, ignoring his domestic abuse in favor of his royal connections is a choice.
Yuck just yuck. He is spinning fairytales. Can’t isn’t beautiful inside and out she is a mean girl period. He needs to go climb back under which ever rock he has been living under probably with a nice sofa.
Don’t forget the drug-farm on the Middleton estate…
I wonder how much of Kate’s big photo shoot was intended to distract from Uncle Sh*tshow? Instead of focusing entirely on Kate, today’s Daily Fail literally had a photo of Uncle Gary instead of Kate along with the headline “As Kate breaks cover, what WILL her naughty Uncle Gary say in the Big Brother house?”
That canNOT be what Carole and Kate were hoping for. Her big proof of life debut and she’s not even the focus of an inset on the Daily Fail. That’s REAL bad.
Naughty uncle .That’s putting it very mildly. The man knocked his wife unconscious for one thing. He should be keeping a very low profile.
Not even the DM considers the Fauxlania photoshoot to be the big story of the day? Ouch.
I’d venture it’s because they were told to downplay it, not because they want to.
Uncle Hookers and Blow proves William has trashy in laws just like Harry. This along with the Kate pap stunt show the Middletons are just like the Markles: using royal connection by blood and marriage for notoriety and money. Bringing up the racism issue confirmed Kate is really stung by being outed for commenting on Archie’s skin color and it’s going to stick on her.
I have been curious to hear what he sounds like,so I guess this is how Carole also speaks,correct me if I am wrong : to the Brit readers would this be classified as an Essex accent?
@NUBIA, NO, that is just that slime on legs trying to sound posh and clever. He’s like keen, unidentifiable accent because it’s not genuine
His voice is a lot lighter than I expected. I don’t know why I was expecting a Ray Winstone growl 🙂
I’m Irish, so please take with a pinch of salt, but I would place his accent as being standard London/SE English. I can’t find much audio for Carole, but it wouldn’t surprise me if she had refined her accent over the years. I’ve heard Michael Middleton read out statements and he sounds well-spoken to me.
Ray Winstone. 🙂
That photo of him from the CBB account with him winking and his tongue out? *Retch*
Seriously need to bleach my brain.
Oh God yeah. That tongue poking ain’t sexy. *shudder*
That is gross! HE is gross!
*eyeroll* If I were a member of the BRF, I would be seriously embarrassed by this clown. With everything else that’s gone wrong for that family recently, and continuing, this idiot’s antics are really cringeworthy and the connection is not doing them any favours. The tongue and the winking!?!? How crass and gross and childish. He thinks he’s cute and funny, and probably thinks he’s sexy.
Ew, trash.
I disagree with uncle coke bottle . Kate was a big B to Meghan in public and I am willing to bet my front teeth a much bigger one to her behind closed doors. And I am just so tired of these British white folks on television and in the media who seem to think that they get to decide what was or was not racist to a black person or a person of color. You don’t know because you are white. So sit the f down and shut the f up .
I’m white and I agree with this 100%, Over it. It’s presumptuous and gross and — well — racist AF.
Ah uncle Gary, the gift that keeps on giving. You don’t actually know where bone idle is do you, you smarmy arsehole. A big sofa in a big house??? And oh gobby Gary, we KNOW there is a LOT going on at the moment that carol is trying to juggle, like how to avoid bankruptcy, how to regain control of Billy, how to get camzilla back on side, how to get pippa and James together for a “look at this close family” shot and how to get your sticky mits BACK into the Royal purse. Or possibly how to sell a necklace 😂
Yep Gary is scum, a grifter and a 6ft mouth on 3ft legs. I thought he was going to dive head first into ekin sues cleavage last night, the man needed a bib after 5 minutes! So yes, Harry and Megan need someone to watch this sht and have their lawyer on speed dial, because he’s going to spew venom and lies very, very soon to keep himself in
I don’t think the Windsors are worried about what Uncle Bang Bang is going to say about them because just like when Meghan was on Suits, they are going to interfere with this production of CBB. They made Ryanair take down that pegging post didn’t thdy. They will always jump in to protect the incandescent one and co. However, I don’t think the palaces will protect the Middletons. UBB is their problem.
What’s this ‘hiding behind a sofa’ stuff? Both Carole & Kate will be hiding behind a sofa? Is this a Middleton thing? An English thing? It’s not a Britishism I’ve heard before. And there’s a lot going on in Kate’s family? What? Both she & William are kicking back at their respective homes. The kids have school, I guess that’s a lot.
@BEANIEBEAN, it’s usually when people are afraid, like a scary movie situation, OR, it used to be said that people hid behind the sofa to avoid the rent man or debt collectors 😂😂😂so well done Gary, for saying Carol is broke 😂😂
Thank you, @MaryPester! I had no idea!
oof thank you I kept reading it over and over because it made no sense to my American brain that’s desperately in need of coffee. So he’s pleased that they are scared of him? This is such a tacky mess.
Tackiest representation for the Middletons this is amazing ! Everything is just pilling on lately, it’s really something to see.
“There’s lots going on in the family moment. So she’s spinning a lot of plates right now, it’s quite stressful.”
Whew, Gary just blew through the official positioning. We’ve been told it was surgery and she’s got medical nurses and the kids have nannies and William is doting on her and she is comfortable at home and is “doing well”.
But Gary’s comment makes it sound like they are going through a seriously bad time. So which is it? Kate is “doing well” with an entire support team nope nothing to see here or is shit going down that is causing severe stress for Carole?
There were hideous, antisemitic comments under Fail article wrongly claiming Jewish ancestry for Gary due to his surname. The comments ARE unmoderated but they were sickening and should have been deleted. I won’t browsing there again.
“…if the best version that Gary turns up, she’d be very proud of me – that’s what we were hoping for! I have a self-destruct mode though, and my mouth runs away with me. So I’ve got opinions about opinions. I guess we’ll find out what a mad bugger I am!”
That’s a straight up threat. Maybe negotiations are deadlocked.
I saw Sharon Osborne is going to be on the show as well?
They will totally bond over their Meghan hate.
Pretty smart of the producers to put those two together, it will be a total shit show
I could see them planting her to get the jackass to spill the beans
What’s with the bad rug uncle Gary
We all know you are as bald as a badger