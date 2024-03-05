Gary Goldsmith thinks his niece Kate will be watching CBB from ‘a nice house’

One funny thing about the proof-of-life photos of the Princess of Wales – which came out Monday afternoon (EST) – is that they were released just a couple of hours before Kate’s dodgy uncle made his big debut on Celebrity Big Brother. Gary Goldsmith has been confirmed on CBB for about six weeks now, but I guess the Middletons might have thought that they could talk him out of it. They could not. Gary must be desperate for money, just like his sister Carole. So the whole tasteless spectacle began last night in the UK, only Gary didn’t know that Carole and Kate had apparently arranged for the proof-of-life photos. The Celebrity Big Brother hosts asked him about Kate’s whereabouts right away:

AJ and Will trying to ask Gary Goldsmith on live television where Kate Middleton is hiding I am dying 😭😭😭😭 #CBBUKpic.twitter.com/z1CqAIIDOF — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) March 4, 2024

Asked if Kate would be watching, he said: “If she is it will be behind a sofa, I guess.” When asked which sofa in which home, he said: “It will be a nice one, in a nice house.” LMAO! Gary has already spoken to the Sun as well:

Despite concerns over him entering the house, Gary insists he hates the stress that’s already been placed on his family, in particular his sister and Kate – and won’t be adding to it. Gary exclusively told The Sun: “I’ve spoken to Carole just to send my love and we talked about Kate given what’s going on. There’s lots going on in the family moment. So she’s spinning a lot of plates right now, it’s quite stressful. So the last thing I’m going to do is bring any stress to them.” Despite Gary’s reassurances, he admits he can understand why his relatives might be nervous about him going on the show. Particularly some of the secrets that might come out during the long, monotonous and sometimes drunken nights when he’s getting grilled by fellow housemates. He said: “I think they [the family] could always really trust me to know that I’m going to play the game well. I think she [Carole] will probably be watching me from behind the sofa, slightly anxious, but I do think if the best version that Gary turns up, she’d be very proud of me – that’s what we were hoping for! I have a self-destruct mode though, and my mouth runs away with me. So I’ve got opinions about opinions. I guess we’ll find out what a mad bugger I am!” ‘[Kate is] beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum. That’s why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history. I’ve got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself.’ Mr Goldsmith’s comments come after Kate and King Charles were identified by author Omid Scobie as those alleged to have asked Meghan and Harry what colour Archie’s skin might be before he was born. ‘It’s absolute bull**** and I didn’t hide my feelings very well when I was offered the opportunity to say something,’ said Mr Goldsmith. ‘Kate is 100 per cent not racist.’

I think he’s aiming for “cheeky,” but he comes across as smarmy, classless, tacky and a complete famewhore. He made such a big deal about how producers made him a big offer to appear on the show and I’d be willing to bet the offer was probably low six figures. This man was supposed to be a millionaire, remember? He supposedly financed Kate’s Great Wait for the ring. Of course, I’ve always suspected that the Middleton siblings have dabbled in off-the-books enterprises too, which might explain Gary’s dwindling finances and eagerness to profit off of his royal relations. As for what his defense of Kate… one of the things that drives me crazy is “Kate couldn’t say anything to defend herself” when Kate is one of the people who initiated the years-long smears against the Sussexes, plus she was one of the people saying racist sh-t to and about Meghan.

Also, the way Gary is being billed here is altogether inappropriate when you consider that he’s a convicted domestic abuser.

Gary's the uncle to an heir, will he be Celebrity Big Brother royalty? #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/qqvtQYnPza — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 4, 2024