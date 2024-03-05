Joshua Jackson took his girlfriend Lupita Nyong’o on a b-day trip to Puerto Vallarta

In early October last year, Jodie Turner Smith suddenly filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson. While there had been rumors of Joshua cheating, it honestly didn’t feel like Jodie dumped him because of an affair on either of their parts. Maybe I’m wrong, who knows, but that wasn’t the vibe I got. Weeks after he was served divorce papers, Joshua went to a Janella Monae concert with some friends, and one of those friends was Lupita Nyong’o. Rumors swirled, and then Lupita and Joshua were seen together several more times late last year, including a loved-up trip to Joshua Tree. For her part, Lupita’s relationship with Selema Masekela ended around the same time as Joshua & Jodie, and Lupita was really torn up about her breakup. The whole thing between Lupita and Joshua screamed “rebound” for both parties, but… they’re still together. He took her to Puerto Vallarta for her birthday:

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o don’t want to wait any longer to make their romance official. Nearly five months after sparking romance rumors, the Dawson’s Creek alum and the Black Panther star looked all loved up during Lupita’s birthday weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Clad in a patterned bikini, Lupita was spotted holding hands with Joshua—who donned on a pair of dark swimming trunks—during a romantic walk on the beach on March 3. At one point in the day, the Oscar winner and the Dr. Death actor took each other by the hand as they ran into the waves together. During their time out in the sun, the couple also sent temperatures soaring as they shared a passionate kiss. But their romantic getaway didn’t stop there. A source exclusively told E! News that Joshua, 45, rang in the Us actress’ 41st birthday on March 1 with a large balloon display and a stunning bouquet of flowers set up in their hotel suite. The pair were also spotted around the resort, including hitting the spa for some R&R time. “They looked madly in love,” an eyewitness shared, “like they just couldn’t get enough of one another.” Dating speculation surrounding Joshua and Lupita started swirling in late October, when they were seen at Janelle Monae’s Los Angeles concert following their respective breakups from Jodie Turner-Smith and Selema Masekela.

There’s this whole subset of people who dislike Joshua and believe that he’s not good enough for Jodie or Lupita or anyone, really. But to me, Joshua is a catch – handsome, aging like a fine wine, seemingly a good father and he has a reputation as a nice guy and a total pro. What I’m saying is that no one is really good enough for Lupita (she deserves the world) but I’m happy for them and I hope they’re having fun. They’re really hot together. Also: she clearly lost weight after her breakup with Selema (you could see that on her face), so don’t say sh-t about her body. She’s beautiful but that bikini top is way too small!

