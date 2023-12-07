Lupita Nyong’o & Joshua Jackson are really happening, they held hands in Joshua Tree

As we discussed, Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o sort of went to the grocery store together a few days ago, and TMZ ran a big story about how their attempt to NOT be photographed together was an indication that they are, in fact, together. Jodie Turner Smith filed for divorce from Joshua in early October, then just a week or two later, Lupita’s relationship fell apart and she was devastated. So… they were both going through similar breakups and heartbreaks. It looks like they found each other.
Lupita and Joshua were photographed holding hands as they took a walk in Joshua Tree – you can see the pics here at TMZ. This is very much a thought-out stroll to confirm that they are dating officially. It also reeks of rebound for both of them. I’m not really judging, they both seemed devastated by their respective splits, and by all accounts, they’ve been friends for years, so it’s not like they picked up a stranger and tried to make it work. Will this last? I don’t know. Weirdly, it’s giving me Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani vibes. Blake and Gwen also broke up with their respective spouses at the same time and everyone thought Blake and Gwen would be a quick rebound for each other. They’ve been together ever since.
Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Walk Hand-In-Hand to Signify New Relationship | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/qMEp3H4WZT
— TMZ (@TMZ) December 7, 2023
Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o Confirm Their Romance as They Step Out Together Holding Hands https://t.co/Lt2D8jw5nK
— People (@people) December 7, 2023
He’s turning into quite the silver fox and has some interesting work lately, but she is so fantastically gorgeous and talented. Hope he knows how lucky he is and has also gotten approval from her big orange cat.
I really like them together. They’ve been friends first so they have that foundation to build on. I think he’s really aging well.
I hope they make it! I love them together. What a beautiful couple!!
He definitely has a type right? Both women are stunning to be sure, so I think they both upgrade him standing beside him… but that aside, they look like they could be related or be sisters and it’s a bit awkward to see him go from Jodie to a carbon copy of her except slightly younger… right? I don’t know why but this makes me uncomfortable and makes me feel like he’s fetishizing her or something. The whole thing gives weird vibes to me, or maybe it’s just him…
@justjj Jodie is 37, Lupita is 40. And I don’t think they look anything alike 🤔
Lupita is 4 years older than Jodie and the only woman in Hollywood who is just as if not more beautiful than Jodie. It makes sense.
And Diane Kruger fits into this type, where? :-/ They are both Black women. End of. YOU are projecting.
@Mimi okay, I will bite- Diane, Jodie and Lupita are known to be fashionistas, they all have international roots and relationships, are tall, thin and considered great beauties.
Lupita is actually older than Jodie. She is 40 and Jodie is 37.
He was with Diane for 10 years prior to Jodie and before that dated Katie Holmes and Rosario Dawson. He seems to not have a type. Them being friends going through something similar may have more to do with than anything else
Ok, sorry. I mean they’re both statuesque, stunningly beautiful, darker skin, same model vibes in literally everything they wear. Same incredible cheekbones. I had their ages reversed in my head. To me, Lupita can look younger sometimes but I think her red carpet looks can be more twee sometimes, so maybe that’s why. Maybe he doesn’t historically “have a type” I just mean, it gives weird vibes for me and I can’t pinpoint why but I think it could just be that he gives low-key douche.
Lupina does not look like Jodie. The only similarity is their skin tone
They look nothing alike, except for very dark skin. I’m positive you don’t realize this, but “they all look alike” is a very racist trope. IJS; I don’t doubt that you didn’t think your original post through but for future reference…
As I get older I wish everyone happiness cus life is short. Wishing them comfort, love, companionship and Great SEX!
I mean, he must be working with something…
That’s what I keep thinking. The women he’s with seem way outside of his league.
Honestly, good for them. I mean, don’t use someone else to work out you baggage, but if you find someone good for you, go with it timing be damned!!
Maybe they’re doing a rollout but this reeks of PR. Joshua (pun intended I see) tree isn’t exactly a paparazzi hotspot.
Lupita has a reputation of being difficult to work with and a lot of that has come out over the last year. Including her walking off sets. Seems like she needs the boost.
Her reputation with the industry is not the same as her reputation to the public. I don’t think she needs to worry about redemption with the public. Her dating life isn’t what a producer will care about. Sometimes people date because they like each other.
Plus, why go to a spot that isn’t a hotspot if it is for PR? There are like two popular hiking spots in LA that celebrities frequently get snapped at. Why not go there? A lot of regular ole people from LA go to Joshua Tree. This looks like a fan photo that was sold to TMZ.
Your totally right in that they could easily get papped in LA – but I think going somewhere like JT allows some plausible deniability that you are working with a pap, because it looks like you were trying to avoid them by leaving LA. It allows them to appear above working directly with a pap or being thirsty enough to go where they know theyd get snapped
Of course, its totally possible they actually WERE followed there, or that this IS a fan photo.. Im just explaining why, if they were working with the photographer, they would choose a place outside LA
Coming back after looking at the pictures – they were def staged, IMO. they were from an actual pap company (Backgrid, who is known to work with celebs directly), not a fan.
Like I said yesterday, my girl Lu was put through the ringer by that ex of hers and he really broke her heart. Joshua is a favorite of mine and has always been so I don’t mind this pairing at all. If it’s for a short time or a long time I hope that they encourage and love up on one another while they’re together.
Also. Jodie didn’t sight infidelity in her divorce filing. It may be that the teen crush didn’t match the reality. I’m obviously just guessing about that though.
Spill the tea what did my mans Selema Masekela do? 👀
Ugh….noooo I was rooting for Selema Masekela. Him and Lupita made such a gorgeous couple and they seemed on the same level of cute-goofy. Maybe this is a detour before they get back together and Joshua Jackson is the Riley to Buffy’s Anyone Else
Selema is 52 & too old for Lupita anyway.
I would have preferred an instagram rollout but I guess the paparazzi rollout is less messy if they break up. Joshua is very lucky to get with somebody like Lupita. I guess since they were friends before it makes it easier to be in a relationship. I must say they look good together.
So they like loaded up on groceries for a roadtrip to Joshua Tree? That’s really adorable.
And they brought her sweet orange tabby YoYo!
I don’t like them together either. I thought he looks so much better with the beautiful statuesque Jodie turner smith. I totally had a girl crush on her. Something about her features always struck me as art. that’s just how pretty she was to me. Anyways, i know that is over but I don’t like this union. And a part of me wonders if he was cheating with lupita which lead to the breakup of his marriage. it all just seems quick as in too quick but i’m probably tripping because i don’t want them together. lol
I don’t love this for either of them. Too soon for both, give yourself some time off. This screams friends with benefits rebound situation that got unexpectedly serious very fast.
Goodness, he seems to attract beautiful women. I mean, I guess all of Hollywood is attractive, but he seems to attract the beautiful of the beauties.
I don’t know enough either one of them to know if this is a good pairing or not. It does reek of rebound, but 🤷🏻♀️
I would guess that he treats them well – which is sadly a rarity in Hollywood. They might relish being treated respectfully as a real human with thoughts and not just a beautiful trophy. Also, he doesn’t seem vain or narcissistic- which might be refreshing in Hollywood!
Has anyone else wondered if maybe it isn’t a coincidence that both of their marriages tanked around the same time? Purely speculation as I have no idea what the circumstances surrounding either relationship are. But if their exes suddenly start dating, I’m raising the red flag 😂
Yeah and I notice how these comments are strangely positive. He’s not even divorced yet either. Yet if it were a celeb people didn’t like the comments would be far harsher.
I think this pinpoints the weird vibes and the problem for me! It seems very soon for both parties after such long relationships and it’s a little strange to move on so quickly with someone who has a similar vibe and look to his very recent ex.
That was fast. Hot men don’t stay single for long!
This feels like a glorious rebound after what happened to Lupita. GET IT girl!