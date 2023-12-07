Lupita Nyong’o & Joshua Jackson are really happening, they held hands in Joshua Tree

As we discussed, Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o sort of went to the grocery store together a few days ago, and TMZ ran a big story about how their attempt to NOT be photographed together was an indication that they are, in fact, together. Jodie Turner Smith filed for divorce from Joshua in early October, then just a week or two later, Lupita’s relationship fell apart and she was devastated. So… they were both going through similar breakups and heartbreaks. It looks like they found each other.

Lupita and Joshua were photographed holding hands as they took a walk in Joshua Tree – you can see the pics here at TMZ. This is very much a thought-out stroll to confirm that they are dating officially. It also reeks of rebound for both of them. I’m not really judging, they both seemed devastated by their respective splits, and by all accounts, they’ve been friends for years, so it’s not like they picked up a stranger and tried to make it work. Will this last? I don’t know. Weirdly, it’s giving me Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani vibes. Blake and Gwen also broke up with their respective spouses at the same time and everyone thought Blake and Gwen would be a quick rebound for each other. They’ve been together ever since.

