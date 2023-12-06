Lupita Nyong’o & Joshua Jackson went to a grocery store together, hmm…

In October, we learned that Lupita Nyong’o broke up with Selema Masekela. She deleted the (few) photos she had of Selema on her social media and she was posting through her pain – whatever Selema did, he really f–ked her up. She was really heartbroken, to the point where she adopted a big orange tomcat to help her heal. As we learned about Lupita’s breakup, she was photographed with Joshua Jackson at a Janelle Monae concert. We were told, at the time, that they are longtime friends and nothing more. It felt notable though, given Joshua’s also-recent split from Jodie Turner-Smith. Well… it looks like Joshua and Lupita might really be helping each other through their respective splits, because they were seen out together yet again.

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o clearly don’t want anyone to know they’re spending a whole lotta time together — going to great lengths to avoid being snapped together during a joint grocery run. The Oscar winner made a valiant attempt — albeit unsuccessfully — to duck out of view when arriving with the “Dawson’s Creek” star to Erewhon in L.A. Monday. Lupita ducked in the passenger’s seat, but was still spotted. Despite their foiled plan, Joshua continued to maintain the illusion of a solo outing as he headed into the store first … with Lupita following suit minutes later. While the pair have yet to confirm their relationship, their shenanigans suggest their relationship is beyond friendship. Joshua and Lupita have known each other for years … with their connection seemingly heating up in October at Janelle Monáe’s concert. While there was no PDA at the show, the outing raised eyebrows … especially considering Lupita called it quits with her BF, Sal Masekela, the same day … and swiftly deleted all traces of him from her IG.

I’m coming at this story as someone who loves Lupita and thinks Lupita can do no wrong – if she needs to cry on Joshua’s shoulder, so be it. If she needs to rebound with Joshua, that’s cool. If they’re getting serious, that’s fine with me. I just want what’s best for her and I genuinely hope that Joshua isn’t the next guy to break her heart. I also hope Joshua gets along with that orange tomcat.

