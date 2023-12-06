Lupita Nyong’o & Joshua Jackson went to a grocery store together, hmm…

In October, we learned that Lupita Nyong’o broke up with Selema Masekela. She deleted the (few) photos she had of Selema on her social media and she was posting through her pain – whatever Selema did, he really f–ked her up. She was really heartbroken, to the point where she adopted a big orange tomcat to help her heal. As we learned about Lupita’s breakup, she was photographed with Joshua Jackson at a Janelle Monae concert. We were told, at the time, that they are longtime friends and nothing more. It felt notable though, given Joshua’s also-recent split from Jodie Turner-Smith. Well… it looks like Joshua and Lupita might really be helping each other through their respective splits, because they were seen out together yet again.
Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o clearly don’t want anyone to know they’re spending a whole lotta time together — going to great lengths to avoid being snapped together during a joint grocery run.
The Oscar winner made a valiant attempt — albeit unsuccessfully — to duck out of view when arriving with the “Dawson’s Creek” star to Erewhon in L.A. Monday. Lupita ducked in the passenger’s seat, but was still spotted.
Despite their foiled plan, Joshua continued to maintain the illusion of a solo outing as he headed into the store first … with Lupita following suit minutes later.
While the pair have yet to confirm their relationship, their shenanigans suggest their relationship is beyond friendship.
Joshua and Lupita have known each other for years … with their connection seemingly heating up in October at Janelle Monáe’s concert. While there was no PDA at the show, the outing raised eyebrows … especially considering Lupita called it quits with her BF, Sal Masekela, the same day … and swiftly deleted all traces of him from her IG.
I’m coming at this story as someone who loves Lupita and thinks Lupita can do no wrong – if she needs to cry on Joshua’s shoulder, so be it. If she needs to rebound with Joshua, that’s cool. If they’re getting serious, that’s fine with me. I just want what’s best for her and I genuinely hope that Joshua isn’t the next guy to break her heart. I also hope Joshua gets along with that orange tomcat.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images, Lupita’s Instagram.
I hate this. Jackson’s past is so sketchy. Lupita just got cheated on. Yeesh.
His past is not sketchy. Made up nonsense by fools on twitter designed to hurt his ex who they now pretend to care about. Their friendship predates both their recent relationships so both are more than likely aware of what did or did not happen with those.
They may still just be friends hanging out and commiserating and neither wants to deal with innuendo. Or maybe it is romance. The cat being involved is the best part.
Kaiser did leave out that his ex ran to to media within hours of this being made public to confirm how uninterested she is and she is fun! Which ok.
Honestly people let them shop and play with cat in peace.
Also he looks good in these photos. Post divorce glow up
Over the years, I’ve had several male friends who were my soulmate, nothing romantic just two souls happy spending time together. Sometimes it’s just that.
You’re using that term “soulmate” pretty loosely!
No, she isn’t. Soul mates can be romantic or platonic.
Platonic, okay, but not plural. I feel like you only get one soulmate.
8 billion people in the world and we each are only allowed have one soulmate? yeah naaaaaah
@Shawna so I have a real problem with this line of thinking. My husband, who I’d been with 10 years, died unexpectedly when I was 29. I’d absolutely call him a soulmate. So…is that all I get? I’m done for the rest of my life? Because why even continue on if that’s true.
I’ve remarried since his death and also would consider my husband now a soulmate. But him being that does not change at all that my late husband occupied that role too.
I say all this not to make you feel bad but to encourage you to reconsider this belief and definitely reconsider saying it out loud to people when you don’t know their histories. After my first husband died, this was one of the most destructive things people said to me (along with only the good die young, god took him to heaven, at least you didn’t have kids, etc).
Whatever Lupita needs to do to heal and if she’s getting a home cooked meal and a good d*cking down then so be it. Blessed.
Ha ha I love it. A compelling new couple to fuel our gossip loving hearts. I also love what she is wearing in the top pic.
Or maybe they really are just friends and don’t want people to make a big deal about it because it’s none of our business? Either way, I’m looking away. Let grown folk, grown folk.
Listen…I know I am supposed to dislike Joshua. But I can’t. The man is a snack. If Lupita wants to use him as a jump off… GET IT GIRL. Do your thang. I’m not mad at you.
I mean Lupita is doing exactly what I would do – adopt an adorable orange boi kitty and make out with Joshua Jackson. Sis is WINNING.
Ha! This is where I’m at. And if Joshua is bad news for Lupita I feel like the cat will clock it.
All good points except I just don’t get his appeal. If she’s into it, more power to her.
This is intriguing. Let’s see what happens next.
More Lupita and cat pictures please!!
I love her cat. I have 2 oranges and am foster-dopting a 3rd orange kitten who is just the friendliest. I have an orange cat problem
Orange cats are the best.