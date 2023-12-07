King Charles ‘hadn’t decided’ whether to invite Harry to the coronation in February

Immediately following Prince Harry’s promotion around Spare this past January, the British media began focusing – almost solely – on whether Harry would attend the coronation. The first round of rumors began in late January, just weeks after Harry was extremely ambivalent about attending the Chubbly in interviews. I said at the time that it felt like there was a briefing war happening between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace, with William throwing a tantrum and issuing threats, and Charles dithering about whether or not to extend an invitation. Thus, we got some back-and-forth about how the Archbishop of Canterbury is “dangerously friendly” with the Sussexes and he could be tasked with acting as an intermediary. By February, the palace was blatantly briefing the papers that they had every confidence that the Sussexes would attend, despite not actually inviting them. Well, Omid Scobie’s Endgame points out that during that same time frame, Charles was dodging Harry’s phone calls and no invitation had even been extended.
King Charles was ‘stubbornly hard to pin down’ over whether Prince Harry and Meghan would be invited to the Coronation, Omid Scobie has claimed.
Writing in his new book Endgame, Scobie claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were unsure for months if they were going to be invited. In response to Harry’s queries about an invite, the King allegedly said in a February phone call initiated by Harry, ‘I… haven’t decided’.
Scobie adds that whilst the Duke had an ‘extensive list of reasons for skipping the proceedings altogether’, Harry had allegedly told a source that supporting his father ‘”still outweighed other things”‘.
Harry attended the ceremony in a suit, with his medals pinned to his chest, after being told he would not be allowed to wear his military uniform. But Scobie says Charles gave the disgraced Prince Andrew a ‘firm nod’ to wear his ‘lavish’ Order of the Garter ceremonial robes.
The Duke of Sussex was reportedly invited to lunch at Buckingham Palace following the service but did not attend.
[From The Daily Mail]
Scobie also noted that while Harry was nervous to return to England for the Jubbly in 2022, he felt much more confident and breezy for his quickie coronation drive-by. Anyway, I appreciate the fact that Scobie is clarifying this somewhat minor issue. I had the sense, from the reporting at the time, that the palace briefings were far from truthful and that Charles had not actually invited the Sussexes until much later. In fact, I’m pretty sure that Harry wasn’t officially invited until Harry made it clear that he would not turn up at the coronation if his father did not contact him directly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Prince Harry arrives for the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey, London,Image: 774175523, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil Harris / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774176733, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey.,Image: 774180249, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
Princess Beatrice and Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi along with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Coronation of King Charles III, May 6th 2023.King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP’s arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service.,Image: 774185821, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774201323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
-
-
His Majesty The King Charles III photographed as the Royal Family gather on the balcony following the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace in London, UK on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774233000, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry Duke of Sussex at The Coronation of King Charles III at London”s Westminster Abbey 06 May 2023,Image: 774252232, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mark Stewart / Avalon
-
-
Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry at The Coronation of King Charles III at London”s Westminster Abbey 06 May 2023,Image: 774252276, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mark Stewart / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex arriving arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.
Featuring: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III wearing the St Edward’s Crown and Queen Camilla wearing the Queen Mary’s Crown during their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Queen Camilla and King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry leaving Westminster following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London, UK on May 6, 2023. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023.
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Charles just looks worse and worse. The thing is, he probably thinks it makes him look good.
There is no point in history that Charlie doesn’t come off as a petulant, selfish, privileged, tantrum throwing adult. Not one time. He is a horrible person like every single one of his predecessors. They lined up Diana to marry him because she was a Stuart. To many, she was more blue blood than German heritage Charlie could ever be. All for “saving the crown” and Phillips fear of being kicked out of a position of influence and luxury. He gives no fraks for his son. He is an empty vessel.
I like your description but will add self-pitying dithering coward unburdened by critical thinking skills.
I love that Scobie says that Harry couldnt wear his military uniform but allowed andrew to wear the elevated costume. what a sht king
Funny that someone would have to make it clear that he wouldn’t come without an invitation. Did they think that he would come and stand, looking sad, outside the palace gates just to see them all parade by? If he had been in the crowd, he would need to be holding a white sheet of paper.
No that spot is reserved for Samantha Markle….waiting at the gates 🤣
All this clown has to do is yell at his staff to keep The Sussexes, Archie and Lili’s name out their mouth and stop talking about then. And tell the Horse he married to the same thing.
He yells about everything else.
Ain’t he embarrassed at this point.
He can’t yell at the courtiers or staff. Because they all have enough dirt on him to take him down. The same with William. They were both brought up believing they were untouchable. So they talked in front of the staff. Well now with the Queen is gone. They can be touched. And are. The Windsors haven’t been in control of the monarchy for generations. They are just the face of it.
Yes! A thousand times yes!
I read the headline and immediately thought there was ANOTHER coronation happening. The fact that it’s totally plausible Charles would want another fancy hat party says a lot about him. Are we sure he wasn’t just sitting on the throne on the anniversary of QEII death and chuckling in the dark about how it’s finally his?
I thought there was a second coronation too and got very confused!
I know, right? I’m thinking we’re going to go through all this messy drama again? And for what? So Charles can once again pretend he has some kind of leadership skills that would make him monarch material. He couldn’t even decide if he should invite his “darling boy” to his fancy hat party. A very kingly man!
I think that most of us did. Practice clarity in writing, friends!!😬
That was my thought as well! I was thinking did I miss something? Is it like a yearly event now?
Same! we never know with these people and their urge to throw self congratulatory parties and dress up occasions with public money!
Oh thank goodness you said something, I was so confused, too.
Just here to write “Con-a-nation.”
And the “king” will be damned either way which is fine by me lol.
So the DM is referencing omid’s book. But I thought he was a liar and not a journalist according to them. Please. Charles is such a dithering person.
They look so silly in those king hats. Yes, I know they’re crowns. But in this context, I prefer to call them king hats. Why is there even a monarchy?
Of course he couldn’t decide. he was probably waiting for the tabloids to tell him what to do.
I loved everything about Harry’s coronation visit – 24 hours in and out, making it crystal clear he was there for the ceremony and nothing else, running back home as fast as he could to his wife and children. he did the bare minimum and his attendance was THE big story of the event – along with W&K being late and making Charles wait.
Right!?! Harry didn’t even pack his suit, just brought it onboard the flight on a hanger. 😁
If Endgame is rubbish, tittle tattle, best ignored, writen by Megan’s mouthpiece, not a proper journalist. WHY ARE THEY BRIEFING SO HARD, And why does the fail keep talking about it??
Could it be that Endgame is full of facts that are easily checked (screech from the Palace and the fail) “nooooo, don’t do that it’s best ignored lol. When Omid states he is NOT Megan’s friend or her mouthpiece, they don’t want to believe it, because they think everyone works to standards as low as their hypocritical ones. Yes Omid is a proper journalist because he worked at the papers screeching the loudest, and if it’s not worth reading, why do they keep talking about it and quoting from it?
So, just to be clear, Charles had already lined up the godforsaken bellringers more than six months before the coronation, but he was still waffling about whether or not to formally invite his youngest son? Pitiful.
So the Palace was lying about Charles being eager for Harry to be there.
The only person who looks good in a crown is Dave Gahan in Enjoy the Silence.
Word!
Harry got the invite, from his dogsht father, but only because he knew how bad it would look for him not to be there. So Harry came, he saw, and said, right fk the lot of you, I’ve done my duty, I hope you enjoyed the people cheering ME, I’m of.
And he left, with a great big smile on his face a spring in his step, and a plane waiting for him. Charlie left the service, to cries and banners saying “not my king and not my king”., and an empty seat at the lunch table. 😂
Charles looks awful in the regalia.
It is a continuing source of pleasure for me that in every official portrait of King Charles’ coronation his crown is crooked.
They had months–years!–to plan. How could they not practice placing his crown? How could they not know how ridiculous the purple suit looked?
(Ditto Camilla.)
I think Meghan had long made up her mind she was not going to go, especially after she was forced to stay in the UK longer than planned after QEII died and the media was incredibly cruel to her. Plus it was Archie’s birthday and she knew she would be happier hanging out with her mom and kids in CA than having the racist British press tear her to shreds in the UK.
But I could see Charles waffling about having Harry there, William probably in his ear about it (and maybe even Camilla). In the end, Harry did his duty and skipped town soon after. If anything, it reflects poorly on the BRF that he didn’t stay for the lunch afterwards or any of the festivities that followed.
I think Charles is first and foremost a ditherer – he might have been somewhat enthused about the idea of Harry being there and the idea of Harry reconciling with the family, might even think that it would be a good thing for that to happen…he just doesn’t have what it takes or is unwilling to take any steps to go and make it happen. This is my read on him, at least.
He could very well have been eager for Harry to show up and get all the benefits of the attention and positive press that inviting Harry would bring, but also be afraid to actually invite him and potentially face rejection. I don’t know how he expected Harry to telepathically divine that he was invited and simply show up to one of the most tightly choreographed, high security events in decades, but I think that’s what Charles imagined would happen. Somehow. Then he could have it both ways: Charles gets credit for his son being there but he doesn’t have a to risk actually inviting him. How can such an indecisive and gutless person be a head of state?
Every time I see Snaggletooth in that gown I want to wretch. I hate to condemn a woman based on her looks, but the external reflects the internal.
Every time I see Snaggletooth in that gown I want to wretch. I hate to condemn a woman based on her looks, but the external reflects the internal. I can imagine nothing less regal than these feeble duo.