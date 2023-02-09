Buckingham Palace ‘assumes’ that the Sussexes will attend the Chubbly

At the end of January, the Daily Mail started pushing several narratives from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. Basically, King Charles would ask Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to act as intermediary between Charles and Prince Harry. Welby would be tasked with softening the field and ensuring that Harry would come to Charles’s Chubbly in May. Meanwhile, Prince William wanted everyone to know that he thinks Welby is compromised and dangerously friendly with the Sussexes, and William is likely raging 24-7 at his father over Charles’s insistence that he wants Harry to attend. This entire time, Charles still hasn’t contacted Harry (that we know of) nor has the Chubbly invite actually been extended. The invites haven’t even gone OUT yet. Also worth noting: the Sussexes haven’t said anything or indicated either way if they plan to attend. So that’s where we are. Now, another update: the Sussexes will be invited and the palace “assumes” they will go.
Harry and Meghan will be invited to King Charles’ coronation, with palace officials already preparing for their attendance. There is a ‘working assumption’ that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the state ceremony to crown King Charles as sovereign, palace insiders told The Sun. There had been fears that Harry and Meghan’s attendance would seek to upstage and diminish the sincerity of the high-profile ceremony. But coronation organisers are continuing to plan for the event under the assumption that both Harry and Meghan will attend.
Official invitations to King Charles’ coronation will be sent out to world leaders and dignitaries later this month. Around 2,000 people will be invited to the high-profile event in May, a fraction of the 8,000 at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, but there is every assumption that Meghan and Harry will be in attendance.
Speaking to The Sun, a palace official involved in the coronation planning said: ‘They will definitely be invited, and we are working on the assumption that they will come.’
After The Mail on Sunday revealed last week that Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was asked by the King to strike an agreement with his warring sons, there is every suggestion from Buckingham Palace that Harry and Meghan will be there. The King is thought to believe that Harry and Meghan’s absence at his coronation would be a greater distraction than their presence. It is said that he is therefore prepared to make concessions to persuade them to attend.
One source told the Mail on Sunday: ‘The issue of substance is whether they attend the coronation, and if they do, under what terms and conditions. The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult. Harry’s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter. While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them. He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two ‘problem Princes’, when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“There is every suggestion from Buckingham Palace that Harry and Meghan will be there…” So… BP courtiers are briefing the media that the Sussexes will be invited and that they’re likely to attend, even though Harry has confirmed nothing. “All the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult…” I doubt Harry is being advised to do anything in particular – he’s probably emotionally exhausted by dealing with the a–holes and sycophants who surround his father, and Harry is likely disappointed (yet again) that Charles can’t be bothered to call him or simply talk things out, which is what Harry has repeatedly and publicly asked for. If I was “advising” Harry, I’d tell him to just not answer any calls from the palace unless it was his dad calling directly. This family is awful.
They have not decided. They are most likely leaning a “No” since KC3 and Willie have not apologized as of yet. The BritishP arementalcases.
It’s weird that the staff and Charles think that titles and a good seat is important to Harry and Meghan when they repeatedly said an apology and serious conversation is what they want.
Even if KC3 did apologise now, the fact that he’s allowing courtiers to brief it as “making concessions” is just advertising how insincere the gesture will be and that it’s just done so he can get his way once more, not because he actually values his son or their relationship.
And it would be so easy to NOT be this brazenly narcissistic about the whole thing. “He’s deeply considering what it would take to get H&M to attend” but no. “Concessions it is.” It’s like claiming a pig in a dress isn’t a pig while holding a “here piggy piggy” sign. Your actions undermine your words dear sir. (Flagrant ineptitude really grates on me it seems)
“This family is awful.” And emotionally exhausting, and they’re not even my family. Thank God.
Exactly this. I can’t imagine trying to deal with them on a regular basis.
Harry has said all he wants is an apology for Meaghan and a sit down with Charles and William to work things out. That’s it. There are no negotiations. Forget about the titles. That is all Harry wants. But Charles and the courtiers can’t figure that out. Because titles are all that matter to them. Plus Charles can’t take his title away. Because if he does it will make titles, including King, worthless.
Agree. There are no title negotiations. This is some made-up lying bullshit right here. Harry objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of his titles? Bullshit. He has publicly stated that they could take his titles. He wrote an email saying so when they left. He already volunteered them up to be removed. The titles have nothing to do with whether they’ll attend. He said reconciliation and apologies.
Does Charles even know how to use a phone? I mean, he needs people to hand him a pen.
Good observation.
A while ago, I read somewhere that Charles never has had and still doesn’t carry a mobile phone. This man, all his life, has never done anything without a ton of servants, courtiers, staff. That’s why a private phone conversation with Harry, without Charles’ staff involvement (and therefore with the risk of immediately being briefed to the tabloids), isn’t possible.
he has a guy who squeezes out the royal toothpaste and irons the royal shoelaces on the daily. I suspect he might need another servant who dials the royal cell phone.
He stopped taking Harry’s calls, so I guess not.
He doesn’t know how to use a phone where Harry is concerned because he sure AF knew how to use one when he was married to Diana.
Unless it was his valet dialling Camilla all those years, which actually wouldn’t surprise me either.
Charles and gang really are the worst.
I was going along with the premise of the article until they started talking about the titles. I think this story is made up. The reality is BP doesn’t know if Harry and Meghan are going to the coronation and have absolutely no idea what’s going on.
I fully believe the top line “yes they’re being invited and BP is planning for them to come” because these people are nothing if not status quo.
Everything else sounds totally made up and extrapolated from that single line.
Pick up the phone, Charles, and apologize.
That will never happen. Charles is waiting for an apology from Harry and Meghan.
Harry knew what he was doing when he said this. He knows they’re way too proud to admit any wrongdoing and apologize and that can’t be blamed on him.
Prince Harry is his own advisor now he doesn’t have unnamed sources speaking for him and is making his own choices. He has stated very clearly numerous times what is expected before he comes back to that isle. The only opinion that counts is his wife’s.
The only story here is their admittance that it’s all just “assumptions” otherwise this story is the same as every other regurgitated since the Queen died – will they won’t they?
What is this?
“Harry’s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter”.
If there is no source on record it is not coming from the Sussexes. The Sussexes do not operate like KP and BP. They are silent and these tabloids are trying to create a story for consumption. There is only silence from the Sussexes on this matter, as it should be.
I’m sick 🤮😷🤧🤕🤢 of the fake news.
The same old dribble of lies as usual. As for Baldemort and his unhinged and usual raging with anger tantrums persist, why on this earth would Harry, yet alone Meghan, travel across the pond to be used and abused??
Charles should get in his knees and beg Harry and Meghan for their forgiveness, along with a promise to muzzle that rabid other son, before they give the
Clown-ination a second thought.
“He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two ‘problem Princes’, when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.”
The circumstances ARE totally different. WILDLY different. And for this “source” to speak as though this is a matter of Harry being presumptuous about the moral high ground is disgusting.
That is why struck me, too, Miranda. The facts are the facts. Andrew is a disgusting predator. Harry is a devoted husband.
Andrew was dropped from the royal roster and shamed his family. Harry left his full-time royal role to protect his family.
Why do I get the feeling that Harry won’t even talk to these palace people anymore? Probably views an incoming call them with the same enthusiasm as I do another telemarketing call
You know what they say about assuming something, it can make an ass out of u and me.
Two things: First, it’s Archie’s birthday. That trumps any chubbly imo. Why go spend miserable days in a den of vipers when they could be surrounded by so much love at home.
Second, I don’t know how many times H&M have said they don’t care about the titles. They’ve been forcibly stripped of things that mattered to them so the titles won’t make a difference. BP knows they can’t take the titles back because it would open up a can of worms.
Meghan was perfection in that dress and hat and she truly has amazing posture.
It’s yoga. She and her mother both practice it religiously and both have beautiful posture.
I honestly believe that if they don’t reconcile and embrace Harry and his family for this ridiculous event the tables are going to turn on monarchy so fast they’ll get whiplash. No way Charles can be respected as king if he can’t even perform this simple task. It’s so simple. What’s wrong with he people advising him?
They shouldn’t go! Period
“There had been fears that Harry and Meghan’s attendance would seek to upstage and diminish the sincerity of the high-profile ceremony.”
What the fluffin’ fluff?! Upstage and diminish the sincerity of the high-profile ceremony?! The only person(s) who would likely do that are the irrationally incandescent Wailses by doing what they usually do — look angry, petulant and glare laser beams at the Sussexes who will simply ignore them. Meghan will look her usual self-contained and beatific self and hold hands with Harry. With this garbage still being pushed out in the gutter press no fluffin’ wonder they probably won’t show.
I really hope they don’t go. It’s not worth it.
H&M would not seek to upstage everyone else. They just would. Their charisma and glow outshine all the dullards and twits in the royal family.
@ QC, of course they would! They are the only members that bring any light, admiration as well as respectability to the BRF.
There’s always going to be some stupid major royal event every year and the discussion will center around whether Harry and Meghan will attend until the Cambridge kids are a little older and take the spotlight. It’s already a boring topic because the media goes on incessantly about it. Last year it was the Queen’s Jubilee, this year it’s Charle’s Coronation, next year it’ll be… what? Something, I’m sure. While I admit I would love to see Meghan in a fabulous outfit, I’m fine with whatever the Sussexes decide.
The coronation will be the last royal event Harry attends if he wants to humiliate himself. There are many occasions after the coronation, Trooping the Color, Royal Ascot, Charles’s 75th birthday, Annual Christmas walk at Sandringham, etc…However, I don’t think that Harry will attend any of these occasions (except the coronation) because Meghan is not welcome in that family and at some point he has to decide to choose between his wife and his relatives.
Events cited sound like BRFCo, whereas Harry indicated he wants relationships with family, not BRFCo.
For me, H&M’s presence will upstage the Chubbly. If they go, I will watch every minute. If they don’t, I’ll scroll through some clips.
Someone please explain how you enforce this title nonsense.
I am in the U.S. And if I ever get the pleasure of introducting H&M, I am hoing to say:
His and her royal highness, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
And ain’t a damn thing the BRF can do about it. They are just words. People.
Once titles are granted they can only be removed by Parliament. And they will never do that because the whole Andrew issue is glaringly obvious and they can’t remove titles from Harry for simply moving to the US when Andrew has done criminal things.
I don’t think the visual that “forcibly stripped” of titles conjures was a very good word choice. Is Fails going to hold him down while someone strips him, pushes him out of the castle and magically removes his titles? I somehow doubt Fails would be adverse to knocking Harry down, though.
“[W]hich is making negotiations with him very difficult”. No, what’s making negotiations with him very difficult is that neither KFC or Fails is talking with Harry. Tough to negotiate without any conversations going on.
This is just another article to use H&M to get clicks. I don’t think they even pay any attention to what they’re saying any more. As long as they get a click, they’re happy.
He’s been in a full on rage for over three years now. Just how incandescent is William? Keep a safe distance between them while on the balcony unhinged?
They use the word stripped because of its association with sexual violence. How many times have the gutter media gleefully imagined Meghan being “stripped” of something. That Clarkson appeal to sexual violence is not surprising at all in this context. Stochastic terrorism. It will scar the royal family for generations. A future King George, if there is a future King George the 7th at all, and I hope for that child’s sake there won’t be, will be offering a public apology to his aunt. (That is, assuming the fascists don’t win–but even if they do, fascism burns itself out–it never lasts. Good wins out in the end). An enlightened monarchy that’s up with the times will require it.
What Charles and the British media really want in their heart of hearts is for Harry and Meghan to attend the Coronation. They want to make this event a global event just like the Queen’s Jubilee and her passing away. They know that, with the Sussexes around, this event will drum up excitement and will get wall-to-wall worldwide media coverage and will be talked about long after it’s over. Only Meghan and Harry’s presence can do that non-stop global coverage for them. William and Kate, although she’ll try her best to dress for the kill, will not be able to summon worldwide attention. Sorry to say but they don’t have the “it”— they don’t have the X-factor. Coverage of the Coronation without the Sussexes will just be a small blip. That’s why they’re doing everything they could, including requesting the Archbishop to intercede, to bring the Sussexes back for the Coronation.
The British media will have a feast day with the attendance of Meghan and Harry. Even those haters who make money out of the Sussexes in YouTube, Tik Tok will be ecstatic. Imagine how many stories/articles (made-up and not) they can cull from this event. The many content could last them a year. Harry and Meghan are manna from heaven for these vultures . Even if they don’t admit it all they want to see at the Coronation are Harry and Meghan. They’re the biggest attraction.
Marivec Oleb, Yes, they are salivating for the Sussexes to go, but they are also bloodthirsty for all punishments and humiliations that come they’re way, up to and including death (in my opinion).
@j.ferber I agree and I pray they don’t go. They should talk to them if they want to but no more ROYAL events. I really feel Charles is shocked at their success and Harry didn’t crawl back as shell of man moving forward with divorce proceedings because SHE WILL NEVER COME BACK with her kids. Charles would have been gleeful at that happening and his chubbly would be moving right long with him looking like the father that new all along Meghan was a gold digger that never loved H all over the front pages for YEARS while Will berates the last bit of self worth H would have by then until he hits the bottle given them even more headlines for decades about H and his bad decisions. This is all that matters to Chuck and Will how useful Harry is for them and in ways Meghan (dead or alive just not with H the kids are expendable) I wish H would fully open his eyes. It makes me sick.
but something catastrophic on that stage would definitely drown out the Coronation. I don’t think the monarchy can survive 2 funerals of married-ins in 2 generations, and especially not around a coronation. No one will ever, ever discuss a coronation again, or even hold one. It might be fun for them to think about, but it isn’t what they really want.
There is an air of desperation to be able to shape the narrative in terms of the invisible contract and a need for vengeance on one side, whilst vengeful rage and blameworthiness dominates the other.
A stubborn refusal to acknowledge that Harry has autonomy, he has claimed his narrative moving forward, despite the condescending tone of both sides .
Considering Camilla is getting crowned too I don’t think there is much that can “diminish the sincerity of the” event.
Duh. It’s much easier to plan for their attendance and then adapt for their absence rather than plan for their absence and then adapt for their presence. This is not newsworthy.