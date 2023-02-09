Buckingham Palace ‘assumes’ that the Sussexes will attend the Chubbly

At the end of January, the Daily Mail started pushing several narratives from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. Basically, King Charles would ask Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to act as intermediary between Charles and Prince Harry. Welby would be tasked with softening the field and ensuring that Harry would come to Charles’s Chubbly in May. Meanwhile, Prince William wanted everyone to know that he thinks Welby is compromised and dangerously friendly with the Sussexes, and William is likely raging 24-7 at his father over Charles’s insistence that he wants Harry to attend. This entire time, Charles still hasn’t contacted Harry (that we know of) nor has the Chubbly invite actually been extended. The invites haven’t even gone OUT yet. Also worth noting: the Sussexes haven’t said anything or indicated either way if they plan to attend. So that’s where we are. Now, another update: the Sussexes will be invited and the palace “assumes” they will go.

Harry and Meghan will be invited to King Charles’ coronation, with palace officials already preparing for their attendance. There is a ‘working assumption’ that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the state ceremony to crown King Charles as sovereign, palace insiders told The Sun. There had been fears that Harry and Meghan’s attendance would seek to upstage and diminish the sincerity of the high-profile ceremony. But coronation organisers are continuing to plan for the event under the assumption that both Harry and Meghan will attend. Official invitations to King Charles’ coronation will be sent out to world leaders and dignitaries later this month. Around 2,000 people will be invited to the high-profile event in May, a fraction of the 8,000 at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, but there is every assumption that Meghan and Harry will be in attendance. Speaking to The Sun, a palace official involved in the coronation planning said: ‘They will definitely be invited, and we are working on the assumption that they will come.’ After The Mail on Sunday revealed last week that Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was asked by the King to strike an agreement with his warring sons, there is every suggestion from Buckingham Palace that Harry and Meghan will be there. The King is thought to believe that Harry and Meghan’s absence at his coronation would be a greater distraction than their presence. It is said that he is therefore prepared to make concessions to persuade them to attend. One source told the Mail on Sunday: ‘The issue of substance is whether they attend the coronation, and if they do, under what terms and conditions. The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult. Harry’s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter. While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them. He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two ‘problem Princes’, when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“There is every suggestion from Buckingham Palace that Harry and Meghan will be there…” So… BP courtiers are briefing the media that the Sussexes will be invited and that they’re likely to attend, even though Harry has confirmed nothing. “All the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult…” I doubt Harry is being advised to do anything in particular – he’s probably emotionally exhausted by dealing with the a–holes and sycophants who surround his father, and Harry is likely disappointed (yet again) that Charles can’t be bothered to call him or simply talk things out, which is what Harry has repeatedly and publicly asked for. If I was “advising” Harry, I’d tell him to just not answer any calls from the palace unless it was his dad calling directly. This family is awful.