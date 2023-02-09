Ceramic knives, a disinfecting spray and a liquid exfoliant



From CB: A couple of years ago I bought a heated vest from Ororo. I’m using it a lot now that the weather has warmed up but it’s still chilly out. It has a battery that can be charged with three different types of chargers. This is the quilted vest I got but you can also get them in fleece and they have jackets too. It stays warm for hours and the battery doubles as a charger for your devices! Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

An eyeshadow primer for fresh-looking eye makeup all day



From CB: Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Primer by Elizabeth Moss is $13 for 10 grams. It has over 34,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. (This listing also has hair primer and face primer.) People say a little goes a long way and they’re amazed at how long their eye makeup lasts. “Yesterday at work very excited German Shepherd licked one whole side of my face, went to check myself in the mirror expecting one eye to have been licked clean , and nope! Eyeshadow locked in place, not even a smudge.” “OMG! Had to write a review after using this for the first time today. Been busy all day and not even checked my makeup. Came to remove it tonight and usually there’s a patchy creased mess on my eyelids. Today it looked exactly as it did more than 8 hours ago when I applied it.”

A set of ceramic knives to upgrade your kitchen skills



From CB: I lost one of my larger knives and realized I needed another one. I ordered this set of three ceramic knives by VOS and they came yesterday. The package was so nice I thought that someone had sent me a present. While I’ve only used them once, they cut so much easier than my old knives. These have 1,400 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. Most reviewers like them as much as I do. “I’ve known about ceramic knives for years but this is my first set and it’s met all of my expectations. I’ve been able to re-slice pre-sliced tomatoes to even thinner slices.” “I’ve purchased several other brands of ceramic knives over the years but these are so much sharper than the other brands.”

An aerosol-free disinfecting spray that cleans and deodorizes too



From CB: Clorox disinfecting mist sanitizing spray is a refillable aerosol-free cleaner that can be used to clean and deodorize both hard and soft surfaces like fabrics and shoes. It smells like lemon and orange blossom. The listing features several bundles of this cleaning product and the foaming bathroom cleaner. This has over 6,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. While some people say the scent is strong, most reviewers like it.”The value was good, I’m very happy with this product the scent is pleasant. can’t say enough good things about this item. Worth trying.” “Smells the BEST!!! Subtle, clean, and fresh. I love how it pumps out a perfect mist. I absolutely will be buying more!”

A vegan liquid exfoliant that brightens and smooths



From Hecate: Pacifica Beauty’s Glow Baby liquid exfoliant is a vegan and cruelty free serum that’s good for all skin types. It uses glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids to brighten all skin types. And it’s only $16 for a bottle. I’m interested in liquid exfoliants because they seem gentler than the scrubs I’m using now. This one has over 2,500 reviews and 4.4 stars from ReviewMeta. Even people who were scared to try this initially said their skin made a noticeable improvement, “Not only is my skin softer than before, all my friends have been telling me my face looks so glowy lately, and I honestly agree.” It’s designed for oily or combination skin and apparently not only works, it works quickly, “It’s great for my oily, acne prone skin and doesn’t dry my skin at all. My skin feels so refreshed after using this, and the results were immediate!”

Cute small makeup bags for glamour on the go



From Hecate: I don’t wear much makeup so I don’t carry much in my purse. So a reliable, petite makeup bag is a marvelous thing to find. These travel bags would fit most of my handbags. And they come in so many beautiful colors and designs. The bags are canvas and the lining is made of sponge divider. They come $13 for two bags. Over 500 people gave them 4.6 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. People who bought it said it’s small, but still carries enough, “It’s small enough to fit in a small bag if you’re going out for dinner or night out on the town.” Others said they were nice enough to use on their own, “Very cute, vibrant colors. More of a personal pouch versus a makeup bag if that makes sense!”

A portable makeup brush cleaner



From Hecate: I just cleaned my makeup brushes last week. They were a disaster. I didn’t have any cleaner so I made one and it worked, but not as well as I’d hoped. This is exactly what I need. It’s the right size and I love the scrub pad in the tin lid. It’s only $20 and has 4.2 stars and an A on Fakespot. This person is like me, doesn’t use much makeup and didn’t need a lot of cleaner, “ When I ran across this product I thought it was cool that it has the soap and a little scrub pad Included In the lid. I followed the video instruction to clean and let them air dry and I love how soft they left my brushes feeling.” And it works great for sponges, too, “Got my beauty sponges super clean and I love that it’s vegan. If you like using a solid soap and mat this is the one to get.”

A kids splat mat for easier meal and craft cleanup



From Hecate: These things are genius. They’re Monterssori inspired mats that suction to the table. And they’re silicone so they’re easy to clean. So not only will dinner be cleaner but possibly even fun for both of you. They can be used for meals, playtime or arts and crafts. And they’re easy to travel with. Honestly, I can think of a few things I might need these for myself. They are $20 a mat, with almost 200 reviews and ReviewMeta gave them 4.7 stars. Customers say these are one of a kind, “After realizing there’s nothing on the market similar, I bought it. Just received today and my kids love it.” And good news, the suction cups actually work, “It’s very durable the suction is strong and keeps almost all of the play-doh in one place.”